CNN Touts the Climate Benefits of Chinese Coronavirus

Guest essay by Eric Worrall
The climate alarmist community is repeatedly praising the alleged “benefits” of the deadly Covid-19 outbreak.
There’s an unlikely beneficiary of coronavirus: The planet
By Rebecca Wright, CNN
Updated 1005 GMT (1805 HKT) March 17, 2020
Hong Kong (CNN)Factories were shuttered and streets were cleared across China’s Hubei province as authorities ordered residents to stay home to stop the spread of the coronavirus.
It seems the lockdown had an unintended benefit — blue skies.
The average number of “good quality air days” increased 21.5% in February, compared to the same period last year, according to China’s Ministry of Ecology and Environment. And Hubei wasn’t alone.Satellite images released by NASA and the European Space Agency show a dramatic reduction in nitrogen dioxide emissions — those released by vehicles, power plants and industrial facilities — in major Chinese cities between January and February. The visible cloud of toxic gas hanging over industrial powerhouses almost disappeared.
“This is the first time I have seen such a dramatic drop-off over such a wide area for a specific event,” says Fei Liu, an air quality researcher at NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center. “I am not surprised because many cities nationwide have taken measures to minimize the spread of the virus.”
…Read more: https://edition.cnn.com/2020/03/16/asia/china-pollution-coronavirus-hnk-intl/index.html
The CNN article is not an isolated anomaly.
Other MSM outlets such as the LA Times and the New York Times have praised the climate benefits of Coronavirus, or cited the positive climate lessons we can learn from the economic damage caused by Coronavirus shutdowns – they appear to want the hardship caused by Coronavirus economic shutdowns to become a template for how we live all the time.
The Times took this disgusting trope a step further, and explored the positive side of Coronavirus killing off old climate skeptics.
The benefits of Covid-19 are extremely slight if you are dead from the virus. Rebecca Wright of CNN appears to be severely deluded about the real effects of Covi-19.
The death of one man is a tragedy, the death of millions is a statistic, and the death of 10s of thousands is Raising Awareness.