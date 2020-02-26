Why are polar bears going extinct? (Spoiler: They’re not)

Reposted from Dr. Susan Crockford’s Polar Bear Science
Posted on February 24, 2020 |
Google says many people ask this question so here is the correct answer: polar bears are not going extinct. If you have been told that, you have misunderstood or have been misinformed. Polar bears are well-distributed across their available habitat and population numbers are high (officially 22,000-31,000 at 2015 but likely closer to 26,000-58,000 at 2018): these are features of a healthy, thriving species. ‘Why are polar bears going extinct?’ contains a false premise – there is no need to ask ‘why’ when the ‘polar bears [are] going extinct’ part is not true.1
It is true that in 2007, it was predicted that polar bear numbers would plummet when summer sea ice declined to 42% of 1979 levels for 8 out of 10 years (anticipated to occur by 2050) and extinct or nearly so by 2100 (Amstrup et al. 2007). However, summer sea ice has been at ‘mid-century-like’ levels since 2007 (with year to year variation, see NOAA ice chart below) yet polar bear numbers have increased since 2005. The anticipated disaster did not occur but many people still believe it did because the media and some researchers still give that impression.
The prediction of imminent extinction of the polar bear was an utter failure, as I’ve shown in this scientific paper (Crockford 2017) and my most recent book, The Polar Bear Catastrophe That Never Happened.
Examine the evidence and you will see that claims of polar bears going extinct are simply not true. So far, the response of polar bears to recent ice loss suggests that they will continue to thrive with even less summer ice than there has been in recent years as long as ice in winter (December-March) and spring (April-June) remains reasonably abundant, as has been the case to date. The most recent information available is summarized in the upcoming State of the Polar Bear Report 2019, to be released 27 February 2020 but see also the 2018 report (Crockford 2019b).
The graph below was constructed by NASA sea ice expert Walt Meier and published by the US National Snow and Ice Data Center in early October 2019. It shows clearly that summer sea ice (measured as the average for September) has not declined further since 2007 but has had a flat trend.
The graph below is from my book and shows the growth of global polar bear numbers since the 1960s. The final estimate 26,000-58,000 or 39,000 average) is my plausible and scientifically defensible ‘best guess’ based on extrapolation of recent survey results, summarized here and explained in detail in my book.
https://youtu.be/z6bcCTFnGZ0
Footnote
One of Google’s top ‘suggestion’ when I search for the term ‘polar bear’ is a list of questions that people supposedly ask the most (‘People also ask’), including ‘Why are polar bears going extinct?’
The ‘answer’ provided is not an actual answer but a statement from WWF, an multi-national organization financially invested in promoting the idea that polar bears are suffering due to declining sea ice: it’s paid Google advertising meant to look like answers and facts:
‘Because of ongoing and potential loss of their sea ice habitat resulting from climate change, polar bears were listed as a threatened species in the US under the Endangered Species Act in May 2008. The survival and the protection of the polar bear habitat are urgent issues for WWF.’
Note the statement misleadingly says ‘sea ice’ when it really means ‘summer sea ice’ – the predictions of potential polar bear population decline were based exclusively on summer ice (Amstrup et al. 2007; Crockford 2017, 2019).
As I said above, ‘Why are polar bears going extinct?’ contains a false premise – there is no need to ask ‘why’, when the ‘polar bears [are] going extinct’ part is not true. This post is for the people who search the internet thinking that polar bears really are going extinct.
Another question Google offers is: ‘How many polar bears are left?’ Answer [my bold]:
‘In fact, the World Wide Fund for Nature (or WWF) estimates that there are only 22,000 to 31,000 polar bears left in the world. Jan 25, 2019’
Only? This global estimate, provided by the IUCN Red List (not the WWF) means there are almost three times more polar bears than the 10,000 or so there were in 1960 (Regehr et al. 2016; Wiig et al. 2015). But the Red List figure includes out-of-date estimates and low-balled guesses for many of the 19 subpopulations and my book (Crockford 2019) explains why this 2015 estimate sanctioned by the IUCN was almost certainly too low.
References
Amstrup, S.C., Marcot, B.G. & Douglas, D.C. 2007. Forecasting the rangewide status of polar bears at selected times in the 21st century. US Geological Survey. Reston, VA. Pdf here
Crockford, S.J. 2017. Testing the hypothesis that routine sea ice coverage of 3-5 mkm2 results in a greater than 30% decline in population size of polar bears (Ursus maritimus). PeerJ Preprints 19 January 2017. Doi: 10.7287/peerj.preprints.2737v1 Open access. https://peerj.com/preprints/2737/
Crockford, S.J. 2019. The Polar Bear Catastrophe That Never Happened. Global Warming Policy Foundation, London. Available in paperback and ebook formats.
Crockford, S.J. 2019b. State of the Polar Bear Report 2018. Global Warming Policy Foundation Report 32, London. pdf here.
Regehr, E.V., Laidre, K.L, Akçakaya, H.R., Amstrup, S.C., Atwood, T.C., Lunn, N.J., Obbard, M., Stern, H., Thiemann, G.W., & Wiig, Ø. 2016. Conservation status of polar bears (Ursus maritimus) in relation to projected sea-ice declines. Biology Letters 12: 20160556. http://rsbl.royalsocietypublishing.org/content/12/12/20160556
Wiig, Ø., Amstrup, S., Atwood, T., Laidre, K., Lunn, N., Obbard, M., et al. 2015. Ursus maritimus. The IUCN Red List of Threatened Species 2015: e.T22823A14871490. Available from http://www.iucnredlist.org/details/22823/0 [accessed Nov. 28, 2015]. See the supplement for population figures here.
14 thoughts on “Why are polar bears going extinct? (Spoiler: They’re not)”
in 2007, it was predicted that polar bear numbers would plummet when summer sea ice declined to 42% of 1979 levels
Why is 1979 the standard for the “Sea has declined since…” meme? The first two IPCC reports had sea ice data back to 1973:
IPCC’s Second Assessment Report Page 150 Paragraph 3.2.5.3 Sea Ice extent and mass Figure 3.8: Sea ice extent anomalies relative to 1973-1994 for (a) the Northern Hemisphere and (b) the Southern Hemisphere.
https://i.postimg.cc/9FTKDrN8/image.png
It seems that the pigs from George Orwell’s Animal Farm successfully rewrote the history. Why is it that everything “Global Warming/Climate Change/The Climate Crisis” is subjected to historical re-writes?
The adjustocene.
While I’m at it, here’s a comparison of sea ice extent over the five IPCC reports:
https://i.postimg.cc/zv4549gB/image.png
I hate making errors, it’s the first three IPCC reports not two that go back to 1973.
When I was born there were about 7000 polar bears left, mainly due to excess hunting. Sadly, due to less sea ice there are now only about 39,000 left………….😎
One thing is corrtect, the difference between summer low and winter high seaice extend seems to increase.
It is so easy to use the polar bears as mascot for GCCCP (Global Communist Climate Change Propaganda, called CCCP between 1922 and 1991), because the average people don’t see them, can’t count them and don’t get eaten by them.
People tend to believe more in what the media tells them, rather than what they see right outside their house. The “real world” experience grows out of MSM, not in the physical world. But it is in the physical world you demonstrate against whatever you are told in the MSM.
I found an article titled “Video To Educate Danish School Children Into Climate Army” with the following fragment:
In Arctic the temperature increases much more than one degree. Thereby the melting of the sea ice continues, which means that species like polar bear, ring seal and walrus looses their habitat and risk extinction. It applies, by the way, to 10% of the animals on land. Most of the worlds coral reefs disappear.
Ref.: https://klimabedrag.carl-fh.com/article/full/524
This site has been suspended for 8 years, but I decided to open it again here in 2020 for the sake of Climate Change history.
Griff?!
Fate of these big fat bullies is only a minor irritation among many others including the impeding for ever 12 years away doomsday, corona virus, Brexit, grumpy Greta, Putin vetting candidates for the USA’s presidency and god knows what else. These are interesting time to live in, the old Chinese curse finally caught up with us.
Thanks to Dr. Crockford.
But tell me what happened to Mitchell Taylor?
1. WWF is a dangerous, anti-humanity, poverty promoting, misery manufacturing hard-left cabal masquerading as a charity.
2. There is not one polar bear remaining on the Great Barrier Reef.
3. Great work by Dr Susan Crockford
Polar Bears are NOT going extinct because we stopped shooting them.
Has nothing to do with climate.
“Old carbon reservoirs unlikely to cause massive greenhouse gas release, study finds” : https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/02/200220141710.htm
“As global temperatures rise, permafrost and methane hydrates — large reservoirs of ancient carbon — have the potential to break down, releasing enormous quantities of the potent greenhouse gas methane. But would this methane actually reach the atmosphere? Researchers found that even if methane is released from these natural stores in response to warming, very little reaches the atmosphere; therefore, anthropogenic emissions should be more concerning than these natural feedbacks. “
1979 becomes a good date because it was the start of the modern Satellite era for temperatures and other measurements. Coincidentally, it was also the bottom of the last global cooling of any consequence. The confluence of these two facts give rise to a lot of “unprecendented” talk.