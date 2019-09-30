Wrong Again: 50 Years of Failed Eco-pocalyptic Predictions

From the YouTube description:
Modern doomsayers have been predicting climate and environmental disaster since the 1960s. They continue to do so today. None of the apocalyptic predictions with due dates as of today have come true. What follows is a collection of notably wild predictions from notable people in government and science.
More than merely spotlighting the failed predictions, this collection shows that the makers of failed apocalyptic predictions often are individuals holding respected positions in government and science. While such predictions have been and continue to be enthusiastically reported by a media eager for sensational headlines, the failures are typically not revisited.
Yay. Have waited for someone to collate this. (I’m too time poor and lazy). Thank you!!
Blah – should have watched it first…not as I had hoped.
Only recently been exposed to the Blue Steam.
Was this some sort of abstracted metaphor or was this a literal fear from this man.
I mean even my simple non Greta Blessed mind can understand that cooling = ice age and heating = an improved standard of living, lower death rates, increased bio-diversity, increased food and, ummm, Walrus cliff diving, but how exactly does this blue steam work?
Some of my favorites. The tough thing is sometimes these links get taken down 🙁
“U.N. Predicts Disaster if Global Warming Not Checked
PETER JAMES SPIELMANN
June 29, 1989
UNITED NATIONS (AP) _ A senior U.N. environmental official says entire nations could be wiped off the face of the Earth by rising sea levels if the global warming trend is not reversed by the year 2000…”
https://www.apnews.com/bd45c372caf118ec99964ea547880cd0
… Mr. Brown suggested that the drought may never entirely end, and that the state needed to adapt to life with less water…”
https://www.nytimes.com/2016/05/10/us/california-drought-water-restrictions-permanent.html
“Snowfalls are now just a thing of the past
By Charles Onians
Monday, 20 March 2000SHARE PRINTEMAILTEXT SIZE NORMALLARGEEXTRA LARGE
Britain’s winter ends tomorrow with further indications of a striking environmental change: snow is starting to disappear from our lives…”
https://web.archive.org/web/20110116211610/http://www.independent.co.uk/environment/snowfalls-are-now-just-a-thing-of-the-past-724017.html
“Now the Pentagon tells Bush: climate change will destroy us
· Secret report warns of rioting and nuclear war
· Britain will be ‘Siberian’ in less than 20 years
· Threat to the world is greater than terrorism
Mark Townsend and Paul Harris in New York
Sat 21 Feb 2004 20.33 EST”
https://www.theguardian.com/environment/2004/feb/22/usnews.theobserver?utm_source
“Arctic summers ice-free ‘by 2013’
By Jonathan Amos
Science reporter, BBC News, San Francisco
Arctic summer melting in 2007 set new records
Scientists in the US have presented one of the most dramatic forecasts yet for the disappearance of Arctic sea ice….”
http://news.bbc.co.uk/2/hi/science/nature/7139797.stm
Here’s a good list too, with photos of newspaper articles, letters, etc.:
https://cei.org/blog/wrong-again-50-years-failed-eco-pocalyptic-predictions
One day their models will predict a warm cooling and a new, even more frustrated Greta will be charged to desperately sell it.
I think the following video better captures how utterly ridiculous the warnings are [you probably will not make it all the way through, especially after the point where you start laughing]:
https://youtu.be/CQ04h8udHso
The real number of failed predictions attributed to AGW is in the thousands. Someone was tracking and tabulating them but gave up years ago because the shear volume was too time consuming. If you want to get an alarmist’ goat just ask them for one prediction caused by AGW that has come to pass. Just one.
Sadly, a number of alarmists claim that many have “come true” despite there being zero proof.