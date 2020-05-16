New Zealand Budget Ditches Climate Change, Prioritises the Economy

Guest essay by Eric Worrall
Green New Zealand has disappointed activists, by ditching climate idealism in favour of trying to restart their economy.
New Zealand’s COVID-19 budget delivers on one crisis, but largely leaves climate change for another day
Many had hoped the COVID-19 crisis would be a critical juncturefor climate change policy in New Zealand.
The budget was not this moment. It was about minimising the immediate crisis, with an eye to the forthcoming general election– not a pivot towards a low-emissions economy.
Under the circumstances, the budget’s short-term vision is not surprising. It is even morally necessary. Climate change is ultimately about people’s welfare too – which needs defending in the present as well as the future.
…
Still, as time passes and the emphasis shifts from response to recovery to rebuild, long-term objectives like climate change should re-enter the picture. Back in December 2019 – before COVID-19 hit – a just transition to a low-emissions economy had been identified as one of the 2020 budget’s five priorities. For now, it has clearly taken a backseat, but New Zealand should return to it as part of the rebuild because of its economic promise.
A notable study led by Oxford University economist Cameron Hepburn argued climate-aligned fiscal recovery packages could not only help shift the world closer to a net-zero emissions pathway, but could also offer the best economic returns for government spending.
Those returns are precisely what governments need to service the debt they’re incurring now.
…Read more: https://theconversation.com/new-zealands-covid-19-budget-delivers-on-one-crisis-but-largely-leaves-climate-change-for-another-day-138524
I’m surprised, I honestly thought New Zealand’s government would embrace activist calls for a green Coronavirus recovery. New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern is right out there with Canada’s Trudeau when it comes to green speak.
2 thoughts on “New Zealand Budget Ditches Climate Change, Prioritises the Economy”
Can sanity and reality be returning to New Zealand at long last?
The land of the long white cloud was a name in vogue for New Zealand long before human fossil fuel came into play.
It doesn’t take much thought to understand wind and solar energy is expensive to initiate and maintain despite what the proponents tell otherwise. Add poor reliability plus the need for backup and you have a money pit that won’t do the job.