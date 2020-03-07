UK Climate Madness: Does Boris Johnson want to Transform Britain into Tolkien’s Middle Earth?

Guest essay by Eric Worrall
In 2015, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson compared himself to the fictional Wizard Gandalf, saying “In one form or another I will be here. Like Gandalf I will be I will be translated into some new form, more powerful than I can possibly imagine. I will be here and we will make sure that under the ultra-low emissions zone there will be no bus that goes through town that is not a hybrid with very low emissions”.
Delingpole: Net Zero Is the New Remain and It Will Destroy Boris’s Conservatives
Net Zero is going to destroy Boris Johnson’s administration in the way that Brexit destroyed David Cameron’s. None of Boris’s clever advisors and colleagues — not Dom Cummings, not Michael Gove — appears to have understood this yet. But others can see it coming a mile off.
But the most gloriously damning analysis of the Conservatives’ looming catastrophe comes from Telegraph columnist Sherelle Jacobs who says ‘the political storm over green targets will be even bigger than Brexit.’
She’s dead right.
Here are some of the highlights from her scorcher of a piece:
Beyond the Red Wall are rumblings of a new revolt, utterly unanticipated by No 10 and overlooked by a liberal media still shell-shocked by the election. With its drive to “green” the economy at any cost, the Tory party has seemingly decided to celebrate its populist landslide by bogging down the country in zero-carbon paternalism. And so we career towards another People vs Establishment conflict that could be more explosive even than that sparked by the referendum.
It is becoming disturbingly apparent that the Government prizes green targets over “unleashing” Britain’s potential. The cast-iron case for a road-building revolution, for example, clangs a little too harshly against the hollowness of eco-politan sensibilities. Whitehall is genuinely convinced that Red Wall utopia is cycling to work from a rabbit hutch on the outskirts of Birmingham. They find the idea that people might actually aspire to drive to their downtown office from their semi-detached in Dudley, and at the weekends cruise, sunroof down, to the Bullring for shopping, completely ghastly.
…Read more: https://www.breitbart.com/europe/2020/03/06/delingpole-net-zero-new-remain-it-will-destroy-boris-conservatives/
What exactly does “Gandalf” have in mind for post Brexit Britain? Boris must surely understand the consequences of his hardline climate policy initiatives.
I love Lord of the Rings, and the superb 2001-3 movie adaption, but LOTR is a rose tinted pre-industrial magical fantasy, not an economic guide book. LOTR is blatantly anti-technology, the only groups in LOTR who truly embraces modernity are bad guys; evil Orcs, felling forests, despoiling the landscape, mass producing foul weapons with their gigantic, smoke belching factories.
In the real world, it was the pre-industrial age which was the real nightmare. Fossil fuel and technology has liberated the overwhelming majority from a miserable life of ceaseless toil and an early death.
There is a reason peasants flocked to the dirty, smoke filled cities during the industrial revolution; despite all the pollution and hardship, life was better in the cities than back on the farm.
Nobody in their right mind would want to return to a brutal low carbon pre-industrial existence, unless perhaps they were utterly convinced someone else would be doing all the hard work. Boris Johnson’s attack on reliable energy and his prioritisation of green targets over prosperity is a big step in the wrong direction.
What about Boris Johnson’s reference to a personal “translation”? I don’t know the nature of Johnson’s 2015 “translation”, but Fictional Gandalf’s mystical journey occurred after he defeated the Balrog, a demon of fire and darkness which lurked in the ruins of an underground city. The Balrog had originally been unleashed by miners who “delved too greedily and too deep.”.
13 thoughts on “UK Climate Madness: Does Boris Johnson want to Transform Britain into Tolkien’s Middle Earth?”
Always considered Boris as a chancer and blithering idiot, no doubt he will see the light when public opinion eventually comes to the fore/
So much for BJ. Thank you for Brexit now GTFO.
Wait until Dec 31st before thanking anyone for anything !
Boris wanted to build airport on Thames, build a green bridge in the City of London but failed, now he wants to build bridge across the Irish sea, and a tunnel underneath.
Gandalf is nothing compared to our Boris, he has nine lives, now only seven left since he got run over by a bulldozer at the Heathrow new runway, he also died in a ditch last autumn, seven lives more left.
Get ashed with Boris !
Maybe BJ dreams to be the wearer of the Ring (of Power) ?
Gandalf Johnson needs to spend fourteen fortnights in a hobbit hole in Middle Africa. After grilling his veggie burgers over a dung fire and planting soybeans in the stony ground, he can conjure up a spell to ward off the locusts. He can then gaze into his crystal ball and view the UK after his zero-emissions future comes to fruition. He might then realize that even Africa is preferable.
Yes. As a long term and reliable conservative voter I will be joining all those that oppose the disastrous policy. I am fed up with politicians kow towing to the green Blob with its agenda to destroy our economic stability. This target of zero emissions, apart from being impossible is totally alien to basic conservative pragmatic principles. If I feel like that then heaven help the conservative party.
My cowboy Pop 1913-1985 lived on an Eastern Oregon Cattle ranch. He had:TB, Scarlet fever,
various broken bones,rickets and thanks to the scarlet fever a bad heart. He did live, (thanks in part to modern medicine and the fact that the was incredibly tough, he live 20 years longer than was predicted by his doc. This let’s be Hobbits! idiocy has got to be corralled. Preferably with Boris hog tied and branded. but that’s just me..
Sounds more like what Obi Wan said in the original Star Wars.
Boris has no chance against Greta Gollum.
“I don’t know the nature of Johnson’s 2015 “translation”, but Fictional Gandalf’s mystical journey …”
Sometimes third generation revives delusions of a grandparent.
“Boris’s grandmother Irene Johnson (née Williams), known as ‘Granny Butter’, had always been the subject of derision in the family due to her grandiose claims of an aristocratic French background.”
http://www.bbc.co.uk/whodoyouthinkyouare/past-stories/boris-how-we-did-it_1.shtml
“Luke, I am your father!!”
This plays well to Trump’s push back to Bloomberg comparing himself to Obi-wan Kenobe fighting Darth Vader where Obi-wan tells Vader, “If you strike me down, I’ll become more powerful than you can possibly imagine.”
Trump’s response to Mini-Mike was epic:
https://twitter.com/realDonaldTrump/status/1235633381595066373?s=20
I generally don’t like a lot of things Trump tweets, but Bloomberg more than deserved this from the President after he wasted $600Million on an ego-project that should have gone to charity.
No, it’s pre-Medieval. That’s the time period that the UN and XR want us to return to. Anything to get power – at any price.
Note: If we could get power at (nearly) no price, there would not be a problem and the likes of the UN and XR et al would disappear up their own fundaments.