Who Dares Argue with Divine Inspiration? Charles Rotter / 41 mins ago June 5, 2020 Do I have to add anything?Wait. I know. SCIENCE! Source: Dr Katharine Hayhoe @KHayhoe is a climate messenger ~ with a message from God.😬 pic.twitter.com/bAop5oWone— DawnTJ90™ 🇵🇭💖🇨🇦 (@DawnTJ90) June 5, 2020 Share this:PrintEmailTwitterFacebookPinterestLinkedInRedditLike this:Like Loading...
17 thoughts on “Who Dares Argue with Divine Inspiration?”
There are roughly 783,137 words in the Bible, and offhand I can’t think of a single one that deals with how we should treat or deal with the Earth — aside from that bit about having “dominion over the fish of the sea, and over the birds of the air, and over the cattle, and over all the wild animals of the earth, and over every creeping thing that creeps upon the earth.”
True, there’s some pretty sage advice on how to do farming while giving areas of the soil a rest, but nothing about any kind of special treatment of the planet in general.
Genesis 1:28 (KJV) could hardly be less Green:
And God blessed them. And God said to them, “Be fruitful and multiply and fill the earth and subdue it, and have dominion over the fish of the sea and over the birds of the heavens and over every living thing that moves on the earth.”
So called “Climate Science” is a new religion the way it’s practised, the full program.
You’re so right. As people have abandoned Christianity, in order to fill the vacuum, many have returned to the oldest religion of all – nature worship.
Pity her faith doesn’t also allow her to trust in the mysterious ways God works, and to rejoice in the God-given gift of fossil fuels, and the manifold blessings they bring both directly to mankind and, by restoring CO2 levels to where they once were, to the productivity of nature.
A false prophetess for the new millennium.
I didn’t send any message to Katharine Hayhoe!
Katharine Hayhoe knows nothing about my climate or my CO2!
(Just kidding. I’m not really God, but I’ll bet he would say something like that.)
So, I should have an advantage 😀 😀
Let’s see her sapphire tablets with Green commandments. Even lapis lazuli will do.
In my local church they are starting to agitate for climate change action as well. Under the “Creation groans under the burden of climate change”. Must have infiltrated the liberals in churches too. I will have none of that nonsense and tell them so too.
My faith tells me that God has better things to do than waste time with the AGW nonsense. “If men ( it is not pc these days to accuse women of anything, of course God wouldn’t do such a thing) are cause of raising global temperature by fraction of a degree just let them stew in their own juice, I’m off for a siesta de la tarde”
I’m a Christian, and I think “Man made CO2 climate change” … is prairie fertilizer.
Dr. Hayhoe believes that God having created millions of galaxies and trillions of stars and planets…etc for millions of years suddenly stops creating and leaves the work to her and Gore and Mann………….and all those nut cases??
If God wants us to understand climate change then he would want us to know that it is all natural. The bible has many references to the dangers of hubris and thinking that man is above nature. If the biblical flood did happen it was the greatest climate disaster that had no man-made causes other than not living right. People like her are trying to equate using fossil fuels with living in Sodom and Gomorrah and our sins will be punished. Too bad it has nothing to do with science.
Dear Dr. Hayhoe,
CO2 is the exhaled breath of God. Oil is part of His blood. When we drive fossil-fuel-powered vehicles, we, thus, engage with God directly. Praise the Lord!
Faith is a response to a divine command. If there is no command, there can be no faith, by definition. Twisting words is a form of lying, and lying is the chief attribute of another biblical character.
“My greed tells me that I want people to fear climate change and
give me money ”
FIFY Hayhoe .