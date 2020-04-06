Based on the stories we cover here at WUWT, this has got to be the “tweet of the year” if not the decade.
It’s like a Josh cartoon, and you can visualize the figures behind the zingers. Enjoy.
Originally here
13 thoughts on “Monday Mirthiness – Tweet of the Year”
It ought to be funny- but really it’s sadly true!
It greatly amuses me that those who accuse Trump of having his own version of reality going on in his head, equally have THEIR own versions of reality going on in their heads.
It’s no wonder we in the everyday world bemoan what media, politicians, academics, bureaucrats and “influencers” (whatever they are) come out with every day to demonstrate their eye-rolling stupidity.
PERFECT!!!
excellent exposure of the liberal elite, their hypocrisy and denial.
Beautiful! Just….. Beautiful!!
– Still mistake Michael Mann for a scientist.
– Are okay with Billionaire Bloomberg buying State Attorney Generals to be his lackeys.
– Assert the IPCC agenda is about climate science.
– Believe atmospheric CO2 is pollution, but if diluted 10-fold don’t know that we’d all be dead.
– Think academic scientists are always pure of motive and conclusions when grants and tenure that make or break their career are on the line.
– Believe if enough money is given to the UN that global weather in 80 years will be “better.”
” academic scientists”
Some are scientists but many academic types are simply responding to “Request For Proposals” (RFP) put out by funding agencies, mostly government agencies such as the National Science Foundation. So the true culprits are/were folks like John Kerry and Al Gore that influence the peopling of those agencies.
Speaking of the President of the US, I note that the PM of the UK is in a bad way. link He’s old though so it really doesn’t matter. /sarc
Someone send thaT
t tweet to Trump! He will make the MSM ‘talking heads’ EXPLODE ! BOOM BIGLY!
Bill Gates and crew have spent much time on issues such as this virus thing. You can search it up. I suspect he knows more about these issues than my current doctor – who is not a doctor either. She is very smart and medically trained, and I (mostly) listen to her.
So while I appreciate the “zingers”, Bill Gates is in a class that Al Gore and Bill Nye will never achieve.
Also, first intro to PinkAboutit. Nice. Thanks.
So if Trump isn’t giving medical advice what is he doing when he states:
“HYDROXYCHLOROQUINE & AZITHROMYCIN, taken together, have a real chance to be one of the biggest game changers in the history of medicine.”
Or when he says that the US is getting 29 million does of Hydroxychloroqine?
or when he says: “I’ll say it again: What do you have to lose? Take it. I really think they should take it. But it’s their choice.”
All of which taken together sounds a lot like medical advice. Or is the tweet suggesting people should just
ignore Donald Trump?
It’s very similar to the credulous alarmists who criticise climate skeptics for their lack of physics Ph.Ds. If you reject CAGW: “Where is your Ph.D?” If you accept it, no request for a Ph.D. will be made. It’s magic.
Canadians need recognition, too! So….
— Think that David Suzuki is an expert on anything besides the study of fornicating fruit flies.