Houston Ranks No. 1 in America in Renewable Energy Use — No, Really

The City Government’s Remarkable Feat Defies the Odds With Ambitious Climate Action Plan
The City of Houston is a leader in renewable energy.
It’s no secret that oil and gas have long been Houston’s lifeblood. The energy industry runs through Space City’s veins, cushioning us while other cities struggle, propelling us ever forward.
But there’s something to keep in mind — energy encapsulates far more than oil and gas, from solar to wind. And the City of Houston is all about sustainability.
In fact, Houston is a straight-up leader in renewable energy across the United States.
That’s right. The City of Houston sources a whopping 92 percent of its power from wind and solar energy. According to a February EPA report, that impressive percentage ranks it higher in renewable energy use than any other city government in the United States.
Houston might carry an overall bad reputation in sustainability circles nationally, often getting painted as a polluted wasteland (often by those who’ve never visited). But the City of Houston is here to create a new one.
The City of Houston, dedicated to its ambitious Climate Action Plan, with aims for a 2020 implementation, is putting its money where its mouth is.
“Oftentimes, we think of Houston as the Oil and Gas Capital of the World. But really, we strive to be the Energy Capital of the World,” Houston’s chief sustainability officer Lara Cottingham tells PaperCity.
“As a city, we have a really long and strong history of sustainability. From a sustainability perspective, we’ve been the largest municipal user of renewable energy for some time now.”
Most of the City of Houston’s power — about 88 percent of it — comes from wind turbine operators, while the rest is sourced from an Alpine, Texas solar farm that spans 350 acres.
“Houston’s not traditionally viewed as a hotbed for climate action. But the fact that we’re doing this in our big cities just shows how far the idea of climate has changed, that’s it’s not just a political hot button issue but something we’ve realized that we have to work on,” Cottingham notes.
Mayor Turner has stepped up to the plate with renewed interest in renewables, trying to keep pace with the Paris Agreement. But Mayors Parker, White and Brown before him, set the ball rolling. “They wanted to lead by example,” Cottingham says.
The United States government pulling out of the agreement left a weight on state and city governments’ shoulders across the country. “That put a lot of pressure on U.S. cities. The cities had to step it up,” Cottingham notes.
Mayors Unite
At first, about 80 mayors across America pledged to honor the accords, Cottingham says. Now, that number has shot up to 430 mayors.
“Big cities, small cities, red states, blue states,” Cottingham says. “Everyone in between all coming together to say hey, We support the Paris agreement, what can we do?”
The City of Houston has advanced its goals through an emphasis on electric vehicles.
“That’s how we started investing in renewable energy. We’re one of the first cities early on to test out not just alternative fuels but really electric vehicles,” Cottingham says. “We have one of the largest green fleets in the country. That’s a pretty big commitment to make.”
The green transportation initiative launched back in 2002, and now the light duty passenger fleet is more than 50 percent hybrid.
“Vehicle manufacturers are saying that they’re going to start making more and more electric vehicles to the point that they might make only electric vehicles. That’s huge for Houston, for our emission reduction, for our air quality improvement,” Cottingham says.
That’s because the headquarters of global warming enthusiasts Enron were in Houston.
“(Enron chairman Kenneth) Lay urged President Clinton and Vice President Gore to back a “market-based” approach to the problem of global warming — a strategy that a later Enron memo makes clear would be “good for Enron stock.”
On Aug. 4, 1997, Lay and seven other energy executives met with Clinton, Gore, Rubin and other top officials at the White House to discuss the U.S. position at the upcoming conference on global warming in Kyoto, Japan. Lay, in a memo to Enron employees, said there was broad consensus in favor of an emissions-trading system.
Enron officials later expressed elation at the results of the Kyoto conference. An internal memo said the Kyoto agreement, if implemented, would “do more to promote Enron’s business than almost any other regulatory initiative outside of restructuring the energy and natural gas industries in Europe and the United States.”
http://www.sfgate.com/politics/article/THE-ENRON-COLLAPSE-Gaining-Favor-in-Washington-2884271.php
Enron was long-gone. Almost all of this is in the last decads.
No it wasn’t.
“Remembering When Enron Saved the U.S. Wind Industry (January 1997)
Enron came in at just the right time for a troubled, undeserving industry by Putting a big-name corporation in the U.S. wind industry for the first time;
Issuing countless press releases on ‘wonderful’ green wind for the next several years; and
Successfully lobbying Texas politicians to enact the most strict renewable mandate in the country in 1999.
https://www.masterresource.org/enron-corp/the-day-enron-saved-the-u-s-wind-industry-january-7-1997/
The one thing I remember about Houstan is that it has, without doubt, the worst highway system on the planet.
Driving thru thst city on a rainy day is the closest you will ever get to white knuckle driving. Nor is their system of power production “sustainable.” Studies have demonstrated just how emission heavy are the frequent rebuilds of wind turbines – wind turbines have zero net effect on CO2 reduction. A turbine’s life span is a mere 26 years. There are days during the summer when turbines can’t produce even 5 % of their faceplate capacities.
Houston has jumped into the most expensive low carbon technologies – and the fact that wind technology (there largest generation technollogy) is, in fact unable to reeduce carbon emissions from it generation, means that Hiuston has achieved practically nothing with respect to lowering emissions overall. They are making false claims – they are ignorant liars. Smal modular motlen salf reactors are withing 6 years of deployment and can reduce their carbon emissions many times what they now are, do not require vast tracts of land for thri turbines and solar farms , are safer and less deadly to the endangered bird of prey population, are more reliable and are far cheaper. Houston’s govt has sold a bill of goodss to a public just as ignorant as they are.
Hannibal the Cannibal declares himself the leader in vegan cuisine. Remember the fava beans.
“Energy encapsulates far more than oil and gas, from solar to wind. And the City of Houston is all about sustainability.In fact, Houston is a straight-up leader in renewable energy across the United States.That’s right. The City of Houston sources a whopping 92 percent of its power from wind and solar energy”
To be clear, “The City of Houston” refers to the city government and not to the city.
Typing with your elbows again Colonel?
Ok well thanks for finally giving us the answer about how long it will be before the first MSR is commercially viable. We’ll mark this posting. No later than May 30, 2026.
Oh my bad, that prediction was for motlen salf reactors. Probably a few more decades for the molten salt reactors.
“Most of the City of Houston’s power — about 88 percent of it — comes from wind turbine operators, while the rest is sourced from an Alpine, Texas solar farm that spans 350 acres”
Really? What does Houston do at night when the wind isn’t blowing? I sincerely doubt that 88% of Houston’s power comes from wind and solar at 2AM.
Where does Houston get its power during a Texas coast hurricane when the high inland winds require shutting down the wind turbines and the solar plant is only running at 20% of capacity because of rain and cloud cover.
So when the wind doesn’t blow, the operators buy electricity from the grid and sell it to the city government.
Houston, you have a problem. A great big Greenie Weenie problem. Virtue signal much?
I assume Houston is like places like Victoria in Australia. We have made our electricity go from one of the cheapest in the world and also unreliable whilst the rest of the world imports our oil, gas, coal and uranium to set up their own reliable and cheaper power supplies. Seems to be a strangely punitive double standard. I personally wouldn’t be boasting how I stuffed up the countryside with acres of hideous machinery which destroys the environment and wildlife whilst making manufacturing uncompetitive and having zero impact on the temperature and global emissions. I’d be frankly embarrassed.
Nuts!
How disgusting. Cross Texas/Houston off as a decent place to live…
(and part of that may be that these numbers look like complete fantasies.)