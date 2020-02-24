Paris Agreement Architect Still Haunting the MSM

Guest essay by Eric Worrall
Failed Paris Agreement architect Christiana Figueres is back, pushing a new book and telling everyone what they are doing wrong.
World’s top climate negotiator condemns Australian response to climate change
MONDAY 24 FEBRUARY 2020 6:00AM
The leader of the Paris Climate Agreement talks says she is “deeply pained” by the attitude of the Australian Government to climate change in the wake of this summer’s unprecedented bushfires.
Costa Rican diplomat Christiana Figueres became the United Nations’ top climate negotiator in 2010 and was at the helm for the historic Paris Climate Agreement in 2015.
Her task was to bring the leaders of 195 countries together to negotiate a binding agreement to stop the world warming beyond 2 degrees celsius – no easy task after the disastrous failure of the 2009 Copenhagen climate summit.
In an interview with Hack‘s Avani Dias about her new book, she hit out at the Australian Government’s response to the bushfire disaster.
“I am deeply pained by the attitude of the current Australian Government, that still after the worst disaster that has ever hit the planet, the bushfires in Australia, that this government is still denying climate change and denying the fact that there is a lot that Australia can and should be doing,” Figueres said.
…Read more: https://www.abc.net.au/triplej/programs/hack/world-top-climate-negotiator-condemns-australian-response-bushfi/11989658
Christiana, I’m sure my fellow Australians, at least those who remember who you are, will be deeply saddened to hear about your disappointment with our climate progress.
…There, I’m over it
A high UN official has admitted the real reason for the climate hysteria: to transform the world economy, redistributing income from rich nations to poorer ones. Christiana Figueres, the Executive Secretary of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC), warned that the fight against climate change is a process and that the sought-after transformation of the world economy will not be decided at one conference or in one agreement.
Christiana-Figueres At a press conference in Brussels, Figueres stated:
“This is probably the most difficult task we have ever given ourselves, which is to intentionally transform the economic development model, for the first time in human history.”
“This is the first time in the history of mankind that we are setting ourselves the task of intentionally, within a defined period of time to change the economic development model that has been reigning for at least 150 years, since the industrial revolution.
Straight from the horses mouth to our ears.The truth about”Global Warming”.
“Straight from the horses mouth to our ears.The truth about”Global Warming”.”
I think that sums it up nicely, clive.
You have shown the true intentions of Christiana Figueres. She is using climate change fearmongering as a vehicle to destroy free enterprise and the Western way of life.
I think it might be from the other end of the horse.
Why is she criticizing Australia??
Why no mention of China??
Seems her ire is against democracies, not totalitarian governments!
How odd!
I wonder who is paying her bills and giving her kickbacks!
China are already communist. They don’t need re-education.
talking of communist China, I love Christina’s violet version of the Mao suit. 😉
China is a dead end…no money in it….and China will tell them all to pound sand
..they are all in a catch 22
China is causing almost all of it…and they can’t blame China
Paris Agreement failed architect Christiana Figueres, gone but sadly not forgotten.
“the worst disaster that has ever hit the planet”???? I think not. With that perspective- it shows how incompetent she was.
But of course Christina Figueres is not now nor ever has been about reality, and accurate scientific assessments, she is a bureaucrat paid to lie and deceive, and promote by propaganda a political outcome favorable to the U.N’s long tern agenda.
It should surprise no one that she lies freely and often and never suffers adverse consequences as a result.
In this case the only aspect of the climate debate that may have a bearing on the fires, is the increased fuel load caused by a generally beneficial increase in CO2 resulting in increased plant growth.
Both Labour and Liberal governments in all the states seem (for i suspect globalist reasons) to have deliberately neglected to do the quantity of hazard reduction burns required, and in NSW seemed to have gone out of their way to cripple the already weak NPWS hazard reduction program by removal of large amounts of frontline staff.
This is a strong indication that both major parties are having their strings pulled by globalists behind the scenes.
Pete
“the worst disaster that has ever hit the planet, the bushfires in Australia”
Is it Earth she is talking about and in which universe?
What a complete and utter nut job, an ill informed, pig ignorant motor mouth. Yes the fires were very, very savage and up there with the worst but compounded massively by the simple fact that our population is at its maximum ever as is our infrastructure and the neumbers of people living in vulnerable areas. Add to that the negligent lack of fuel load management by state governments which is what most Australians clearly understand is the key issue and this buffoon’s empty headed grandstanding can be seen for the self important huffing and puffing it is.
Not even close to worst disasters just since 2000. How about the India Ocean tsunami in 2004 (~250,000 dead) and the 2011 tsunami in Japan (18,000+ casualties). Haiti earthquake, Katrina, Christchurch earthquake. Plenty of disasters to go around. The one thing they all have in common — no link to AGW except in the fevered imaginations of climate alarmists.
I can’t find where the ABC radio show host or presenter or journalist responded to Figueres as follows –
“worst disaster that has ever hit the planet, Ms Figueres? So which previous planetary disaster did this fires event bump off the top of the disasters list to make this one # 1?”
Instead we got from the ABC –
“crickets”
What colour is the sky on her planet?
“the worst disaster that has ever hit the planet”
Well since the Amazon fires a few weeks earlier…./s
Christiana Figueres is a small fish. The UN is the real problem.
So is a piranha. Small yes but selfish in a vicious and carnivorous way.
The Wicked Witch of the West.
And, of course, there are no comments enabled for this article. God forbid that we, you know, the taxpayers actually funding the Australian Biased Comunists, actually get to reply to their outright propaganda.
I think a picture of Dolores Umbrage would have gone really well with the headline.
The UN and its ilk are the major problem for the world today, on everything. They screwed up the virus awareness, don’t know that the bush-fires aren’t the “worst disaster that has ever hit the planet” (surely she is aware of the volcanic eruptions in what is now Indonesia, isn’t she?), criticised Canada without even getting the facts right…the list goes on, but still that gormless Justin wants to be on the security council and must “charm” dictators, despots, crony-capitalists, etc. to get there while the country languishes from his neglect.
The climate “progress” has been positive, commensurate to climate climate. She just disagrees with how “monotonic change” is qualified.
No no no, the problem is not that nations withdrew from or failed to meet obligations of the Paris Agreement.
It’s that nations never joined or failed to meet the obligations of the Kyoto Accords!
Check your White Euro-privileges, Secretary Figueres.
“… I am deeply pained by the attitude of the current Australian Government, that still after the worst disaster that has ever hit the planet, the bushfires in Australia …”.
‘Never let a crisis go to waste’ (variously attributed).
The recent fires in Australia were not “the worst disaster that has ever hit the planet”, what about the 1931 floods in China that took the lives of up to 4,000,000 when the atmospheric CO2 concentration was only ~ 305 ppm?
And she in not “deeply pained”; people of her ilk exploit for political advantage every harmful newsworthy weather or climate-related event that comes along — they are loathsome.
I’ve often wondered what role Figueres and the UNFCCC played in ousting Tony Abbott’s premiership.
Just a bit of string pulling, or maybe more than that?
It is clear that this unsavoury Marxist is every inch the anti-democrat.
“Beware of false knowledge; it is more dangerous than ignorance” George Bernard Shaw
Her agenda isn’t secret. She’s out to replace capitalism. That’s what she says.
She has as much as admitted that CAGW is just a ruse to impose global Marxism. Maurice Strong would be proud of her. link
This is not a conspiracy theory. The guilty have openly admitted what they are up to.
“I am deeply pained by the attitude of the current Australian Government, that still after the worst disaster that has ever hit the planet, the bushfires in Australia, that this government is still denying climate change and denying the fact that there is a lot that Australia can and should be doing”
And I, madam, am deeply pained by holier than thou morons in high places who imagine that natural disasters are some kind of a message from God to take climate action; and that submission of Intended Nationally Determined Contributions constitute some kund of binding Agreement to cut emissions and that submission of such intentions by nonAnnex countries that have no emission reduction obligations under the UN’s own UNFCCC are meaningful emission reduction estimates particularly so when the text of those INDCs are mostly a laundry list of how much money they will need to do any of it.
Oh please ! Take 10 minutes to google the History of Australian Bushfires and read the introduction to the Royal Commission on the 1939 fires in Victoria. Keep in mind the population back then, lack of infrastucture and less vulnerable housing at the time. This may dampen the shrillness,, The stupid, it burns literally.
It may help her cause if she wasn’t dressed like Doctor Evil.
And … didn’t look like him !
😉
Yeah, I don’t always let myself be harangued. But when I do then I prefer a Swedish teenager doing it.
Pretty hard for Christina to be outraged about climate. She was one of the first to admit the real behind the scenes marxbrothers show that climate was all about.
“This is the first time in the history of mankind that we are setting ourselves the task of intentionally, within a defined period of time, to change the economic development model that has been reigning for at least 150 years, since the Industrial Revolution,”
None of the 73 countries who have adopted a target of net zero emissions by 2050 has any roadmap to achieving such a target.
Further none of these countries have any conception of the scale of the task needed to achieve such a goal.
See Roger Pielke in Forbes, September 30, 2019, “Net Zero Carbon Dioxide Emissions by 2050 requires a new Nuclear Power plant every day”.
The ‘Target’ is totally delusional and pure theatre by its proponents.
On a book-signing tour, is she? I wonder if she will be spending all of her book’s royalties on carbon offsets. I doubt she travels the world in birch-bark canoes.
How is this “the first time”? Didn’t Comintern (founded in 1919) attempt to “change the economic development model”? What about Karl and Fred back in 1848?
Chrissy is forgetting about Joe Steel, Lenin, Mousy Dung, Polled Pot, Ho Ho Ho, Fidel, Enver, Che, Leon, etc etc?
Let’s give some credit where credit is due. Does Chrissy really think she’s the first? Hasn’t she seen all the statues? What an egotist! Or a moron …
btw, how is Red China’s economic development model doing vis her CAGW goals? Why are they her model Green economy? Will Red Bernie do any better? How and why?
These people are interchangeable… and always rebound with new posh positions.
“I am deeply pained by the attitude of the current Australian Government, that still after the worst disaster that has ever hit the planet, the bushfires in Australia, “…
The meteorite impact in 65 million BC was a bit of a doozy by all acounts as was the end of Permian extinction.
For the climate deranged like Ms Figueres, it’s all feeling and emotions.
That and a paycheck. Her high flying lifestyle and a fat UN paycheck depends on successfully pimping the climate hustle. Bringing home the bacon, year after year.
Nothing more.
Just like some folks here in the US are race hustlers and peddle race grievances to their personal wealth, Ms Figueres does so on the international stage with the climate hustle. We also have our domestic climate hustlers like McKibben, and Al Gore, who occasionally ventures abroad too. Also playing the rentseeking game via a university-based climate hustle are pseudo-science hustlers like Mann, Hayhoe, and Overpeck.
At the end of the day, the Climate Scam is nothing about actual climate, and everything about money and power.