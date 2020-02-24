WaPo showcases the “Anti-Greta” Thunberg

In an interesting turn of events, the Washington Post has done a front-page feature on Naomi Seibt, a German climate skeptic and YouTuber that WaPo describes as “… 19-year-old German who, like Greta, is blond, eloquent and European.”
Some excerpts:
But Naomi denounces “climate alarmism,” calls climate consciousness “a despicably anti-human ideology,” and has even deployed Greta’s now famous “How dare you?” line to take on the mainstream German media.
“She’s a fantastic voice for free markets and for climate realism,” said James Taylor, director of the Arthur B. Robinson Center for Climate and Environmental Policy at the Heartland Institute, an influential libertarian think tank in suburban Chicago that has the ear of the Trump administration.
Later this week, Naomi is set to make her American debut at the Conservative Political Action Conference, or CPAC, a high-profile annual gathering just outside Washington of right-leaning activists.
Full article here.
Here is a video worth watching:
Please leave these poor kids alone. They need to have a normal childhood.
Then they and their handlers need to leave us adults alone and keep out of politics and science, both of which are far above their understanding. However, on balance, I’d rather listen to Naomi.
Better looking!
Looks more intelligent and reasonable, too.
They are not normal and they are not children. They are of age in their countries.
Greta is not normal. She is simply a puppet. Naomi is absolutely normal and can think critically.
Of the MILLIONS of 19-year olds how many are social media celebrities? Naomi is NOT “normal”. She is an exception, therefore “abnormal”.
Naomi is of age from a US perspective, too. She can enter into contracts, marry without her parents’ consent, join the military without her parents consent, and vote in state and national elections. Her parents have no legal control over her. Greta is not of age for all those things – were she an American.
I don’t think Naomi is a child, and to characterize her as such is to belittle her. Greta on the other hand is a nice financial asset for her family, which is what they use her for.
A lot of people are “of age” and NOT normal. Liberalism Is a Mental Disorder (Michael Savage)
I’m 66 and I do not consider myself to be “normal.” Normal is an insult. What is important that critical thinking is used to come to conclusions and not simple parroting. This new girl is much more pleasing to look at and seems to be more cheerful.
The messenger is not important, it is what they have that backs up what they say and how true the message is.
this has replaced the 3 R’s in education….
The 3 R’s today are Rebellion, Rioting, and Re-gendering. Almost anything that replaces them is an improvement.
So that’s the 3Rs? When I was in school it was reproduction, recycling, and racism.
Naomi finished school after 13 years able to study.
She is well reflected , with knowledge of science.
Naomi is 19 years old, that is still a child to you?
Naomi is NOT a child. Greta was abused by her parents indulging her delusions and inappropriate behavior, not due to using her as a pawn for climate change. Rather than deal with the delusions, they reinforced them. Plus, they made a pile of cash off this and possibly a nobel prize. That’s the abuse.
I don’t consider Greta a child either. When you act like an adult and enter the spotlight you give up that designation.
Some people want to give 16 years olds the vote. This lady is refreshing considering that most of her age has been brainwashed by the education system on what to think, not how to think.
I’m all for taking away the vote from “teenagers”. And someday I will find Neal Boortz’s “rant” about what happens when you let women vote. The coincidences are factual and hilarious. I believe it starts with maybe some mid-West state/territory in the 1890s through to the “handsome” Warren Harding (Who? Did I get that right? The first Presidential election women had the vote.) etc.
You give no proper credit to young people today. They are no more “brainwashed” than you are. They think critically, indeed humans from a very young age learn to think and act independently (ever heard of the “terrible twos”?).
Agree or disagree with either of these teenagers, you must not demean and belittle them because they disagree with you.
The perspective of very young adults certainly is subject to evolution due to maturing and life learning.
But there are gazillions of middle aged and the elderly who think no more critically than the average teenager. They just believe they’re smarter.
Well said!
Duane, are you saying that young people today, many of whom believe they can change their gender at will and that Socialism is good and desirable goal, are “no more brainwashed” than I and other skeptics? You use that word but I do not think you know what it means!
Duane,
Nice post! Many here evidently don’t know Greta’s story. Suggesting she was brainwashed, or that her parents pushed her into her activism, is ridiculous – at least according to Greta and her parents and I see no reason to doubt what they say. Her parents were concerned by her obsession, but since it seemed to help her depression, they allowed it to continue. Apparently she got her parents to stop flying. That’s such an easy assertion to falsify that I bet someone would have by now if it weren’t true. The young woman has guts.
Ah…Naomi is a paid spokesman. That’s interesting. And she doesn’t deny AGW, she just says it’s “ridiculous” to think CO2 emissions have “that much impact,” whatever that means. And she’s not just a “skeptic,” she’s a conservative about other issues; its seems even from her own account that her stance is based more on politics than a deep knowledge of the science.
“The reason I don’t like the term anti-Greta is that it suggests I myself am an indoctrinated puppet, I guess, for the other side,” she says in one video. Asked if she meant that as a criticism of Greta, Naomi says: “That sounds kind of mean, actually.” She added: “I don’t want to shame her in any way.” …How sweet of her.
“Graham Brookie directs the Digital Forensic Research Lab, an arm of the nonprofit Atlantic Council that works to identify and expose disinformation. While the campaign “is not outright disinformation,” Brookie said in an email, it “does bear resemblance to a model we use called the 4d’s — dismiss the message, distort the facts, distract the audience, and express dismay at the whole thing….The tactic is intended to create an equivalency in spokespeople and message. In this case, it is a false equivalency between a message based in climate science that went viral organically and a message based in climate skepticism trying to catch up using paid promotion.”
Her parents and her grandfather were activists, would you say its irresponsible for a child which Greta is ,to follow a activists philosophy before she can understand ,politics ,science and how a activist at such a young age will be labelled for life.
Any parent who allows their child to become a activist, particularly when they have been put in the worlds spot light, is irresponsible, and damming that child for life. That’s ok with you is it? Because you happen to agree with the lies she has been fed,
Greta is a pawn of desperation ,one tool in a box to manipulate the worlds population into agreeing with,which otherwise would never gain a mandate from the people, she has no idea of the science,she can not answer a question “she just knows she right” I hope you and your kind take responsibility for this kid when her world comes crashing down, but you wont will you ,youl just fade off into the crowd licking your wounds after backing a lost cause.
Greta’s message is one of anti-growth, anti-free enterprise, pro-socialism, pro-communism and full government control of everything. It is entirely political and of the kind that always yields death and destruction.
“In this case(Naomi), it is a false equivalency between a message based in climate science that went viral organically and a message based in climate skepticism trying to catch up using paid promotion.”
“Disinformation”- just exactly is it? Greta’s message is mostly about her feelings. Very little science is involved- just as most published work on climate is badly planned, badly executed, filled with errors, and often only published by being shopped around or becoming a paid for publication.
Naomi seems more involved with the background information and why a conservative outlook is more appropriate than the often propaganda-like presentation of most climate papers and new releases. There are many problems in climate science, mostly from poor quality papers caused by very misguided, or even deceitful use of statistics.
A simple experiment- dig deep enough and you can find high/low temperatures for every day in the record over many years. Their utility depends on whether they are actual highs and lows or merely taken in the morning and afternoon. That is the Data we have, supplemented a lot by satellite data since 9979. Average the high/low temperatures as almost all climate research does and you have a number not a data point. It does not have much applicability anywhere even in the local weather report because the weather and climate don’t respond to averages. They primarily respond to differences and changes- in air pressure, temperature, wind speed, moisture in the air, and sunlight.
BTW, Greta’s message did not go viral organically. Her original post was carefully orchestrated and guided by her parents. It was released and promoted too, as I imagine Naomi’s was. Greta too got paid, in spades, with catered travel to climate conferences, ocean voyages, and scads of free publicity from news organizations.
Aaron Watters
Unlike Greta, Naomi is an extremely bright and articulate young lady who does this because she wants to. Not because she has attention seeking celebrity parents stage managing her every move.
I’ve seen her a few times over the last couple of years. She doesn’t need scripts, she knows her subject matter, she’s natural and relaxed, and doesn’t hide behind a disability.
Good luck to her.
Hear, hear!
+1,000!
One under 17 and is propagandized into being neurotic and demanding the destruction of her future prosperity in order to fight a make believe demon.
The other is an adult who is educated and is demanding that her future be prosperous.
One had a normal childhood, the other is a nutcase and nothing could have provided her with one. But what her parents have done to her is nothing less than child abuse.
Greta is over 17 years old. Her birthday is 4 January.
She is 19, that’s young adult for me.
Yeah, I was in the Vietnam war when I was 19. I considered myself an adult.
my thoughts exactly. Why are we listening to children who’ve had these ideas planted in their tiny brains?
So your brain is “bigger” because you’re older?
That’s not how it works in real life.
We’ve got our own Greta here in Oregon – a South Salem high school senior named Angelique Prater, who is acting in the interests of the PERS benefit receptors – i.e. the teachers – trying to help ram through the latest Cap and Trade effort – which the legislators refuse to allow to go to a vote (even in Oregon) – basically a bunch of tax-payer-funded activists acting against the interests of the state.
This young woman apparently wants to be a lawyer (GOD forbid) and is sold on AOC’s lies about twelve years to the end – apparently being one of the ‘idiots’ AOC chided for believing her.
https://www.statesmanjournal.com/story/news/2019/09/20/climate-change-strike-salem-oregon/2378182001/
Greta’s photo 😞 she looks like a james bond villain
” No, Mr. Skeptic, I expect you to die!”
Haha. I’ll use that somewhere if you don’t mind.
Scoldilocks.
What interesting turn of events is this exactly?
“How a group allied with the Trump administration is paying a German teen to question established climate science.”
Seems like pretty standard leftist mainstream media propaganda to me.
Sounds like “we alarmists know we’re wrong and we are trying to weasal out of that”.
Craig “question established climate science.”? Like climate science should never be questioned? You might as well use 97% as a false base to proclaim we only have (fill in the years here) to do (fill in the solution here) or we will all die. You are perpetrating propaganda without thought. I’m glad you posted as I’m sure in the future you will be quoting Skeptical Science or WWF to the amusement or dismay of people that actually read scientific research with a scientific skeptical eye. Greta was hailed as the voice of our youth while any opposing view was dismissed. Shameful at best. I believe you support the first amendment as long as no one else is allowed to do the same.
Richard, you say that I’m perpetrating propaganda without thought? Maybe you are responding without a thought? That was the subtitle of the article that I quoted, and I wrote that it seems like standard leftist mainstream media propaganda. Not sure what it is that you’re all worked up about.
Exactly.
Craig,
What part of it is propaganda? Is Heartland not allied with Trump?
” Heartland has increasingly focused on climate change over the past decade. Its staff and researchers enjoy ready access to the Trump administration, and one of its senior fellows, William Happer, served as a senior director on the White House National Security Council between September 2018 and 2019.”
Perhaps you’d like to demonstrate that this is false?
And yes, Heartland is paying Naomi. She’s their spokesperson. She questioned climate science before being hired by Heartland, but seems to have made money off it then, too.
Google “hypocrisy.”
Is not the IPCC the propaganda arm of the un ,paid for by world governments through taxes with no mandate from the people to pay such institutions,
Seems to me you just dont like a open debate do you ,like the BBC refuses to show a unbiased view on climate,because they decided ( the debate is settled) .
How much money has Greta made? hows the organisations and trade Mark’s shes setting up worth? Which organisations are pulling the strings and financing HER? but that’s alright because you agree with her right! But you criticise naomi because shes being financed ,
Do you see how hypocritical you are,
Like the abortion industry, the climate industrial complex involves annual spending in the many billions of dollars. If global carbon taxes are enacted, it will be in the trillions.
One can play on either side, but the greatest amount of money and revenue is going to the climate fear mongers. That is the side that values money over human life.
Greta is “eloquent”??? HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA!!!
HOW DARE YOU!!!
Proof Conservativism makes you beautiful.
I don’t know what to think. I’m agin manipulation of children but perhaps to fight fire with fire we need a blonde tweenie as well. Now if she could be given a quick course on the science and be able to extrude facts and figures and sceptical argument, it might be tolerable.
In contrast to Greta she is aware of science and arguments, able to argument as well in German as in English showing her knowledge.
Nothing will change the mind of a true believer, certainly not facts and science.
fretslider
100%!
I have just had two debates with two separate climate loonies online and no matter how many times I knock down their predictable nonsense, they just keep coming back for more until they eventually flounce off leaving me with the ‘withering’ phrase“You don’t know what you’re talking about.”
The difference is, of course, I frequent WUWT where topics are discussed, unlike skepticalcsience (other alarmist sites are available) where it’s all scripted.
To any question one poses, they all come back with the same copy and past crap lifted from skepticalscience, and don’t even have the common courtesy to acknowledge where it’s from.
It really is like shooting fish in a barrel.
At least Naomi is an adult, who graduated from their version of high school. St. Greta is a child, is not learning, and will always be a Useful Idiot for the Cult of Climastrology.
Don’t for a minute think the WaPo has gone all righty. Read the article and you’ll see it’s anything but positive towards Naomi and the Heritage Foundation.
Here’s a key paragraph about Naomi:
Graham Brookie directs the Digital Forensic Research Lab, an arm of the nonprofit Atlantic Council that works to identify and expose disinformation. While the campaign “is not outright disinformation,” Brookie said in an email, it “does bear resemblance to a model we use called the 4d’s — dismiss the message, distort the facts, distract the audience, and express dismay at the whole thing.”
In other words they’re calling her a liar. Of course that description applies to Greta in spades.
When there’s an action, there’s a reaction.
Our kids are saturated ad nauseaum while desperate teachers try each and every way to coerce them in the canonical climate orthodoxy.
The protest notes we get when our kid argues that the sky is not burning “because dad has been there yesterday” or alike, are a creative evidence on how desperate teachers are to hit buttons, any buttons.
First they tried to invoke parent’s lack of responsibility and now, they clearly state that our “socially outcast child rising methods” should be closer looked at by the youth protection social services.
Talk about democracy….
Fortunately, pendulums swing.
I would like to see an Epic Rap Battle between these two.
It could be as fun Chuck Norris versus Abe Lincoln.
What would Chuck and Abe have to argue about?
Abe didn’t get on well with actors.
Nice one! “Other than that, Mrs Lincoln, how did you like the play?” 🙂
Well, the msm is behaving true to form – as soon as they noticed the Kardashians were getting lots of attention on social media with stories of no real substance (just like Greta’s), they piled on with with their own “influencers” to look like they were up with the times.
And while I’m on the topic of msm, has anyone noticed that climate ‘science’ these days produces its revelations packaged ready for msm distribution, rather than for consideration by other specialists in the fields, or the established academic body of knowledge on the subject.
Msm and climate ‘science’ – a marriage made in
heavenhell.
It matters not. David Attenborough, the UN, COP nor the filthy-rich in Davos are liable to embrace Naomi or call on her to speak to power. But we know where truth lies….and lies are truth (to them).
Their hearts are in the right place.
Greta Thunberg without a script to read from.
Stall, stammer, stumble, waffle and duck….. get that Nobel Peace prize shined up!
I was somewhat surprised to see that the WaPo actually acknowledged her existence, but not that they lied about her and her opinions.
So she’s coming to the US. Will she get the same reception as Greta? Yeah, I know. Dumb question, of course she won’t. She’ll be ignored. Most people won’t even hear about her beyond the WaPo propaganda piece.
“So she’s coming to the US. Will she get the same reception as Greta? Yeah, I know. Dumb question, of course she won’t.”
Well, Naomi will probably be ignored by the Leftwing Media, but then again, she may get some coverage. She is due to speak at CPAC (see below) where she will get a rousing reception from all the conservatives there, and that might make the Leftwing news. Trump might tweet about her.
From the artcle: “Later this week, Naomi is set to make her American debut at the Conservative Political Action Conference, or CPAC, a high-profile annual gathering just outside Washington of right-leaning activists.”
end excerpt
It should be noted that CPAC blacklisted Senator Mitt Romney from this event after Romney voted in favor on one count which would lead to removing the president from office. So Mitt lost his invitation. It’s probably a good thing. If he spoke there you wouldn’t be able to tell what he was saying for all the booing going on.
How long before the left screeches that Naomi is a tool of “big oil”?
Tell you the truth, I doubt that Greta has Asperger Syndrome. She was in Edmonton, where she was ambushed by a hostile Rebel journalist in a hotel corridor, and the ambush was recorded on videotape. She answered the questions with her standard boilerplate, but she did it gracefully, showing no signs of social anxiety. She even made a joke. She seemed pretty neurotypical to me. So maybe she’s using a fake Asperger diagnosis to avoid having to give interviews, which would expose her ignorance. That’s my guess.
And why is this girl so short? She’s about a half-an-inch taller than the official ceiling for dwarfism, yet her parents are of normal heights. We have been told that her small size was caused by a bout with anorexia nervosa. Her anorexia was caused by fear of an imminent climate catastrophe, and cured by her decision to become an activist? I would dearly love to hear a specialist in the treatment of eating disorders assess the credibility of that one.
Fetal alcohol syndrome seems like a possibility although some take offense at the suggestion, Greta obviously exhibits many of its physical characteristics.
In any case, she suffers from real diagnosed mental disorders. She is not faking these and she is not responsible for these conditions.
Those of us that understand how propaganda is executed are not surprised that they have dragged out another young tool to provide counterpoint to their other young tool. It was expected. Once all of us fall on one young tool’s side or the other, they’ve got us, or at least our minds. We will now accept young tools as spokespersons for this, and whatever future scams they come up with. “But, but, my tool says…”
It’s like how they use the word “carbon” as the trigger word in their “Climate Change” scam, and then put up shills for and against carbon as a “pollutant.” The result is all of us debating carbon as a cause of the “Climate Change” scam instead of pointing out the failures of their “predictions,” and calling out their scam as a scam. They’re in our heads and halfway home with us doing some of the driving.
“Climate Change” is but another money and power plundering scam, regardless of whatever young, or old, tools they put out in front.
Jay –
Counter-propaganda is occasionally useful. Especially when most, if not all, of it is truth.
The comments are horrific. Thousands of AlarmLemmings on the attack, all memes firing. I suggest this is why WaPo mounted this thing — to let loose the dogs of war. I actually think WaPo did this to hurt Naomi’s feelings.
Also to claim a dim form of ‘fairness.’ (See, we write stories about other positions.) However, as others here point out, the piece slams her with twisted attitude (and the concept of her “getting paid”) in more than one paragraph. Those are triggering sentences for the hordes of haters.
We need all the help we can get to counter the crazies. Everyone is welcome.
As a betting man, I put odds against Naomi being Time person of the year at a zillion to none.
At least Naomi can think for herself and has some real common sense ….
She has some thoughtful Videos on her YouTube channel !!!
JPP
Level headed and fact checking is in short supply in the era of the Climate Crusades. We need a life coach at this point.
A debate between the two would be enlightening.
Common boys, this is too cheep,
do not fall for it… or at least try the best not to.
Both these girls, regardless of all rest out there, in their own merit are brilliant… really brilliant!
Stop getting tricked in taking sides… especially in this one.
For whatever sake, is a matter of two young females, both very good at what trying a do and achieve, by their own approach and endeavor, especially in the consideration of their age.
It is not a football match or some other sport competition or a game,
it is life there, for best or worse… Both these girls are still too young to be blamed.
Please try to be respectful.
Is not like considering how you deal or treat some one like Bob Ward here,
very far way and clearly removed from it.
Please keep going as deep as you can in such a consideration, as that may be the only remedy there… in consideration of the Ward and the Wardish lango or lingo there,
but still none of these two young ones do deserve such as a cynical treatment or addressing. 🙂
Let these two be…
and don’t loose the focus or the aim on the Wardish or Lewdonkish, or the Cookish lingo… the SS guys language… the very weird and out of place schist there, technically the worst there.
cheers
Naomi Is Brilliant, not so much Greta…. Greta is a puppet as Naomi kind of defined but not directly about Greta
JPP
Soph on Bitchute has done Greta Satire that is utterly brilliant. I marvel at her talent, though her language is very coarse to say the least.
Well a fight fire with fire, battle ,naomi verse Greta, this should prove interesting, are the media if they dont boycott her going to pick up on the content of her upcoming speeches? Is she going to get ripped apart,? she is just about taking on every establishment on the planet.
You know what would really have helped,if some of our learned members on this site stood in the spot light with her,
When Greta was taken apart for being a asperger’s suffer, a manipulated child ,a pawn of climate terrorists (which I dont disagree with) will the same voices who condemed criticism of Greta stand up and defend Naomi right to defend what she believes in, I some how doubt it, she will be at the front of the battle field, I also think she will have her protectors ,any organisation linked with naomi will feel the full force of the climate terrorists and the lies that shall surely follow.
Greta.
A kid who dropped out of school to preach the the conclusions of the “Settled Science” while she never learned enough to evaluate said “settled science”.
Naomi.
A kid who stayed in school. Learned science. Thought on her own and evaluated the “Settled Science” behind this BS was anything but “Settled”. And took the further step to see the politics behind it.
Hmmm … Which one is honest and which one is a deluded pawn of others?
(That shouldn’t be a tough question.)
PS Which one is “cuter” has nothing to do with what they’ve said.
(Though, hands down, that would be Naomi!)
(Will I get a “snarl” or “How dare you!” from Greta for that? Maybe someone should be keeping track of those and who she directs them at? I smell a new “award”!!
I hope Naomi Seibt will be at the Climate CONFERENCE on MAY 7-8, 2020 at
CAESARS PALACE – LAS VEGAS
She would give a good heartfelt talk I am sure . . . She’s not a scientist but understands the issues…
Probably more than CNN, MSNBC, ABC, NBS, CBS, PBS, etc… the MSM. . .
JPP
…NBC…
Dont forget BBC
British bullshit corporation
Heres naomi’s opening speech.
https://youtu.be/sM96cK08JbA
Rare Kudos to WaPo for mentioning another view.
On a related note, I see the “sane” Oregon Senators have again stymied the idiotic left re: fictitious “Climate disaster” destructive legislation. You go guys!!!!
Then we get the following spin on the same story:
https://www.yahoo.com/news/conservative-group-history-climate-change-220641952.html