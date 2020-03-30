A frank open letter from an emergency room doctor on #COVID-19 – The “surge” is coming

This letter from our local hospital ER doc has been circulating on social media in my town. It is applicable for anyone, anywhere, to read and heed. Note “the surge” section – Anthony
Dear Butte County and all the folks who may under the care of Enloe Medical Center,
I am one of your local Emergency Medicine docs at Enloe Medical Center. So I’d like to take a moment to explain Covid-19 and how and why it is impacting our community.
Specifically, I’d like to go through the basics of the illness and (as a consequence) what Enloe Hospital is doing to meet the coming crisis.The first thing I will mention is that the Covid-19 disaster is an extremely dynamic and changing situation.
Every day at the hospital we are meeting constantly and changing policies–directions from world, federal, and state programs change multiple times per day. This is an unheard of pace of change.Here are the basics about the Covid-19 illness. The virus is highly contagious. It is predicted that eventually, nearly everyone will be exposed and been infected.
A very few very lucky people may not develop any symptoms at all. The vast majority of people will get a mild syndrome of variable symptoms including “flu”–fevers, achy-ness, upper respiratory congestion (ie nose and throat symptoms). Then they will get over it. And probably wonder what the big fuss about it was. Younger children may have an even milder syndrome.
However, during the typical 7 days of mild disease and then another 7 days later, all infected patients will be spreading this virus. If you turn up to the Emergency Department with mild illness, you will be screened (important factors such as vital signs and your oxygen saturation percentage), and likely sent home with 2 important instructions: signs of worsening illness, and strict self-quarantining precautions.
However, if you are unlucky, after the initial mild syndrome, instead of getting better, you may get worse. You may develop worse “flu” symptoms and then pneumonia–filling of the lungs with infected fluid.
These are the patients that will be admitted to the hospital for general care and observation. Once again, the majority of these moderately ill patients will get better.
However, if you are very unlucky, over the next day or two, instead of getting better, some patients will turn for the worse and will develop a form of ARDS (Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome) whereby the lungs will become completely saturated with fluid and will need to be placed on “life-support”, that is a mechanical ventilator. They will be transferred to the ICU (Intensive Care Unit) until their lungs can recover.
A large proportion of these patients will eventually recover, but some will not.There are some clear risk factors for ending up in the ICU. Older age and baseline medical illness (diabetes, chronic heart disease, chronic lung disease) make it much more likely to go on to ICU-requiring Covid-19 illness. However, even perfectly healthy adults can develop serious illness. Fortunately, younger children are almost entirely spared.The overall picture of this sort of illness is NOT new to the medical community. Most of what I have described above (mild/moderate/ICU levels of illness) can be applied to the Influenza virus, which we have been dealing with for years.
The concerning difference is the infectivity of the Covid-19 virus, and mathematics.Using some basic simplified statistics will yield math that is causing everyone in the hospital to enact drastic measures.
Enloe Medical Center covers roughly 300,000 people in Butte and surrounding counties. As I mentioned everyone will get Covid-19. If only 0.5% of patients who get Covid end up in the ICU, that will be 1,500 patients requiring an ICU. Prior to our Covid planning, Enloe had only 20 ICU beds. 1,500 patients will not safely squeeze into 20 beds. This, my friends, is the SURGE. This was what overwhelmed the hospital systems in China and Italy.
Make no mistake the surge is coming.
So pretty much everything we are doing- all this “social distancing”- is to even out this massive surge of patients and spread them out over time, as opposed to having all of them show up at our hospital at once.And the analysis of China and Italy has produced a clear message. The most effective strategy to mitigate the surge is strict quarantining. Not disease testing. Not experimental medications or specific treatments. Quarantining, social distancing, whatever it takes to slow (not stop, not cure) the spread of disease.
So take quarantining and social distancing seriously, because it will save lives.
And it may be hard to take seriously, because as I mentioned the vast majority of people will only get mild illness. And then they may ask themselves, why did I go through so much trouble, not being able to go to my favorite bar.
Even more seriously, the economy is heading downhill and many people are not getting paychecks. For a mild “flu”. Again, the answer is that all of the sacrifices are NOT for the mildly ill, but for the unlucky ICU bound. And that may be you or your loved one. Picture this:
Scenario One–your loved one is developing ICU level pneumonia. The team of doctors, nurses, and care-givers identify this, treat your loved one and move her to the ICU.
Scenario Two–your loved one is developing ICU level pneumonia. But there is no room in the ICU and she is put on a jury-rigged breathing contraption for life support in the hallway outside of the Emergency Department. Next to 60 other patients in the same situation.
And the message from China and Italy and other countries has been specific–the most effective strategy to avoid Scenario 2 is aggressive quarantining of the mildly ill and EVEN asymptomatic.Employing strong individual efforts to prevent contracting Covid-19 will slow the progression and buy time to smooth the ICU surge– and it may also buy time for doctors and scientists to develop and test treatments and vaccinations.Some common questions that I have been asked–Why can’t I be tested for Covid?
Every day, the hospital is attempting to obtain methods for rapid testing of Covid, but as you might imagine the supply of testing materials is a lot more rare and much more expensive than toilet paper.Another common question is: Does it seem that the hospital is over-reacting? The answer is “We hope so!”
And–don’t forget that hospital workers are at highest risk for exposure and spreading the illness. Which is why we are trying to be so meticulous about infection prevention–don’t be surprised if you end up in the Emergency Department, respiratory issues or other standard ER problems, staff are wearing gowns, masks, and greeting you from a distance. If a hospital worker starts to show symptoms of infection, this will remove him or her from a very limited working pool for a long period of time. And we need every hospital worker we have.
Another comment I would like to make: If you have an elderly family member or loved one with advanced illness, please take the time to appreciate them. And then discuss the possibility that they might develop severe Covid-19 illness. No decision at this time has to be final, but it is better to understand where everyone stands prior to the storm hitting.
Here is another question: When? This is a tricky one, because we do not locally have quick testing for Covid-19. The current wait time to get a test result back is over 1 week. Our first official Covid positive test in Butte County was on Saturday March 21. As of today (Mar 25) there are at least 4 documented positive cases in Butte County, though likely there are many more people who are infected but have not been tested, due to the shortage of testing kits and assays. So people in our community are right now progressing through the contagious but mild symptom stages. We anticipate pneumonia and ICU patients declaring themselves within the next few weeks.
Thank you for reading, and thank you for keeping Chico safer,
Ivan Liang
https://www.enloe.org/find-a-doctor/find-a-doctor?id=232
31 thoughts on “A frank open letter from an emergency room doctor on #COVID-19 – The “surge” is coming”
New reported cases and deaths fell yesterday in the US. Most of the improvement in new deaths came in NY (down to 82 from 277 the day before). About a quarter of NY’s deaths came in nursing homes.
Day to day data for the US:
March 28: 19,452 new cases; 525 new deaths;
March 29: 18,469 new cases; 264 new deaths.
https://www.worldometers.info/coronavirus/country/us/
Drop in new cases despite increased testing.
Rates of increase are also falling in the UK.
Could be a one-time wonder blip. We’ll see.
But this says 237 deaths in NY Sunday:
https://news.yahoo.com/coronavirus-slowdown-seattle-suggests-restrictions-121913987.html
The article is hysterical nonsense.
The misleading “test” actually tests for ANY “corona virus”, of which there are 19.
And even that is missing the real point.
recommended:
Corona: The Case Number Game:
https://www.lewrockwell.com/2020/03/jon-rappoport/corona-the-case-number-game/
Probably best to wait before considering any of those as a trend, especially given Italy’s experience.
UK update : http://www.vukcevic.co.uk/UK-COVID-19.htm
John Tillman
March 30, 2020 at 9:28 am
(…)
Rates of increase are also falling in the UK.
Here is my plot of deaths up to yesterday (29 March 2020).
https://i.ibb.co/MnDKr3J/uk-deaths.jpg
IT’S A SCAM.
http://gold-silver.us/forum/showthread.php?102096-Heroic-Citizens-Fact-Check-the-LYING-MSM-about-Corona
Heroic Citizens Fact-Check the LYING MSM about Corona
Is Ivan Liang, MD FACEP FACMT, familiar with the efficacy of Prof. Didier Raoult and his team’s treatment regimen?
https://www.mediterranee-infection.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/COVID-IHU-2-1.pdf
I was very happy that one of the CV sites I follow showed the daily deaths dropping for 3/29.
However, they have a note at the bottom today that reporting from NY state was incomplete on 3/29. There has been an update, but the data for NY may still be incomplete.
That would account for the discrepancy. But even if the figure cited in the news story link be correct, that’s a decline for deaths in NY. As you note, however, that number too might still be incomplete.
Yesterday’s stats have been updated to 363 US deaths and 180 in NY, which are still declines, but less pronounced.
https://www.worldometers.info/coronavirus/country/us/
The difference between midnight GMT and EDT matters.
So how about WUWT keep track of his surge ? Update in , say every three days ? Looking for 1200 people in three weeks. Our local hospital is also looking for surge in three weeks. (VA). The hospital ship, Comfort . Last used as transportation to ….. GITMO ??? BARS on windows?
Here at WUWT, we know all about the wisdom of “experts”.
The ER doctor is talking about epidemiology. That is about as far away as you can get from his actual expertise and still be discussing medicine.
I have no idea if he is right, but on the other hand, he is projecting doom – and he has no idea if he is right.
As of right now, most of the rural counties that are being hit hard have an epicenter of rich, international travelers, such as ski resorts.
I had to laugh at the Rhode Island cops trying to stop New York license plates folks from entering Rhode Island without a quarantine order being given them. The rich just flew in on their private jets to Martha’s Vineyard. The cops are only stopping the Deplorables, you and me. The Rich elitists have their jets and private homes to bypass and fly high above all that nonsense, powered of course with fossil fuels. Just like the climate scam wants to impose.
If you have an hour, this is a Doc who does CV triage at Weill Cornell in NYC. He has seen a majority of the CV patients coming through their door, which means he has probably some of the most experience with it certainly in the US.
Very common sense and answers some good questions. Puts you at ease. Basically almost all transmission is your hand to your face. Stop touching your face and your chances go waaay down. Casual contact is not an issue (unless they sneeze or cough on you).
re: “Very common sense and answers some good questions. Puts you at ease. Basically almost all transmission is your hand to your face.”
Maybe time to shave the mustache off completely … first time in – multiple decades.
It seems to me that a box of disposable gloves outside the door of any retail store or restaurant would take care of 90% of the transmission danger.
That’s the one. He’s the second doctor to recommend these rational and reasonable steps to limit infection, respond to disease, and mitigate collateral damage (e.g. economic, food distribution).
Are there any CONFIRMED cases of getting Covid from a surface? If so, how many? If not several, why are we so paranoid? I have searched and the only way this seems to be passed is person to person. Yet, we disinfect boxes from Amazon, etc. It’s a free-for-all panic session, as far as I can see.
Not touching your face and washing your hands are prudent in any flu or other outbreak. You’d think people would do this as a matter of course, not just in a pandemic. Of course, restrooms in stores have to tell employees to wash hands before returning to work and how to do so. How helpless we have become.
UK Covid-19 Monday update here:
http://www.vukcevic.co.uk/UK-COVID-19.htm
Empowering and protecting your family during the COVID19 pandemic
– Dr. David Price, Weill Cornell Medical Center
* social distancing (3 ft)
* hand to face hygiene
* coexisting with people (especially in close proximity) who are infected, who have the disease
* when to visit the hospital (e.g. resource management), and triage (e.g. telemedical services)
Bottom-line: We don’t have to shut down the country. We should avoid spreading a social contagion. There are rational and reasonable steps to take in order to mitigate infection, respond to disease, to manage resources, and to mitigate collateral damage.
I saw this the other day. It would be interesting if somebody could weigh in…
https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/er-doctor-offers-lessons-on-treating-covid-19-patients-cheat-sheet-for-physicians-excellent-read/
“A very few very lucky people may not develop any symptoms at all.”
There was an article on the Diamond Princess stats published here the other day; 80% of passengers didn’t even test positive for the virus and, of those that did, 50% were asymptomatic. It may be that the lock down on the Diamond Princess was very, very effective, but the suggestion from its experience is that the “very few very lucky people” may be better phrased as “very few very unlucky people will develop symptoms, and even fewer may die”.
In the UK, as of today (from the UK government website) “As of 9am on 30 March 2020, a total of 134,946 people have been tested, of which 112,805 were confirmed negative and 22,141 were confirmed positive.” Now, given that there is, as far as I’m aware no random testing going on, the suggestion is that the 135k people who’ve been tested have more than likely been exposed to the virus somehow to the extent it was felt necessary to test them, yet 83% of those were negative.
It’s all very, very interesting.
as far as I’m aware no random testing going on, the suggestion is that the 135k people who’ve been tested have more than likely been exposed to the virus somehow to the extent it was felt necessary to test them,
Or they were exhibiting symptoms that turned out to not be Wuhan virus related (IE they had the flu or other common cold instead).
Yes John I agree. We are unaware of the outcome for the 112,805 confirmed negative. How many had symptoms? How many subsequently died? It is only with these data that we can make a comparative assessment of the additional danger associated with being tested positive.
This is not “interesting”. Every word of this letter is important to your life.
“Substantial undocumented infection facilitates the rapid dissemination of novel coronavirus (SARS-CoV2)”
https://science.sciencemag.org/content/early/2020/03/24/science.abb322
My summary: those researchers estimated that 5 of 6 (86%) infected individuals from the initial spread of the SARS-CoV-2 out of Wuhan China went undetected, likely because of low/no symptoms.
It is everywhere now.
Much of the data is unreliable.
Using figures for ‘new cases’ is pointless because of the large variablity in testing levels both inter and intra nationally which provides them. Even then they are only the tip of an iceberg of unknown volume.
Daily deaths are probably more meaningfully although whether patients died of, or with, the virus muddies the water even here. Willis’s daily chart relating deaths per population from Worldometer and time since first case, is probably the most meaningful guide to progress that one can get.
Much of the other data on Worldometer has to be suspect. For example it has been showing recovered cases in the UK as only 135 and serious/critical as 163, or thereabouts, for days. Clearly rubbish.
You, me, everyone,… we’re all going to get SAR-CoV-2 infection… if you haven’t already (and recovered). Period.
This virus is widespread and circulating right now everywhere except maybe the most isolated villages or closed communities.
Any tested/safe/ effective/approved vaccine will arrive too late with the 100’s of millions of doses needed to stop this now through our communities. It won’t be available for at least 16-18 months, and then it will be a relatively moot point. It’ll be moot issue because it will be too late to be of any use today or through the next-Fall-Winter cold and flu season.
All we are doing now is flattening the time-response demand curve for ICUs and ventilators.
The problem we are faced with, as both individuals and as a society, is … Choice.
I’ll let the Architect explain the in his eloquence.
We need finger prick blood test for Covod-19 antibodies YESTERDAY!
Joe Diffie Releases Statement
NASHVILLE, Tenn. – GRAMMY®-winning country music legend Joe Diffie has tested positive for coronavirus (COVID-19) and has released the following statement:
“I am under the care of medical professionals and currently receiving treatment. My family and I are asking for privacy at this time. We want to remind the public and all my fans to be vigilant, cautious and careful during this pandemic.”
–Joe Diffie
https://edition.cnn.com/2020/03/29/us/joe-diffie-coronavirus-death-trnd/index.html