White Surface Tesla Crash in Taiwan

A Tesla on autopilot crashed into the roof of an overturned truck in Taiwan on Monday, prompting concern about Tesla autopilot’s ability to recognise visually confusing obstacles.
Watch an oblivious Tesla Model 3 smash into an overturned truck on a highway ‘while under Autopilot’
Driver braked but it was too late
TUE 2 JUN 2020 // 01:07 UTC
Video A Tesla Model 3 plowed straight into the roof of an overturned truck lying across a highway in Taiwan, sparking fears the driver trusted the car’s Autopilot a little too much.
The smash occurred on Monday at 0640 local time (2240 UTC) and the drivers of both vehicles were unharmed according to Taiwan’s Liberty Times. You can see the accident for yourself below:
The prang reminds us of a previous case where a 40-year-old man was beheaded after his Tesla Model S, while in Autopilot mode, hit a white 18-wheeler tractor trailer in 2016.
To the credit of Tesla’s safety technology the driver survived a high speed collision with a truck.
The thing most people miss is just how good human drivers are at avoiding collisions. It’s also impressive how often Teslas are at avoiding hitting pedestrians. link Even so, I suspect it will be a long time before Teslas, or any other self-driving cars, are up to human standards.
Interesting that none of the other traffic seemed to slow down with a truck overturned blocking two lanes…
And the Tesla was out in the passing lane, pretty much alone. It looks like most of the human drivers saw the obstacle long before the ‘passenger’ in the Tesla realized that there was a problem.
I was told quite a few years ago that automatic systems would have difficulty understanding non-verbal signals. These can come from the individual driver or the vehicle. Think 4 way stops among others. Robots need to play basketball against humans, interesting experiment.
The credit to survival should maybe go to the food stuff in the truck that cushion the blow …. it looked like a load of cake icing or some other goo.
Exactly. I guarantee, had the load been something made of steel, the out come would have been less happy.
The truck roof was obviously quite flimsy, so the car had the height of the truck’s box (2 metres?) plus the truck was light enough that it slid about 3 metres along the road, so the car had a 5-metre stopping distance. Plus any crumple zone built into the car itself, so probably a 6-metre stopping distance for the occupants. Easily survivable at 100 km/h with seat belts and air bags, probably even if the driver hadn’t braked.
Next one may not be so lucky.
Doesn’t look like the Tesla detected the pedestrian in the road either.
With all of the problems, I’m surprised that nobody has sued Tesla for including an “autodrive” feature that is obviously not ready for prime time.
Interesting.
Thought that those kind of scenarios was already considered. Even a blind mouse could have seen the obstacle half a mile away. So was it because the software only recognizes trucks, busses and cars upright and from behind?
Computer vision is a very challenging field of study. The processing capabilities of the human mind are way ahead of what’s available now. You can train computer vision to spot specific things, but to generalize into a category as broad as general threats from a lot of different things is exceedingly difficult.
I guess this means that the Tesla autopilot system won’t work very well in a snow storm. Despite all of the scary climate predictions, we still get snow up here in Wisconsin. This is another reason I’ll pass on Tesla (and other self-driving technologies).
Have you noticed also you don’t hear about testing in cold climates? Only in Cali, Arizona and Israel.
My brother complained that his lane detection system only works when the weather is perfect and he doesn’t need it. When he needs help during bad weather it can’t tell where the lanes are.
Dick Jones: “I’m sure it’s only a glitch. A temporary setback.”
I don’t know why anyone would ever trust autopilot. This person is a true pioneer.
Jeff
Almost a candidate for the infamous Posthumous Darwin Award.
I suppose if you were going to pick a crash, the thin top of a truck on its side loaded with cardboard boxes is as soft and safe as it gets. Stuntman style – lucky.
Yes, as the video shows, self driving technology is ready for prime time. I can hardly wait for self driving long haul semis carrying 80,000 lbs of cargo. or a triple bottom rig with even more. And just think, fully automated aircraft may be just over the horizon.
They already have fully automated aircraft. Their called autonomous drones. They don’t carry passengers yet, but their competence with landings and takeoffs has become on par with a human pilot. It’s also a whole lot easier for a plane to avoid collisions then it is for a motor vehicle. Autopilots for airplanes have been in ubiquitous use for many decades and I’m unaware of a case where the autopilot caused a plane to crash into anything, with the possible exception of a plane crashing by running out of fuel due to a disabled crew. In this case, a smarter plane could change course to the nearest airport.
Humans have all sorts of stupid crashes, it used to be you could assume that alcohol was involved in a really stupid crash (not always correctly, but it was the way to bet), but nowadays the attempt to play with your phone while driving may be overtaking that.
What matters are the rate and severity of the accidents. Values for which I have no numbers that I trust (self-driving enthusiasts and companies sometimes give numbers, but I don’t trust their numbers as they have an obvious incentive to inflate their safety). I wouldn’t use a self-driving car, but if you offered to give my father one I might urge him to use it.
Reminds me of climate modeling. You can’t input every conceivable variable into a program with unlimited variables that are ever changing and some unknown. This is proof that people are safer drivers than robot systems….. today. I wonder what the driver was doing just before they realized the car didn’t recognize the overturned truck was blocking the roadway?
signing his will…
I still want an electric car, they are just WOW to drive. So far I’ve driven two of them. BUT Tesla can keep all the automatic driving, braking and other whistle & bell stuff.
Was Will Smith driving?
Is V.I.K.I. still pissed at him?
What worries me is that software can be used to direct these ground drones to “do stuff”… think about it.
Please don’t call me OK Boomer, I love technology, but the technology is ripe for cyber take over.
Self driving vehicles? We’re not there. A beach ball dropped into traffic from an overpass would bring it all to a screeching halt.
Regards.
MaxP
Expect the unexpected.
Autopilot works great in predictable situations like a port, for e.g. where the truck/robot just goes back and forth all day delivering containers to another part of the port or to the crane to be lifted off and put on the ship. Or vice versa. They got that figured out 99.99% for the most part, but it is obvious that a lot of the vehicular autopilot accidents that have happened on streets and highways have been so simply avoidable, that it appears this autopilot feature can never predict real world circumstances such as an alert human driver could. Under ideal weather conditions, on a divided 4 lane highway perhaps, but no way right now is the technology reliable for the real world of a simple parking lot or a street. I am surprised that that the Lidar/Rader wouldn’t have picked this up as an obstacle and choose to just drive right into it. Obviously a huge FAIL.
Surely just having a modified version of something like a Leica Disto S910 Touch Laser Distance Meter ( https://www.engineersupply.com/Leica-Disto-S910-Touch-Laser-Distance-Meter-808183.aspx ) incorporated into the autopilot’s design could alert the driver of a possible hazard ahead (up to 300 meters or about 1,000 feet ).