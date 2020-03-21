IEEE: “It’s Too Late to Undo Climate Change”

Guest essay by Eric Worrall

Green technologists exploring the possibility the world won’t end in 2030.

It’s Too Late to Undo Climate Change. We Need Tech in Order to Adapt

A raft of companies are developing tech to help us live in a warmer world

By Stacey Higginbotham

On the CES floor in Las Vegas this past January, I saw dozens of companies showing off products designed to help us adapt to climate change. It was an unsettling reminder that we’ve tipped the balance on global warming and that hotter temperatures, wildfires, and floods are the new reality.

Based on our current carbon dioxide emissions, we can expect warming of up to 1.5 °C by 2033. Even if we stopped spewing carbon today, temperatures would continue to rise for a time, and weather would grow still more erratic.

The companies at CES recognize that it’s too late to stop climate change. Faced with that realization, this group of entrepreneurs is focusing on climate adaptation. For them, the goal is to make sure that people and the global economy will still survive across as much of the world as possible. These entrepreneurs’ companies are developing practicalities, such as garments that adapt to the weather or new building materials with higher melting points so that roads won’t crack in extreme temperatures.

