Folks fretting about the coronavirus are forgetting there’s another virus already running rampant in the United States, one that’s killed nearly 20 times as many people in this country alone.
Influenza has already taken the lives of 10,000 Americans this season, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. At least 19 million have caught the flu, and an estimated 180,000 became so ill they landed in the hospital.
“Influenza is easier to pick up and there are far, far more cases,” said Dr. Alan Taege, an infectious disease physician at the Cleveland Clinic. “It’s already much larger than coronavirus has been so far in the whole world, in our own country alone.”
…
The CDC predicts that at least 12,000 Americans will die from the flu in any given year. As many as 61,000 people died in the 2017-2018 flu season, and 45 million were infected.
SOURCES: Alan Taege, M.D., infectious disease physician, Cleveland Clinic, Cleveland, Ohio; Bernard Camins, M.D., medical director, infection prevention, Mount Sinai Health System, New York City
Full story here at HealthDay
From the CDC today:
There have been 2,462 associated deaths worldwide; no deaths have been reported in the United States. Fourteen cases have been diagnosed in the United States, and an additional 39 cases have occurred among repatriated persons from high-risk settings, for a current total of 53 cases within the United States.https://www.cdc.gov/mmwr/volumes/69/wr/mm6908e1.htm
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has more about this year’s flu season.
See also their section on the Coronavirus
51 thoughts on “Some perspective on the #Coronavirus #COVID19 from the CDC”
With facts like this how can we destroy Trump? This is not helping the great and noble cause of overthrowing a duly elected President. /sarc
“Influenza has already taken the lives of 10,000 Americans this season”
BS. The numbers are from shitty models. In Germany the real numbers are 21-1121/a. Mostly under 200 annually. United States are 4 times as big as Germany.
Please elaborate.
Evidence? (for any of your assertions)
Your statement is more than an order of magnitude low for Germany compared to data from for example the Robert Koch Institut. Therefore, your statement is incorrect for the U.S. also/
The numbers I have seen say that the flu takes about 30,000 lives each year in the USA. Mostly elderly and very young. Also, most die from things like pneumonia, rather than the flu itself. I had the flu once, and I felt like I WAS going to die. I have no reason to doubt the numbers.
its not based on models you moron … its based on dead bodies in morgues …
Van Doren ist absolutely right.
Here is the translation of a German text published last year by Germany’s main TV news web site:
Source: https://www.tagesschau.de/inland/grippe-129.html
30.09.2019 14:23
Thus it would be interesting to have the US numbers for some more years…
Rgds
J.-P. Dehottay
That is not what Van Doren said. He said it ranges from 21-1121/a and mostly under 200 annually.
Van Doren wrote in part, “BS.”
“CDC estimates that so far this season there have been at least 29 million flu illnesses, 280,000 hospitalizations and 16,000 deaths from flu.”
https://www.cdc.gov/flu/weekly/index.htm
“The U.S. influenza surveillance system is a collaborative effort between CDC and its many partners in state, local, and territorial health departments, public health and clinical laboratories, vital statistics offices, healthcare providers, clinics, and emergency departments. Information in five categories is collected from eight data sources in order to:
Find out when and where influenza activity is occurring;
Determine what influenza viruses are circulating;
Detect changes in influenza viruses; and
Measure the impact influenza is having on outpatient illness, hospitalizations and deaths.”
https://www.cdc.gov/flu/weekly/overview.htm
I read something interesting today. Glutathione, the workhorse antioxidant of the immune system, is up 1000 times more abundant in healthy lungs than in lungs of alcohol abusers. Supposedly, about 15% of Wuhan’s population abuses alcohol, or over 1.5 million people. Men there abuse alcohol much more than women do.
So add this to the list of growing suspicious health factors in Wuhan that suggest a locus of endemic predisposition to this disease.
Oops, I stated that wrong. Healthy lungs have up to 1000 times more glutathione than other parts of the body. Glutathione in chronic alcohol abusers lungs is severely depleted compared to normal, healthy lungs, but not 1000x less.
http://whsc.emory.edu/_pubs/em/2008fall/truth_alcohol.html
So really, if China was doing honest epidemiology, they would list patient’s drinking history with each mortality. Also patient’s smoking history, considering the increased ACE2 gene expression in smokers’ lungs, that coronavirus specifically targets and attaches to. Just saying so many people died is meaningless in terms of determining the characteristics of viral virulence.
I’ve been known to abuse alcohol.
Predictably every January 1st at around 0900.
Usually my abusive words are along the lines of – “never again, you vile beverages. You’ve made my head pound and my mouth dry and tasting like a diesel fuel filter”
Although I can understand your morning-after feelings, was it on a dare late on December 31st that you licked the diesel fuel filter?
Good memory!–considering the necessary state of mind to do the tasting.
Len, I’m only familiar with the taste of diesel through using my mouth to suck a syphon hose from jerry cans to refill my tractor.
Millenials will never have this immemorable experience.
better hope it doesn’t get into Russia if true.
Not to mention habitual smoking and really, really bad air pollution. I imagine there is also a fair bit of lead poisoning, the kind that is quicker than the slower kind. It also occurred to me that this might be an opportunity to also clean out some of the old folks homes, perhaps by those deemed undesirable that have no family to assist in looking after them and too old and sick to be of any use to the local Gov’t and the expense that might entail. With that kind of population density, a few thousand here and few thousand there, are rounding errors. The crematoriums are apparently working over time, but I don’t know for sure if some of the propaganda from the other side is truthful either. Old people are supposedly revered in Chinese culture, although who really knows what is going on with Red China and the CPC ruling elites. That is the fly in the ointment with China.
Where does the lead come from?
I’ve spent a lot of time in Wuhan, not since 2017 though, thankfully. Anyway, the demographics of Wuhan are skewed to the younger side as is the case. It’s in the countryside of China where the demographics are skewed toward the aged.
“Influenza is easier to pick up and there are far, far more cases,” said Dr. Alan Taege
I’m sure Dr. Taege has spent years studying this particular virus and has perfect knowledge of it’s spread in China. Offering perspective when you have limited knowledge is of very dubious value. Taking precautions for a worst case scenario is not un-wise.
Taking reasonable precautions is not unwise. What we’re witnessing is madness.
National Center for Health Statistics
Deaths: Final Data for 2017
In 2017, a total of 2,813,503 resident deaths were registered in the United States, yielding a crude death rate of 863.8 per 100,000 population.
The 15 leading causes of death in 2017 were: 1. Diseases of heart (heart disease) 2. Malignant neoplasms (cancer) 3. Accidents (unintentional injuries) 4. Chronic lower respiratory diseases 5. Cerebrovascular diseases (stroke) 6. Alzheimer disease 7. Diabetes mellitus (diabetes) 8. Influenza and pneumonia 9. Nephritis, nephrotic syndrome and nephrosis (kidney disease) 10. Intentional self-harm (suicide) 11. Chronic liver disease and cirrhosis 12. Septicemia 13. Essential hypertension and hypertensive renal disease (hypertension) 14. Parkinson disease 15. Pneumonitis due to solids and liquids
https://www.cdc.gov/nchs/data/nvsr/nvsr68/nvsr68_09-508.pdf
Climate change, you omitted climate change.
Number 3 should read the medical establishment (JAMA, 1999; John Hopkins, 2016). IMO it should be #1.
There were over 800,000 abortions in the US in 2017, making abortion the leading cause of death by far over heart disease.
Smoking – smoking k ills – where’s that stat?
It is hard to say what the outcome of coronavirus will be in the USA. We don’t know if some of the anti viral drugs work or not. We also do not know the true mortality rate of this virus because it is early so there are unknowns in both number of deaths and numbers infected. One hope is that the vaccine developed by Monderna actually works but we won’t know until 12 months at earliest as it has to go through the trials.
Since healthy populations recover quicker than nutrient deprived populations, 1st world nations will see less problems than the rest of the world.
Not saying the US will be unaffected, rather, those of us who would otherwise be minimally affected by the flu, should fully recover from an exposure to this virus.
less than 100 people will contract the disease … so the outcome will be nothing …
I’ve been wondering about the vaccine, if we ever get one. Does it cure people who have Coronavirus, or does it prevent one from GETTING it in the first place? Also, where do they get the volunteers to try it out? Just wondering.
They ask for volunteers. Some companies will pay. The USDA most approve though of the vaccine being tested.
Mortality rate outside Chine so far. From Feb 17th : (Deaths / (Deaths + Recovered))
2.86%
3.14%
3.85%
4.85%
5.98%
7.43%
9.51%
13.19%
13.83%
15.47%
Then there is the ability to spread, UNDETECTED. New cases per day, same period:
134
117
125
250
314
379
275
268
564
if its undetected then where do those numbers come from ??? nonsense on stilts
The numbers are confirmed cases (I presume). The point is that since people can run around undetected, showing no symptoms, for two weeks or even four weeks (not known yet), the disease will spread easily.
To my mind, when discovering this, I projected that we’ll mostly all get it eventually, like most flu. Unless everyone is tested constantly, we can’t contain it.
My hope is that it won’t be more fatal than normal flu, or at least not much more. Apparently the best protection right now is to be fit and not have any other pulmonary problems.
It’s certainly not a reason to panic, but we should prepare.
“Offering perspective when you have limited knowledge is of very dubious value.”
This would silence about 95% of the great climate change debate.
First case of COVID 19 in the US that the source is unknown:
https://www.cnbc.com/2020/02/26/cdc-confirms-first-possible-community-spread-coronavirus-case-in-us.html
had to come from someone infected … so somebody is lying about their interactions over the last month …
Or the person who spread it didn’t know they had it (asymptotic).
Yeeaahh… let’s have this conversation after we have estimates of 45 million SARS-COV-2 cases in the US. With that said, data coming out of new outbreaks does seem to suggest a much lower overall mortality rate. We won’t really KNOW anything reliable for another month. Now that it’s in Italy and Germany, we’ll get a better read on the situation.
Not discounting the danger of the flu, but not wanting to understate what this thing could do.
It’s good to see China getting back to work. Could be an indication they know the CFR is lower than feared… or it could mean they are willing to take the losses on the chin.
Thank you for opening another thread on this subject. Some of best comments about this can be found among the very smart group of people who frequent this site.
re: “let’s have this conversation after we have estimates of 45 million SARS-COV-2 cases in the US. ”
Just curious … are you living in a town that has signs that can be seen when entering there that states: “Superior Water Supply” or similar verbiage?
No
Previous: ” … “Superior Water Supply” or similar verbiage?”
Answer: “No”
Has your water supply been tested in the last 12 months?
If you don’t know, do you think we could look that up here on the internet?
“Influenza has already taken the lives of 10,000 Americans this season, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. At least 19 million have caught the flu, and an estimated 180,000 became so ill they landed in the hospital.”
This, for me, is not terribly comforting. It represents 1 death per 1,900 cases. Compare that to what has been reported so far in Italy – about 1 death per 100 cases:
https://www.worldometers.info/coronavirus/
*****
COVID appears to be much more lethal than the common strains of influenza. The question then is which is more contagious?
Actually mortality rate in Italy so far is exactly 80%
How in the world did you come up with that? D/(D+R)?
Maybe this will comfort you: on an average day in Hubei Province 1,200 people die of various causes. On the worst day of the “pandemic”, Feb 15th, 125 people died there from Covid19, allegedly. Since then mortalities/day from the virus have declined to less than half that, allegedly.
So the disease has had a negligible effect on the average death rate. It isn’t the Black Plague where 1/3 of the population died. It’s a minor blip in the grand scheme. Nobody is wheeling carts around Wuhan calling, “bring out your dead.” It’s not like that. And remember, they have an impoverished health care system. Ours is much better.
Mass paranoia is infectious in humans. It’s a meme epidemic. The world needs a chill pill.
Sorry, I meant South Korea, not Italy. (and the numbers at worldometers have already changed).
That means somebody arrived here about 3-7 days ago with the virus, and passed it on. I don’t want to believe someone got out from quarantine and …. Probably will be more infected patients in coming days.
Now we know one thing. It’s too late to stop all incoming flights, but doing it know will stop further new sources. Just do it !
There are too many unknowns to have a perspective on this.
I’m seeing reports that AIDS drugs are being used to (successfully?) treat COVID 19. example
IIRC, another WUWT commenter noted that AIDS patients housed in the same part of the hospital as SARS patients did not get SARS although the staff did. That may be a clue that AIDS drugs could be effective against coronavirus.