New Zealand Budget Ditches Climate Change, Prioritises the Economy

Guest essay by Eric Worrall

Green New Zealand has disappointed activists, by ditching climate idealism in favour of trying to restart their economy.

New Zealand’s COVID-19 budget delivers on one crisis, but largely leaves climate change for another day

Many had hoped the COVID-19 crisis would be a critical juncturefor climate change policy in New Zealand.

The budget was not this moment. It was about minimising the immediate crisis, with an eye to the forthcoming general election– not a pivot towards a low-emissions economy.

Under the circumstances, the budget’s short-term vision is not surprising. It is even morally necessary. Climate change is ultimately about people’s welfare too – which needs defending in the present as well as the future.

…

Still, as time passes and the emphasis shifts from response to recovery to rebuild, long-term objectives like climate change should re-enter the picture. Back in December 2019 – before COVID-19 hit – a just transition to a low-emissions economy had been identified as one of the 2020 budget’s five priorities. For now, it has clearly taken a backseat, but New Zealand should return to it as part of the rebuild because of its economic promise.

A notable study led by Oxford University economist Cameron Hepburn argued climate-aligned fiscal recovery packages could not only help shift the world closer to a net-zero emissions pathway, but could also offer the best economic returns for government spending.

Those returns are precisely what governments need to service the debt they’re incurring now.

…