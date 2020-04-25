Joe Bastardi: Has CO2 been falling during the shutdown? Charles Rotter / 1 hour ago April 25, 2020 Weather or Not looks at Whether or not co2 has been falling during the shutdown Advertisements Share this:PrintEmailTwitterFacebookPinterestLinkedInRedditLike this:Like Loading...
14 thoughts on “Joe Bastardi: Has CO2 been falling during the shutdown?”
My explanation is the same (in Czech, data until March 30):
https://ekolist.cz/cz/publicistika/nazory-a-komentare/pavel-kalenda-globalni-klimaticky-experiment#dis-id-90fb47065e3e6df0a9cf061dbb180eb3
What we should be observing is a ‘slowdown’ of the increase in CO2.
That CO2 doesn’t appear slowing in it’s increase has a significant implication for the proponents of Man-Made Global Warming.
That implication being that there is little to no impact on global temperatures by man.
I have started logging CO2 in the airflow at my place, which is in a direct airflow off the western shore of the Coral Sea. Currently showing 392 – 393 ppm which I recall is about “normal” for the time of day. Lowest is morning after sunrise when photosynthesis kicks in, around 380 ppm. Starts to go up mid-afternoon, highest is around 9pm (eg 3 hours after sundown) when it can reach 420 or more. I’ll have to run it for a few days, then compare it to a series I recorded about 5 years ago. So far, there appears to be no significant difference. (Difficult to keep it running full-time because the datalogger (Gaslab) is running on Windoze 10.)
If Ed Berry is correct in his paper, the observed increase in atmospheric CO2 is largely natural and human CO2 emissions play a minor part in the increase of CO2. Therefore, any human-caused downturn due to the Covid-19-driven economic lockdown will be too small to detect. Check Reference #47. 🙂
Regards, Allan
From the Abstract:
“Human emissions through 2019 have added only 31 ppm to atmospheric CO2 while nature has added 100 ppm.”
PREPRINT: “THE PHYSICS MODEL CARBON CYCLE FOR HUMAN CO2”
by Edwin X Berry, Ph.D., Physics
https://edberry.com/blog/climate/climate-physics/human-co2-has-little-effect-on-the-carbon-cycle/
ABSTRACT
The scientific basis for the effect of human carbon dioxide on atmospheric carbon dioxide rests upon correctly calculating the human carbon cycle. This paper uses the United Nations Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) carbon-cycle data and allows IPCC’s assumption that the CO2 level in 1750 was 280 ppm. It derives a framework to calculate carbon cycles. It makes minor corrections to IPCC’s time constants for the natural carbon cycle to make IPCC’s flows consistent with its levels. It shows IPCC’s human carbon cycle contains significant, obvious errors. It uses IPCC’s time constants for natural carbon to recalculate the human carbon cycle. The human and natural time constants must be the same because nature must treat human and natural carbon the same. The results show human emissions have added a negligible one percent to the carbon in the carbon cycle while nature has added 3 percent, likely due to natural warming since the Little Ice Age. Human emissions through 2019 have added only 31 ppm to atmospheric CO2 while nature has added 100 ppm. If human emissions were stopped in 2020, then by 2100 only 8 ppm of human CO2 would remain in the atmosphere.
Did Joe read the article or did he decide all the info was in the headline?
“Scientists say that by May, when CO2 emissions are at their peak thanks to the decomposition of leaves, the levels recorded might be the lowest since the financial crisis over a decade ago.”
“”I expect we will have the smallest increase in May to May peak CO2 that we’ve had in the northern hemisphere since 2009, or even before,” said Prof Commane.”
“If it lasts another three of four months, certainly we could see some reduction.”