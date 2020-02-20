Bankers JP Morgan Warn of “Catastrophic” Climate Change

/ 2 days ago February 20, 2020

Guest essay by Eric Worrall

JP Morgan wants the world to act on climate change – but critics claim they are still “funding fossil fuel”.

JP Morgan economists warn of ‘catastrophic’ climate change

By Tom EspinerBusiness reporter, BBC News

In a hard-hitting report to clients, the economists said that without action being taken there could be “catastrophic outcomes”.

The bank said the research came from a team that was “wholly independent from the company as a whole”.

Climate campaigners have previously criticised JP Morgan for its investments in fossil fuels.

The firm’s stark report was sent to clients and seen by BBC News.

While JP Morgan economists have warned about unpredictability in climate change before, the language used in the new report was very forceful.

“We cannot rule out catastrophic outcomes where human life as we know it is threatened,” JP Morgan economists David Mackie and Jessica Murray said.

However, JP Morgan itself has been strongly criticised in the past for heavy investment in fossil fuels.

The Rainforest Action Network released a 2019 report claiming that the US banking giant provided the most fossil fuel firm financing of any bank in from 2016 to 2018.

Rupert Read, an associate professor of philosophy at the University of East Anglia, and a spokesperson for campaign group Extinction Rebellion, said that the bank is “taken by some to be the largest fossil fuel funder in the world.”

Read more: https://www.bbc.com/news/business-51581098

JP Morgan were early carbon trading enthusiasts in 2008, though it all went a bit sideways in the wake of the GFC, when carbon prices in Europe collapsed thanks to all the EU member state governments trying to give their own national champions an unfair advantage, by issuing too many carbon credits.

If the world does act on climate change, banks like JP Morgan stand ready to do their bit, though this time around they seem to be backing a centralised carbon tax.

Advertisements

Related posts

70 thoughts on “Bankers JP Morgan Warn of “Catastrophic” Climate Change

  1. So, what evidence do these bankers point to regarding the devastation of climate change? Where? What? When?
    Oh, look a squirrel!

    The answer is NOTHING!

    Reply

    • They are, literally, “shaking the tree” to see what falls out, in the way of future customers. There is an election cycle in progress, and the investment houses want to make damn sure that you are made to be aware they ARE AWARE of the ‘dangers’ of not addressing ‘climate change’. It’s just, and you know this too, “Virtue signalling on a corporate-business-size scale” …

      Reply

      • JP Morgan were early carbon trading enthusiasts in 2008, though it all went a bit sideways in the wake of the GFC, when carbon prices in Europe collapsed thanks to all the EU member state governments trying to give their own national champions an unfair advantage, by issuing too many carbon credits.

        Sounds like the EU was trying to pull an ENRON on the Carbon Pricing Scheme

        Reply

    • I think people are missing the game being played by the big end of town here, especially the merchant bankers and such like.

      They are gaming the situation. Firts they go with the mob and chant ‘deadly climate change’, ‘economic catastrophe’ etc etc and withdraw/withold their funds from the non ‘renewables sector. They are then sitting pretty on the fence, maybe drip feeding and being seen to invest in renewables to attract ‘green’ investment funds.

      The game? Just before the ‘renewables’ thing implodes, and they will be the first to aunderstand what is really happening thanks to the useless msm, coal and gas assets will be cheap as chips and will generate massive capital gains if they buy in ( surreptitiously via tax havens with Arab, Russian and Chinese silenet partners of course) . If renewables turns out to be a significant part of the eventual enrgy mix and just cannot be exited but must be subsidised by humiliated western governments then they still win.

      These turds are professional investors. They take a % of funds invested plus ongoing ‘management’ fees plus ‘exit’ fees. Who do you think needs to count their fingers after doing deals wth them? Them? Government? Green activists? the rest of Schmukmanity?

      Don’t believe me? Ever heard of ‘shorting the market’? Standard practice for the scume end of town.

      Reply

      • If you don’t think that’s credible, read the next post here at WattsUpWithThat

        “China and India rejecting renewables for coal-fired futures”

        There’s the reality check that the big end of town is totally aware of.

        Reply

      • That should be “these professional turds are investors”. They correctly believe that the public has forgotten the carbon fleecing of 2005 to 2010 and are testing the fleece to see if it is ready for another harvest.

        Reply

      • Shorting ?

        In a way mebbe – foreclosure on loans would be the other tactic – drive the share price down and mess up the financials …

        Reply

    • I have noticed that producing ‘evidence’ is out-of-fashion in many areas, not only in science but also in political affairs….

      Reply

    • In the words of “Deep Throat” .. “Follow the Money”

      This is a great way for JPMorganChase to make money off the panicked selling of their own customers

      Reply

  2. You’d think that if they REALLY thought there was a global catastrophe occurring, they’d propose the nuclear option. Literally.

    Reply

  3. “We cannot rule out catastrophic outcomes where human life as we know it is threatened,” JP Morgan economists David Mackie and Jessica Murray said.

    They’re worse than we thought.

    Reply

  4. re: “JP Morgan wants the world to act on climate change – but critics claim they are still “funding fossil fuel”.”

    They aren’t talking their book then, they are talking (what they think) your book (should be.)

    This is S.O.P. They are in business to make money ‘servicing’ you, the customers. Meanwhile, they are making their own, separate, investment choices (which includes/does not exclude fossil fuels.)

    Again, S.O.P.

    Reply

    • Not so weird/

      Same old, same old. It’s all about the bucks.

      “If the world does act on climate change, banks like JP Morgan stand ready to do their bit, though this time around they seem to be backing a centralised carbon tax.”

      Controlled and sold by them, of course, with appropriate commissions for all the “hard work” they will have to do handling all those carbon tax monies flowing into their coffers. Poor babies. Good grief!

      Reply

  8. It’s time to again ask “Why not coal?” Coal has been America’s energy source for electricity production for the past 80 to 100 years. It has a proven track record. The problem was “Leave well enough alone, it works”. There were emission and energy efficiency decencies that could be improved upon, but weren’t.
    Today we now know that a coal fired power plant can operate and put into the atmosphere less CO2 than a new natural gas fired power plant. The energy efficiency of a coal power plant can be increased by approximately 14 to 16% bringing it on par with a new natural gas power plant.
    America needs to look at it’s energy supplies and determine what is the best way to utilize our energy sources for the next 100 to 150 years. How can we get the most out of everything, so we always have the energy we need when we want it?

    Reply

    • Hello Sid Abma
      Here is the problem with coal as explained by a real rocket scientist.

      “So this is a chunk of coal (speaker holds up a large chunk of coal). It was also made by plants. It also contains carbon dioxide that was in the atmosphere, but the carbon in this chunk of coal was taken out of the atmosphere 350 million years ago. And since the Industrial Revolution, we’ve been taking it out of the ground and using it for fuel. The burning of fossil fuel, whether it is coal, oil, or natural gas, has released this very very old carbon back into the atmosphere a lot faster than the plants and the oceans can take it out of the atmosphere. Bit by bit it is moving the Keeling Curve up. 1989 was the last time we saw atmospheric CO2 below 350 ppm. And it appears that 2016 will be the last time we see CO2 below 400 ppm”

      Details

      https://tambonthongchai.com/2020/02/20/nasa-climate/

      Reply

      • Dear Chaamjamal, you forgot to make any point- so what? We who research and think for ourselves have realized that CO2 does NOT control climate. Prove us wrong- we’re waiting through literally thousands of failed predictions…

        Reply

        • Not to mention the fact that when that 350 million yr old Carbon was incorporated into plants, the CO2 ppm was in the thousands ppm …. not hundreds. So, we are putting the carbon back where it belongs ….. in the atmosphere so it can once again drive life.

          Reply

    • A solution that doesn’t work for a problem that doesn’t exist.
      How many years has Sid been pushing this scam?
      No matter how hard he looks, he just can’t find enough suckeers.

      Reply

    • Why not coal?

      Easy answer One million BTUs of natural gas is ~$2.00 at Henry Hub. Buy a turbine from GE or Seimens and you are in business. No scrubbers, no ash pits, no water permits.

      It is also the real reason that the generators are not interested in nuclear either.

      Reply

      • Economics of Nuclear Reactor (by “Illinois EnergyProf”) vs Nat Gas; Nat Gas plant gets paid off first, but a nuke can be shown to be more profitable in the long run (computed using recent year figures).

        No one want to “Go the distance” with nuclear though.

        Reply

  9. From what I recall from 2009 and previous fiascos, Bankers cannot manage their own domain effectively, you know the domain they are actually supposed to be expert in. Now they want to lecture us about climate impacts???

    Reply

  11. Carbon never ceases to amaze me!

    It gives us life, food to eat, power for transportation, lights, and computers, and even the houses we live in!

    However, it drives otherwise brilliant people completely insane!

    Very dangerous stuf, that carbon!

    Reply

  12. J.P Morgan economists do not know what they are talking about. The reality is that, based on the paleoclimate record and the work done with models, the climate change we have been experiencing is very small and is caused by the sun and the oceans over which mankind has no control. Despite the hype, there is no real evidence that CO2 has any effect on climate and there is plenty of scientific rationale to support the conclusion that the climate sensitivity of CO2 is zero. So mankind does not have the power to stop Mother Nature from changing the climate as has been happening for eons. But even if we could somehow stop the climate from changing, extreme weather events and sea level rise would continue because they are part of the current climate. Most likely the current interglacial period will gradually end but the transition to the next ice age may take thousands of to happen as it has in the past. This is all a matter of science.

    Reply

    • In my pub quiz this week was a question on Nobel prizes. Out of medicine, chemistry, physiology and economics, which was the latest to be introduced as a prize category. I thought ‘peace’ would be in there but that would be too easy so the odd one out had to be ‘economics’ given it is generally bullshit.

      Reply

  13. James Burnham proposed the process back in 1941 in The Managerial Revolution, historian Robert Conquest (2005):
    “… The downward slope, unless interrupted, can scarcely lead to anything but corporatism. The only probable interruption would be due to the buildup of resentment against the system. That is to say, this etatism may itself produce the catastrophe from which it purports to save us. Let us hope we survive …”.
    https://www.hoover.org/research/slouching-toward-byzantium
    Brexit and the ‘zombie parliament’ in UK, the implacable refusal of so-called elites to accept the Trump presidency, the EU bureaucracy and torpid member economies are all indications of this trend and CC™ is the perfect vehicle.

    Reply

  14. If they can just make a point or two on the spread for buying and selling the indulgences, then it is another cash cow for life. As others have previously noted…

    Reply

  17. Latent redistributive change backed by leverage and little more. Portends of an imminent economic reset, per chance a bank reconciliation.

    Reply

  21. There will be great opportunity for a Chinese bank to finance fossil fuel operations globally.

    One wonders what the US military might think of such a prospect.

    Reply

  22. Rupert Read, an associate professor of philosophy at the University of East Anglia, and a spokesperson for campaign group Extinction Rebellion, said…

    ….any old rubbish that will get his name in the papers and keep him in a woke university place.

    Reply

  25. You can bet your life that by making this statement these people have company profit in mind somewhere along the line What do bankers and accountants know about the science of climate change? They should shut up and let the hoax take its own course and they will eventually be embarrassed by their own gullibility when we are all still enjoying life as usual in twenty, thirty and fifty years time.

    Reply

  27. Professional Economists know nothing about climate change. When Professional Engineers get worried about climate change, then everyone should be concerned. At present Professional Engineers are addressing energy conservation, building safety, manufacturing efficiency, product durability…all those things they have been doing since the invention of the catapult and steam engine….as far as climate change, they are worried about the economists.

    Reply

  28. One bit of evidence for catastrophic weather, please Mr. Banker (who were allowed to steal few $Trillion to fix the 2008 PROBLEM THAT YOU CAUSED).

    Pointing at the sky and screaming has gotten old.

    When are big time criminals like the faulty financiers (Derivative Bubble and Bad Loan Bubble makers) and Criminal Deep Staters like Comey and Brennen going to see jail time?…or the Gallows?

    #RestoreJustice

    Reply

    • The Big Bank Bankers are Globalists. They are also partial to Socialism…for the proletariat. They get to continue to buy and wield power.

      Too bad the drafters of our Constitution didn’t foresee…and draft language to dilute…the illegitimate power of Oligarchs.

      Reply

  29. “Rupert Read, an associate professor of philosophy at the University of East Anglia….”

    PHILOSOPHY? U. OF EAST ANGLIA? HOW COULD ANY SERIOUS PERSON ARGUE WITH IMPECABLE CREDENTIALS LIKE THAT?

    Reply

  31. Whenever a bankers’ briefing comes out, you must always ask what their own financial bets are.

    Most briefings are written to drive stock price changes in the right direction for the writers.

    Banks are driven not by ecological purity, but by making money.

    Forget all the things in the report except one thing: what does it tell you about the desires of JPM in terms of stock price movements?

    Reply

  32. That would be the JPM people lending the money to renewables companies for a quick and easy guaranteed subsidy return at bill payer’s expense, and the carbon credit trading department.

    Its a bank. Follow the money.

    Reply

  33. There are many disclosure requirements from the SEC. Let’s add some more on climate lobby pressure coming ahead of stock holders in the new crony capitalist branch of the Great Climate Crusades.

    Reply

  34. So the weakest of the big money banks has been sent in to shore-up the sagging CO2/Climate crisis meme. This done now as it is apparent the UN client proxies are losing the plot, and as more science researchers see that CO2 is an innocent gas, and that solar minimum means something.
    Who will be next to offer a catastrophic future ?
    International Monetary Fund (IMF), and the World Bank?
    The Bilderberg Group?
    The Rothschilds?
    European Investment Bank?
    Lloyds Banking Group?
    HSBC Holdings (HSBC)?
    Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group?
    Banco Santander?
    Toronto-Dominion Bank?

    Reply

  35. “JP Morgan were early carbon trading enthusiasts in 2008, though it all went a bit sideways in the wake of the GFC, when carbon prices in Europe collapsed thanks to all the EU member state governments trying to give their own national champions an unfair advantage, by issuing too many carbon credits.”

    So they didn’t see the GFC coming but now they can see the GHG. May I remains slightly sceptical of their forecasting abilities?

    Reply

  38. European banks are over exposed on wind and solar loans. Now that Germany has convincingly demonstrated that wind and solar are unworkable the banks are understandably in panic. Renegotiating power purchase agreements and an abrupt end to subsidies will not end well for banks and bond holders. 2008 financial crisis here we go again and soon, very soon (IMHO).

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *