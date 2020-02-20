Bankers JP Morgan Warn of “Catastrophic” Climate Change

Guest essay by Eric Worrall

JP Morgan wants the world to act on climate change – but critics claim they are still “funding fossil fuel”.

JP Morgan economists warn of ‘catastrophic’ climate change

By Tom EspinerBusiness reporter, BBC News

…

In a hard-hitting report to clients, the economists said that without action being taken there could be “catastrophic outcomes”.

The bank said the research came from a team that was “wholly independent from the company as a whole”.

Climate campaigners have previously criticised JP Morgan for its investments in fossil fuels.

The firm’s stark report was sent to clients and seen by BBC News.

While JP Morgan economists have warned about unpredictability in climate change before, the language used in the new report was very forceful.

“We cannot rule out catastrophic outcomes where human life as we know it is threatened,” JP Morgan economists David Mackie and Jessica Murray said.

…

However, JP Morgan itself has been strongly criticised in the past for heavy investment in fossil fuels.

The Rainforest Action Network released a 2019 report claiming that the US banking giant provided the most fossil fuel firm financing of any bank in from 2016 to 2018.

Rupert Read, an associate professor of philosophy at the University of East Anglia, and a spokesperson for campaign group Extinction Rebellion, said that the bank is “taken by some to be the largest fossil fuel funder in the world.”