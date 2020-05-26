Dinosaur-dooming asteroid struck earth at ‘deadliest possible’ angle

Imperial College London
The simulations show that the asteroid hit Earth at an angle of about 60 degrees, which maximised the amount of climate-changing gases thrust into the upper atmosphere.
Such a strike likely unleashed billions of tonnes of sulphur, blocking the sun and triggering the nuclear winter that killed the dinosaurs and 75 per cent of life on Earth 66 million years ago.
Drawn from a combination of 3D numerical impact simulations and geophysical data from the site of the impact, the new models are the first ever fully 3D simulations to reproduce the whole event – from the initial impact to the moment the final crater, now known as Chicxulub, was formed.
The simulations [2] were performed on the Science and Technology Facilities Council (STFC) DiRAC High Performance Computing Facility.
Lead researcher Professor Gareth Collins, of Imperial’s Department of Earth Science and Engineering, said: “For the dinosaurs, the worst-case scenario is exactly what happened. The asteroid strike unleashed an incredible amount of climate-changing gases into the atmosphere, triggering a chain of events that led to the extinction of the dinosaurs. This was likely worsened by the fact that it struck at one of the deadliest possible angles.
“Our simulations provide compelling evidence that the asteroid struck at a steep angle, perhaps 60 degrees above the horizon, and approached its target from the north-east. We know that this was among the worst-case scenarios for the lethality on impact, because it put more hazardous debris into the upper atmosphere and scattered it everywhere – the very thing that led to a nuclear winter.”
The results are published today in Nature Communications.
Crater creation
The upper layers of earth around the Chicxulub crater in present-day Mexico contain high amounts of water as well as porous carbonate and evaporite rocks. When heated and disturbed by the impact, these rocks would have decomposed, flinging vast amounts of carbon dioxide, sulphur and water vapour into the atmosphere.
The sulphur would have been particularly hazardous as it rapidly forms aerosols – tiny particles that would have blocked the sun’s rays, halting photosynthesis in plants and rapidly cooling the climate. This eventually contributed to the mass extinction event that killed 75 per cent of life on Earth.
The team of researchers from Imperial, the University of Freiburg, and The University of Texas at Austin, examined the shape and subsurface structure of the crater using geophysical data to feed into the simulations that helped diagnose the impact angle and direction. Their analysis was also informed by recent results from drilling into the 200 km-wide crater, which brought up rocks containing evidence of the extreme forces generated by the impact.
Peak performance
Pivotal to diagnosing the angle and direction of impact was the relationship between the centre of the crater, the centre of the peak ring – a ring of mountains made of heavily fractured rock inside the crater rim – and the centre of dense uplifted mantle rocks, some 30 km beneath the crater.
At Chicxulub, these centres are aligned in a southwest-northeast direction, with the crater centre in between the peak-ring and mantle-uplift centres. The team’s 3D Chicxulub crater simulations at an angle of 60 degrees reproduced these observations almost exactly.
The simulations reconstructed the crater formation in unprecedented detail and give us more clues as to how the largest craters on Earth are formed. Previous fully 3D simulations of the Chicxulub impact have covered only the early stages of impact, which include the production of a deep bowl-shaped hole in the crust known as the transient crater and the expulsion of rocks, water and sediment into the atmosphere.
These simulations are the first to continue beyond this intermediate point in the formation of the crater and reproduce the final stage of the crater’s formation, in which the transient crater collapses to form the final structure (see video). This allowed the researchers to make the first comparison between 3D Chicxulub crater simulations and the present-day structure of the crater revealed by geophysical data.
Co-author Dr Auriol Rae of the University of Freiburg said: “Despite being buried beneath nearly a kilometre of sedimentary rocks, it is remarkable that geophysical data reveals so much about the crater structure – enough to describe the direction and angle of the impact.”
The researchers say that while the study has given us important insights into the dinosaur-dooming impact, it also helps us understand how large craters on other planets form.
Co-author Dr Thomas Davison, also of Imperial’s Department of Earth Science and Engineering, said: “Large craters like Chicxulub are formed in a matter of minutes, and involve a spectacular rebound of rock beneath the crater. Our findings could help advance our understanding of how this rebound can be used to diagnose details of the impacting asteroid.”
20 thoughts on “Dinosaur-dooming asteroid struck earth at ‘deadliest possible’ angle”
Geology of the impact site location also contributed to severity of end-Cretaceous “climate change”. Equating the effects of this collision with an increase in atmospheric plant food concentration from three to four molecules per 10,000 dry air molecules since AD 1850 is beyond ludicrous.
Site contained gypsum (sulfate-containing rock) layer in the shallow seabed. This was almost completely vaporized and lofted into the atmosphere, followed by the megatsunami, recently so well studied.
https://www.sciencemag.org/news/2016/11/updated-drilling-dinosaur-killing-impact-crater-explains-buried-circular-hills
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Tanis_(fossil_site)
All research now includes a nod to climate change as a peer review pass go ticket. They really didn’t need it in this case for another dinosaur extinction headline grabber, but then one must always be thinking about the next pub and their track record in the long march of the Climate Crusades. Laggards or occasional players in the march will not get ahead. Just ask members in the founding families of the CCP and their elite status today.
We’ve come a long way from the Canadian doubters of the Sudbury crater formation theory.
Indeed.
Even after its impact origin was generally agreed around 1970, controversy continued as to the nature of the impactor. Recently, it has been shown pretty conclusively, in my inexpert opinion, to have been a comet rather than asteroid.
https://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/full/10.1111/ter.12125
Resource Guy/John Tillman, I was on an extensive tour at Sudbury in 1976, and the two camps, impact vs mantle discharge, were still at each others throat. The cone-in-cone structures were quite interesting, and the overall deposit metallic composition quite unique, so I sided with the impact view. Sudbury then was a moonscape, with noxious fumes from the many years of smelter operations having killed a lot of the vegetation and coated all rocks with black gunk. I’m sure it now is a garden spot. Stay sane and safe.
Haven’t we had enough of “models?”
How many times does Lucy get to “pull the football” out?
Fact: we will never have exact proof. Assumptions, yes, proof, no.
And, yes, it’s fun to speculate… but, that’s all it is.
Simulations based upon geophysical evidence are sounder than GIGO GCMs or epidemiology models, based upon assumptions.
Yes, it can be “sounder”, but it’s important to note even geophysical evidence from, what, 65 million years ago, or so, has it’s limitations.
In geology, 66 million years is about 1.4% of Earth’s history. comparable to a year in an average human lifetime.
There is abudant evidence from different lines as to the angle of impact and other parameters of the catastrophic event.
The other possibility is that it was a vertical strike and the shock waves caused a rupture of the crust at the antipode of the strike which initiated volcanism which produced the Indian subcontinent. Plate techtonics then moved India across the equator to its present position. The one – two punch, the meteor strike and the ensuing volcanism were sufficient to finish off the dinosaurs.
The Reunion Hotspot predates the end-Cretaceous. The Indian Plate just happened to be passing over it around this time. The hotspot does not lie at the antipodal node from the Yucatan impact site.
Yet so enamored are some of hypotheses linking CO2 and death, that alarmists continue to try to connect the end-K mass extinction with volcanic gases from the Deccan Traps:
https://phys.org/news/2015-04-dinosaur-killing-asteroid-trigger-largest-lava.html
An Imperial College simulation? Really!
My thought, too. But this one is based on evidence.
Doesn’t matter if the code is of the same quality.
Code from simple physics, supported by observation, is not like epidemiology or GCM code.
The output can even be checked by experimentation, creating craters in the lab, and by comparison with other craters in similar geology.
Models, even complex ones, can be quite reliable when based on sound physics, as is the case with modeling H-bomb reactions, the original purpose of the supercomputers hijacked by “climate scientists”, as at Boulder. Problem is, even present GCMs lack sufficient resolution by orders of magnitude realistically to model climate without bogus “parameterization”.
Would have… The art and science of plausible.
Imperial College London via its “members” have proved that they are damaged goods, big time.
They are also taking in huge rafts of money from the Bill Gates foundation.
Nothing, will persuade me, that this organisation stands for anything good.
Where’s the video mentioned here? And at EurekaAlert?