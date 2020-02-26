Hijacking the Winds of Change

Guest post by Jim Steele
published in the Pacifica Tribune February 25, 2020
What’s Natural
Low-tech weathervanes have provided farmers with sage weather advice. If winds were coming from the north, temperatures would be colder than normal; if from the south, temperatures would be warmer. Most fascinating, if winds descended down a mountain slope, they could expect fluctuating extreme weather, with temperatures bouncing between extreme warmth and cold. Across the globe, local downslope winds cause dramatic weather changes and so are given special names such as Chinooks or Foehn winds.
In the western USA, warm dry winter winds descending from the Rocky Mountains are called Chinooks. Because chinooks can melt a foot of snow in one day, Native American Blackfeet people called chinooks “snow-eaters”. Long before it became fashionable to blame warm events on CO2 global warming, standard physics explained extreme warming events. When moist winds are forced over a mountain range, the water vapor condenses at higher elevations releasing precipitation as well as latent heat that warms the air. Then as the winds descend, the air further warms by 5.5°F for every 1000-foot drop in elevation.
For a historical perspective, read the peer-reviewed account of the “Battle of the Chinook Wind at Havre, Montana”. In December 1933 the onset of Chinook winds raised temperatures 27°F in just 5 minutes, and over the next 36 hours temperatures rose by 53°F. When the Chinooks relaxed, typical cold winter air returned, and temperatures fell 40°F in just 2 hours. Montana is a local hot spot for extreme Chinooks. The world record for the greatest warming in 24 hours happened January 1972, just 60 miles away from Havre, as temperatures jumped 103°F (−54 °F to 49 °F).
Such dramatic warming in winter seems unbelievable, but the laws of physics steadfastly state increasing pressure increases temperature without adding heat. As air moves down slope and compresses, it warms. Amazingly, tribes from Borneo to the Philippines beneficially applied the physics of warming long ago. They started fires by rapidly compressing air in a tube. Many modern backpackers carry a similar device called a “fire piston”.
When downslope winds warm and dry the air, they also drive major wildfires. In southern California these periodic wind events are called the Santa Anas, or the Diablo winds in northern California. These rapidly warming wind events dry out grasses and twigs in just a few hours making them easily ignited even in winter. Simultaneously those winds fan the flames, rapidly spreading the fire. A 1960s government report warned those winds made California vulnerable to fire all year long.
In the Swiss Alps, these downslope winds are called foehn winds. And similarly, due to foehn winds fire season in some Swiss valleys peak in the cooler months of March and April. In southeastern Australia where bushfires recently devastated the land, large fires are more likely downslope of the local “Australian Alps” due to foehn-like winds. When human ignitions and poorly managed forests coincide with foehn events, deadly conflagrations ensue.
Antarctica doesn’t experience wildfires, but foehn winds bring extreme temperatures and melt ice. Unlike most of Antarctica, the Esperanza weather station is uniquely situated between cold winds blowing from the continent that battle warm subtropical winds from the north. It is also located in a regional hot spot for foehn winds. On February 6, 2020, a foehn wind raised Esperanza’s normal 32°F summer temperatures to 64.9°F in just 6 hours. A record for the continent but much below nearby Signy Island’s 1982 record of 67.6°F, also driven by foehn winds. Twelve hours after the foehn wind relaxed, the cold winds returned dropping Esperanza’s temperatures back to its normal 32°F. Similar foehn wind events are implicated in the collapse of that region’s Larsen B ice shelf.
Climate change requires 30+ years to detect, but the sharp spike in Antarctic warming came and went over a period of hours. But talking heads mistakenly blamed the warm event on climate change, despite the region’s 2 decade long cooling trend. MSNBC interviewed New York Times reporter Kendra Pierre-Louis, who claimed Esperanza’s extreme temperature verified that climate “models are right” so we must “rein in our greenhouse gas emissions”. But nobody ever mentioned the warming was a natural foehn event. Nor did they mention that the only way to prevent such dramatic warming from foehn events, would require leveling all the mountains of the world. Looking more ill-informed, when Kendra stated this event was “not great for the animals that live in Antarctica”, MSNBC flashed a photo of polar bears.
Instead of informing the public about the science behind these amazing wind effects, they’ve hijacked natural warm weather events to create sensational and misleading climate crisis stories. The public should demand more rigorous scientific reporting!
Jim Steele is Director emeritus of San Francisco State’s Sierra Nevada Field Campus and authored Landscapes and Cycles: An Environmentalist’s Journey to Climate Skepticism
As it happens, I have a 20 yo daughter who is full on green-woke etc and who gave me a climate alarmist book for Christmas. Out of respect for my otherwise intelligent child I have been grinding my way through the thing and taking some notes as to my upcoming, very long epistle to her explaining precisely what a load of tosh so much of it is. This episode will feature a paragraph or two thanks to Jim.
In large swaths of the Northwest, a “Chinook wind” is simply a winter wind that causes the snow to sublimate away. It has little to do with descending mountainsides or warming.
In fact Chinooks are often most noticeable in the coldest parts of winter, when cold wind causes the snow to sublimate yet it’s far below 0ºC.
A Chinook was originally a warm, wet wind from the Pacific, such as the Pineapple Express, which both melts snow and adds rain. Recent flooding in my native Umatilla County is a classic example.
The opposite was a Walla Walla, a cold dry wind from the east, such as those which snap ice-laden winds in Portland in winter, aided by the Venturi tube of the Columbia Gorge.
Chinooks lived along the lower Columbia, but their trade jargon was the lingua franca of Pacific NW tribes and settlers even into the 20th century.
I suppose we can’t have our Chinook without you fellows having your Chinook first. But in the dictionary ours comes first!
1. Also called: snow eater
a warm dry southwesterly wind blowing down the eastern slopes of the Rocky Mountains
2. Also called: wet chinook
a warm moist wind blowing onto the Washington and Oregon coasts from the sea
The Chinooks lived on the Lower Columbia in OR and WA, so we win. Any history of the Pacific NW would suffice.
The Rocky Mtn. states and provinces clearly adapted and adopted the term from the NW. Chinook and Walla Walla winds were in use before there were any settlers on the Great Plains.
Lonny, I am not sure why my reply did not get posted, but you are incorrect. FOr a hundred years Chinooks have referred to downslope foehn winds. Please read the links in the article
Nope. You’ve conflated the Blackfoot term for the mountain falling winds with the origin of the term “Chinook”, which was picked up by settlers on the Great Plains and in the Rockies from previous settlers in the NW. The Blackfoot didn’t call the foehn a Chinook.
This says first use in print was 1860, but in fact it was in common parlance in the region at least by 1852, when my ancestors arrived, and probably from fur trading days.
https://www.etymonline.com/word/chinook
So you could say that Rocky Mt. state and province settlers “hijacked” an existing BC/OR/WA/ID/western MT term to describe a different phenomenon.
But great article. I’d also not have restricted “föhn” to Switzerland. It’s used throughout the German-speaking Alps. I first heard it in Austria in 1973. Another minor quibble.
Different phenomenon but with same result, ie melting snow. Flooding is worse in the NW however because of accompanying rain. Famous Vanport Flood of 1948 a good example.
In case any readers are unfamiliar with Western American history, the fur trading era was roughly 1790, when CPT Grey discovered the Columbia, to 1840, the year of the last rendezvous, when beaver hats went out of fashion.
John, Assuming you are addressing my last post,
I never claimed the Blackfeet people who live on the east side of the Rockies called those winds Chinooks. I only said they called those winds “snow eaters”.
However I do claim that the term Chinook has been used for the past 100 years to describe the warn dry foehn winds. That is exemplified by the report I linked to in the “Battle of the Chinook Wind at Havre, Montana” published in the Monthly Weather Review.
Although it is of some historical interest to quibble about the origins of the word Chinook winds it is irrelevant for this article. For modern day purposes, Chinooks now refer to foeh winds, as illustrated by the AccuWether illustration in the article.
Chinook refers both to warm wet winds in the PNW and, incorrectly, to the Rocky Mt. föhn. That the term has been wrongly used for a century doesn’t make it right.
In any case, your claim of hundreds of years is clearly false, which is why I mentioned the Blackfoot term you cited.
I don’t care what Accuweather says. Talk to any state meteorologist in the PNW. Here a Chinook is a warm moist wind from the Pacific. We have priority. Accuweather should use the Blackfoot term.
Weather reports from decades before the Havre instance show the correct use. By the ‘30s, eastern MT had hijacked the PNW term. So what? That doesn’t make it correct.
The great floods of the second half of the 19th century in the PNW, CA and NV were rightly attributed to real Chinooks.
https://thestormking.com/Sierra_Stories/Floods_in_Driest_State/floods_in_driest_state.html
The 1889 NV flood might have been a föhn off the Sierra Nevadas. I haven’t studied it. But the 1862 Great Flood was caused by a genuine Chinook, off the Pacific.
You mention a century. I give you millennia:
https://www.firstpeople.us/FP-Html-Legends/Chinook-Wind-Yakima.html
And as for the 1930s, I’ll see your MT reference and raise this earlier source:
https://www.jstor.org/stable/20610736?seq=1
Besides which, more people live in the PNW than Alberta, eastern MT, WY and CO, so yet again, we win.
John,
You are truly a curmudgeon. Language is always evolving. and we must adapt. The important thing to embrace is how we can best communicate. The purpose of this article is to inform people why we experience rapid and extreme weather changes.
Your purpose is to argue that it is only your word usage is correct and everyone else’s wrong. You are only confusing people about the critical weather dynamics of extreme events in order to set yourself up as the “superior person”. I suggest you get a life.
I see that even the alarmists at AccuWeathee recognize the origin of the term “Chinook winds”:
https://www.google.com/amp/s/www.accuweather.com/en/weather-news/what-are-chinook-winds/339761/amp
Jim,
I suggest you study the history of meteorology. “Chinook” hasn’t evolved to mean a Rocky Mt. föhn exclusively.
In the region of its origin, a Chinook is still a Chinook. Do you really think that millions of PNWerners are wrong and you are right?
Now a real Chinook can become a Rocky Mt. “Chinook” if it continues blowing east and dries out, then falls. To what I object is Easterners hijacking our historical term.
I don’t know what your life is like, but mine is great. Maybe you should get one, although I admire your posts here.
Forgot to add Alaska, which also uses the original definition of Chinook:
https://books.google.cl/books?id=hYL2XBRXLFAC&pg=RA1-PA48&lpg=RA1-PA48&dq=definition+chinook+winds+noaa&source=bl&ots=uWO8Z2kMxX&sig=ACfU3U3t637KalHTKOLnHZxDltM2iYntgw&hl=en&sa=X&ved=2ahUKEwiMj6qByvDnAhXjHbkGHce3C-sQ6AEwEnoECAIQAQ#v=onepage&q=definition%20chinook%20winds%20noaa&f=false
Congressional testimony about Chinook wind effects in Walla Walla drainage, 1939:
https://books.google.cl/books?id=PVhevgiTMVMC&pg=PA179&lpg=PA179&dq=chinook+winds+flooding&source=bl&ots=ZbRyA0rd4L&sig=ACfU3U3uLq-YK7Y1h1KwsY2Y5X0HPEmlBw&hl=en&sa=X&ved=2ahUKEwjgqteyzPDnAhXsDbkGHSjSDzoQ6AEwFXoECAgQAQ#v=onepage&q=chinook%20winds%20flooding&f=false
Total nonsense, Lonny. Ranchers in Alberta Canada could ride a horse in and out of temperatures below zero and into warm air well above zero at the boundaries of chinooks.
Google it for goodness sakes. You have the worlds library at your fingertips! This site isn’t kind to people that choose to remain ignorant. Checkout the woke- marxist wikipedia if you don’t trust non lefty sites. Forget the “talking points” and do a little research on your own
Some years back a friend who lived a few miles from the Ontario (ONT) airport in Southern CA told me of the time he drove from his house in Corona, CA to near ONT and the temp difference was nearly 30 deg in about 15 miles because of the Santa Ana winds. Another time he told me he drove in the same day from near Mammoth Lakes CA where it was about 15f below zero and near ONT it was pushing 100 deg f during an especially strong Santa Ana wind event.
It’s surprising he survived those wild temp differences. /sarc
“Chinook Winds”. “Indian Summer” (in certain parts of North America. Not a PC term anymore but it referred to the warming after the first frost.). “Nor’Easter” in New England, “Santa Anna Winds”, “Pineapple Express”, etc. etc.
Just how many seasonal and natural events have happened long enough for the locals to give them a name?
How many of these events have been twisted or hyped by the “Climate Change” crowd to be something “new” or “different now” than before?
The article is great in explaining why descending air warms, but the drying also needs explaining: it dries because the RELATIVE humidity of air decreases as it warms, thus drying out the air without losing any moisture.
Andre you are absolutely correct. However because I was writing a 800 word local newspaper article for the general public, my experience is the denser the science, the more the public is overwhelmed and stops reading. I get great feedback from my local community. I once had people tell me they lost me when I used the word “anthropogenic”.
So instead of diving into how warming changes relative humidity, a term most people are unsure of, I chose to just describe Chinooks and Foehn winds as warm and dry.
Jim, you have nailed the reason why the alarmist narrative has been so successful in frightening people. As an engineer I understand the science and can see the great logical chasms in the physiscs, the chemistry, the thermodynamics of the alarmist drivel let alone the paedophile like abuse of statistical methods. Large swathe of our communities have little or no science and maths education and are deaf, mute and blind to such red flags signalling the climate fraud and are as susceptible to the ravings of the alarmists as our ancient ancestors were to the ravings of shamans, druids and other ‘holy men’ from time immemorial.
Regarding 2 decades of cooling trend in the Antarctica Peninsula: The cooling started after the late 1990s according to the linked article, which was published in 2016. That article is Turner et al..2016.
In a previous WUWT article by Jim Steele, https://wattsupwiththat.com/2020/02/09/medias-horribly-dishonest-antarctica-propaganda/ I got linked to
https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S0048969716327152 which is Turner et al. 2016. There, I saw the cooling trend mentioned as 1999-2014 and shortly after that being mentioned as initiating in 1998 or 1999. This is less than 2 decades. And the trend there through the the UAH reporting of satellite-measured lower troposphere temperature (starting at the end of 1978) is warming.
Thank you, Jim, for an interesting and informative post. I am much troubled that thou wert harried by pickers of nits; who knew that languages evolve!
From the article
In the Swiss Alps, these downslope winds are called foehn winds.
Not only in Switzerland, but Austria and Germany too, there written Föhn
I guess Kendra Pierre-Louis never looked at this graph of models versus measurements from the IPCC AR5 report in 2013. But when was doing research ever important to
propagandistsreporters today?
Thank you very much for this wonderful post
One of the best ever on wuwt that I have read
i used to live in calgary alberta where what’s his name the movie actor guy had declared a chinook event as a climate change event
Khobp khun khraap
Here’s a pretty good story of the Chinook winds in the Black Hills of South Dakota, focuses in on one record setting day Jan 22nd 1943 in Spearfish SD.
By the History Guy.
https://youtu.be/4auMcmLsMB8
Thanks much for that link to the HistoryGuy , papertiger,
People really do not understand the extremes of weather or our weather history. The short 5 minute video you linked to is well worth watching.
