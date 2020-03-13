Washington Bill Would Open Up Possibility of Regressive, Harmful Cap-and-Trade Program or Carbon-Dioxide Tax

Research and commentary by Tim Benson
A bill introduced in the Washington House of Representatives would give the state Department of Ecology (DOE) the authority to create either a carbon-dioxide tax or cap-and-trade system, or both, in the Evergreen State. If passed, DOE could establish each program without any sort of legislative approval.
“Department of Ecology staff could create rules that covered companies that emit as few as 25,000 metric tons of [carbon dioxide],” writes Todd Myers of the Washington Policy Center (WPC). “In Washington state, that would include food producers like El Oro Cattle Feeders in Moses Lake and Lamb Weston in Quincy. It could include timber mills like SDS Lumber in Bingen and Vaagen Brothers in Colville. It would include semiconductor manufacturers and solar panel manufacturers.”
Washington voters have signaled their opposition to a carbon-dioxide tax multiple times in the past half decade, most recently with their thorough rejection of Initiative 1631 (I-1631) in 2018.
Carbon-dioxide taxes are inherently regressive and disproportionally harm low-income families. The Congressional Budget Office (CBO) found a $28 per ton carbon dioxide tax would result in energy costs being 250 percent higher for the poorest one-fifth of households than the richest one-fifth of households.
CBO reports the reason for cost discrepancy is “a carbon tax would increase the prices of fossil fuels in direct proportion to their carbon content. Higher fuel prices, in turn, would raise production costs and ultimately drive up prices for goods and services throughout the economy … Low-income households spend a larger share of their income on goods and services whose prices would increase the most, such as electricity and transportation.”
WPC estimated the carbon-dioxide tax that would have been established under I-1631 would increase average household costs $234 to $305 in the first year alone, and $672 to $877 per year after 2030. “Taxpayers would feel the tax primarily in three ways. First, the largest impact would be at the gas pump,” WPC states, noting prices at the pump would increase by 14 cents a gallon during the first year and increase by two cents a gallon each following year. “Second,” the report continues, “a smaller portion, on average, would be associated with the cost of natural gas for home heating. Finally, since Washington’s electricity is mostly carbon-free, there would be a smaller impact felt in most utility bills.”
A 2013 study by the National Association of Manufacturers estimates a $20-per-ton carbon-dioxide tax in Washington, a threshold that would be have been met in 2022 under I-1631, would result in a 15 percent increase in household electricity rates. Additionally, the price of natural gas would increase by more than 40 percent in the first year. The study also estimates a carbon-dioxide tax would push gasoline prices up by 20 cents a gallon in the first year alone.
One other substantial problem with the carbon-dioxide tax is that it would produce an insignificant environmental benefit, as Oren Cass, senior fellow at the Manhattan Institute, noted in National Affairs. “The effectiveness of a carbon tax as a matter of environmental policy [depends] not only on how it would directly alter the trajectory of [local] emissions but also on its ability to affect global emissions by driving globally applicable technological innovation or by influencing the behavior of foreign governments,” wrote Cass. “On each of these dimensions, the carbon tax fails.”
Advocates of cap-and-trade schemes point to California and the 10 northeastern states that make up the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative (RGGI) as examples of how these programs can be successfully implemented. In reality, cap-and-trade programs do little to reduce carbon dioxide emissions. Even worse, they are akin to regressive taxes. Cap-and-trade programs disproportionally burden low-income households, who are less able to afford higher energy and gasoline costs that these programs are designed to produce.
According to the U.S. Energy Information Administration, retail electricity prices in the 10 RGGI states and California are currently 45 percent higher than the U.S. average. Thanks to its copious hydroelectric power sources, however, the Evergreen State currently has some of the lowest retail electricity prices in the United States at 8.0 cents per kilowatt hour. This rate is 23 percent below the U.S. average. Moreover, a 2019 WalletHub study reports that only Colorado has lower total energy costs than Washington.
Evergreen State lawmakers should not enact anything that would give DOE the authority to establish either a cap-and-trade or a carbon-dioxide tax. Both programs would have a minimal effect on carbon-dioxide emissions and both would cause considerable economic harm to all Washingtonians, especially low-income Washington families.
The following documents provide more information on cap-and-trade programs and carbon-dioxide taxes.
Legislating Energy Poverty: A Case Study of How California’s and New York’s Climate Change Policies Are
Increasing Energy Costs and Hurting the Economy
https://www.pacificresearch.org/wp-content/uploads/2018/12/LegislatingEnergy_F_Web.pdf
This analysis from Wayne Winegarden of the Pacific Research Institute shows the big government approach to fighting climate change taken by California and New York hits working class and minority communities the hardest. The paper reviews the impact of global warming policies adopted in California and New York, such as unrealistic renewable energy goals, strict low carbon fuel standards, and costly subsidies for buying higher-priced electric cars and installing solar panels. The report finds that, collectively, these expensive and burdensome policies are dramatically increasing the energy burdens of their respective state residents.
A Review of the Regional Green Gas Initiative
https://object.cato.org/sites/cato.org/files/serials/files/cato-journal/2018/2/cato-journal-v38n1-chapter-11.pdf
This Cato Journal article authored by David T. Stevenson of the Caesar Rodney Institute finds the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative has not shown any added emissions reductions or associated health benefits, has had minimal impact on energy efficiency and low-income fuel assistance, and has increased regional electric bills.
Less Carbon, Higher Prices: How California’s Climate Policies Affect Lower-Income Residents
https://www.heartland.org/publications-resources/publications/less-carbon-higher-prices-how-californias-climate-policies-affect-lower-income-residents
This study from Jonathan Lesser of the Manhattan Institute argues California’s clean power regulations, including the state’s renewable power mandate, is a regressive tax that harms impoverished Californians more than any other group.
Five Myths of Cap-and-Trade
https://www.heartland.org/publications-resources/publications/five-myths-of-cap-and-trade
Articles supporting cap-and-trade programs rest on a number of fallacies. In this article by Todd Myers of the Washington Policy Center, Myers identifies and explores five persistent myths concerning cap-and-trade, including the belief that a cap on carbon dioxide emissions guarantees emissions reduction.
The Deeply Flawed Conservative Case for a Carbon Tax
https://www.heartland.org/publications-resources/publications/the-deeply-flawed-conservative-case-for-a-carbon-tax
In this paper published by the American Enterprise Institute, Benjamin Zycher says the “conservative” Climate Leadership Council’s (CLC) much-hyped carbon-tax proposal is “naïve” and “virtually all of the … assertions in support of its proposal are incorrect or implausible.” The CLC’s plan is “poor conceptually and deeply unserious,” wrote Zycher.
The Case Against a U.S. Carbon Tax
https://www.heartland.org/publications-resources/publications/the-case-against-a-us-carbon-tax
In this paper from the Cato Institute, Robert P. Murphy, Patrick J. Michaels, and Paul C. Knappenberger examine carbon-dioxide tax programs in place in Australia and British Columbia and consider whether similar programs would be successful in the United States. They conclude, “In theory and in practice, economic analysis shows that the case for a U.S. carbon tax is weaker than its most vocal supporters have led the public to believe.”
Economic Outcomes of a U.S. Carbon Tax
https://www.heartland.org/publications-resources/publications/economic-outcomes-of-a–us-carbon-tax
This report from the National Association of Manufacturers evaluates the potential impacts carbon taxes whose revenues would be devoted to a combination of debt and tax rate reduction would have on the U.S. economy. The results consider the varied economic effects of fossil-fuel cost increases caused by carbon taxes, as well as the positive economic effects of the assumption that carbon tax revenues would be used to reduce government debt and federal taxes.
The Carbon Tax Shell Game
https://www.heartland.org/publications-resources/publications/the-carbon-tax-shell-game
Oren Cass of the Manhattan Institute argues the carbon tax is a shell game. The range of designs, prices, rationales, and claimed benefits varies so widely that assessing the validity of most proposals is nearly impossible to accomplish. In this article for National Affairs, Cass says the effect of carbon-dioxide taxes on emissions has proven to be insubstantial, a fact he says is ignored by the tax’s proponents when promoting its purported benefits.
The U.S. Leads the World in Clean Air: The Case for Environmental Optimism
https://files.texaspolicy.com/uploads/2018/11/27165514/2018-11-RR-US-Leads-the-World-in-Clean-Air-ACEE-White.pdf
This paper from the Texas Public Policy Foundation examines how the United States achieved robust economic growth while dramatically reducing emissions of air pollutants. The paper states that these achievements should be celebrated as a public policy success story, but instead the prevailing narrative among political and environmental leaders is one of environmental decline that can only be reversed with a more stringent regulatory approach. Instead, the paper urges for the data to be considered and applied to the narrative.
Climate Change Reconsidered II: Fossil Fuels – Summary for Policymakers
https://www.heartland.org/publications-resources/publications/climate-change-reconsidered-ii-fossil-fuels—summary-for-policymakers
In this fifth volume of the Climate Change Reconsidered series, 117 scientists, economists, and other experts assess the costs and benefits of the use of fossil fuels by reviewing scientific and economic literature on organic chemistry, climate science, public health, economic history, human security, and theoretical studies based on integrated assessment models (IAMs) and cost-benefit analysis (CBA).
The Social Benefits of Fossil Fuels
https://www.heartland.org/publications-resources/publications/the-social-benefits-of-fossil-fuels
This Heartland Policy Brief by Joseph Bast and Peter Ferrara documents the many benefits from the historic and still ongoing use of fossil fuels. Fossil fuels are lifting billions of people out of poverty, reducing all the negative effects of poverty on human health, and vastly improving human well-being and safety by powering labor-saving and life-protecting technologies, such as air conditioning, modern medicine, and cars and trucks. They are dramatically increasing the quantity of food humans produce and improving the reliability of the food supply, directly benefiting human health. Further, fossil fuel emissions are possibly contributing to a “Greening of the Earth,” benefiting all the plants and wildlife on the planet.
Nothing in this Research & Commentary is intended to influence the passage of legislation, and it does not necessarily represent the views of The Heartland Institute. For further information on this subject, visit Environment & Climate News, The Heartland Institute’s website, and PolicyBot, Heartland’s free online research database.
14 thoughts on “Washington Bill Would Open Up Possibility of Regressive, Harmful Cap-and-Trade Program or Carbon-Dioxide Tax”
When it comes to the subject of Global Warming/Climate Change, Governor Inslee is a an idiot on the subject matter. He has been an idiot for many years, which is why he will never stop pushing his program to fix a non existent problem.
He is totally convinced he has the answer to the non existent problem, which makes ideologists like him DANGEROUS to many. People like him get afflicted with the Planetary Savior virus infection, they become delusional, ideological and demand Socialism based powers to implement programs few wants.
I live in Conservative dominated Eastern Washington, glad to have a mild winter that reduced my power bill, thus any noise the idiot Governor makes about Climate change, I get really worried he will finally break through and smash the economy in the process, thus the end run attempt to get around the will of the people indicate he will pursue his climate delusions to the end, that is why the Jerk needs to be voted out of office.
Carbon dioxide gives life. Why would anyone tax it? Apart from political psychopaths…..
“Apart from political psychopaths…..”
The question answers itself.
The amount of co2 that greta is going to see after the virus has been controlled will send her in to shock Lol
It may be sooner then expected, as companies are actually getting funds to find and produce a vaccine.
I feel they will push it through quickly due to the economic damage so far
https://www.defenseone.com/technology/2020/03/breaking-weve-got-vaccine-says-pentagon-funded-company/163739/
The “People” of the once great state of Washington need to clear out their swamp of creatures who BELIEVE Cap and Trade or Carbon Pricing Schemes are the direction to go. Artificially inflating energy costs is NOT the way to go for a better future.
If something comes along that is better than Hydrocarbon Energy, it WILL dominate through market trade as a better, cheaper, more reliable energy source.
It is an attempt to form a ruling class. the democrat party and long term republican rino’s want a bureaucracy that rules the people that they can claim they didn’t have a hand in. They can wring their hands at election time and continue to let the bureaucracy rule the people. This has been in the works for quite a while. The nameless faceless government workers making and enforcing rules without the congress and senate having to vote on them.
This is the route Kate Brown’s forcing on us via executive order – regulatory strangulation – and since they didn’t get their ‘Cap and Trade’, this is just going to be punishment.
Its nonsensical to talk of a carbon tax as regressive. On that basis, the energy price is itself hugely regressive – the poor pay far more for a gallon of petrol (excluding the tax) as a percentage of their income than the rich do. Same for a hot dog. Or a flight. Or anything.
A carbon tax is about fully costing the price of something. You can argue about whether its needed, what rate it should be, but arguing that having people pay the full cost of what they buy is not regressive- unless you think there should be different prices for the rich and the poor for everything.
A regressive tax is not a flat tax. It is the opposite of a progressive tax.
Inslee’s Long March continues.
Fossil fuels destroyed the underclass by elevating it, from suffering to survive, to
influence and prominence. The carbon tax would reverse the advances in quality of life for most people.
Shady politicians getting their underhanded anti voter agenda implemented through civil servants, called regulators, to hide blame from themselves is what can be expected of scoundrels. These are the lowest of the low because they destroy those they are sworn to represent.
To paraphrase one of our trolls:
Democrats don’t respect democracy.
Evil never quits. It’s why it wins.
Sounds like taxation without representation.
The regular session of the WA State Legislature ended yesterday. Since they’re not finished taxing and spending, there will be a special session called. Hide the women and children!
Democrats have majority control of the WA State House and Senate, and with Democrat Gov Insleeze, they can pass almost any tax they want. And they WANT more taxes and more spending, necessary or not, to expand government. It’s a like Leftist Legislative Disneyland.
Due to a hot tech economy, WA State is projected to have a $4B surplus for the upcoming biennium, mostly the result of massive tax increases in the last session. Lowering taxes or increasing the rainy day fund were never considered.
Fortunately, the local big business propped up the outnumbered and generally ineffective WA State Republicans, and narrowly prevented a hideously expensive and useless “Low Carbon Fuel Standard” (LCFS) bill from coming to a final vote. The current attempt to give the Dept of Ecology authority to enact a Low Carbon Fuel Standard via regulation is how the Leftist Klimate Kooks are trying to get around the direct legislative roadblock and avoid voter accountability for future LCFS regulations.
Since Gov Insleeze got 0% of the vote with his stupid and futile Klimate Kampaign for President, he’s running for a 3rd term. WA has not had a GOP governor since 1988.
It’s ugly these days, living in the Left Coast Feminist Socialist Republic of Martha Washington!