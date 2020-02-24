Paris Agreement Architect Still Haunting the MSM

Guest essay by Eric Worrall

Failed Paris Agreement architect Christiana Figueres is back, pushing a new book and telling everyone what they are doing wrong.

World’s top climate negotiator condemns Australian response to climate change

MONDAY 24 FEBRUARY 2020 6:00AM

The leader of the Paris Climate Agreement talks says she is “deeply pained” by the attitude of the Australian Government to climate change in the wake of this summer’s unprecedented bushfires.

Costa Rican diplomat Christiana Figueres became the United Nations’ top climate negotiator in 2010 and was at the helm for the historic Paris Climate Agreement in 2015.

Her task was to bring the leaders of 195 countries together to negotiate a binding agreement to stop the world warming beyond 2 degrees celsius – no easy task after the disastrous failure of the 2009 Copenhagen climate summit.

In an interview with Hack‘s Avani Dias about her new book, she hit out at the Australian Government’s response to the bushfire disaster.

“I am deeply pained by the attitude of the current Australian Government, that still after the worst disaster that has ever hit the planet, the bushfires in Australia, that this government is still denying climate change and denying the fact that there is a lot that Australia can and should be doing,” Figueres said.

…