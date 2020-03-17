GreenBiz: “climate change could make the coronavirus seem like the good old days”

Guest essay by Eric Worrall
Greens desperately trying to harness concern about Covid-19 for their fake climate crisis.
COVID-19 and climate change: A healthy dose of reality
Joel Makower Monday, March 16, 2020 – 2:11am
It’s too early to tell whether COVID-19 is linked in any way to the climate crisis. Maybe it is, maybe it isn’t; we’ll likely never know for certain. Still, consider the global health crisis currently upon us as a warm-up act for a climate-changing world.
In the immortal words of the ‘70s rock band Bachman-Turner Overdrive, “You ain’t seen nothing yet.”
For nearly two decades, health officials around the world have warned about the rise of infectious disease from a warming climate. The Pentagon, for example, started raising concern back in 2003 in an independent study commissioned by the U.S. Department of Defense. It warned that “As famine, disease and weather-related disasters strike due to the abrupt climate change, many countries’ needs will exceed their carrying capacity.”
Such warnings seem both prescient and obvious today, given the global scramble to corral COVID-19. But it also provides an opportunity to plan for the next infectious outbreak, and the ones after that.
Indeed, climate change could make the coronavirus seem like the good old days.
“Infectious disease transmission is sensitive to local, small-scale differences in weather, human modification of the landscape, the diversity of animal hosts, and human behavior that affects vector-human contact, among other factors,” write the authors of the Third National Climate Assessment, produced by more than 300 experts guided by a 60-member Federal Advisory Committee and reviewed by the National Academy of Sciences. It warned:
The public health system is not fully prepared to monitor or respond to these growing disease risks. The introduction of new diseases into non-immune populations has been and continues to be a major challenge in public health. There are concerns that climate change may provide opportunities for pathogens to expand or shift their geographic ranges.
https://www.greenbiz.com/article/covid-19-and-climate-change-healthy-dose-reality
Claims of a link between global warming and disease are nonsense. Even mosquito borne diseases thrive in Arctic climates; in the 19th century, in the depths of the Little Ice Age, endemic Malaria was a major killer disease in Northern Europe.
But what if I’m wrong?
Is there any doubt that in the wake of the Covid-19 crisis, medical research will receive a lot more attention? A decade from now, if a new disease like Covid-19 emerges, it will be contained and cured so fast we won’t even know there was a problem.
Even the Covid-19 crisis may be solved much faster than people fear. The unprecedented focus on Coronavirus is producing results, everything from vaccine trials to experimental drug therapies, partly based on experimental treatments developed during the SARS and MERS outbreaks are being tested, and promising results are emerging.
From February;
Remdesivir and chloroquine effectively inhibit the recently emerged novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV) in vitro
Manli Wang, Ruiyuan Cao, Leike Zhang, Xinglou Yang, Jia Liu, Mingyue Xu, Zhengli Shi, Zhihong Hu, Wu Zhong & Gengfu Xiao
Dear Editor,
In December 2019, a novel pneumonia caused by a previously unknown pathogen emerged in Wuhan, a city of 11 million people in central China. The initial cases were linked to exposures in a seafood market in Wuhan.1 As of January 27, 2020, the Chinese authorities reported 2835 confirmed cases in mainland China, including 81 deaths. Additionally, 19 confirmed cases were identified in Hong Kong, Macao and Taiwan, and 39 imported cases were identified in Thailand, Japan, South Korea, United States, Vietnam, Singapore, Nepal, France, Australia and Canada. The pathogen was soon identified as a novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV), which is closely related to sever acute respiratory syndrome CoV (SARS-CoV).2 Currently, there is no specific treatment against the new virus. Therefore, identifying effective antiviral agents to combat the disease is urgently needed.
An efficient approach to drug discovery is to test whether the existing antiviral drugs are effective in treating related viral infections. The 2019-nCoV belongs to Betacoronavirus which also contains SARS-CoV and Middle East respiratory syndrome CoV (MERS-CoV). Several drugs, such as ribavirin, interferon, lopinavir-ritonavir, corticosteroids, have been used in patients with SARS or MERS, although the efficacy of some drugs remains controversial.3 In this study, we evaluated the antiviral efficiency of five FAD-approved drugs including ribavirin, penciclovir, nitazoxanide, nafamostat, chloroquine and two well-known broad-spectrum antiviral drugs remdesivir (GS-5734) and favipiravir (T-705) against a clinical isolate of 2019-nCoV in vitro.
https://www.nature.com/articles/s41422-020-0282-0
Imagine if all the money wasted on useless renewables had been spent on something useful, like medical research. Where would we be today, if the billions which have been wasted on wind and solar subsidies had instead been spent on finding new and better ways to cure disease?
The last thing we all need is for climate fear-mongers to drag the world into a new medical research dark age, by sucking all the money out of the system with their ever growing demands for special consideration and government subsidies.
8 thoughts on “GreenBiz: “climate change could make the coronavirus seem like the good old days””
With thousands on ventilation, the economy in deep recession, and countries retrenching from globalization on a massive scale, somehow I don’t think budget-busting climate change white elephants are going to be a top priority.
It might also help if people in the developing world had access to cheap, reliable, FF derived electricity to drag themselves from poverty, and stop hunting, catching and eating Bushmeat.
Especially Bats!
“Still, consider the global health crisis currently upon us as a warm-up act for a climate-changing world. You ain’t seen nothing yet. For nearly two decades, health officials around the world have warned about the rise of infectious disease from a warming climate”
Translation
You aint seen nothin yet
We’ve got climate lies you won’t believe
Which are always just beyond most peoples life expectancy.
Coronavirus is a crisis that will not go to waste for the sky is falling and big government crowd. I’ll save you the rant for now.
The CAGW crowd will keep on re-packaging their Global Warming/Climate Change meme until the next glacial cycle of the Ice Age we live in gets active. The remarkable thing about the CAGW crowd is that some of them know this is nonsense, but it fits their political agenda perfectly, so go for it. It’s 10:43 in the morning, but I need a drink (think of it as internal hand sanitizer).
The current infection data show lower rates in warmer areas – maybe global warming ain’t all bad!
Viruses thrive in cool areas not warm/hot areas, I said in a post yesterday the green terrorists would be rubbing their hands together. GSMs have been shown to happen at the same time as virus outbreaks .