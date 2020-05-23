Claim: Climate Change Requires Streamlining of Cash Deliveries to Remote Aid Recipients

Guest essay by Eric Worrall
People in the Solomon Islands and other remote regions are to be encouraged to open bank accounts to they can receive cash, every time one of the alphabet soup of aid agencies which operate in those regions feels they need to do more good.
Climate change makes cash and vouchers essential — here’s what is needed to make it happen
By Lisa Cornish // 21 May 2020
The Pacific Cash Preparedness Partnership, a five-year initiative led by Oxfam, Save the Children, and the World Food Programme, is supporting research on cash and voucher assistance, or CVA, in the region. The partnership’s new “Solomon Islands Cash Transfer Feasibility Study” adds to a body of literature, including studies from Vanuatu in February 2019 and Fiji in May 2019, that is identifying the feasibility of CVA programming and what is required to support wider implementation.
“To be in a position to roll out cash programming after a disaster, we need to introduce the concept to communities, national and local governments, civil society organizations, and private sector companies,” Archie Law, humanitarian director for Save the Children Australia, told Devex. “It’s about setting up the systems first to ensure cash programming can be used in a fast, efficient, and dignified way straight after a disaster.”
Most households that were surveyed preferred unconditional cash over other forms of short-term assistance to get needed items from local markets and canteens following a natural disaster.
The only challenge was the perception that cash could be spent on the “wrong things,” such as alcohol and tobacco — a notion that has been rejected by a World Bank study.
With the need to better support remote communities immediately following disasters, the report provides a number of guidelines. A key recommendation is to work with commercial banks, remittance agencies, and mobile money providers to establish systems for mass registrations of bank accounts and other transfer systems to increase the number of cash-out services across the islands.
Partnering with local banks to encourage customers to open accounts and provide financial literacy training is also seen as a priority in building greater financial inclusion.
…Read more: https://www.devex.com/news/climate-change-makes-cash-and-vouchers-essential-here-s-what-is-needed-to-make-it-happen-97247
Wow. If I had to put up with those busybodies trying to organise my life, I’d probably want to buy more alcohol. I’m glad the World Bank produced a study which shows that recipients of their increasingly streamlined aid cash delivery system only spend the money on goods and services aid agencies would approve.
If they’re really talking about “remote communities immediately following disasters”, then cash is pretty much useless. After a typhoon or tsunami or volcanic eruption, infrastructure including transportation and electricity are disrupted. Bits in a bank database don’t help anyone. Immediate shipment of food, clean water, medical supplies, and shelter are essential to survival. Maybe cash can be used as kindling to light warming and cooking fires in such situations, but not much use in local stores that have no ability to replenish stock, have no refrigeration, have no ability to do electronic transactions (and customers have no ability to use ATMs to turn bits into cash). No, these folks are not talking about real natural disasters at all, but only about man-made political disasters like climate change reparations.
TN: Right on. And isn’t the World Bank the lending institution that won’t finance any non solar/wind energy projects for third world countries thereby keeping them perpetually in the stone age?
More like a vehicle for the various ‘aid’ groups to make skimming off the top easier. It’s hard to make a profit off of aid delivered, for instance, by the US Navy.
In California, our formidable Governor Gavin Newsom allocated $125 million to aid illegal aliens. The aid is being disbursed by Non-Governmental Organisations. In my next life, I want to be a NGO.
I am not an expert on how much of International aid money , flowing around the earth to various selected needy spots, is diverted into corrupt hands. However, I am not without experience in such matters, and the audacity of corrupt politicians and bureaucrats staggers the imagination. Some of you, without any direct experience in the matter, are thinking “I can imagine corruption” and what I am saying is you cannot, it is such a disgusting surprise. So virtue signal all you want by sending money, cash yet, all around the world, and try not to think about the corruption is supports. Disaster Relief? Opportunity writ large.
The Clintons can imagine. Exhibit A: The Clinton Crime Family Foundation.
Crooked leaders in Africa are called the “Wa-Benzi”, ie They of the Mercedes-Benzes.
NGO do-gooders are like newly-minted law degree recipients –
They’ve grasped the “what”, but as yet have no clue about the “why, how, who when, where”
These last 5 essential elements of achievement can only be garnered through years and years of practical application and experience in the real world.
Ain’t gonna happen as a UN or World Bank flunky.
Good luck with that.
Poor people, as a rule, can’t afford to have bank accounts. Because they’re, well, poor. They also don’t typically have either the ability or the mindset to put money away for the future. Their bank balance would almost always be $0, something banks frown upon.
I would suggest if they don’t have a connection they don’t make. Who needs to be tracked by a government giving them money?
“Climate change makes cash and vouchers essential — here’s what is needed to make it happen. By Lisa Cornish // 21 May 2020”
Big white man must take care of inept darkies and teach them a climate friendly lifestyle.
https://tambonthongchai.com/2019/03/06/sdg/
Slightly off-topic: Thanks to the virus, most groceries in my neighborhood no longer accept cash.
“LEGAL TENDER FOR ALL DEBTS PUBLIC AND PRIVATE”
We’ve become a nation of sissyfied germophobes, and the pandemic feeds into that whole gestalt. Witness, for example, the pure hysteria-based banning of reuseable bags.
Well said. Once we react the tipping point, we’ll fall off the edge of the World.
Condescending white liberals. Liberalism, it’s a mental illness.
As far as cash for booze and cigarettes, even a moron Left has to realize that cash is fungible, they just ignore that reality.
A dollar given to me that I didn’t expect to buy groceries means I have an extra dollar I have available now to buy MORE beer.
Like my $1,200 stimulus payment, fattening my monthly expenses, so that I’m thinking of going and getting a new semi-auto rifle and tricking it out with a suppressor. Made in the USA of course.