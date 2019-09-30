Wrong Again: 50 Years of Failed Eco-pocalyptic Predictions

From the YouTube description:

Modern doomsayers have been predicting climate and environmental disaster since the 1960s. They continue to do so today. None of the apocalyptic predictions with due dates as of today have come true. What follows is a collection of notably wild predictions from notable people in government and science.

More than merely spotlighting the failed predictions, this collection shows that the makers of failed apocalyptic predictions often are individuals holding respected positions in government and science. While such predictions have been and continue to be enthusiastically reported by a media eager for sensational headlines, the failures are typically not revisited.

Please share this video, which The Heartland Institute put together with the permission and help of our friends at the Competitive Enterprise Institute, who compiled this report.

Thanks go to Tony Heller, who first collected many of these news clips and posted them on RealClimateScience. https://realclimatescience.com/ For more information about what’s really going on with our climate, visit Climate Change Reconsidered and the archive of the International Conferences on Climate Change at the links below. http://climatechangereconsidered.org/

http://climateconferences.heartland.org/

