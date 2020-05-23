Reposted from the Cliff Mass Weather Blog
Twice today I was asked about the difference between partly cloudy and partly sunny. And that inquiry is one of the most frequent I get, for reasons I do not understand.
OK…let’s settle this for once and for all.
Here is an image of a partly cloudy sky:
And here is an image of a partly sunny sky:
They are the same.…. during the day, partly cloudy and partly sunny denote exactly the same thing: a sky with between 3/8 and 5/8 coverage of clouds. Obviously, partly cloudy would be a better choice at night.
Mostly cloudy is 5/8 to 7/8 coverage, while mostly sunny indicates 1/8 to 3/8 coverage during the day.
Now, a harder one. What does it mean to have a sky obscured? Is it the same as an overcast sky?
The answer to the second question is NO–they are not the same.
The sky is obscured when you can not see the sky, when you are in middle of cloud or smoke or dust storm. Here are two examples of an obscured sky, one from smoke and the other from low clouds/fog:
An overcast sky is when the entire sky is covered by clouds or smoke, but you are not in them. You can see the base (bottom part) of the clouds or smoke. Here is an example:
With this knowledge, you can amaze your friends at the next cocktail party…. whenever cocktail parties start again.
17 thoughts on “What is the difference between partly sunny and partly cloudy?”
Would it be the same as the difference between an optimist and a pessimist?
Half full, half empty 😀
That was my thought.
An optimist and a pessimist the difference is quite droll,
the optimist sees the donut,
the pessimist sees the hole.
Partly sunny vs partly cloudy. Glass half full vs glass half empty. Pessimist vs Optimist. Meh. All are “Six of one and half a dozen of the other.”
I’m a realist. A realist first wants to know what is in the glass, so his choices are informed by real data.
Depends on the size of the glass.
So … the question is, “Is the sky half-empty or half-full?” 😎
Thanks Cliff.
“Tonights forecast is dark. Continuing dark throughout the night, with widely scattered light in the morning.”
— The Hippy Dippy Weatherman, George Carlin
@Cliff – For the next weather trivia, please do “chance of rain.” (Keep on having to explain to people that “50%” does not mean it will rain right here for half the day. Especially right here – some monsoon seasons, my neighborhood seems to have a rain shield around it…)
When I was an Air Traffic Control Tower Operator trainee, in 1968, at Lowe Army Airfield, Ft. Rucker, Alabama, we had a morning of: W0X0F (W-zero-X-zero-F). This was sky obscured, zero vertical visibility, zero visibility, fog. We could not see the ground from the tower, Then a helicopter starts up, in comes an IFR flight plan, with the pilot properly instrument certified, he calls, is cautioned about W0X0F, and takes off. Heard the sound but never saw him.
Does “Partly Moony” mean the plumber is here?
overcast, broken, scattered, few clouds, clear below 12,000