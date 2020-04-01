Guest essay by Eric Worrall

The University of Sydney has decided that despite Coronavirus they didn’t want to delay the launch of their new climate alliance, because the climate problem is so urgent.

CLIMATE RESEARCH UNIVERSITIES UNITE TO ACCELERATE ACTION

Wednesday 2 April 2020: An International Universities Climate Alliance (‘Climate Alliance’) has been established to help communicate research insights on the most effective means to meet the unprecedented global challenge of climate change.

UNSW Sydney is facilitating the establishment of the Climate Alliance in its first year and has invited 40 of the world’s leading climate research universities to join the Alliance to date. Alliance members are to work together to identify the most effective ways to communicate research-based facts related to climate change to the public. Members will engage in work across climate change science, impact, mitigation strategies and adaptation.

Membership comprises a global network of universities, united by their dedication to producing critical climate research. The Climate Alliance benefits from a multi-disciplinary research focus around the most important research themes to enable greater engagement with policymakers, educators and business leaders looking to apply the latest research findings to accelerate climate action.

UNSW Sydney’s President and Vice Chancellor, Professor Ian Jacobs initiated the creation of the Climate Alliance because of the vital role universities play in advancing the science and solutions in this field, saying “This new Alliance will be at the forefront of the international conversation around addressing climate change.”

Notwithstanding current urgencies around the coronavirus pandemic, the members decided not to delay formation of the Alliance due to the pressing and ongoing need to accelerate climate action.

Professor Matthew England, academic lead of the UNSW Climate Change Grand Challenge, hopes this Alliance will encourage a new era in engagement between researchers and the public; “Worldwide interest to act on climate change is strong but the pace of action has been far too slow. The Alliance aims to accelerate the global response by being a leading voice for scientifically based mitigation and adaptation strategies.”

