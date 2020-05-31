“We need an Intervention”: Desperate Aussie Manufacturers Demand Cheaper Energy

Guest essay by Eric Worrall
Australian manufacturers are demanding cheaper energy to remain globally competitive.
Gas action plan sets up clash over price
Public ownership of new gas pipelines, underwritten gas supply projects and a national gas reservation policy are being considered among measures to try to turn back the clock on east coast gas prices and fuel a manufacturing-led economic recovery.
The controversial proposals from the Andrew Liveris-led manufacturing taskforce would take government involvement in the gas supply sector to a new level in Australia and have set the scene for a renewed clash between manufacturers and gas producers over prices.
But they have also triggered calls from some manufacturers for more immediate action to help restore competitiveness at ailing plants that are struggling with price hikes over the past few years.
“What is missing is more immediate measures, a bridge to this brave new world,” said Stephen Bell, chief executive of basic plastics manufacturer Qenos, which on Wednesday asked staff to opt into a 10 per cent pay cut because of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic
“We haven’t got 5 to 7 years to wait, so we need an intervention.”
…Read more: https://www.afr.com/companies/energy/gas-action-plan-sets-up-clash-over-price-20200528-p54x69
I watched an interview tonight with Stephen Bell of Qenos, the situation is very simple; Aussie manufacturers compete with overseas companies who pay $4-6 / gigajoule of gas. Aussie companies currently pay $20 / gigajoule.
This unsustainable price difference gives overseas manufacturers the freedom to offer their product at prices energy intensive Aussie manufacturers cannot match. This disaster is largely the fault of Aussie state politicians who have imposed gas fracking moratoriums and other anti-business policies.
Aussie manufacturers are clinging on in the hope that someone will listen. But time is running out. If nobody listens, Australia will lose what is left of its energy intensive manufacturing industry.
8 thoughts on ““We need an Intervention”: Desperate Aussie Manufacturers Demand Cheaper Energy”
The Greens in Australia give new meaning to the term “Gaslighting”.
Well I thought that was the plan? Send all profitable industry to China, along with coal and natural gas, and in return, buy windmills and solar panels from China using borrowed money from China.
+1 They’re just working the “plan”.
Nice job Rich Davis, The entire plan, intentional or otherwise. Described in one simple sentence. Destroying an economy isn’t a difficult undertaking. Liberals can do it with minimal effort.
Just like here, Aussies are getting what they voted for.
Dear Aussies, Come buy our cheap Texas gas. We have so much we burn it at the well sites. We would be glad to sell you all that you want. If your government keeps insisting on taxing gas to unsustainable levels, then move your factory and workers to Texas. We love the Aussies! And your beer – definitely bring your beer. But you will have to embrace American Football to be a real Texan!
That’s pretty much what is happening. Asia is also laying out out the welcome mat.
Just waiting for some partisan conservative to come on here and regurgitate Liberal Party (conservatives in Australia) propaganda about how they’re taking action to reduce energy prices.
Behind closed doors the Australian Liberal party are furiously working to do the opposite.
Why you ask? It’s simple . . .
1. Political donations from communist China Government owned electricity interests in Australia. Yes large chunks now owned by the CCP through major shareholdings in our local assets.
2. Addicted to the additional GST (VAT) flowing from the high energy prices.
Stephen Bell is a deluded fool if he thinks an intervention is realistic.
Move Qenos while you can Stephen because you’re on a hiding to nothing in Australia.