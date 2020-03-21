Guest essay by Eric Worrall
Green technologists exploring the possibility the world won’t end in 2030.
It’s Too Late to Undo Climate Change. We Need Tech in Order to Adapt
A raft of companies are developing tech to help us live in a warmer world
On the CES floor in Las Vegas this past January, I saw dozens of companies showing off products designed to help us adapt to climate change. It was an unsettling reminder that we’ve tipped the balance on global warming and that hotter temperatures, wildfires, and floods are the new reality.
Based on our current carbon dioxide emissions, we can expect warming of up to 1.5 °C by 2033. Even if we stopped spewing carbon today, temperatures would continue to rise for a time, and weather would grow still more erratic.
The companies at CES recognize that it’s too late to stop climate change. Faced with that realization, this group of entrepreneurs is focusing on climate adaptation. For them, the goal is to make sure that people and the global economy will still survive across as much of the world as possible. These entrepreneurs’ companies are developing practicalities, such as garments that adapt to the weather or new building materials with higher melting points so that roads won’t crack in extreme temperatures.
…Read more: https://spectrum.ieee.org/consumer-electronics/portable-devices/its-too-late-to-undo-climate-change-we-need-tech-in-order-to-adapt
I’m completely fine with people spending money on research, so long as it is their own money they are spending. Even if the motivation for the research is absurd, serious basic and applied research efforts usually produce a few useful spinoffs.
13 thoughts on “IEEE: “It’s Too Late to Undo Climate Change””
Cancel your career now, Stacey.
The link does not say that temps will rise by 1.5C by 2033, but that we will have emitted enough CO2 to eventually rise by that amount. Of course that hasn’t been borne out from the empirical data at all, but why let facts get in the way of a good campfire horror story.
This is what happens when engineering and the hard sciences get a massive infestation of humanities disease.
I wonder if Stacey even knows, the world’s most recorded reliable temperature recordings over the past 100 years with the most thermometers in use, is the area of the world we know as the USA. It shows via the NOAA output of the original data, i.e. not adjusted data, the temperatures over the past century have been falling not rising.
If we accept the USA is a part of the real world, and if we accept it’s temperature record is likely to be a close proxy for the whole world, then where is all this 1.5 deg C increase by 2033 coming from? Maybe more importantly, where is it going? Because it certainly isn’t going to where temperatures are continuously measured, and reported by NOAA.
Maybe Stacey isn’t too concerned about facts?
Global warming on one side, covid-19 on the other, polar bears chewing on my ass, there’s only one way to go: Back to the Future! It’s almost too late for everything, but not too late for a drink (because I’m a scientist, you know, and in wine is veritas!).
This looks like another instance of the leadership of a professional society going rouge and taking the institution on a completely different course than the membership would approve.
As a “Double E” I can’t say I don’t know any engineer that believes in the global warming hoax. I believe alarmists in our ranks would certainly be a minority.
Rotor, I supply software and consultation to engineers, and I agree. They are the most reality-oriented profession of all, I believe.
The IEEE did not produce this article, a single Texan journalist who has specialized in tech wrote it. She publishes a monthly column in “Spectrum”. I haven’t read the magazine for decades, but when I last did it still seemed to be a science-based product, unlike the now alarmist “Scientific American”. As a fellow EE, I also can’t think of any engineer or geo-science professional that promotes the warming narrative.
Going rouge or rogue; both work for the Watermelons.
The US record is revealing 30-35-year cycles. No abnormal warming or cooling, just the organic sine curve of Earth rocking in place.
http://theearthintime.com
We are on the downslope now of a cycle which started upwards in 1978 and peaked in 2000. We should get to the bottom in about 5-10 years, at which time there will be another ascent.
Perhaps the AGW activists’ game is to deny the current cooling long enough for the 2025-2040 rise to take place, so they can point to the increasing readings with alarm once again.
Whoops. I have to clarify. The full cycle, peak to peak, is about 70 years. Thirty-five up, thirty-five down. Range: 4 degrees Fahrenheit. The prior full cycle lasted from aprox. 1890 to 1970.
So, the downslope we are in now, which started from a peak in 2000, will not hit bottom until aprox. 2035. So the AGW activists will have to wait until at least 2040 to point to measure temp to find any increase.
“as long as its their own money” unfortunately we know that we have and continue to spend many billions of tax dollars on the green fetish. A defining characteristic of the Green thing is the irritating insistence that others should bear the cost because its for their good. A very religious line of thought which is appropriate for a faith based belief.
As an electrical engineer, I say the IEEE shoukld stick to its nitting.
“…For them, the goal is to make sure that people and the global economy will still survive across as much of the world as possible. These entrepreneurs’ companies are developing practicalities, such as garments that adapt to the weather…”
Yeah, we need adaptive garments to survive, lol.
I seem to remember an adaptive garment strategy called layering. But that’s probably too simple.