Climate Change Obsessed Britain to Outlaw the “Throwaway Society”

Guest essay by Eric Worrall
In an act of near Soviet level micromanagement, new British rules will require mobile devices to be fastened together with removable fasteners like nuts and bolts rather than press fit.
Climate change: New rules could spell end of ‘throwaway culture’
By Roger Harrabin BBC environment analyst
New rules could spell the death of a “throwaway” culture in which products are bought, used briefly, then binned.
The regulations will apply to a range of everyday items such as mobile phones, textiles, electronics, batteries, construction and packaging.
They will ensure products are designed and manufactured so they last – and so they’re repairable if they go wrong.
It should mean that your phone lasts longer and proves easier to fix.
That may be especially true if the display or the battery needs changing.
It’s part of a worldwide movement called the Right to Repair, which has spawned citizens’ repair workshops in several UK cities.
The plan is being presented by the European Commission. It’s likely to create standards for the UK, too – even after Brexit.
That's because it probably won't be worthwhile for manufacturers to make lower-grade models that can only be sold in Britain.
Why do I have a problem with rules requiring devices to be consumer accessible?
The reason is, it is already possible to make consumer accessible devices. There is a vast array of modular components for mobile phones, displays, small computers available online, along with instructions for how to use them, which can readily be wired together to make any kind of mobile device you can imagine.
Why hasn’t someone started taking these modules and used them to assemble consumer accessible mobile phones?
As someone who has built a phone out of consumer accessible modules, I feel qualified to answer this question.
What you end up with if you try this is a 90s style brick phone – just like the old days, when mobile phones actually were held together with nuts and bolts, and the individual electronic components were large enough to see without the aid of a microscope. All those nice removable fasteners and pluggable components take space, adding bulk and weight to the final product.
Not an issue if you are building an experimental device or a device with bespoke capabilities not available in mainstream consumer mobile phones. A big issue if you like the convenience of owning a mobile device which fits neatly in your pocket.
The people pushing these new consumer accessibility rules want you to believe they are trying to help you, and trying to help the environment. But they are actually attempting to “fix” a problem which doesn’t exist, micromanaging what consumers are allowed to own, attacking rather than promoting consumer choice.
6 thoughts on “Climate Change Obsessed Britain to Outlaw the “Throwaway Society””
No, The issue is things that are now glued with adhesives that can’t be softened to separate breakable parts, like charging ports, so they can be replaced , booby trapped with sensors to brick the device for daring to try and open it.
I buy it, I own it.
No. They are in thrall with the idea that everything can be reused infinitely often and no new materials will every be torn from Mother Earth’s body if only we make things reuseable.
Well even 99.9 percent recyclable ends in the same place as non-recyclable. It might just take a little while longer to get there.
This idea has been around for a while in the UK, it’s not just about mobile phones , it’s about white goods as well,EG my grandma’s twin tub still works after 50 years of use ,with only the odd belt needing replacing,(consumable) were as a modern washing machine is unlikely to last ten, the main differences are bearings designed to fail after a certain period of running , computer controlled, =every thing relies on the cost of paying a service engineer to come out ,plug in, charge you to say “its 3/4 of the price of a new one to fix” the end result is the comsumer is given a bill ,and still no working washing machine, and probably deciding to buy a new machine. Of course this is all by design to screw the comsumer. I want the choice back, to be able to fix myself, pay some one to fix,or buy another one. I simply dont have this choice at the moment, you can scale this up to cars as well, I dont have a choice, EG To change a injector you have to programme the ECU to allow the new injector , to do this myself I have to have a mobile computer, the correct hardware and software that’s over a thousand notes, I would only use it once over the life time of the vehicle!! It’s crazy ,over complicated ,monopolized in favour of a 3rd partie .
Well it will sure make the current trend of..shall we say unimagined uses,so much easier.
The Uni Bomber would be proud.
Why is it,that the useless and clueless figure they can dictate to manufacturers?
Most minature electronic device owners have no ability to repair anything and the rest no interest.Where will the “spare parts” be stocked?
Is this to be the British version of the Lada?
Of course reverse engineering and outright theft of patent will be much improved by such legislation.
The repurposing of technologies where they are best fit to purpose, and the end of short-lived Green solutions and blight on the environment.
This one I’m going to agree with; I have fixed things all my life, and have been frustrated enough with iPhones (for example) that I disqualified them simply due to the difficulty of a task as simple as changing a battery. I voted with my wallet however, and have for some time bought only phones for which the battery change procedure was no more difficult than it is for a flashlight; it doesn’t have to be, other manufacturers (who’s products I buy) have proven that.
I too am tired of consumer devices deliberately made non-repairable. To illustrate–just yesterday my old Dodge diesel pickup was hauled away–with 600,000 km on it–having been quite repairable for all of that time and driven until the day it left. But sadly there just wasn’t enough body metal left on it anymore to keep Canadian winter out. I was already the ‘Hello Mr. Bundy’ equivalent at the local parts store.
Do we really need a law though?–well, probably; manufacturers would much rather sell new ones than retain parts inventory. But I guess it’s up to us–quit buying things that can’t be fixed just because they’re sparkly.