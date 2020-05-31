“We need an Intervention”: Desperate Aussie Manufacturers Demand Cheaper Energy

Guest essay by Eric Worrall

Australian manufacturers are demanding cheaper energy to remain globally competitive.

Gas action plan sets up clash over price

Public ownership of new gas pipelines, underwritten gas supply projects and a national gas reservation policy are being considered among measures to try to turn back the clock on east coast gas prices and fuel a manufacturing-led economic recovery.

The controversial proposals from the Andrew Liveris-led manufacturing taskforce would take government involvement in the gas supply sector to a new level in Australia and have set the scene for a renewed clash between manufacturers and gas producers over prices.

But they have also triggered calls from some manufacturers for more immediate action to help restore competitiveness at ailing plants that are struggling with price hikes over the past few years.

“What is missing is more immediate measures, a bridge to this brave new world,” said Stephen Bell, chief executive of basic plastics manufacturer Qenos, which on Wednesday asked staff to opt into a 10 per cent pay cut because of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic

“We haven’t got 5 to 7 years to wait, so we need an intervention.”

…