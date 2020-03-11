Time: Coronavirus is Messing Up pre-COP26 Climate Conferences

Guest essay by Eric Worrall
Climate activists are distressed that their push to make 2020 a big year for international climate agreements is being thrown into disarray by the Covid-19 Chinese Coronavirus outbreak disrupting all the lead up international meetings they normally attend.
How Coronavirus Could Set Back the Fight Against Climate Change
BY JUSTIN WORLAND MARCH 10, 2020 2:52 PM EDT
This year was supposed to be a big one in the international fight against climate change. But the fast spreading new coronavirus disease, COVID-19, is posing a triple-threat to action that could derail the Paris Agreement effort to combat global warming, worried experts say.
The disease is a challenge for climate change action on multiple fronts. COVID-19 has already disrupted crucial negotiations ahead of a November conference in Glasgow that could determine the Paris Agreement’s success in reducing emissions. The outbreak may supplant climate concerns in the minds of the public, weakening political will at a key moment. And it may encourage burning fossil fuels in hopes of restarting the global economy.
“Everybody’s going to be putting safety first right now,” says Matthew McKinnon, an advisor to a group of countries especially vulnerable to climate change. “And whether or not safety first aligns with climate first is going to vary from place to place.”
…
To lay the ground for the Glasgow summit, international climate and environmental policymakers planned to hop between a series of important meetings and conferences that would set the stage and, they hoped, allow the world to finally bend the curve on emissions. But, as international travel has ground to a halt, the important work of climate diplomacy has suffered as in-person meetings have become impossible and a series of important conferences have been canceled, from the World Oceans Summit in Japan to CERAWeek, perhaps the most important energy conference, in Houston. The United Nations’ climate body has called off all meetings through the end of April, citing health and safety of attendees as well as the inability to muster a quorum.
Rescheduling meetings has proven hazardous. The Convention on Biological Diversity, which is trying to broker a landmark deal to protect nature by October, moved a meeting from Kunming, China to Rome, to escape the coronavirus. But as the meeting progressed delegates were slowly recalled as news spread of a coronavirus outbreak in Italy. “We left around the middle of the week,” says Lina Barrera, vice president of international policy at Conservation International. “Some people didn’t come at all.”
…Read more: https://time.com/5795150/coronavirus-climate-change/
In 2014 University of Washington academics submitted expense claims for enough airmiles for a return trip to Mars. We can only imagine how the need for academics to fly to conferences has grown, as efforts to clamp down on activities which produce CO2 emissions have gathered momentum, only to see those hopes dashed at the last minute.
Let us hope someone introduces them all to teleconferencing software before it becomes too late to save this year’s climate agreements.
47 thoughts on “Time: Coronavirus is Messing Up pre-COP26 Climate Conferences”
Couldn’t happen to nicer folks!
It will not happen, no one sane is bothered with AGW any more. Italians are ordered to close all shops except food outlets (restaurants closing too) and chemists – pharmacies. Coming soon to the town near you. Forget about danger to polar bears, it is stock market bears that will skin you alive. Have a nice evening.
“no one sane is bothered with AGW any more.”
Which is why they’re using this COVID-19 to stampede the sheeple off a cliff instead and flatline the US economy. Plot by EU, China, and Russia? I wouldn’t bet against it!
Media bailing mega-clix. People enjoy being terrified.
This “pandemic” is about to fizzle out in Europe.
https://climategrog.files.wordpress.com/2020/03/2019-ncov-country-cases.png
https://climategrog.wordpress.com/2019-ncov-country-cases/
France and Germany have seen new cases plateau in the last few days. Even Italy showed a drop yesterday, though that could be a reporting glitch.
It’s going to fizzle out with deaths be an order of magnitude less than you average annual flu outbreak.
The real danger, like with climate, is what damage the panic and shut downs do to the economy and peoples lives. Exaggerated threats and improbably dangers lead to extremely bad choices being made.
I’m not sure about that, more likely running against testing capacity limit. Nearly 200 people died in Italy in the last 24 h, in the UK testing limit is about 1200/day of which 83 proved were positive today.
https://www.sciencealert.com/images/2020-03/corona-virus-tests-8-countries.jpg
Such a shame .
Global warming will save us from the Corona-saurus!
At least the virus has eased the escalating bombardment of climate propaganda.
Teleconferencing?
Where’s the expenses in that?
They could expense their meals from DoorDash while they stay confined to their office. But where’s the fun in that?
A bug delaying their climate meeting boondoggle ……. How dare you 😂😂
Grumpy Greta wasn’t going anyway, Russians during a phone call to the globetrotting HRH prince Harry have leaked confidential report that Greta would like to marry his nephew HRH prince George. Great idea Greta. 🙂
I am completely baffled by why they need all of these in-person meetings. Surely Solar and/or Wind powered video conferencing would be Greener and much more effective.
It is more exotic to go to conferences, rather than a Zoom meeting sitting in your apartment with your laptop and the cold pizza that just arrived.
On the downside, business and manufacturing is also slowing drastically down and will probably continue to do so the next year, until hopefully a vaccine has been approved and distributed.
Someone should introduce them to the delights of video-conferencing.
Isn’t it ironic. A conference purportedly about saving nature from humanity, while much of humanity is rather busy saving itself from an assault by nature.
Live report:
Humanity vs. Nature 0 : 1
There had to be an up-side to the Coronavirus Covid-19 pandemic and looks like it could be the postponement or elimination of the pre-COP26 Climate Conferences. Here a real crisis trumps a fake crisis. Will the Alarmists finally learn about teleconferencing or is that not really the point of the Great Bunfest.
There are some futurists speculating that this could be the end of China’s surge as an industrial superpower. The shutdown affecting 40% of mostly industrial China is making more and more international corporations that have based their manufacturing base there realize now their vulnerabilities to single Chinese manufacturing dependence.
Like Apple seeing its iPhone production cut to nothing. Or computer makers seeing parts supply chains shrivel up.
This may be a re-ordering BlackSwan for global supply chains and manufacturing.
I see in the future a bill stating that as part of the FDA approval for any drug, prescription or OTC, that 40% of its production, including all components, must be US-sourced. Retroactively.
Too early to call it, have still to see what happens to the West’s industrial base. The China’s latest low numbers are stretching credibility, its leaders will accept collateral damage of a thousand or two deaths a month of elderly nonproductive citizens among population of 1.4 billions, in order to keep its industry and army strong and at the top tier of the world affairs.
I’m not a expert in business, for from it, but even a simpleton like me, wondered why so much of the worlds trade is conducted in china, what if the usa went to war with chin? Everything shuts down, and all on the excuse of cheap labour.
It’s almost as if real problems like Covid-19 take precedence over imaginary / made up ones, like global warming.
The lord giveth and the lord taketh away! Amen! LOL
COVID-19 has reduced CO2 emissions out of China (and Italy ) in a way that could not even have been dreamed of by the climate alarmaloons and so what do? They whinge about not being able to go to alarmaloon conferences and eject thousands of tonnes of CO2 into the atmosphere let alone fart out all that methane from the smorgasbords at the concurrent booze ‘n schmooze fests!
They are like toddlers who are stressed because they just need to do a poo but mummy isn’t there to help them through the ‘trauma’
Every year is “this is the year” for the COP crowd. After a quarter century of meetings they are no closer to their goals than they were at the beginning. A few countries have been shamed and harangued into becoming crash test AGW dummies and everyone is waiting to see what happens to them. We, and the alarmists, know it won’t be pretty so the “this is the year” shrill cries continue before the world at large zeros in on the scam.
At the end of January I posted the following, but I may have been
too conservative in my estimate of what is coming:
January 28, 2020 at 2:14 am
Glasgow COP26 may not be all that effective given the 2019-nCoV virus will still
be in circulation.
Half the Asian participants will be wearing face masks… if they can find transport
to get them there.
Greta would look weird in a face mask.
Every cloud has a silver lining!
“Let us hope someone introduces them all to teleconferencing software before it becomes too late to save this year’s climate agreements.”
Let’s not.
All this COVD-19 travel fallout has done is expose the huge waste of resources that goes into worthless climate meetings, that even if they were all agreed on and implemented would do nothing substantive.
It literally IS rain-dance mysticism and voodoo magic thinking that sending vast amounts of money to UN bureaucrats or engaging in trading carbon credits and tax schemes is going to make the weather different in 2100.
“The outbreak may supplant climate concerns in the minds of the public …”
Ya think?
Some repeated past observations now confirmed by new research on CoViD-19.
Mean incubation time 5.1 days with >97% of cases within 14 days. So as said previously, 14 day individual quarantine works. But idiots like the Missouri father/daughter break it.
R0 still looking to be between 2.5 and 3.0 without a vaccine and without quarantine. As US. clusters are showing (Biogen 2 day meeting in Boston being an example), highly contagious from close personal contact (only). Asymptomatic transmission during incubation now widely established.
Virus spread mainly via infected ‘cough/sneeze’ heavy micro droplets and their sequelae. So keeping a 1 meter distance works, unlike influenza. Residence time of microdroplets in air is now experimemtally minutes, not hours. Problem is they settle onto surfaces. New (today) research shows maximum viable Wuhan virus surface residence time is 2-3 days on plastic and stainless steel, and 1 day on cardboard (packaging) at ambient temperature. So frequent hand washing and avoiding touching face are the definitely the two most important hygiene protocols other than social distancing.
We can apply previously commented Diamond Princess denominator correction to outcomes (deaths/recovered) to the China data as of today. Good news is ‘only’ 2.8% mortality rate in China compared to likely slightly overstated global stats from Jhu.csse.edu that have progressed from 3.4% last week to 3.7% today. Bad news is we now know from the WHO mission that the Chinese underreported CoViD-19 mortality by only specifying pneumonia, not viral pneumonia. We don’t know by how much. I still think the WHO 3.4% estimate is reasonable. SARS was ~10. Wuhan is three times as infective (because infectious during late incubation) and 1/3 as deadly. That fits a general viral epidemic pattern well,
We also know from WHO China mission that deaths are disproportionately among elderly (>70) or younger with comorbidities: cardiovascular disease (hypertension, atherosclerosis), lung disease (COPD, asthma), or diabetes. If push comes to shove in ICU’s (the 5% based on China that go critical and need ventilators rather than just supplemental,oxygen, that fact will enable reasonable triage.
President addresses the nation tonight at 2100 EDT.
I worry when I read 97%
Well played !!
Even if a person survives it they can have very serious lung damage from the disease.
So now we learn that it’s not just one big COP, but a load of semi-COPs, proto-COPs and mini-COPs leading up to the big COP. All attended by international air travel, plus hotels, limousines, restaurants, ladies of the night etc. Heck of a carbon footprint. And paid for by their respective taxpayers.
Of course these people are far too important to do teleconferencing. Not only that, but they need the frequent flyer points so they can get free (or dirt-cheap) business-class flights to their vacations in exotic locales. There are few things that can bolster a relationship with a life partner from a normal middle class background, more than being taken on vacation in the front cabin of a big airliner. I know, I’ve done it (on points of course).
They could easily have a virtual COP (they could call it ROBO-COP) and just replay all the videos of the last COP. No one would notice. The participants are always the same, the agenda is always the same, the outcomes are always the same; climate crisis, unspecified doom awaits us, vague promises to de-carbonize at some point that’s far enough in the future that they won’t be the ones to have to actually do it. And of course griping about the US administration not coming up with $billions to pay for it all.
What will the lack of flying and slow down of industry do to the the monthly average hemispheric and global temperature anomolies by the time of the Glasgow conference? Can an expert tell me?
Is that green air liner the prototype for the 737 MAX before they realised the motors were too big to fit under the wings? Seems to be a little problem with the cowling.
That and the line of the wings doesn’t continue past the engines.
What is it with Greens and dodgy modelling?!
Don’t they have no real reasons to complain at such times ? How dares they ??
I can’t understand what happens in the room between their left and right ear. Is there only a cave , or a blck hole , an empty nothing ?
For climate stability deniers, passing climate based laws is clearly far more important than dealing with global pandemic.
“The outbreak may supplant climate concerns in the minds of the public, weakening political will at a key moment.”
Funny how a REAL problem can just eclipse a virtual end of the world. How short sighted can you get?
‘How Coronavirus Could Set Back the Fight Against Climate Change …’.
Yeah and also the battle against continental drift — not forgetting the war against global precession.
“…. moved a meeting from Kunming, China to Rome, to escape the coronavirus…”
Looks like a smoking gun to me, kids. Wutan Virus started in China. Meeting planned in China.
Wutan Virus shuts down Italy. Meeting planned in Italy.
It is clear that planning for climate meetings spreads Wutan. Also it may already be too late and is likely to be worse than first thought. We must ban all planning of climate meetings now before children have their future and dreams stolen.
Also if you are in Glasgow? GET OUT NOW!
Green Blight vs Gaia’s Choice
“The outbreak may supplant climate concerns in the minds of the public”
How do you supplant something that doesn’t exist?
Is it just me or did Mr. Justin Worland make a serious blunder in his reporting?
I direct everybody’s attention to his first paragraph in which he says (in summary), “…COVID-19 is posing a threat to action that could derail the Paris Agreement…”.
See what I mean?
Supporters of the “PA” should be happy as clams about that–a virus that could elminate action that has the potential to derail the PA!
Consequently, the PA should continue on just fine as long as the virus performs as expected!
Mr. Justin Worland should have proofread what he wrote, or perhaps he’s working for Trump to make them all appear like fools!
Silly climate alarmists and shysters!
“And whether or not safety first aligns with climate first is going to vary from place to place.”
And the definition of emergency is?
When Covid-19 exposure doubles, double the number of people die….when CO2 doubles, fewer people die of hypothermia. Its pretty easy to see why the public isn’t reading the CC clickbait these days.
They are already using a vaccine in the usa, and it looks good so far, with the company quickly up production of the drug, which was created for ebola, but was used on the first case of the virus on a American, it worked and he recovered fully. He greatly improved over 24 hours..
Sorry for the google link. But other news agencies are reporting the same thing about Remdesivir.
https://www.google.com/amp/s/fortune.com/2020/03/10/gilead-coronavirus-treatment-remdesivir-being-used-washington-cdc/amp/