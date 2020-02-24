BBC: Climate Education is Failing Because Some Graduates Become Oil Executives

Guest essay by Eric Worrall
A child activist interviewed by the BBC is disappointed that some “educated people” resist climate indoctrination enough to accept jobs from oil companies.
Climate change: Schools failing us, say pupils
By Judith Burns
Education reporter
“It’s educated people who are causing the most damage to the planet,” says sixth-former Joe Brindle.
Joe, 17, says schools need to put the environment at the heart of education.
Ministers agree “it is vital that pupils are taught about climate change” but Joe says schools are failing to prepare them for a climate emergency.
He is a founder member of Teach the Future which next week takes its call for an environmental overhaul of education to Parliament.
“It’s people with degrees from Oxford and Cambridge who are becoming fossil-fuel chief executives and they are the ones who are causing the most destruction to our world,” says Joe.
“And therefore that kind of shows that education is not succeeding and that our education is broken because education should be creating better people not worse.”
In a statement, the government said: “It is vital that pupils are taught about climate change, which is why topics are included across the national curriculum for both primary and secondary schools. Teachers have the freedom to expand on these areas if they wish.
“This government is a world leader in tackling climate change and we are the first major economy to legislate for net-zero emissions by 2050. The Department for Education provides funding to support schools to become more sustainable institutions.”
…Read more: https://www.bbc.com/news/education-51492942
An education system which still produces a handful of climate skeptic graduates who can think for themselves just isn’t good enough.
Schools definitely failing
https://phzoe.wordpress.com/2020/02/20/two-theories-one-ideological-other-verified/
This arrogant little dick is certainly proof that education is not working if he thinks he knows more about climate at 17 about the non existent “climate crisis” than someone graduating from Oxbridge.
It is failing to teach school children to learn something before mouthing off their ignorance.
Dunning Kruger in action. Silly little kid, call me when you have a STEM doctorate, until then shut up!
How sad that the education system is producing children who just regurgitate incorrect information without question. There will be a whole generation who don’t think for themselves as they haven’t been taught how. Science has stooped to a low of consensus rather than evidence. I really fear for the next generation. If they want to be taught about “Climate Change”, they need to be given ALL the facts so that they can make a decision themselves. Unfortunately, I can’t see that happening. The great Evil CARBON has been burned into their brains.
Schools are teaching similarly in the U.S. That explains a huge popularity of Bernie Sanders among young voters.
Plus ca change …
This is an absurd news story even for the BBC. What I really find remarkable is that any news carrier would find the complaint of a brainwashed 17-year-old to be newsworthy.
Hold on there Bob. Children don’t need to go to school to lean anything and it’s them that the adults need to learn from .
“I’m not young enough to know everything” J M Barrie
Maybe a good education is discovering your own ignorance.
Word salad.
The real story is that the BBC have become Pravda for the Left.
The BBC (institution) believe it is their job to make up and spread fake news to produce daily CAGW messages. And they do just that. There is a silly ‘climate change’ story every day on the BBC site pushing the message.
The Left believe if you repeat stuff enough times or if you hear stuff repeated enough times on the fake news, it must be true.
The young Left wing are absolutely clueless as to what is going happen when the governments reach the limit of their borrowing. Their education filtered out currency collapses, super high interest rates, and high unemployment.
This is why the young Democrats are voting for Bernie Sanders. Bernie does not even have a price tag for each promised item.
Eliminate student debt
Free post secondary education
Universal Health Care
Free childcare
Green New Deal
The great thing about being a Bernie Bro is that you know you won’t have to pay the 60-70% tax rate on the middle class that his programs would require! You won’t have a job after Bernie wrecks the economy by tripling or quadrupling the size of the government and taking control of the US economy! Finding food and a place to live might become a nontrivial problem however.
All part of the programme.
Every BBC factual programme has a mandatory climate change bit in it.
The Beeb have factual programs? Who knew that?
“It’s people with degrees from Oxford and Cambridge who are becoming fossil-fuel chief executives and they are the ones who are causing the most destruction to our world,”
Well, the solution to that is to do away with formal education. Keep everyone uneducated and ignorant. Go back to the way things were in the Dark Ages when most people couldn’t read or sign their name.
…and they were suckered by alchemists. Plus ca change….
“If you think education is expensive, try ignorance” Derek Bok
It’s about time that Naomi Seibt gets noticed by the MSM in the USA…!!!
At least she has common sense and can think for herself – look a a few of her other YouTube videos…
But she has been noticed. And the hunting has began.
https://www.independent.co.uk/environment/anti-greta-thunberg-naomi-seibt-girl-climate-change-denial-heartland-institute-afd-a9355236.html
Poor Joe Brindle should sue his schools for failing to provide even a basic education in economics and business. He seems to be totally unaware that fossil fuels are an essential commodity which allows for functional national and global economies. It is not fossil fuel companies that burn the fuels they produce releasing CO2, it is all of us. That undoubtedly includes Joe, his parents, his teachers, and everyone he knows. Joe is also miseducated regarding how the added CO2 might impact climate. He should be required to read 4 or 5 of the many books on climate written by skeptical climate scientists and write reports summarizing what he learns from them.
One thing I am quite sure of – Young Mr. Brindle would have a very difficult time getting into an Oxford college with is current lack of education.
The most important thing schools teach today is a self-esteem. The young generation, including Greta Thunberg and Joe Brindle, has a lot of it.
They are textbook examples of the Dunning-Kruger effect.
Yes, because according to the Left we need more 17 yr olds running the world, or more correctly, forming the ranks of foot soldiers in cultural revolution.
This is exactly how the Chinese Gang of Four (Go4) in Communist China used a student-led youth movement to form the Red Guard, to initiate their Cultural revolution, and drive to Mao’s Great Leap Forward. The parallels of that period in China to today in the Western democracies are all there, save maybe Japan, because of deep cultural differences there with the West.
I posit that in every Western democratic country today you can identify a “Gang of Four” Leftist climate-environmental radical political leaders leading the call to Climate Activism/Climate Justice/Climate alarmism.
Red Guard: A Student led youth movement where manipulated youth, indoctrinated and unable to understand what they were doing, were used as a weapon against institutions that stood in the way of the Go4’s Cultural Revolution. We see this vividly on many campuses, this nascent movement being formed using indoctrinated teenagers and 20-somethings.
The Modern day “Green” Cultural Revolution and a Great Leap Forward, both are simply the Left’s repackaged front, running with the climate scam, is now called variously a Green New Deal and employ junk terms like Climate Justice. Anything they can label “Green” as a marketing ploy to lure in the ignorant and indoctrinated masses to acquiescing blindly. And for those who resist, the Red Guard is unleashed on them. I suppose in today’s context it would be the Green Guard.
As HL Mencken observed in his book “Minority Report,”
“The urge to save humanity is almost always only a false-face for the urge to rule it. Power is what all messiahs really seek: not the chance to serve.”
The Great Climate Leap Forward! Watermelon marxists. I think CAGW is fading here in the US.
Joel.that was a great comment.Some people can see,others can’t, they get trapped into this to go along. Useful Idiot’s!
Joel, I’m beginning to believe that the Chicoms have been working on undermining our school system for a long time now. We know they gained considerable influence by putting operatives in the White House during the Clinton Admin, but I think it is highly likely they began working on subverting the school system during the Bush Admin. All the insanity coming out of our colleges and even high schools now indicate that someone is consciously pushing an agenda to wreck our education system. Who more than China would have the power to make this push and gain a competitive edge in STEM fields?
Schools indoctrinate kids into believing nonsense which makes them attack the very schools that indoctrinated them.
I love the smell of the left eating each other in the morning.
While we use the terms “schools”, “college” and “university”, what we are really referring to are the Leftist professors, faculty and administrators who have been allowed to take over these Institutions of Education and have turned them into Institutions of Indoctrination.
Indoctrination where today we see campus censorship of conservative views on traditional interpretations of law, directives to provide “trigger warnings”, creation of “safe spaces”, and a general “cancel culture” if someone who is invited may “offend” the snowflakes sensitive ears.
All of this is Leftist ideology take-over is by individuals who have no more intellectual capacity than then students sitting in front to of them in lecture hall.
Funny – by my view, it’s general education that’s failing because educators go right from college to the classroom – OR government jobs – and never learn anything beyond the close-minded community of leftists zealots that corrupted them.
And I seem to remember Rex Tillerson of Exxon did everything he could to enable the Paris Climate Accord.
I experienced this the other day (well, kind of): my daughters boyfriend came back from visiting his family in Lithuania, which has had a mild winter (for once).
To him, his parents no longer needed heating oil in the winter because of “the changing climate”. I laughed. He wasn’t happy about that, but hey ho.
A 17 year old brat complaining about the education at graduate level. You couldn’t make it up. Methinks his chances of seeing one of those colleges from the inside have taken a serious dent.
Master Brindle, if you want to understand what causes changes to the climate and what if anything can and should be done about said change, I would suggest you study:
Chemistry, Geology, Physics, Astrophysics, Mathematics and Statistics (for a start) before you lecture others.
Hint: a course or two in “Climate Change” ain’t gonna cut it.
GD,
Except for astrophysics, and add thermodynamics, heat transfer analysis, structural analysis, metalurgy and gas dynamics, that is part of what is covered to get a Mechanical Engineering Degree.
You know, “they” say that sexual harassment training makes some folks “harrass” even better.
‘Climate Change’ education has failed! As evidence, I offer the following:
30,000 self-declared believers in man made climate change (CO2 bad!) will none the less choose to fly CO2 spewing aircraft into Glasgow Scotland this November 2020, to participate in an environmentally dirty COP26. They will drive CO2 spewing cars and consume large quantities of CO2 spewing beer and wine for 10 days, before blasting off on their CO2 spewing return flights! By their own actions, these 30,000 false Profits of CO2 Doom demonstrate failure to comply with the most basic teachings of Climate Change doctrine.
OIl is the fossil fuel that primarily is used for transportation. Until the modes of transportation change to electric, which WILL happen over the next 5 to 10 years, for reasons that have nothing to do with carbon emissions, then there are no alternatives to oil as a fuel. BUT oil is used for many things other than as a fuel : plastics, lubricants, etc and therefore a career in oil does not end with the end of oil based fuels. I believe that almost half of oil is used in non-fuel applications.
Yeah? Good luck with those electric planes…
The BBC has just run a story on it’s main TV news bulletin about people who bake cakes/cook meals at home and then sell them on the internet via Facebook. The whole story was about how people who are allergic to, say, peanuts could buy one of these meals/cakes/whatever and then die from eating peanuts in the product.
They had a succession of po-faced expert idiots who gravely intoned that Facebook should be made to accept responsibility.
So, people, let us understand this. You have an allergy to something contained in foodstuffs. You know that you have to be careful about what you eat. Whenever you stroll into Pret a Manger you carefully study the ingredients listed on your salmon focaccia salad sandwich. Now. You stumble across June Bloggs’ home-cooked stew-in-a-bag service with no ingredients, no apparent quality control, obviously no factory-based inspectorate (because June tells you that she works from her home kitchen and buys produce from the local market). So what do you do? Why, OF COURSE, you immediately order 20 bags of this stuff and put it in your freezer!!!
BBC journalism has completely lost the plot. It’s like talking to children. With some honorable exceptions in their foreign correspondents, BBC journalists are simply not fit for any purpose you may want to put them to.
I don’t think Facebook should bear any responsibility. Sounds like natural selection to me.
Climate education is definitely failing, because it has become climate indoctrination.
Education requires involvement with real facts, rational thought, and critical thinking.
Education has moved from teaching …
How to think, in (1840~1910 & 1950~2000),
back to
What to think, in (1910~1950 & 2000-….)
Like the climate, seems to go in cycles.
“When I was young I knew everything”
It was ever thus, and ever will be (until we are all extinct due to catastrophic climate change, then we won’t need to gripe about it any more – even extinction has a silver lining!)
h/t to the Verve Pipe for the quote.
People believe that which is not true and that which is impossible without missing a beat. I was recently reading an article in a money publication going on about what a bad investment it is if you have money in fossil fuel companies, even suggesting you should sell into rallies.
The “logic” behind this investment advice? Apparently, fossil fuel companies will have to leave their assets in the ground, because “climate change”. They even came up with a name for this: “stranded assets”. If this were in fact the case, I would agree, sell you oil shares. But, when you read the comments, it becomes obvious that people are believing and regurgitating the following idea: Governments all over the western world are moving towards renewables, because Paris agreement; We will all drive EVs; Use of fossil fuels will come to an end; assets become stranded and must be written off. All the intermittency problems of course, will be solved by batteries. Millions of tons of them. The elephant in the room however, is that replacing fossil fuels with wind and solar will be impossible, and will never happen. This thought is never entertained by true believers, who imagine wind farms will just appear out of the sky and replace fossil fuels, without anything else having to happen. These people are truly separated from reality.
The BBC is a Leftist Media outlet and is opposed to all education that does not result in people wholeheartedly supporting the Leftist Agendas. Any education that results in people being able to think critically for themselves and work out that Leftist agendas wind up enriching the Elite and impoverishing the Proletariat are to be forcefully opposed. The result is that Leftist Media is opposed to all education that is not propaganda indoctrination.
Joe Brindle
Ah… right… that’s Joe Brindle who flew over to WEF Davos to venerate the savant waif….
A product of the UK’s incubator for locally sourced and groomed Greta clones :
‘UKSCN’ and ‘UK Student Climate Network’ are trading names of UK STUDENT CLIMATE NETWORK LIMITED, a private limited company by guarantee, operating not for profit. Registered in England and Wales at 8 Delancey Passage, London, NW1 7NN Company number 11897103. UKSCN can be contacted non-electronically by addressing a letter to UK Student Climate Network and sending to the above postal address.
NW1 7NN is also home to:
https://powerforpeople.org.uk/
https://www.wearepossible.org/
Some of the “connected” charmers drawing London weighted salaries from the “not for profit”
Steve Shaw – Director
Before founding Power for People, Steve worked on a number of environmental campaigns including the campaign for the Climate Change Act and running the campaign for the Sustainable Communities Act.
Martyn Williams Political Strategy
Martyn worked for over ten years at Friends of the Earth where he ran many successful campaigns including those for the Climate Change Act and the Doorstep Recycling Act.
Ron Bailey Parliamentary Strategy
Ron has run campaigns that have achieved over 25 successful legislative changes including the Energy Conservation Act, the Warm Homes Act and the Sustainable Energy Act.
Rupert Meadows Campaigns Assistant
Rupert graduated in 2018 from the University of Bristol. He has experience in communications, research and teaching, and he is passionate about sustainability and learning languages.
Michael Spencer Communications Manager
Michael has a background in environmental science, digital marketing and communications. He is currently studying part-time at LSE and enjoys rock climbing and cycling in his spare time.
All pretty reticent about where the lolly comes from ….. I see UKSCN list UKYCC as an affiliate – who got a a pile of funding (£100k or so) from anonymous “Canadian” donor …. If I were to guess, some familiar names would appear if these weasels actually revealed who’s picking up the tab for their comfy little operation …. CICs are being abused here.
Feb 24, 2020 at 1:44 PM
Doubtless Joe will be bicycling to Bristol later this week to refresh his acquaintance with his idol and pick up tips / firm for photos?
… gurn for photos
According to the BBC, the purpose of education is to ensure that everybody thinks the way the government wants them to think.
If, according to the esteemed “Sir” Joseph Brindle, British schools are “failing” to prepare students for a climate emergency, it won’t really matter if no climate emergency occurs. But all those Oxford and Cambridge graduates will stay busy making sure the lights stay on, people’s homes are heated, “lorries” will keep on bringing food to market, and all the trains and buses run on time.
Besides, highly-educated people are needed in the oil and gas companies. With natural gas, lots of processes are needed to remove water, propane, butane, and sulfides to make pipeline-quality gas that burns cleanly and doesn’t freeze in the pipeline. You also can’t run a car, bus, or plane on crude oil–it needs to be distilled, desulfurized, the naphtha converted to aromatics to make gasoline, the heavy fuel needs to be cracked, and it takes a billion-dollar (or -pound) investment to build an oil refinery, with lots of highly-educated people designing them and running them. They are performing a vital service by ensuring that Joe and his buddies have all the energy they need to travel where they need to go, run their apps on their phones, and that food can get from farm to market to their dinner plates.
…“It’s educated people who are causing the most damage to the planet,” says sixth-former Joe Brindle…
I agree. But it is an entirely different sect of educated people than those he is thinking of.
“Education is Failing Because Some Graduates Become Oil Executives.”
The BBC made a typo in the title of their article.
It should read:
“Education is Failing Because Some Graduates Still Take CAGW Seriously.”
Fixed.