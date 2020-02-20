China and India rejecting renewables for coal-fired futures

By Ronald Stein
China and India are NOT buying into the global alarm movement. Never in human history have we seen two countries (China and India), each with over a billion people, in need of such gargantuan amounts of energy to keep their economies accelerating and their citizens alive.
China and India are the two most populous countries in the world. As of 2018, China had almost 1.4 billion people, a figure that is projected to grow to 1.5 billion by 2045. India accounted for approximately 1.3 billion people in 2018 and is expected to grow to almost 1.7 billion by 2045.
Though China has spent more on clean energy than any other country and is pushing to burn natural gas (a different fossil fuel) instead of coal to counter smog, it’s still pumping money at home and abroad into coal-fired generation.
Bloomberg reports that China has enough coal-fired power plants in the pipeline to match the entire capacity of the European Union, driving the expansion in global coal power and confounding
the movement against the polluting fossil fuel.
Over half (5,884) of the world’s coal power plants (10,210) are in China and India whose populations of mostly poor peoples is roughly 2.7 billion. Together they are in the process of building 634 new ones. They are putting their money and backs into their most abundant source of energy – coal.
Currently, 2 out of every 7 people on our planet are Chinese or Indian. Both countries are desperate for energy and are rejecting renewables for coal fired power plants. They are not following Germany’s failed climate goals which should be a wake-up all for governments everywhere. Germany’s obsession with intermittent wind and solar has resulted in power prices that are now the highest in Europe, if not the world, for those Germans who are lucky enough to be supplied with it.
How these two countries use energy is obviously of great importance to world emissions levels, since coal is the dirtiest form of scalable, reliable, affordable, and abundant energy currently available to the billions in the developing world. The International Energy Association (IEA) shows that CO2 emissions in 2019 outside advanced economies (like China and India) are growing.
China isn’t embracing this “Green New Deal.” Chinese President Xi Jingping has touted his country’s transition to clean, carbon-free energy and electricity from renewables, but the facts show a much different energy reality. China accounts for roughly half the world’s coal consumption.
Tom Steyer, the same guy that wants to claim a national climate crisis in and obliterate the fossil fuel industry in America, is the same guy that made his billions financing coal fired power plants around the world. For more than 15 years, Mr. Steyer’s fund, Farallon Capital Management, pumped hundreds of millions of dollars into companies that operate coal mines and coal-fired power plants from Indonesia to China for some of the largest coal-fired power plants in India locking in decades of carbon pollution.
Shockingly, the U.S. could literally turn off the entire country from any source of energy, and global emissions would still grow according to U.S. Congressional testimony in 2017. The entire U.S. economy, military and government could disappear, and global pollution, and respiratory illness would still rise. The reason why is “one of the biggest sources of carbon dioxide emissions is developing countries.” Think China, India, and Africa.
China and India are placing themselves on the opposite end of the energy spectrum by continuing year after year to import and burn tankers full of coal, oil, and natural gas from countries that are authoritarian, human rights abusers, and that couldn’t care less about carbon emissions, countries like Saudi Arabia, Russia, Iran, Venezuela, Iraq, Nigeria, Angola, and Algeria.
The quest for energy is how China and India will struggle for power in the 21st century. Both countries will not accept the threat of global warming stopping or even deterring their growth. Both governments and their economies have militaries and billions of people who are energy hungry.
Both China and India view energy as an amoral source of power that is to be used for survival and advancement during this century. The rest of the world should take careful note.
91 thoughts on “China and India rejecting renewables for coal-fired futures”
https://youtu.be/Q13GEv20_Mk
Alex,
Amazing short video.
Hard to believe it still exists on YouTube.
Thanks!
Probably won’t last long with SJW, lack of humour environment. I’ll upload to youku if necessary.
Nothing humorous or worthwhile in that vi,e video.
That should get a snip and a ban for Alex.
IMO..
I guess if it was old, white males, you would approve. The main point was that environmentalists would like to see all humans like that.
A snip and a ban. Wow.
Joel wants you gelded and eliminated.
It’s easy to post stuff like that when one hides behind anonymous screen names.
Isn’t it? Mrs Reed…
I hide from people who scare me.
“Environmentalists” do not all agree on anything – look at their stupid views about nuclear energy Gen3 and prior and the utter ignorance about Gen 4 nuclear. I have found that most of my fellow environmentalist are woefully ignorant and are pursuing disastrous goals. They are dumb, and I mean really dumb. “Old White men” is
one pathetic criticism.
the ex r mob would have everyone not on their “team” doing just that regardles of skin colour
and excuse me but…
the dark complected fellas in the clip obviously participated and prob found it amusing and got paid
https://www.imdb.com/title/tt0162854/
Both humorous & worthwhile.
You might find it less offensive if you recall that environmental NGOs have in fact promoted the use of this type of system for Africans to drill for water because letting them use a diesel augur would require fossil fuels.
What’s offensive about it? If we get rid of fossil fuels, we will have to go back to human energy as our primary source of energy.
Politically incorrect is an understatement. However, this video is and should be protected as free speech, however, one might find it repugnant.
While it’s off color, it’s quite a stretch to call it repugnant. As ozspeakup states, everyone in that video participated voluntarily.
That’s your opinion and you are entitled to it.
So are you.
Did you find the TV series Roots repugnant? How about the comedy film
Blazing Saddles? Were you able to finish reading Huckleberry Finn before burning it?
Why, as a matter of fact, yes, as a member in good standing enrolled in the Foundation for the Sterility and Docility of Thought on the Internet …
(Note: The following was intended as humor, sarcasm and a bit-‘o-wit demonstration.)
It’s unlikely that anything like Blazing Saddles could be made today, just as Huckleberry Finn is being censored and removed from libraries, and Roots was a historical drama with a message to raise awareness of the oppression of blacks.
I don’t like political correctness or censorship, but slave humor will be viewed by many people as being in poor taste, and a Republican associated with that clip would face tremendous backlash, ironically.
All you are doing is proving that political correctness is out of control.
The question then is, do we kowtow and shake in our boots every time the SJW’s get in a snit, or do we laugh and them and continue on with our lives?
Excellent article. It seems that for those who believe or, pretend to believe that CO2 is the Earth’s temperature control knob, best shift their efforts to adaptation and not prevention because neither India nor, China are buying their Apocalypse For Money and Power scam.
Of course not, both China and India are on the side of Receiving Climate Reparations rather than paying them
You highlighted China and India turning their coal-fueled power generation up to 11.
How dare you!
Maybe Little Greta Thunberg needs to sail her yacht around Cape Horn all the way to Beijing, and tell Xi Jinping in the Forbidden City (behind the huge portrait of Mao) “How Dare You” build all those coal-fired power plants! Who wants to bet that she will convince him?
(crickets)
She would probably make lots of money from sponsors in the attempt, then never to be heard from again.
She could walk there. But she won’t.
‘… Though China has spent more on clean energy than any other country … driving the expansion in global coal power and confounding … the movement against the polluting fossil fuel … coal is the dirtiest form of scalable, reliable, affordable, and abundant energy … Jingping has touted his country’s transition to clean, carbon-free energy … from Indonesia to China for some of the largest coal-fired power plants in India locking in decades of carbon pollution … U.S. economy, military and government could disappear, and global pollution, and respiratory illness would still rise …’.
Is this guy meant to be a friend?
One of the most successful propaganda tools of the alarmists has been to conflate CO2 emissions and air pollution, a brilliant ploy that has addled the thinking of many ordinary well-meaning folk on the subject.
‘Nowhere are we commanded to forgive our friends’ (attributed to Machiavelli).
Wrong, not Machiavelli but Cosimo de Medici.
“China and India rejecting renewables for coal-fired futures”
China and India are non-Annex countries and thus, according to the UNFCCC they have no emission reduction obligation in the global climate action program. In fact nonAnnex countries are allowed to increase emissions for economic growth. Furthermore, if they do take climate action to reduce emissions that reduction can be sold in the carbon credits market.
https://tambonthongchai.com/2019/09/30/cer/
Whether nonAnnex countries choose to go with coal or renewables is determined by the price of carbon in the carbon credits market. The latest carbon prices and trends are posted on refinitiv.com.
Though China has spent more on clean energy than any other country…which is total BullS….
yeah, building dams, destroying rivers and entire ecosystems…and displacing millions of people
China only wins the clean energy game because of hydro
We Indians are happy with our coal and coal mines. In fact, government is modernizing coal infrastructure.
India’s leaders have the right idea. Indian citizens should be happy they don’t have credulous fools governing them, like those in the Western democracies (I guess we should call India an Eastern democracy).
This way India won’t bankrupt itself on a fool’s errand of trying to control the Earth’s climate by limiting CO2 production.
I’m not sure if I saw it here, but Rajenda Pachauri’s carbon footprint is now almost zero and some say he has no problem staying warm.
There are some who feel that making jokes regarding the dead is in bad taste, however that’s just their opinion.
I have to chuckle as I realized that even before you told me.
I agree with you that political correctness is out of control.
Vijay, more than anything, India’s no- nonsense rejection of the Eurocentric neomarxist plan for us all is an inspiration for those of us in Canada, Australia, New Zealand and dare I say UK itself which are suffering under mindless follow-the-leader policies to destroy civilization.
I don’t include China as inspirers because although they do as they please, they are dishonest and pretend to play the game. Bangladesh deserves an honorable mention, though.
I’m happy that we cannot stop the big CO2 experiment anyway because of India, China, Africa, Brazil and Russia to mention the bigger players. All evidence so far suggests more CO2 is benign – greening the planet, feeding the planet, prosperity for all and no sign yet of dangerous heating up. This should put an end to the morbid grip that moldy old marxism has had on the European psyche despite its colossal failures.
It is my understanding that India is pioneering the use of clean coal using US technology. The article mentions Germany’s power generation issues, but it still relies very much on coal. Japan and South Korea also are big importers of coal.
They reject Green solutions, including the Green blight. They like green solutions, including renewable drivers. Above all, they are practical, sometimes rational, and progressive.
So odd that China and India want to modernize while the western countries want to return to the dark ages. Whould’a thunk it?
takes a shitload of energy and materials to make those nice big aircarriers and enable the energy to landscape islands etc
and a lot to make the pv to flog to idiots elsewhere too
China is the world’s biggest investor in renewable energy.
China is the world’s biggest consumer of coal.
Both are true. How do you put those facts in perspective?
Numbers matter:
However, the linked article seems to conflate clean energy with renewable energy.
So, 23% of the world for clean energy vs. more than all the rest of the world combined for coal.
OK, so China is investing in renewable energy. Not so fast.
So, hydroelectric, not wind and solar. And wait, there’s more. 23% clean energy. That includes nuclear.
The idiots pushing wind and solar are willing to let us think that is what China is doing, but it isn’t really. When you remove hydroelectric and nuclear from the mix, China’s investment in renewable energy isn’t that impressive.
Starting two years ago China slashed Green tech investment by 40%
https://www.technologyreview.com/f/613938/clean-energy-investments-are-plummeting-bloomberg-bnef/
Add coal into the mix on hydro- and nuclear and China will be well on the way to energy independence. A strong move to EVs powered by coal-hydro-nuclear will largely free China from having top import hydrocarbons from the Middle East. Russian natural gas, largely delivered by pipeline, round out the picture.
Meanwhile the West is intent on Economic Suicide and and case to a New Dark Ages. That’s why China and her allies are destined to become the dominant political force for the rest of the century.
They invest also in Thorium Molten Salt Reactors.
Happily Boris the Bashful is destroying the British Economy by first borrowing to spend on Boris Boondoggles and then trashing the oil/gas infrastructure that made our current riches possible leaving a space in the emissions spectra for the Chinese and Indians (don’t forget Indonesia, Philippines, Malaysia, Vietnam, Cambodia, etc etc) in around 2035.
Moral joy and virtue is ours!!!!
A lot of people are still apparently now aware that the US has many years hence stopped being the largest user of energy and the largest emitter country on Earth.
I think this is a substantial portion of the disconnect we are seeing between reality and rhetoric.
On top of that, few who are in the alarum biz seem to be in the slightest degree aware of the fact that the US is the one country on Earth which has reduced CO2 production the most.
And we have done it while saving money, not costing money.
If not for the simultaneous wasting of a huge amount of money on worthless renewable schemes, the savings for people in the US would be far larger than what it is at this point in time.
The reality of the US having cut emissions more than any other country, juxtaposed with the talk from the warmistas about how the US withdrawing from the Paris accord having imperiled the entire future of the planet, is so jarring of a disconnect with reality, that to simply point out this simple fact ought to be enough to instantly end much of this insanity.
Instead, not only do few know the facts, almost no one who is informed of these facts is phased by them in the slightest.
We are truly through the looking glass at this point.
As far as I can tell, you meant unaware.
I think it’s a typo; the meant “not” but typed “now.” I’ve seen that mistake before.
Yes, I meant to write not and it typed to “now”.
Thank you for pointing that out.
I do not know what the heck happened. I did not even hit the Post Comment button.
I did hit some keystroke unintentionally, but I have no idea how that caused my unfinished comment to post half a dozen times.
If the mods can please delete all but one, I think everyone would appreciate that.
I guess machines, like people, get a bit loony at 2:00 in the morning. One edit needed on the first line: I think you mean unaware rather than aware. :>)
Yes, where it reads now, I meant to type not.
I wonder if one of the moderators will remove the seven copies of this post?
It was very strange…I was not even scrolled down the part of the comment area where the blue “post comment” box is.
I think when my hands slipped I pushed several keys at once, one of which was probably the Ctrl and/or the Alt keys.
It can be seen they all posted at the same minutes, but it fact it was all the same second.
The good news is, WUWT seems to have fixed whatever was causing the delaying when comments were posted.
Mine now, for several days in a row, all post as soon as I hit the blue button.
Oh and BTW…I am on East coast time, and the time used here is West coast time.
It was just after 5:00 AM.
Nicholas, I guess posting the same comment twice yesterday wasn’t good enough for you! 🙂
Indeed, but even I would not be boneheaded enough to post something 8 times waiting for it to show up.
Yesterday…if you look carefully, I edited the comment between the first and second posting.
This time I have no idea what happened. There must be some combination of keys that is equivalent of hitting the “post comment” blue box. But it was only a momentary slip of the hands when I lost my balance (or maybe a cat jumped into my way, I do not recall), and then I got the “comment has already been posted” notice.
I know I did not hit anything even twice, let alone 8 times!
My guess is Anthony is tweaking the comment software (notice our posts are almost all appearing immediately now, or at least, mine are) and so your multiple posts of the same comment probably have something to do with that.
I have noticed that iPads and Kindle Fires retain a copy of a comment in the comment box even after it has been sent, oftentimes.
This has caused me to occasionally think that I never sent something I thought I had sent, an so I sent it again not knowing it was already sent.
That was I think what happened on that other one.
But this was on my PC, which I have never known to retain a comment…they generally get erased when posted every time.
That “already posted’ notice happens, I think, when the blue box is double clicked.
I have never seen a comment post from a PC without going to the mouse and clicking the blue box…but both my hands were on my keyboard when this occurred here.
COP 26 will be about setting a GLOBAL carbon budget.
– China, India, and Africa will have the bulk of it, while the rest of the industrial world will have to divvy up the rest.
– This will be accomplished through the EU Green Deal, the UK net-zero policy, the Canadian policy (with no name yet), and the US Green New Deal if the Democrats are elected.
“This will be accomplished through the EU Green Deal, the UK net-zero policy, the Canadian policy (with no name yet), and the US Green New Deal”
These people are proposing the destruction of their national economies. A greenhouse gas theory which hasn’t been defined enough to tell us how much warmth CO2 adds to Earth’s atmosphere, and a fraudulent surface temperatue chart profile caused all this insanity, along with a lot of credulous people and a lot of people taking advantage of the insanity..
We have the Climategate Charlatans and their Spawn to thank for this.
The intelligence suppression police will be out in full force at COP26. The media manipulation agenda will have it well under control.
China is claiming carbon offsets because they bought huge tracts of land in Australia years ago and locked it up. This in part contributed to the severity of the recent bushfires. When the local fire authorities say they weren’t allowed to burn some areas, this could be why.
OMG, why is this worth talking about? Did nobody read what China and India promised in the Paris Agreement? Obama praised them for being a participant, and their pledge was to CONTINUE INCREASING EMISSIONS UNTIL 2030 with no promise to decrease in the future. Yup, Trump removed the USA from this farce and got ridiculed for it. I guess Trump really is the grown up in the room.
China is scrapping its old, dirty coal plants for new clean plants. China is also NOT pushing renewables – – in fact, China banned any new wind more than a year ago. China currently has 15 conventional nuclear plants under construction and plans for hundreds more. They are also rushing to commercialize Gen 4 molten salt small modular reactors, which undoubtedly will be the future of energy – they can be constructed in factories and deployed quickly. India is also building many new conventional reactors and also developing molte salt nuclear reactors fueled by Thorium, which they have a lot of, while having very little uranium and are unwilling to be dependent upon outside supplies of that fuel. The notion that India and China are solely pursuing coal power is not correct.
Just when you thought there was no fun left in life….
Now that we in the UK have left the European Soviet Socialist Republic, taking our huge financial contribution with us, we are sitting back with our arms folded, popcorn at the ready, to watch as the remaining 27 nations fight like ferrets in a sack over the 2021-27 budget…
The biggest potential casualty of the in-fighting seems to be some 25-billion euros to ‘fight climate change’..
Anyway – come join the fun – this spectacle is worth a ringside seat..!
David – can you supply some links as to what’s going on, please? I’ve long been aware of the scandalous amounts being wasted on ‘climate change mitigation’. How much is the UK proposing to squander in the future, I wonder?
Nothing is renewable except vegetation.
And even that requires CO2 to prosper
All covered, and then some, in Bryce’s “Power Hungry.” Basically, when one does the math, coal is here to stay, especially in the developing world. The math also reveals “renewable energy” and “Climate Change” as scams–Laughable scams. The math also shows that THE only viable alternative to primordial fuels, coal, oil, etc., is nuclear.
re: ” … locking in decades of carbon pollution.”
PLEAZE don’t use phrasing like this.
Given that 18.5% of the human body is composed of carbon, calling that element a pollutant displays either a crass ignorance, malicious intent, or both.
https://www.ptsadvance.com/profiles/ronald-stein/
FAKE STORY
VESTED INTEREST
2 companies vested in coal, nukes and oil can’t let renewables have lions share because take away from his fat pocket
Gee Ray, your happy with political climate charlatans taking slashes of cash away from your pockets with fake energy instead? There is nothing fake about the news in the article. We are going to go ahead with the big, definitive, planetary CO2 experiment no matter what silly policies and fantasies crumbling Europe and the US out-of-touch and out of power left do.
It doesnt matter whether Ronald Stein or Dr Suess wrote this. It is true and it spells the end for the climate-gov-industrial-complex. I would encourage you to start giving yourself an education on what has really been going on and stop outsourcing your thinking to those who are either witless or all-in with the real plan for us all.
re: “Gee Ray, your happy with political climate charlatans …”
Either you know your crap, or you know you’re crap; one of the preceding statement is a plus, one’s a minus … any idea which is which?
Makes you wonder why some think wind and solar are now cheaper than fossil fuels.
As sailors of old once said: “The wind is free; everything else costs money.”
Hold the phone … you forgot Japan.
Fukashima disaster. They discarded their nuclear-forward plans, and are going back to coal. That’s another 1/4 billion people onto the total of coal.
https://www.nytimes.com/2020/02/03/climate/japan-coal-fukushima.html
Japan’s plan to go-coal but reduce emssions? Negative population growth.
To Ronald Stein: On June 19th, David Stein (maybe your son?) posted an article on your website entitled “Californians Need to Follow Australian Voters Who Reset Their Demand for Reliable & Affordable Electricity.” In the article, he wrote “…China, Australia’s biggest trading partner, has more than 1,000 coal-fire powered generating plants, and a further 130 under construction. India currently has 292 operating coal-fired power plants and 41 more under construction.” You’ve stated there are “5,884 coal power plants in China, but the spreadsheet linked above does not give number of power plants in China, but provides data showing the annual millions of tonnes of CO2 output from coal power plants in China. From the same website (endcoal.org), the correct number of operating plants in China appears to be 1,069. We skeptics depend on WUWT for accurate unbiased data. While China and India do have many coal plants, your article is quite inaccurate.
If course they are. Only an idiot would expect less from them. China and India see the green thing as an attempt to slow them down. They are correct to an extant. They Europeans specialize in romanizing self interest.
It is perfectly understandable why India and China don’t particularly care if all the rest of us cut out all coal use. That extra coal then becomes available for them to use and it will also be cheaper than it would if we (the rest of the world) were bidding on the stuff. Less cost per KW…no brainer.
This is the best thing I’ve heard in years,consider the following 1. Nancy Pelosi aka the Grim Ripper and her associates aren’t going to get their 100 trillion dollars for the Green Bogus New Deal. 2. Germany has led the way for so called clean energy , power prices are three times greater than the rest of Europe and their only half way to their goal.3. Dr Patrick Moore , former founder of Green Peace, has written a paper on the roller coaster downward trend of Co2 over the Eons, during the last ice age CO2 went down to 180 ppm,only 30 ppm above the beginnings of an extinction event. 4. One of the secrets of economic growth is developing forms, of ever higher energy flux densities 5. Imagine our future progeny left with a solar cell, wind mill economy- in the coming Ice age, it was a common event to get 40 feet of snow in a storm, start digging boys. 6. MIT break through on Fusion energy, helium 3 produced no radiation, there’s 1.5 million tons on the moon.They say 1 ton can power the earth for a year, yes will need more since there isn’t a connected grid, go to Mars in 2-7 days, change the inflection points on killer asteroids, affordable sea water desalination. Just do it!!!
re: “6. MIT break through on Fusion energy, … ”
I’ll make mention of this technology that seems to have out-paced ‘Fusion’ (after all, has ‘Fusion’ demonstrated to have been capable of warming even ONE gallon of water yet?) by reference to this post:
https://wattsupwiththat.com/2020/02/10/weekly-energy-and-climate-news-roundup-3/#comment-2913445
…Confounding the movement against the polluting fossil
fuel…
Note: but wind and solar, under careful scrutiny, are increasing
being found to be more polluting when life cycle includes rare earth,
lithium and cobalt mining and disposal (wind turbines
require replacement in 20 years or less, solar panels 30 years of
less, coal plants 50 years or more).