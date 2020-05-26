Inside Peter Ridd’s fight for freedom of speech on climate change.

A fantastic series from the Institute of public affairs.

The Heretic is an insiders’ account of Peter Ridd’s ongoing legal battle with James Cook University. It tells the story of why Peter spoke out on the bad science surrounding climate change and the Great Barrier Reef, the extraordinary lengths that James Cook University went to silence him, and how Peter fought back in court.

Written and presented by IPA Director of Policy Gideon Rozner, The Heretic series draws on extensive interviews with Peter’s colleagues, legal team and former students, as well as journalists, commentators, union leaders, IPA staff and of course Peter himself.

Tune in and listen to the fascinating story of how Dr Peter Ridd took on the academic establishment, and won.

IPA Members will have access to extended content, as well as updates on the case and exclusive events, including a special IPA Town Hall Talk event with Peter Ridd. To become an IPA member click here now.

Here is episode 1: ‘The Truth about the Reef’

