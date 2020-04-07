EU To Classify Climate Friendly Insect Protein as an Approved “Novel Food”

Guest essay by Eric Worrall

h/t Breitbart; There was a time when if found a dead insect in your soup bowl you could demand the restaurant refund the cost of your meal. But all that is set to change when the EU classifies insects as an approved foodstuff.

Edible insects set to be approved by EU in ‘breakthrough moment’ Food safety agency’s decision could put mealworms, locusts and baby crickets on menus Daniel Boffey in Brussels

Fri 3 Apr 2020 21.29 AEDT It is being billed as the long-awaited breakthrough moment in European gastronomy for mealworm burgers, locust aperitifs and cricket granola. Within weeks the EU’s European Food Safety Authority is expected by the insect industry to endorse whole or ground mealworms, lesser mealworms, locusts, crickets and grasshoppers as being safe for human consumption. The ruling is likely to lead to the final authorisation of their sale across the EU as a “novel food” by as soon as the autumn, opening up opportunities for mass production of a range of insect dishes to be sold across Europe for the first time. “These have a good chance of being given the green light in the coming few weeks,” said Christophe Derrien, the secretary general of the industry organisation International Platform of Insects for Food and Feed. “We reckon these authorisations will be a breakthrough for the sector so we are looking for those authorisations quite impatiently. They are taking the necessary time, they are very demanding on information, which is not bad. But we believe that once we have the first novel food given a green light from EFSA that will have a snowball effect.” Read more: https://www.theguardian.com/environment/2020/apr/03/insects-likely-approved-human-consumption-by-eu

This rule change has been anticipated for a while, various climate elitists have been talking up insect protein for a long time. I suspect to an extent this rule change is just rubber stamping an already widespread practice, going by some of the dodgy late night kebabs I’ve been served when going for a few drinks with friends in big European cities.

If any upmarket restaurants find themselves caught short, and lack the skill to utilise this daring new foodstuff, they could hire a few chefs from North Korea. North Korean climate leaders have decades of experience with living low carbon lifestyles, and can provide expert advice on cooking insects, giant rabbits, and anything else remotely edible which they can fit into their stew pot.

If North Korea is too much hassle restaurants could try hiring the highly experienced insect protein chefs who run a late night kebab shop in a town just North of London, the kind of place where desperate drunk people go after all the local pizza deliveries close for the night. If you’ve ever tried it you’ll know which kebab shop I mean.

