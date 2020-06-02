TURNER: Models Can’t Accurately Predict Next Week’s Weather, So Why Should We Trust Them To Predict Climate Change?

Daniel Turner Contributor June 01, 2020 11:34 AM ET
It’s curious … SpaceX has all the money in the world, and they didn’t hire someone who could have accurately predicted the afternoon weather in Florida on May 27, 2020. Seems like a huge oversight, doesn’t it? And to think there are scores of nonprofit leaders and academics in Washington, DC who can accurately predict global temperatures 10, 15, even 50 years into the future.
Oh, stop it with the “climate isn’t weather” rebuttal. It’s trite and silly. The guys who says “food isn’t cuisine” is a food critic, and by default, haughty and obnoxious.
How about this one: science isn’t semantics.
We all wish we could predict the future. Intellectually, empirically, rationally, we know we can’t, but some still try. Throughout Washington, DC where I live, in addition to the elite intelligentsia, the kind who read their own books on the NY-bound Acela, are multiple Tarot Card readers and psychics offering their services of clairvoyance.
And we hear the stories. The buddy who picked a good stock because “he was sure” it would go up. Or the other guy who proclaims, “I just knew the Nationals would win the World Series.” It’s not true. Not possible. Not even logically defensible. It’s syntax, not truth.
We make decisions for the future, not based on preternatural intelligence, but data. Market trends and balance sheets guide stock picks, but there’s no certainty the price will go up. Wouldn’t we all be rich if that were the case? In baseball, injuries, rotation and roster, and team loyalty form our hunches, but there’s no guarantee your team will win.
No one “knew” the weather would cancel the SpaceX flight, but rather scientists used data to make the best educated guess which is part of the scientific method we learned about in third grade. And similarly, no one “knows” what will happen to the earth in 5, 10, 15, 50 years because of climate change. So quite frankly I’m tired of hearing about it.
Now I’ll answer that next question before you ask it: no, there is no data which says the world temperatures will rise to an uninhabitable level. There are models, and models are very, very human.
Climate change models are computer generated and the code is written by biased individuals. It’s not scientific following rigorous methodology; it’s prediction, based on available data, which may or may not be accurate. Remember the model which predicted 2.2 million deaths from Coronavirus?
Whoopsie.
Garbage in, garbage out, just like in every other computer-generated scenario. Maybe one day the Artificial Intelligence will actually be intelligent and correct the programmer, but for now, it’s just following the program as written by the very fallible human.
This is why the outrage at Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s comment “The world is going to end in 12 years if we don’t address climate change.” Not because it’s stupid (it is), not because it’s wrong (it is), but because it’s so deliberately misleading. It is a perfect example of speculation turned into fact, and for the sole purpose of pushing a political agenda, which just makes it an affront to my wallet. It dumbs down discourse. It turns off reasonable people like me who do this for a living. There’s little point in having a conversation about climate change or mankind’s contribution or lack thereof to it. Yet, more and more government policy is crafted and tax dollars are spent based on this type of illogical thinking.
Climate is the great unknown, and politicians and the media love to scare the crap out of regular Americans by feigning some great insight into tomorrow making us quiver in our seats. Climate change will kill us. Paul Ehrlich in the 1970’s said that overpopulation would mean England would cease to exist by 2000. England! Poor Queen, like she doesn’t have enough on her royal plate. Al Gore 20 years ago predicted no Arctic ice, and he got an Oscar for it.
Last I checked both the UK and the Arctic ice are fine, shapes of both changing constantly. These were predictions of fact. They were models, based on data, meant to scare and push an agenda.
We can’t even predict a few weeks into the future. March 20th of this year the Washington Post predicted an “abnormally warm spring” across the entire country using models based on data (winter temperatures, polar vortex) presented as fact including an ominous “this may be a first.” Scary global warming type stuff. Yikes.
A month after that article ran, the same author in the same publication pointed out that DC had already been experiencing below average temperatures for two weeks, meaning the doomsday article couldn’t’ even foresee 2 weeks ahead. A few days later, the same publication acknowledged weather 1-2 degrees below average that was likely to continue.
Huh.
Then the same Washington Post puts out an article with the title “Exceptionally Cold Weather for May Arrives Tonight with Near Freezing Temperatures and Bitter Wind Chills.” The following day they wrote about Washington, DC hitting its coldest day in more than a decade and Baltimore its coldest day on record saying May had temperatures 25 degrees below average.
What gives? It’s simple: the first article, the scary, scary climate change article, was based on models (but presented as fact). The subsequent “holy crap it’s cold” articles were based on…facts. Which are not as scary, and not as much fun.
Will the world end because of climate change? I don’t know. Will the seas rise and the lakes boil? I don’t know. And you know what, neither does anyone else.
18 thoughts on “TURNER: Models Can’t Accurately Predict Next Week’s Weather, So Why Should We Trust Them To Predict Climate Change?”
Thanks, Daniel, that was a fun read, what many of us have been saying for decades, but written so to be much more entertaining. And thanks, Charles, for cross posting it here at WUWT.
Stay safe and healthy, all.
Bob
What??
That’s absolutely misleading
You can’t predict that air stream will make that exact kind of cloud at that exact city
But general patterns are very clear
Stop trying to defend the indefensible.
No – he’s right. You CAN make general statements about observed long-term trends, while predicting the precise path of rainstorms has a limit of about a week.
Given it takes longer than a week to prepare a space shot with current technology, it is appropriate to prepare and then delay for a while if the weather is temporarily against you. The fact that you can’t predict the weather in a year’s time does not mean that you can’t make general climate statements. This kind of attack on the Climate Change scam is wrong.
Where we should be attacking them is in their predictions. These ignore observational data, and are frankly wrong. When this is pointed out they double down, alter the observational data and make predictions that are even more in error.
Dodgy, as a fellow “geezer” your point is well taken! Amazing that our so-called “leaders” would gladly destroy our energy infrastructure at a time, the upcoming solar minimum, when we will need every bit of fossil fuel that we can muster. And the fear of a little ice age due to solar variability is actually based on the most predictable weather driver – historically observed cycles of the sun and planetary orbits! Also, the most ridiculous reaction of world governments is that they believe that they could substantially reverse climate change effects if they were accurately forecast! What a joke!
What??
Chit Not News ????????CNN
“Oh, stop it with the “climate isn’t weather” rebuttal.” Daniel, I agree. One thing you could add is that both weather and climate models use most of the same GCM models. So if they can’t work a week out for weather, when they extrapolate them out years for climate they are total fiction by that point.
They both use GCMs, but they aren’t the same ones.
Weather models try to predict the movement of warm/cold fronts and individual storms.
Climate models ignore those because they aren’t relevant to climate.
Weather models ignore changes in ocean currents because they change too slowly to matter.
Climate models don’t work unless you can figure out how ocean currents are going to change.
Weather models ignore seasonal changes in plant coverage because they change too slowly to matter.
CLimate models don’t work unless you can figure out how changes in climate impact plants.
Weather and climate models aren’t the same because they don’t look at the same things.
“TURNER: Models Can’t Accurately Predict Next Week’s Weather, So Why Should We Trust Them To Predict Climate Change?”
That’s like saying that since modelers can’t predict climate, therefore no models work.
Other than both of them dealing with the atmosphere, there is no commonality between climate and weather models.
Models Can’t Accurately Predict Next Week’s Weather, So Why Should We Trust Them To Predict Climate Change?
Is this what this site has descended to? Recycling shameless, partisan clickbait?
When the alarmists stop recycling their shameless, partisan clickbait, maybe we can stop recycling ours.
The standard format of climate change “journalism” has a headline like this:
Climate Change Making [fill in the blank] Worse
But the body of the article says:
Scientists say that climate models indicate that [fill in the blank] will get worse in the future.
I will make a prediction, I just can’t guarantee when it will happen; Ice at both poles will melt completely.
How come I can be so confident in predicting this? Someone on this website pointed out to me that we are still in an ice age, reason being that there is still ice at the poles, and that is the definition of an ice age.
Ergo, there have been periods where the poles were ice-free, else there would have been one continuous ice age. Since human carbon dioxide emissions in the past have not been considered to be responsible for this, it should follow that the causes are natural, most likely volcanic activity. We are now seeing a substantial increase in worldwide volcanic activity, so can they accurately predict this in their models? If not, how can they predict climate change?
I can’t predict tomorrow’s temperature accurately, but I am confident in my prediction that it will be colder than the majority of days next February (being in the southern hemisphere). I am even more confident to predict that in the next hundred or so years there will not be an ice cap over Alice Springs in central Australia. Seasonal patterns are easier to predict that than daily patterns. Climate is easier to predict than daily or seasonal weather.
I’m taking all the words used in this article, tossing them into my homegrown code and producing a predictive model!!!
One small quibble, the weather forecast they had issue with was over the Atlantic and pretty far north from the Cape, otherwise right on. If the models can not accurately predict the weather in 48-72 hour time frame how can it predict what will happen in 50-100 years. Right here in PA we had 5 TV weather reports from 3 different cities totally get our current weather completely wrong.
You can absolutely predict a fiery end of the Earth. All you have to do is wait a few billion years, until then nah. The only question is how many of these dopes will be there to say “I told you so”, my guess we all will have gone the way of the dodo, Though Keith Richards has proved that self embalmment works so anything is possible.
Exactly! More money, time, and effort has been spent on trying to predict the weather than possibly all other models combined. Yet we still can’t get a 2-day forecast that’s 99% accurate.