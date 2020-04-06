The Conversation: “Sorry to disappoint climate deniers, but coronavirus makes the low-carbon transition more urgent”

Guest essay by Eric Worrall
Failed Aussie Conservative Leader and ANU “Tax and Transfer Policy Chair” Professor John Hewson thinks Coronavirus “plusses” such as the noteworthy setting aside of civil liberties offers an opportunity for ramming through climate policies.
Sorry to disappoint climate deniers, but coronavirus makes the low-carbon transition more urgent
April 6, 2020 6.04am AEST
Climate deniers have been hanging out for the United Nations’ next big summit to fail. In a sense, the coronavirus and its induced policy responses have more than satisfied their wildest dreams, precipitating a global recession that they no doubt hope has pushed the issue of the low-carbon transition well down the political and policy agenda.
The next round of international climate negotiations – the so-called COP26 in Scotland – has been delayed until 2021. Presumably, climate sceptics hope governments and policy authorities will now be consumed by, in the words of our prime minister, the need to “cushion” the impact of the recession and ensure “a bounce back on the other side”.
Deniers argue that further disruption to economies and societies will be avoided at all costs.
Sorry to be the harbinger of denier disappointment, but there is every reason to expect that the virus crisis will strengthen and accelerate the imperative to transition to a low-carbon world by mid-century.
…
As Christiana Figueres, former executive secretary of the UN’s Framework Convention on Climate Change, states in her recent book:
“We are in the critical decade. It is no exaggeration to say that what we do regarding emissions reductions between now and 2030 will determine the quality of human life on this planet for hundreds of years to come, if not more.”
…
There are a few “pluses” from the experience of coronavirus. Emissions are falling (although clearly no one would advocate a global recession as a climate strategy). And the response of governments to the crisis has seen decisive domestic action – working individually, but together, in meeting what is a global challenge.
Individual governments have demonstrated how quickly they can move once they accept the reality of a crisis. We’ve also seen just how far they’re prepared to go in terms of policy responses – lockdowns, social distancing, testing, rapid and historically significant fiscal expansions, and massive liquidity injections.
It’s noteworthy that issues that in “normal times” could not have been ignored – such as civil liberties and concerns about intrusive governments and effective competition – have so easily been set aside as part of emergency responses.
…Read more: https://theconversation.com/sorry-to-disappoint-climate-deniers-but-coronavirus-makes-the-low-carbon-transition-more-urgent-135419
John, what is missing from your glorious climate action revolution is large scale buy-in.
Most people in Australia and elsewhere have accepted the Coronavirus lockdown because there is solid evidence that Coronavirus is a problem. Horror news videos coming from New York, Iran, Italy, Spain and Britain have sent a powerful message which most people have accepted, that it is worth some serious inconvenience to avoid joining those poor dying people gasping for breath in overcrowded hospitals.
There is no solid evidence climate change is a problem. The only “evidence” climate activists have presented for their economic lockdown is a bunch of fear mongering UN elitists whom nobody likes, a 17 year old puppet with serious psychological issues, and a bunch of jet setting professors who keep having to revise their calculations when all the bad things they predict fail to happen.
Until you and your friends can present genuine evidence climate change is a problem, nobody in their right mind is going to accept a climate change lockdown, or anything remotely resembling the kinds of economic cuts failed politicians like you want to inflict on the people you once aspired to lead.
26 thoughts on “The Conversation: “Sorry to disappoint climate deniers, but coronavirus makes the low-carbon transition more urgent””
Precisely!
Sorry to disappoint real crisis deniers like you John but since we now live under a threat of biowarfare attack from communist China we don’t really give a shite about your hypothetical future centuries of slightly warmer winters.
We now have a new boogie man to keep up awake at night and the golden age of climate scam funding is over. No more money left.
So Sorry.
What kind of communist country allows private ownership of the means of production?
China has a fascist economy.
what utter nonsense this failed liberal elite waste of oxygen has to say. Unfounded rubbish all to belong to the elite gaggle of charlatans espousing the end is nigh. Grow up
“We’ve also seen just how far they’re prepared to go in terms of policy responses – lockdowns, social distancing, testing, rapid and historically significant fiscal expansions, and massive liquidity injections.”
There is a petition in France against the lock down:
https://andele.fr/petition-stop-aux-mesures-de-confinement-generalise-en-france/
merci !
The policy responses are temporary and in an attempt to mitigate a short-term issue. How stupid are these people acting like this can be done on a long-term scale, let alone permanent?
How stupid ….?
To paraphrase that great philosopher Buzz Lightyear “to infinity and beyond”.
Of course, in Australia, a Liberal politician is supposedly a centre right conservative, i.e. liberal in the classical sense with a belief in civil liberties and economic freedom. Hewson’s current views are the very opposite of what a true liberal believes.
John Hewson was the greatest moron to ever lead the Liberal Party and he has not changed his spots. He is still a pious failed politician bent on self-aggrandisement. What is missing from his argument is even a vestige of proof that there is a real climate problem. People can clearly see the Covid-19 is a problem and are taking immediate steps to stop it. There is solid evidence that Coronavirus is dangerous. There is no evidence at all that any global warming or climate change is a problem. Warmistas rely entirely on falsified ‘adjusted’ temperature records, sequestration of any weather disaster and fear-mongering predictions that never eventuate, Their top effort was presenting a teenage sock-puppet with serious mental issues as a climate guru. People will only accept economic hardship or lockdowns when they can see a purpose to it all.
The China virus is dangerous, like many other infections. There is no evidence that WHO is correct about the danger.
The WHO apparently has been burning media bandwidth to do live crosses to Lady Gaga, so there is no evidence the WHO are even taking this seriously.
Drop the “serious mental issues ” , it is greatly exaggerated, spiteful and does not advance your augment one jot. It means most reasonable minded folks will write you off as a hateful bigot and ignore the rest of your otherwise valid points.
The same goes for Eric Worral. It’s bad enough to see that sort of thing in comments but I’m surprised Anthony Watts allows this sort thing in articles posted on WUWT. It really does a disservice to the credibility of the site.
Greg, I know and have interacted with a guy with Asperger’s Syndrome. I can safely say from observations, that this has completely wrecked his life as a normal member of society. You may have been lucky to avoid having such people in your life, so don’t make light of it.
“Individual governments have demonstrated how quickly they can move once they accept the reality of a crisis.”
I see this assertion as proof the governments have not really accepted the climate as a crisis. The author should certainly see this as it is central to his argument.
Christiana Figueres says “It is no exaggeration to say that what we do regarding emissions reductions between now and 2030 will determine the quality of human life on this planet for hundreds of years to come,”
This is likely true- Ignore the emissions lies and strive for abundant,affordable energy and life will continue to improve. Choose the Green new Deal and watch the decline of human civilization.
Oh, those Climate Change fascists! I listen to John Hewson’s words and I hear the cadence of jack-booted Luddites marching in the streets, wannabe dictators preaching environMental Justice and Purity, and eco-ferret block watchers spying and snitching on neighbors for violating the latest carbon neutral diktats.
“The only evidence presented . . .” list of hot air proponents you mention has a glaring omission – the dramaddicted Hollywood crowd, with their sad need for the spotlight.
Why do you think John Hewson was rejected by the Australian electorate? “My way or the highway” doesn’t go down well with the Quiet Australians, who prefer making up their own minds and resist being told what they must think.
https://wattsupwiththat.com/2020/03/20/ny-times-the-response-to-biden-on-climate-change-ranges-from-suspicion-to-resignation/#comment-2942982
[excerpt]
Very-scary global warming (aka CAGW aka climate change) alarmism has always been a false crisis, concocted by wolves to stampede the sheep. It is a global-scale scam created by scoundrels and believed in by imbeciles.
The leaders of the global warming movement know they are lying – no rational person could be this stupid for this long.
The evidence that global warming alarmism is a false crisis is overwhelming – the following paper enumerates 25 facts that falsify the CAGW hypothesis – I could have added many more, but as Albert Einstein famously stated “One would be enough”.”
Time for coffee. I leave you to ponder a few quotes from this remarkable man:
https://www.azquotes.com/author/4399-Albert_Einstein
“I think 99 times and find nothing. I stop thinking, swim in the silence, and the truth comes to me.”
“Everyone has two choices. We’re either full of love… or full of fear.”
“The world will not be destroyed by those who do evil, but by those who watch them without doing anything.”
_________________________________________
THE CATASTROPHIC ANTHROPOGENIC GLOBAL WARMING (CAGW) AND THE HUMANMADE CLIMATE CHANGE CRISES ARE PROVED FALSE
By Allan M.R. MacRae, B.A.Sc.(Eng.), M.Eng., January 10, 2020
https://thsresearch.files.wordpress.com/2020/01/the-catastrophic-anthropogenic-global-warming-cagw-and-the-humanmade-climate-change-crises-are-proved-false.pdf
The alarmists are scared that will never be able to regain the initiative. And they probably won’t.
“It is no exaggeration to say that what we do regarding emissions reductions between now and 2030 will determine the quality of human life on this planet for hundreds of years to come”
Seems wrong!
How long would it take to wind the “CO2 clock” 20years back, if all human emissions would be cut in half (assuming they are the sole reason for the CO2 increase)
The answer can be seen in the first image here:
https://unfccc.int/resource/brazil/carbon.html
… it would take about two years to go 20% towards the new equilibrium.
So if needs to be humans can turn the clock backwards very quickly, which leaves plenty of time now to get the science right first!
LoN
When John Hewson sells all of his assets, donates that money appropriately as per his beliefs and lives the life that he expects the rest of us to endure, I might listen to him. The same goes for the rest of the hypocrites.
I agree with all the criticisms posted above, but the reality is rags like The Conversation, The Guardian and MSM are all getting their message out there with the general population and in general we are not.
So tell me once again in plain language so I can understand it why the #19 virus is connected to AGW. I’ll wait.
I don’t know why Eric called Hewson a “conservative’ because he is far, far from that. Our centre-right party is the Liberal Party ( hey, we are Australian and we distance ourselves from the English out of habit – its a convict thing). In Hewson’s case he would be a Democrat in the US and was always on the leftish fringe of the Liberal Party here. He also managed to ‘lose the unloseable election’ courtesy of a media stuff up of epic proportions over his inability to explain a consumption tax he was proposing yet he is a professor of economics. He has been bitter and twisted ever since, getting more so as he gets older and less and less relevent. He is still a media go to ‘commentator’ / ‘expert’ but that’s really just the media sexing up the day’s news to turn it into a product to flog via their parade of talking heads on TV. In other words he is just a bit of ketchup on the media sausage.
“but coronavirus makes the low-carbon transition more urgent”. More urgent for him because he is seriouysly invested in it.