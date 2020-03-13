Fast-track scientific study suggests Covid-19 outbreak in Wuhan has been controlled

This new science paper suggests “Considerable countermeasures have effectively controlled the Covid-19 outbreak in Wuhan”. That suggests that similar countermeasures being enacted worldwide might have an effective result.
This paper has not yet been peer-reviewed, but given the speed (or sluggishness) of that process, the authors thought they should do a pre-print first. Sometimes the web can be the harshest peer-review. – Anthony
Evolving Epidemiology and Impact of Non-pharmaceutical Interventions on the Outbreak of Coronavirus Disease 2019 in Wuhan, China
medRxiv preprint doi: https://doi.org/10.1101/2020.03.03.20030593.
It is made available under a CC-BY-NC-ND 4.0 International license .
ABSTRACT BACKGROUND
We described the epidemiological features of the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) outbreak, and evaluated the impact of non-pharmaceutical interventions on the epidemic in Wuhan, China.
METHODS
Individual-level data on 25,961 laboratory-confirmed Covid-19 cases reported through February 18, 2020 were extracted from the municipal Notifiable Disease Report System. Based on key events and interventions, we divided the epidemic into four periods: before January 11, January 11-22, January 23 – February 1, and February 2-18. We compared epidemiological characteristics across periods and different demographic groups. We developed a susceptible-exposed-infectious-recovered model to study the epidemic and evaluate the impact of interventions.
RESULTS
The median age of the cases was 57 years and 50.3% were women. The attack rate peaked in the third period and substantially declined afterwards across geographic regions, sex and age groups, except for children (age <20) whose attack rate continued to increase. Healthcare workers and elderly people had higher attack rates and severity risk increased with age. The effective reproductive number dropped from
3.86 (95% credible interval 3.74 to 3.97) before interventions to 0.32 (0.28 to 0.37) post interventions. The interventions were estimated to prevent 94.5% (93.7 to 95.2%) infections till February 18. We found that at least 59% of infected cases were unascertained in Wuhan, potentially including asymptomatic and mild-symptomatic cases.
CONCLUSIONS
Considerable countermeasures have effectively controlled the Covid-19 outbreak in Wuhan. Special efforts are needed to protect vulnerable populations, including healthcare workers, elderly and children. Estimation of unascertained cases has important implications on continuing surveillance and intervention
Unrelated to the paper, but relevant and interesting, this WaPo graph comes from Matt Ridley on Facebook.
23 thoughts on “Fast-track scientific study suggests Covid-19 outbreak in Wuhan has been controlled”
See my latest commentary on some possibly very good news.
A warming light at the end of the COVID-19 tunnel? https://inconvenientfacts.xyz/blog/f/corona-virus-and-a-warming-light-at-the-end-of-the-tunnel
My conclusion:
We will likely know soon if that light at the end of the tunnel is the welcome warming of spring and summer that will bring on a respite from the contagion or an oncoming train. I don’t think that there is a probable middle ground.
Gregory
Very interesting report but how accurate it is we don’t know. This was especially heartening;
“strong winter seasonality between Dec and April and are undetectable in summer months in temperate regions’
|Although it does suggest that it is vital that we have an appropriate vaccine in place by next autumn so suitable immunisation can be undertaken before winter.
Further to Matt Ridley’s graph, the good folks at the “information is beautiful” website have a COVID-19 infographic that includes a similar chart “Flattening the Curve” along with other graphics:
https://informationisbeautiful.net/visualizations/covid-19-coronavirus-infographic-datapack/
Don’t believe word of it, they are either not testing or not disclosing data.
And here is why …
UK is abandoning testing and quarantine of all except those who are hospitalised in critical condition.
This will seriously hide extent of pandemic spread in that UK, making numbers look good.
This is case of ‘hide expansion’.
“ 40 millions of Britons will need to contract coronavirus in order to control the impact of the disease which is likely to return year on year”, the government’s chief scientific adviser said.
What happens when virus mutates and immunity is ineffective to a new version?
However, from the economy point of view it makes perfect sense.
Unproductive older and weak people will be eliminated, reducing stress on NHS, social services, dementia homes, state pension finances, council housing and any home-care productive members of families can be otherwise gainfully employed.
Younger, healthier and productive members of population after a week or two of work will gain immunity, go back to work, pay taxes and keep the cunning well paid political class happy.
If China can do it, the UK could do it even better.
BTW which age group are you?
Age mortality rate
0–9 – 0%
10–19 – 0.2%
20–29 – 0.2%
30–39 – 0.2%
40–49 – 0.4%
50–59 – 1.3%
60–69 – 3.6%
70–79 – 8.0%
80+ – 14.8 %
The biggest problem with not counting is that we will never know the true universe of people infected. A larger universe means a lower mortality rate for all ranges. A lower mortality rate means, little to nothing to worry about for most people. Perhaps the true mortality rate is 10 to 100 times less than the above rates and somewhat less than the the overall Flu A, B or the least dangerous C. We just won’t know.
Mortality Pr million in China is 2.17. For the normal flu mortality is around 200. Hundred times as deadly, and we don’t blink …
I saw the Champions League match in Liverpool.
The stadium was full of fans.
That’s over, football is cancelled in most European countries even Germany today.
Vuk,
What if the virus is not nearly as serious as the initial numbers led us all to believe?
What does the testing actually do, after all? If you are asymptomatic, you will not present for testing. If you have a mild case of anything, you don’t seek medical intervention.
The numbers we are seeing are from people sick enough to present to medical intervention, and the death rate is 1%?
And we’re supposed to hibernate?
This corona virus, COVID-19, may make small antigenic drifts in its spike as human immune system antibodies driven selection force small changes over time. But cellular immunity of T cells is much more robust to preventing a severe new infection in the same person even with a slightly shifting spike antigen, thus allowing a minor cold-like presentation of symptoms that lasts only a few days.
As hed immunity builds in the human population above 50% the virus epidemic will rapidly begin to contract, and above 80%, the virus runs into immune individuals at such a frequency that community transmission grinds to halt, with only sporadic cases occurring.
But wholesale genomic “antigenic shifts” like we see in type A influenza are unlikely to happen in Corona viruses. Corona viruses genome exists as a single ~30Kb-long nucleotide RNA sequence, unlike the 8 individual segments of the influenza genome that can and do reassort (mixed segments coming together from two different strains) to make a new strain to which the their is little pre-existing immunity.
Vuk
Remdesivir and chloroquine are showing great promise, also many companies already have vaccines ready for testing for example, Medicago, who have proven that they can make vaccines within 20days and they work…
https://www.defenseone.com/technology/2020/03/breaking-weve-got-vaccine-says-pentagon-funded-company/163739/
Also, I’m from the uk, and no way will 40 million be infected, china was just over 80 thousand out of 1.3 billion. Italy roughly 10 thousand out of 60 million.
A chinese paper on chloroquine
http://rs.yiigle.com/m/yufabiao/1182323.htm
Is seems we have the drugs that help people with cov19.
If the paper is wrong, my apologies
A variety of sources report the utterly draconian methods used to control the virus in China. Are we seriously saying we want to follow that example?
tonyb
How is it that the rest of China did not succumb to Covid 19 when around 5 million residents of Wuhan left the area prior to the travel bans?
Seems South-Korea is on a good way.
South Korea’s aggressive testing gives clues to true fatality rate
I agree, I am sure their death rate in Huwan was in the 10s of thousands with people dead in the streets and in their own homes.
I do not believe their “official” numbers at all.
Hyping the cov19 has similarities to hyping climate change. Even though it’s a hot topic of conversation it’s just not that big a deal. Climate Change and cov19 will make lots of money for lots of people to the detriment of an even larger number people.
The Swine Flu ‘Pandemic’ Was Officially a Hoax, Corona Virus Probably is Too. Big Pharma Stands to Profit, Again https://www.sott.net/article/430642-The-Swine-Flu-Pandemic-Was-Officially-a-Hoax-Corona-Virus-Probably-is-Too-Big-Pharma-Stands-to-Profit-Again
And see this graph: https://www.sott.net/image/s28/560257/full/illnesses.jpg
Many information under https://www.thailandmedical.news/articles/news
I heard there will be an announcement that the US will be working with all of the developed countries to fast track a vaccine. (Perhaps it will be included in the President’s 3:00 pm Eastern, announcement of the US public emergency).
We need some good news. Partial country shutdowns is not good news.
We need to restart local daily life.
William Astley
A pentagon funded company has a vaccine all ready to go, it was made within 20 days, and the company has a very good record for vaccine production… Along side many other companies, they should have a vaccine ready
https://www.defenseone.com/technology/2020/03/breaking-weve-got-vaccine-says-pentagon-funded-company/163739/
If they are right about the reproductive number, R0 is 3.86 it, is more contagious than initially reported. It is necessary to reduce it to below 1.0 to stop the spread. Seems like drastic measures of social separation is needed.