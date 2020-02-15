Amazing but hidden news about coronavirus

Reposted from the Fabius Maximus website
By Larry Kummer, Editor / 7 Comments / 15 February 2020
Summary: The coronavirus epidemic provides amazing news. About the epidemic, about the barrage of fake news (that we love), about the fear it creates (that we love), and the wonderful hidden news that makes this a milestone in history.
“We need a vaccine against misinformation {and} a communications vaccine. We need to be able to communicate in a much more effective way.”
— Dr. Michael J Ryan at WHO’s Feb. 13 press briefing. He is Executive Director of WHO’s Health Emergencies Programme.
“News” about the coronavirus global pandemic!
If you have been reading the headlines from the “right” sources, you are terrified of the coronavirus pandemic. Pants-wetting is America’s new national pastime. No wonder our rulers and foes have contempt for us. Coronavirus disease is now known as COVID-19, the virus is SAR-CoV-2; details here.
Jan 23: Coronavirus Pandemic Simulation Run 3 Months Ago Predicts 65 Million People Could Die.
Jan 23: “Doomsday Clock Hits 100 Seconds To Midnight As Viral Pandemic Sweeps Globe.”
Jan 24: Coronavirus Pandemic Simulation Run 3 Months Ago Predicts 65 Million People Could Die.
Jan 24: “This Time I’m Petrified”: Virologist Who Helped Discover SARS Offers Chilling Take On Coronavirus Outbreak.”
Jan 24: “‘This Time I’m Scared’: Virologist Who Helped Discover SARS Offers Chilling Take On Coronavirus Outbreak.”
Jan 25: “‘Thermonuclear, Pandemic-Level Bad’ – Harvard Epidemiologist Warns Viral Outbreak Might Get A Lot Worse.”
Jan 25: “Martenson: The Risk Of A True Pandemic Is Higher Than We’re Being Told.”
Jan 26: “Is Another Black Death On The Way?”
Jan 29: “How Viral Pandemic Benefits The Globalist Agenda.”
Jan 30: “GnS Economics: Coronavirus Has The Potential To Trigger A Global Depression.”
Feb 1: “Fear Of The Coronavirus Is Spreading Like Wildfire All Over The Globe.” – I wonder why?
Feb 3: “Petition For WHO Director-General To Resign Reaches Over 210,000 Signatures.” – From where comes the misinformation about WHO?
Feb 3: “Brace For Impact: Global Pandemic Already Baked In” – “If we accept what is known about the virus, then logic, science and probabilities all suggest we brace for impact.”
Feb 5: “The Lies We Are Being Told About The Coronavirus.”
Feb 6: “Mish Exposes WHO’s Historical Controversies” – The usual nonsense. When dealing with disasters, some people always accuse agencies of acting too slow or too small. But I never hear people offering to give them the money to stand ready for any disaster, anywhere.
Feb 8: “The Pandemic Isn’t Ending, It’s Just The Beginning Of Global Disorder & Depression.”
Feb 10: “Even The Mainstream Media Is Now Admitting That Humanity Is Facing ‘A Perfect Storm’.”
Feb 11: “Hong Kong Coronavirus Expert Warns Outbreak Could Infect “Between 60%-80%” Of Humanity, Causing 51 Million Deaths.”
Feb 11: “Why Is The Government Turning 11 Military Bases Inside The US Into Quarantine Camps?” – Remember the big camps supposedly being built before Y2k?
Feb 12: “‘All Disasters Are Not Created Equally’ – CDC Powerless In Halting Spread Of Covid-19.”
Feb 13: “In Shocking Admission, WHO Advisor Says Coronavirus May Infect Over 5 Billion People.”
Feb 14: “Chaos Is Coming: US To Start Testing People With Flu Symptoms.”
Feb 14: “What If… The November Election Has To Be Postponed?”
Feb 14: “If we accept what is known about the virus, then logic, science and probabilities all suggest we brace for impact.”
Feb 14: “Harvard Expert Warns, Coronavirus Likely Just Now ‘Gathering Steam.’”
These headlines are from ZeroHedge. These stories are not all exaggerations and misinformation. Some quote actual experts seeking their 15 minutes of fame. But they fail to provide any larger context, such as that by the experts at WHO and CDC. It adds up to fake news. They publish this because they are smart.
Gallup’s surveys of Confidence in America’s institutions show a collapse during the past four decades. Especially the well-deserved collapse of our confidence in newspapers from 41% to 23%. So, many Americans have turned to vendors of exciting misinformation (see other reasons for this here). This makes fake news a fast track to success on the Internet.
The bottom line: the scarier the story, the less accurate the stories. That’s true from Climate Change to Coronavirus. Institutions trying to keep us informed about these complex and poorly understood issues (e.g., IPCC and NOAA) are attacked all sides. Sadly, Americans often express the most confidence in the most bogus sources.
“While the virus spreads, misinformation makes the job of our heroic health workers even harder. It is diverting the attention of decision makers. And it causes confusion and spreads fear to the general public. At WHO, we’re not just battling the virus; we’re also battling the trolls and conspiracy theorists that push misinformation and undermine the outbreak response. As a Guardian headline noted today, “Misinformation on the coronavirus might be the most contagious thing about it.”
— Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director-General of WHO, at a press briefing on February 8.
The hidden story
On January 25, I wrote that that “the 2019-nCoV virus shows that we’ve built a better world.” The response by public health agencies was faster and more powerful than anything before in history, a combination of global organization and high technology. China’s scientists isolated the virus on January 9 and sequenced it on January 10. On January 20 the CDC released a diagnostic test for the virus. On January 22, China quarantined the city of Wuhan.
Since then, China has implemented quarantines on a scale never before attempted. Coordinated by the WHO, the world’s nations implemented screening and research programs of unprecedented scale. See the full timeline here.
China has been hit hard by the epidemic. It combines poverty, high population density, and people living in close proximity with animals (even wild animals). It will have horrific epidemics. China’s people must deal with them. The rest of the world must act so that these epidemics do not devastate the other six-plus billion people
The great fear of the global public health agencies is that coronavirus would spread to poor nations with weak health infrastructure (those nations with strong ties to China are especially vulnerable) – from which it would spread around the world. So far that has not happened. WHO is working with those nations to make that less likely.
Every day the world becomes better able to defend itself against the coronavirus, with better screening mechanisms, better detection machinery, and better treatments (the first human trials of treatments have begun). Whatever happens next, this has made us better able to cope with it. That is why this is a milestone on the road to a better future.
The public health agencies are the core of our defenses. They are criticized for not accomplishing miracles with the small funds given them (see the Director-General speech yesterday). This shows the nature of our greatest problem: a failure to assume responsibility for our nation. But we can learn and do better.
From WHO’s February 14 Situation Report.
See the full report.
- Lots of bad news from China. But at their February 12 press conference, the Director-General said “The number of newly confirmed cases reported from China has stabilised over the past week but that must be interpreted with extreme caution.”
- No coronavirus cases have been reported in new nations since February 4.
- A total of 505 cases have been reported so far outside China, with 2 deaths (Feb 1 in the Philippines and in Japan on February 13).
- Other than those on the quarantined Japanese cruise ship (blue below), there have been few new cases reported outside China in the past 5 days. See the graph; ignore the blue segment (click to enlarge).
Conclusions
Events in the three weeks since my post have validated my original assessment. This is a milestone in history, no matter what happens next. But this is not the amazing news. It is that this remains hidden news.
The news media are no different than McDonald’s. Both work in the free market, serving us what we want. Americans today want exciting and scary news, not accurate news. We saw this in the hysteria during the 2009 swine flu and 2015 ebola epidemics. This weakness of ours almost guarantees that we will make poor decisions as citizens about America’s future – about coronavirus and our many other big challenges.
It’s easy to follow the coronavirus story
The World Health Organization provides daily information, from highly technical information to news for the general public.
- There is their daily situation report, with detailed numbers.
- The Director-General of WHO gives frequent briefings, which are quite insightful.
- Their daily press briefings have more information. An audio goes up quickly afterwards. A transcript is posted the next day.
Ideas! For some shopping ideas, see my recommended books and films at Amazon.
- See the ugly cost of the next big flu pandemic. We can do more to prepare.
- Stratfor: The superbugs are coming. We have time to prepare.
- Posts debunking the hysteria about the 2009 swine flu in America.
- Posts debunking the hysteria about the 2015 ebola epidemic in America.
50 thoughts on “Amazing but hidden news about coronavirus”
Yes …. those silly Chinese … they are SO gullible …
they believe there is a problem .
They should listen to you .
Sweet,
What a weird comment! China’s rapid and large response to their epidemic is one aspect of the so far effective global response. Let’s replay the tape for those who comment without reading the post.
Larry, you are right. I don’t think there is any other country in the world that would have given such a powerful reaction in order to contain this massive outbreak of the virus. Locking up 60 million people and more: Shanghai and Peking and other cities also are ‘closed’. A huge blow for the economy, a huge blow for the personal freedom of everyone involved and a huge blow for the country which is not the richest country in the world.
China is not only trying to save itself, China already blocked outward travelling for their citizens at a very early moment. They behave very responsibly to the rest of the world as well: when China loses this fight against the virus the rest of the world has a huge problem too.
Not so many people realize that this virus has the ability to obstruct the world economy for several years, to obstruct international travel, international trade and to pose a danger for every citizen in the countries where the virus can get a stronger foothold. Not to talk about the disaster that will follow when this virus spreads to very poor countries. If so it will probably not be possible to keep the virus out of the rest of the countries.
Bob, you must be stupid
But he’s sweet!
The WHO has been acting precisely like characters from a pandemic movie, telling countries NOT to take effective action to protect themselves from carriers. Just as always happens in pandemic-apocalypse movies, where too little action is taken too late and everyone dies.
Now, that’s not likely to happen here; worst-case we’re likely to see a few million dead. But, if this flu *was* to suddenly mutate into some kind of zombie-virus, the end of the world would all be the WHO’s fault for opposing international quarantine, just like in the movies.
I have far more faith in national organizations like the CDC than anything with ‘World’ in its name. Because ‘World’ organizations don’t care about nations.
Mark,
“The WHO has been acting precisely like characters from a pandemic movie, telling countries NOT to take effective action to protect themselves from carriers.”
I see you’re not reading the material from the WHO.
“Now, that’s not likely to happen here; worst-case we’re likely to see a few million dead.”
Yep, you’re reading stuff from doomster central. Which is exactly the point of this post. I ran a series of posts about Ebola – got scores of similar comments are the inevitable millions dead in the US. I ran a series about Avian Flu – got scores of similar comments about the inevitable millions dead in the US.
This is exactly what we’re seeing with climate change – in the Extinction Rebellion and such. People lap up misinformation and give confident predictions of doom. Amazing to see it here at WUWT.
The WHO has been working tirelessly to convince countries not to quarantine themselves. They kept saying that until those countries decided to ignore them and start doing so anyway.
It’s what they do whenever there’s a potential for a pandemic: ‘no, no, no, whatever you do, don’t stop people from moving around carrying the disease.’
As for ‘doomster’, if this flu gets established in other countries, we’re pretty much certain to see millions dead if it’s anywhere near as lethal as it is in China. There’s simply no question about that, it’s simple maths based on what we’re seeing in China.
And if it does get established, it will be because the WHO have done their best to ensure it spreads.
As for “No coronavirus cases have been reported in new nations since February 4,” we have no idea whether that’s true, because few people are being tested. It may well be already establishing itself in other countries and we won’t know until enough people start dying from it.
Mark,
I don’t know where you’re getting your info. It’s not from WHO. I suggest you go network with your cousins in the Extinction Rebellion, since you think exactly like them.
As with the ER people, I doubt there is anything to be gained from discussing it with you. If these 2000 words had no effect on you, a few more won’t. Esp as you’ve not given any evidence of reading the post, let alone disagreeing with anything in it. Time will tell.
“As for ‘doomster’, if this flu gets established in other countries, we’re pretty much certain to see millions dead if it’s anywhere near as lethal as it is in China.’
There are too many things wrong with that to bother with.
SARS Coronavirus and MERS Coronavirus didn’t kill millions and this one won’t either.
Killer screen name.
Sal Minella: “didn’t kill millions and this one won’t either’
WR: Perhaps you’d better first inform yourself about how this virus spreads: infecting other people even before the person who is infecting them knows himself that he/she is sick. There was only one person visiting the cruise ship that is now stalled in Japan. That person was not feeling ill at the time of his visit. Now there are more than 200 people infected – in a very short time.
Update
WHO’s Feb 15 report said that a case had been identified in Egypt. Its public health systems appear to have responded quickly and effectively; details here. This is the first new nation affected since February 4.
https://www.who.int/docs/default-source/coronaviruse/situation-reports/20200215-sitrep-26-covid-19.pdf
https://www.facebook.com/352015718468937/posts/1097988220538346/
Very good post. Years ago you were already on the track: see for example https://fabiusmaximus.com/2016/04/15/see-the-cost-of-the-next-big-flue-pandemic-we-can-do-more-to-prepare/
Wim,
Exactly. The world’s public health agencies learned a lot from Ebola and SARS – and developed improved protocols and vastly better communication and coordination. Four years after that post we see the results! The response to coronavirus has been largely automatic rather than ad lib, following procedures prepared in calmer days. If we avoid a 1918-scale event, that will be one of the reasons why.
This is similar to the response of America’s first responder agencies to 9/11. They now have better drills, training, national communications, and protocols.
I’ll bet that they learn much from the coronavirus epidemic, and do better the next time (there will be a next time).
Also, each pandemic builds the case for better funding – usually the limiting factor in these responses. They fight an epidemic with the infrastructure built during the calms days. Politicans panicked offers of vast money during the epidemic help, but not as much as preparing before one hits.
Egypt added as a newly infected nation.
“• Egypt reported its first confirmed case of COVID-19. This is the second country
in the WHO EMRO region to confirm a case, and the first reported case from
the African continent.” WHO Situation Report 26 Feb 15
“https://www.who.int/docs/default-source/coronaviruse/situation-reports/20200215-sitrep-26-covid-19.pdf?sfvrsn=a4cc6787_2
685 cases outside China up from 505.
Johns Hopkins Coronavirus COVID-19 Map
https://gisanddata.maps.arcgis.com/apps/opsdashboard/index.html#/bda7594740fd40299423467b48e9ecf6
David,
I had already added that as a comment upthread – and added it to the original post.
Two additional details to your comment.
(1) Egypt’s public health systems appear to have responded quickly and effectively. As mentioned in this post, infections spreading from less developed nations is a major worry of WHO – and helping to prevent that is one of their major programs. Details about Egypt’s response here.
https://www.facebook.com/352015718468937/posts/1097988220538346/
(2) This is the first new nation affected since February 4. Which is impressive. Every day they can prevent its spread allows the construction of better screening and treatment mechanisms – and brings closer the day when one of more effective drugs for treatment is proven.
Lack of faith in institutions has been pretty much justified by the sh1t they’ve been selling us. Mentioning IPCC and WHO in the same sentence pretty much sums it up.
Cube,
“Mentioning IPCC and WHO in the same sentence pretty much sums it up.”
Do you have any evidence, or are you just making stuff up?
So many of the comments here are exactly like that on climate activists’ websites. It’s eerie.
Africa is a conundrum for me.
AIDS is still kicking Africa’s ass hard. link You’d think a weakened population would be an easy victim for every other epidemic going. That doesn’t seem to be the case though. WUWT?
Somewhere between 550,000 and 4.4 million infected
https://www.statnews.com/2020/02/14/disease-modelers-see-future-of-covid-19/
So…
Nothing at all compared to the 30 million people in the USA alone who get flu every year.
David,
Yes, this is evolving just like the Climate Emergency into the Extinction Rebellion. Experts go for their 15 minutes of fame by making bold predictions. Modelers tell us about our horrible future – with BIG BIG Big margins so that they’ll be right for any outcome.
Have you moved to the top of a mountain – cause when Antarctica melts any day now you’ll be isolated from the plague and the rising seas! A twofer!
Larry focuses his comment on all the CoViD19 fake news past 6 weeks. Unsurprising, since ‘if it bleeds, it leads’. What is disappointing in 2020 is that the MSM aren’t tempering their reporting with ‘objective’ and readily information from reasonably trustworthy sources like CDC and WHO. Destoying what is left of their shredded credibility on what ought be an apolitical topic.
My two previous longish scientific comments here on ‘Wuhan’, now formally named CoViD19 (Corona Virus Disease 2019), show how rapidly accurate information about it has gelled in this modern information exchange era. From near nothing to a reasonably full clinical picture, a new method of clinical diagnosis, the necessity of quarantine because of a now certain asymptomatic Rnaught significantly greater than 1, and a classic clinical trial of remdesivir drug therapy—all in about 4 weeks. Makes SARS in 2003 and Swine flu in 2009 look like ancient ‘horse and buggy’ history.
Every single person who has relayed scary predictions, when asked, tells me they read it on Facebook. Truly, social media is the bane of truth.
Rud,
Well said. I agree on all points! Your posts show that the truth is out there, for those who make the effort to look.
The biggest misrepresentation in the media is to describe the raging epidemic in China as a global event. It might become that, but so far it is not. And every passing day gives time to improve the world’s defenses.
WHO has denied admittance for three years running to Taiwan. That tells you almost all you need to know about who owns WHO. As you poke around and look at videos note those videos that have the WHO blue logo below the video window have been demonized and most probably pushed down in search engines like Google. Makes one wonder who owns Google?
It’s difficult for Americans to imagine the sanitation conditions in China. Last time I was in Kunming, I went into a little retail store. The workers lived in the rear of the shop, in a living space of maybe 200 square feet. There was a city sewer vent opening into their living space.
Another time we visited an open air food market in Guangzhou. There were cats sitting on top of the bags of food.
Western civilization owes a lot to the old book of Leviticus, where people are taught to put a difference between clean and unclean. It’s not surprising to me that strange new diseases emerge where that kind of culture has never flourished.
Bro,
I hear much the same from the people I know who spend a lot of time in China.
Also, its government looks omnipotent to those reading the NY Times, but its a typical less-developed nation’s ramshackle machinery. It takes a long time to build a developed state.
It is a miracle that China’s government has been able to respond as well as it has. But they are behind the epidemic, and likely to remain there. Contrast that with the rest of the world, which so has erected defenses before being severely hit.
Time will tell how all this plays out.
I’ll be writing a comparison of public health agencies and coronavirus with climate agencies and Climate Change. One has been careful to stress how little they know and uncertainties, no big claims – no attacks and smears on those who disagree (of course there is disagreement about how to procede). The other has exaggerated their confidence and waged personal war on experts who disagree.
We’ll learn lots from this.
Critical Minerals
The inevitable impact of the Coronavirus on the world’s rare earths supply.
https://investorintel.com/sectors/technology-metals/technology-metals-intel/inevitable-impact-coronavirus-worlds-rare-earths-supply/
David,
The economic impacts of this are outside the scope of this post (an already too long post), but could be large.
But like epidemics, economic recessions and depressions are part of life. We have to prepare for them – and wisely manage them when they occur.
The doomsters shrieking about the end times from coronavirus have their equivalents in economics, for whom downturns are worse than death. The climate doomsters borrow the worst characteristics from each. It’s worth wondering why all these groups are so successful.
David, the rare earth minerals thing is another China contrivance that will be undone somewhen. Australia has large ore reserves. Perhaps the biggest ore reserve is the Mountain Pass mine in California on the Nevada border. When China cut exports, Molycorp invested a few billion in Nee, environmentally sound Mountain Pass ore processing. Chinas plan. Then China opened the spigots and Molycorp went under.
Rare earths are not rare. But the ore processing is environmentally ‘dirty’ with concentrated radiation. China wins by not caring. MAGA wins by reopening Mountain Pass and paying the environmental costs to remain strategically secure ‘forever’.
China also manufactures most of the drugs we use. Not quite a monopoly but close.
Trump, in the past, has tried to get drug companies to move some of their supply chain back to the United States. Covid-19 will probably accelerate these kinds of moves.
I heard a doctor this morning speculate that covid-19 may end up being the fifth flu virus circulating in the human population.
I am a fan of both Mr. Kummer (Faubius Maximus) and Tyler Durden (Zerohedge). Both very smart. Both very bold. I generally take the label of ‘Fake News’ with a grain of salt. I can weed it out for myself thank you very much. I will say that Zerohedge has done a far better job of making available actual footage out of China…some of it simply chilling. I appreciate as well the cool head Mr. Kummer keeps in his corner. Thanks to both. Keep digging…I’ll keep reading…and deciding for myself.
Stacy,
“I can weed it out for myself thank you very much”
But many cannot do so. Of the economic misinformation I’ve found in comments during the past 17 years, a large fraction of it comes from Zerohedge.
I could give lots of examples…
Like with Climate Change, there are those who blow this entire thing out of proportion. Have thousands died from Coronavirus? Yes. BUT – the CDC estimates that between 24000 and 61000 persons die every year from Influenza and nobody seems to care. Many more people die from conditions they have influence over such as heart disease and diabetes and we have gotten used to it. This is new and as its a new, albeit so far small killer, it scares the shit out of us. Shall we be careless now? Sure not – we should apply proper care but we should also not panic. Humanity will learn to live with this virus – as we have adapted to many others. And we will also adapt to natural Climate Change as we have done since the dawn of time.
Chinese people are super fussy about food being FRESH! For fish you buy it alive and take it home, and often the sea creatures are still moving at the dinner table.
I agree with the article except in two points:
1. The response by Hubei authorities was too slow. Strong quarantine measures should have been taken the moment the disease was identified as both serious and contagious. That was already clear by the end of December when that doctor warned his colleagues. I just hope it wasn’t too late cause the virus has not been contained yet.
2. The response by WHO was too slow. It had information on the disease from December, yet it waited until Jan 30th to declare an international emergency. This was done to prevent antagonizing China.
That’s why I signed the petition for WHO’s director to step down. Lives should be above political interests for WHO.
So far the disease shows a good evolution. It grows more slowly almost every day and the number of cases has been growing by less than 10% / day for a week, and approaching less than 5%. Hopefully we should be able to put this scare behind as we did with SARS.
“Strong quarantine measures should have been taken the moment the disease was identified as both serious and contagious.”
Without agreement or disagreement: where is the line drawn? What will be the litmus test for ‘imprisoning’ people? What about the “flu”? Is there not a slippery slope in the making?
Javier,
I doubt you have the slightest knowledge of the factors involved in making those decisions.
Epidemics are like wars. Everything is very simple, but the simplest things are very difficult (Clausewitz) Success is making few massive mistakes and executing OK. Like war, epidemics are waged accompanied by people knowing nothing – but criticizing from hindsight.
Well, at least the movie got off to a good start – killing off the Paltrow character . . . . she epitomizes the worst of modern ‘culture’.
Hi
Would love to belive you are right, even though all my senses are telling me this is a dangerous one. Have spent a few years in China, and know a little about how they do statistics. Let’s take dead in traffic, in our world we would count anyone who died instantly and later at the hospital. While in China, the one who died in hospital goes to another statistic. So what would be good to know is how many died of pneumonia or of unknown causes in China last three month’s. Another fact that is bothering me is that it took them so long to react to the virus. There is evidence that it started all the way back in November, as there where starting to be a case load early Desember, remember there is a long incubation time. Another worrisome detail is the CFR that keep’s returning to the 2,1% figure, and the fact that now that we know more about the timeline for the disease, why are we still using the “today figure” of cases to calculate fatality, when we should be using the case number from 1-2 weeks ago? There are many more red flag’s when it comes to this disease; like the crematorium’s, the NO2 releases (it’s gotten better but was over 1200 ppm for over a week in Wuhan and Chongqing at windy.com) and the very secretive and reluctant attitude of the Chinese government towards foreign help is also worrying. But I hope your right, but it won’t hurt to freshen up on your hand washing skills. Stay safe every one.
All the past over hyped pending”pandemics” were duds-SARS,swine flu,Ebola,Zika–
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Q9_H2VN5KBY
In a months long CBS News investigation, state-by-state results of tests for H1N1 found that most cases were negative. The Wall Street Journal’s Alicia Mundy and Politico’s Fred Barbash spoke with Sharyl Attkisson about these startling findings.
https://blog.nomorefakenews.com/2020/02/10/the-bio-weapon-theory-of-the-china-epidemic/
https://blog.nomorefakenews.com/2020/02/13/people-dying-equals-coronavirus/
https://blog.nomorefakenews.com/2020/02/10/china-epidemic-cases-with-no-coronavirus-what/
https://www.americanthinker.com/articles/2020/02/wuhan_revisited.html
Wuhan has been a cauldron of toxic pollution for a long time. Zerohedge loves the excited headlines–read for entertainment purposes mostly .Maybe the people in Wuhan are locked down cus they caught the Hong Kong bug–the one that defies the Communist Central government.Cant take any one source as the last word–that includes WHO they hyped SARS as well
Incubation period: 3-24 days
Bit of a range? Just Yawn, to Catastrophe!
At least the Movie had a good start – they killed off the Gwyneth Paltrow character. Boffo!
From the article: “Americans today want exciting and scary news, not accurate news.”
I don’t agree with that, Larry. It’s the news media that wants exciting and scary news. The People have no editorial control.
The impression you leave is that Americans are clamoring for exciting and scary news, and it’s our fault if that’s all we get, but noone from the news media has every asked me what kind of news I want. Have they asked you? Have they asked anyone? Not that I can tell. The News Media doesn’t need anyone to tell them to publish exciting and scary news. They know all about hyperbole.
Containment is straightforward – shut down all international air travel, seal the borders, and halt any other form of travel which takes less than 14 days. Isolate and contain. Anything else is messing about.
I do not see the point of listing news articles.
There are high level knowledgeable people warning that the Wuhan Virus problem is not going away.
The US Director of the Centers of Disease Control stated that he believes the Wuhan Virus will mutated and will eventually become a community based disease.
… like the flu except with the microbiological connections to attack the lung.
Our news outlets are almost brainless and filtered.
1) Is the Wuhan Virus a threat to the US?
i.e. If we had a real epidemic in the US how would we handle it?
China was almost complete control over their population, over their news media, and over every local government in their country. China, for example, has complete facial tracking of their population.
We have almost lost control of our population. People do what they want and some attack our police force.
… and our politicians all fight with each other.
So if we get a real Wuhan Virus problem, I am not sure China’s success up until now would apply to a real US epidemic.
2) Is the Wuhan Virus dangerous?
It is odd (see China statistics below) that there are so few recovered cases.
It is also odd that there are so many serious critical cases.
I would assume serious critical is bad.
3) Is it possible the Wuhan Virus has spread to Africa?
What are the odds that Ethiopia which has six flights a day from China (four different locations) has zero cases of the Wuhan Virus?
There were no Wuhan Virus test kits in Africa, until very recently.
https://www.worldometers.info/coronavirus/
Country: China
Total Cases 68,341
New Cases +4,490
Total Deaths 1,662
New Deaths +282
Recovered 9,306
Serious Critical 11,053
I actually think news on this issue is mostly suppressed so there is not a worldwide panic. The facts on the ground in Hubei/Wuhan don’t match the daily reports so people are rightfully suspicious of the statistics.
The greatest fear for most governments is an out of control epidemic which overwhelms medical resources in major cities like what is happening in Wuhan.
We happen to have relatives, friends and even healthcare worker friends living in Wuhan. The situation is dire and should not be underestimated. The length of incubation time combined with a potentially high Rnaught, results in the very ingredients for a worldwide pandemic. So the number of early cases around the world are mostly those who traveled from China as expected. What hasn’t shown up is the massive increase in detected cases since not enough time has elapsed for secondary infections to show up in numbers just like Wuhan started slowly then ramped.
So while there is a great hope that the models are wrong, there is some validity to using them for planning purposes in the event current control measures fail. By now there could be a million worldwide infections only they don’t know it. To underplay the reality and facts are not helpful other than to allay fears.
Could the article be even more stupid? Probably not. The virus is extremely dangerous, and the Chinese failed to contain it despite all the drastic measures (blocking people inside their homes, shooting people fleeing quarantine, violently arresting people not wearing masks). Nothing has worked. Just remember, it took China a month from first pneumonia to the first dead. It took them another month to a thousand dead. We just had the first dead outside Asia. We are on the same track. And we won’t implement the same stringent measures. In fact Chinese airplanes still lands daily here in Frankfurt. Nobody goes through a quarantine, they go to a fair instead, communicating with thousands of people and going back to China. Meanwhile a single Chinese woman from the company Webabsto infected 14 people in Bavaria. Detected more or less accidentally. With R-nought around 4 and lethality around 10% this is the perfect disaster. All thanks to the “better”, globalized world. Could the article be any more stupid? Nope.