Climate Lawsuit: Ecologist Sues Own Retirement Fund

Guest essay by Eric Worrall
An
University of New South Wales associate professor of law ecologist is suing his own retirement fund, over a claim the fund managers are failing to address climate risk.
Climate change: Could your super fund be liable?
DAWN LO, BEN KNIGHT
Is the next shake-up to Australia’s superannuation industry just around the corner?
Can you sue your super fund for financial loss incurred as a result of climate change? This controversial question will be addressed in a landmark court case in July this year and will place Australia’s estimated $3-trillion super industry under the microscope.
Has your super fund failed to protect your retirement savings from climate change risks?
The case in question centres around a 24-year-old ecologist who has taken his trustee to court, claiming the financial loss associated with climate change was not factored into his retirement investment. The outcome of the case could set a precedent for whether super funds must take climate change risks into account.
UNSW Law’s Associate Professor Scott Donald, Director of The Centre for Law, Markets and Regulations (CLMR) – a joint initiative of the Faculty of Law and UNSW Business School – says the risk of climate change cannot be avoided and is already impacting investment returns.
“Climate risk is here – it is affecting the valuation of assets and also the investment opportunity set now. Sticking one’s head in the proverbial sand is not a viable investment option.”
Associate Professor Donald says the legal responsibility of super funds could extend to protecting against the risks imposed by climate change.
“The law is clear – super fund trustees have an explicit duty to pursue the best financial interests of members. So, to the extent that climate change poses financial risks, the duty is already there. The problem is one of priority. Unfortunately, not all trustees see action on climate risk as a priority, at least not for their fund.”
…Read more: https://newsroom.unsw.edu.au/news/business-law/climate-change-could-your-super-fund-be-liable
Surely the obvious answer is, if you are not happy with the risk management policies of your current pension fund, shop around for a new fund, or start your own; Under Australian law running your own own “self managed fund” is an entirely viable proposition.
There are funds which invest in fashionable green business ventures, though green investments have their own risks. The 2011 collapse of Solyndra obliterated at least $187 million of Tranche “E” investment fund assets, including money from Richard Branson’s Virgin Green Fund, which eventually shut down in 2014.
Spain’s abrupt cancellation of billions of dollars worth of renewable subsidies in 2012 reminded green fund managers who invest in businesses which depend on government subsidies, that governments can arbitrarily rip up renewable subsidy agreements without notice or compensation.
What about investing in China? China dominates manufacturing of solar panels and wind turbine components, so surely there should be plenty of opportunities to invest in profitable green Chinese manufacturing enterprises?
Not so fast. Communist China’s sovereign risk profile has just taken a major dive. Two key Chinese manufacturing cities in the last few days passed laws allowing city authorities to arbitrarily seize private assets, to help combat the Corona Virus.
The one thing fund managers truly fear is the possibility a corrupt government might seize their fund’s assets. Given China’s horrendous levels of corruption, it is likely only a matter of time before a corrupt Communist official uses those new seizure laws to enrich themselves at the expense of Western fund managers and investors. Expropriated owners are supposed to receive fair compensation, but the level of compensation will be determined by the officials exercising the new seizure laws.
Even if the Corona virus is rapidly defeated, and we all hope for the best, this new power to arbitrarily seize assets will be a reminder to green investors and others that property rights are subject to the whim of government officials in Communist China.
Correction (EW): Commiebob points out I misread the article. The plaintiff is ecologist Mark McVeigh, not a UNSW law professor.
20 thoughts on “Climate Lawsuit: Ecologist Sues Own Retirement Fund”
How much climate risk can be evaluated? What percentage risk should be factored in?
And how much Climate Regulation Risk must also be both considered and factored for
It is patently impossible to show the damages from climate change (manmade global warming, specifically). The fun will be what tripe they produce to try to show damages. As we are not warming NOTHING can be due to warming. What fun.
Must be something in the water there ….
😉
“property rights are subject to the whim of government officials in Communist China.”
Property rights aren’t fully protected in the West either. Just ask someone who has had all use of their land eliminated because an allegedly endangered critter was found to make it their home.
True, but you at least get a chance to make a fuss about it. My uncle extracted more than fair compensation out of an Australian state government road authority, when they took a few strips off his land for a highway project.
In China, complaining about an official decision likely gets you an interview with shouty police accusing you of endangering public order, like poor Dr. Li Wenliang.
The real risk is the confusion over whether anthropogenic climate change does amount to risk over and above natural risk. No-one knows what governments or other big players are going to do. If they were convinced they would have made clear decisions but they all know that CAGW has not been proved beyond doubt, neither the C nor the A
Why not sue over actual risks (that receive very little attention relative to climate change)? e.g.
* Asteroid impacts
* Carrington events
* Geologic events
* Volcanic events
* Pandemics
* Nuclear detonations (intentional or not)
Q. How is the 24-year-old ecologist funding the litigation?
A. He’s underwritten by the socialist green-billionaire backed ‘Friends of the Earth’.
And now they’re after the ANZ Bank in AU: https://www.foe.org.au/bushfire_survivors_launch_claim_against_anz
“The complaint draws inspiration from a successful complaint brought by Friends of the Earth Netherlands, Oxfam and Greenpeace against ING bank before the Dutch NCP under the same rules as will be applied to the ANZ’s behaviour. As a result of the complaint, ING committed to measuring and disclosing its indirect carbon emissions, and to begin steering its lending portfolio towards meeting the Paris Agreement’s ‘well-below’ 2 degrees goal. During mediation, ING also committed to reduce its thermal coal exposure to close to zero by 2025 and refrain from financing new coal fired power plants. Friends of the Earth Australia believe the Dutch case will set a strong precedent for a similar outcome against ANZ here in Australia.”
The person doing the suing is MARK MCVEIGH.
The press release is poorly written, as usual. Scot Donald is an expert quoted in the story not the plaintiff.
Thanks, corrected.
So Associate Professor Donald wants to add to the overheads of his superannuation fund by suing it, and then waste more resources providing assurances that climate change is covered? Duh. Lawyers are supposed to be able to think straight. Perhaps that is why he is teaching the subject, not practicing it?
If the Oz tertiary education super fund is the same as other similar funds, then there are investment choices that can be specified by the customer. I instructed my super provider NOT to invest in any greenie-type investments, or investments that are pegged on continued guzzling of renewable energy subsidies. The advice from the agent was that I have my super under a “conservative” option, which I interpret as a confirmation of my wishes. I draw $12,000 from that per annum (the minimum) and the base amount continues to go up rather than down.
This petulant UNSW Associate Professor Scott Donald could easily set up his own Self-Managed Superannuation Fund and invest his money in all the Green Energy Schemes that his heart desires. This would save him fees and allow him to put his money exactly where he wanted. Instead, he calls his legal team and gets a complaint before the Courts. Under Australian law running your own own Self-Managed Superannuation Fund is a profitable and viable move.
Our Professor might, however, discover over the years that a good way to waste your hard-earned money is to invest in untested Green Schemes.
It seems to me, given the lack of success in say the US regarding similarly rationalised lawsuits and given the plaintiff is a professor of law, that this is fundamentally a coat trailing exercise by a lawyer on the make either for himself professionally, for his department (i.e. by adding new ‘specialty law’ aspects to their curriculum and research ambitions) or just his own dingbat narcissism. Who is to know?
BTW our High Court ( same status as the US Supreme Court) has just determined that anyone with ‘indigenous heritage’ even if born overseas and with foreign citizenship, once they are here cannot be sent back overseas due to criminal behaviour ruining their legal ‘character’ in terms of their residency here (as applies to someone of any other race in the same circumstances). Admittedly the decision was 4-3, the narrowest margin, but there you go,, that’s some legal minds for you.
Now ‘indigenous’ Australians are quite distinctive in their appearance but what is really weird is that the guy favoured by the decision was one of two and who looked far and away ‘white’ rather than ‘indigenous’ (I would not have picked him as anything as anglo-celtic-european). The other guy whose case is still under consideration by their ‘honours’ looks indigenous yet he is having to clear some hurdles still. This sort of nonsense is like Elizabeth Warren being legally indgenous because some indigenour community leader vouches for her and she ‘identifies’ as such. No room for a nice little earner in that possibility is there? /sarc. I mean a whole new industry is there for the plucking.
Now I recall why I am such a cynic. The common law does not necessarily require common sense just common as much idiocy.
erratum
Last sentence should end “…just common as muck idiocy.”
The activist and his attorney might not have thought this completely through. What if climate change results in a net benefit for the investments? Does the activist need to reimburse society?
How dare you! I want my green[backs] laundered and renewable. What do you mean Green is a deficit, a blight upon the ecosystem?
Strewth
I had better sue myself. I run my own super fund which has some shares in the dreaded FFs.
All I need is two eco lawyers to work probono. One for me one for the fund
What can possibly go wrong?
The World Bank estimate that there are $100 Trillion held in pension funds. Someone wants to use that for Climate investment. He might not be happy when his super is wasted on useless climate investment.
https://www.atlanticcouncil.org/blogs/energysource/the-climate-finance-partnership-mobilizing-institutional-capital-to-address-the-climate-opportunity/
And when the climate scam is finally acknowledged by all to have been a fraud, will the same fellow be suing his super fund for the losses which will result if his current law suit is successful?