What is the difference between partly sunny and partly cloudy?

/ 2 hours ago May 23, 2020

Reposted from the Cliff Mass Weather Blog

Twice today I was asked about the difference between partly cloudy and partly sunny.   And that inquiry is one of the most frequent I get, for reasons I do not understand.

OK…let’s settle this for once and for all.

Here is an image of a partly cloudy sky:

And here is an image of a partly sunny sky:

They are the same.…. during the day, partly cloudy and partly sunny denote exactly the same thing:  a sky with between 3/8 and 5/8 coverage of clouds.   Obviously, partly cloudy would be a better choice at night.

Mostly cloudy  is 5/8 to 7/8 coverage, while mostly sunny indicates 1/8 to 3/8 coverage during the day.

Now, a harder one.   What does it mean to have a sky obscured?   Is it the same as an overcast sky?

The answer to the second question is NO–they are not the same.

The sky is obscured when you can not see the sky, when you are in middle of cloud or smoke or dust storm.  Here are two examples of an obscured sky, one from smoke and the other from low clouds/fog:

An overcast sky is when the entire sky is covered by clouds or smoke, but you are not in them.  You can see the base (bottom part) of the clouds or smoke.  Here is an example:

With this knowledge, you can amaze your friends at the next cocktail party…. whenever cocktail parties start again. 

17 thoughts on “What is the difference between partly sunny and partly cloudy?

  1. People will be “cootie conscious” for months, paranoid. I am near Detroit, and 4 years ago I got what I think was viral bronchitis from kissing a woman who brought it back from Istanbul a month earlier, she had no symptoms. Ya gonna get sick once in a while.

    Reply

  5. Thanks Cliff.
    Now that those things have been cleared up, why is the planet’s ECS postulated to be 1.5C to 4.5C?
    Surely after ~40 years of research, and more CO2 in the air, we could be told a more precise range?

    Reply

  6. “Tonights forecast is dark. Continuing dark throughout the night, with widely scattered light in the morning.”
    — The Hippy Dippy Weatherman, George Carlin

    Reply

  7. @Cliff – For the next weather trivia, please do “chance of rain.” (Keep on having to explain to people that “50%” does not mean it will rain right here for half the day. Especially right here – some monsoon seasons, my neighborhood seems to have a rain shield around it…)

    Reply

  8. When I was an Air Traffic Control Tower Operator trainee, in 1968, at Lowe Army Airfield, Ft. Rucker, Alabama, we had a morning of: W0X0F (W-zero-X-zero-F). This was sky obscured, zero vertical visibility, zero visibility, fog. We could not see the ground from the tower, Then a helicopter starts up, in comes an IFR flight plan, with the pilot properly instrument certified, he calls, is cautioned about W0X0F, and takes off. Heard the sound but never saw him.

    Reply

  10. If they are the same why are they different?

    Seriously this is the kind of triviality that annoys the crap out of people. Not that Partly Sunny is the same as Partly Cloudy, but rather that there are over educated wetwipes who revel at knowing this nonsense and correcting people that don’t.

    Reply

