Renewable Revolution? Aussie Government Just Handed $4 Million to a Coal Plant Feasibility Study

The elevation of vocal coal advocate Keith Pitt to the job of Federal Resources Minister a few days ago has sent shockwaves of dismay through Australia’s renewable energy business community.
Coalition hands out $4 million to pursue new coal generator in Queensland
Giles Parkinson 8 February 2020
The Australian Coalition government has announced a new $4 million grant to pursue a new 1GW coal fired generator in north Queensland in one of the first acts of the new pro-coal resources minister Keith Pitt.
A joint announcement from Pitt, National leader Michael McCormack, energy minister Angus Taylor and Queensland MP and assistant minister for norther Australia Michelle Landry says the $4 million will be given to Shine Energy to conduct a feasibility study for a proposed 1GW HELE coal plant at Collinsville in Queensland.
A further $2 million will be allocated to a pre-feasibility study for a rival project, a 1.5GW pumped hydro-electric plant proposed by Renewable Energy Partners which is to be developed in conjunction with the proposed Urannah Water Scheme, and located between Collinsville, Proserpine and Mackay.
The funds are being allocated through the $10 million “Supporting Reliable Energy Infrastructure program.” It is not clear whether this is part of, or additional to, the $10 million announced to study different generation options, including coal fired generation, that was announced as part of the Underwriting New generation Investment program in the lead up to last year’s election.
What has caused this crack in the facade of bipartisan Australian political support for renewables?
I suspect the major issue driving this new push for coal is mounting severe issues with Australia’s national energy grid, with no end in sight for the problems. Victoria, New South Wales, Queensland and South Australia all issued blackout warnings this Summer, exposing serious shortfalls in the reliability of supply. Entire industries are starting to flee Australia’s spiralling energy costs and unreliable grid.
This year’s bushfires threatened to cause substantial damage to vital national electricity grid infrastructure. An enlarged, distributed grid, which would be required to service a vast future network of renewable electricity providers, would be even more vulnerable to natural disasters than the current system.
Household solar panels took substantial hail damage this year in Canberra, Australia’s capital city, giving federal politicians and senior government employees first hand and in some cases very personal experience of the fragility of renewables.
If climate change actually did drive the world’s weather systems crazy, renewable infrastructure would be the first casualty. All those vast acreages of thin glass or plastic covered solar panels, and large but vulnerable wind turbines, the vastly enlarged network of power lines renewables would require, all of this would not stand a chance in the face of an actual climate apocalypse.
But a four million dollar feasibility study into coal power is not a new coal plant. Keith Pitt’s unwavering support for reliable, affordable electricity is undermined by a strong block of renewable supporters in his own political coalition, and rabidly climate activist political opposition parties. Frequent heavy handed government intervention in Australian energy markets has frightened off private investors. If the Australian government eventually decides they want a new coal plant, they will almost certainly have to finance or fund it themselves.
The mounting backlash from the inner cities is going to be ferocious. Banks and construction companies will be blackballed if they lend to the project. Any politician supporting the project will face very well funded and organised opposition at the next election.
On the other hand, any Party that does not support the project, may lose the next election based on the last one.
They don’t have enough support and organizations like getup failed dismally at the last election. If you want it taken to a grand scale Clive spent how much at the last election and got 0 seats. It’s a democracy the start point you need is to be able to win seats and ultimately an election and you don’t get that by first insulting and berating the people you are trying to get vote for you.
Two GW of Demand has droppeds from Victoria, Australia’s industrial state from December 2019 to February 2020. Victoria’s industrial base has collapsed. See AEMO (Federal Government Regulator) Demand Charts.
Almost no-one yet knows. The RET (A$20/MWhr Renewable Charge on coal fired power stations) has destroyed processing business in Victoria in just two years.
Yes it’s all but destroyed ours.
Electricity intensive businesses moving their operations as soon as they practically can.
We’re looking at the USA and China right now.
Disappointing really the current Fed Gov is more interested in donations and GST revenue.
AND trying not to lose the next election by giving Qld hope of a coal station (but they know it won’t happen).
It’s a ScoMo stunt . . .
North Queensland is a long way from Victoria or even NSW. The transmission lines won’t do it.
So this is a project for a local problem, not an Australian problem.
Also QLD has always been heavily coal based, unlike our Southern counterparts.
There is energy need in Northern Queensland, but a Northern Queensland generator could also feed power to Southern Queensland, which could free Southern Queensland capacity to service the renewable heavy southern states.
Or you could feed the CO2 producing Coal energy into the grid especially for S.A. Sorry S.A., you’re not as renewable as you claim to be
what is it going to take to stop letting this $c@m continue?
They know about China…the rest of the developing world…and they know they are all building more coal plants
Why are people not calling them on it every time?
Because China has been anointed “developing nation” status by the UN and “developing nations” are spared CO2 reduction dictates. It’s part of the Globalist strategy to redistribute wealth. So their CO2 is immune from causing cataclysmic danger like that of Western nations? The hypocrisy reeks.
> $2 million will be allocated to a pre-feasibility study for a rival project, a 1.5GW pumped hydro-electric plant proposed by Renewable Energy Partners…
Why? Pumped hydro-electric is old technology. Any staffer could prepare a report over the weekend.
Using wind to do work is even older. The main issue for Australia is palling up with Indonesia. Indonesia is set to be the 4th largest economy in the world with in 10 years and that growth will come from fossil fuels extraction and use. Australia will be a fool to follow the renewable path in the north and the Govn’t knows it. The only block will be form people not living in the north, those latte sipping fools in city Melbourne and Sydney who think CO2 causes bush fires and the recent flooding rains. The recent heavy rains in NSW were the heaviest since the 1990’s when CO2 was LOWER!
353ppm/v CO2.
https://www.co2.earth/monthly-co2
I would suggest that the report is a lot more comprehensive than you envision.
It would cover things such as, site location, rainfall expectations (min/max/typical/pmf), bedrock layers, infiltration, evaporation, useage, types of dam materials, access roads, flora and fauna studies, and calculations relating to pressure and facility requirements, and cost estimates.
I could do it for a mere $1.5 million.
How much more does it cost to build a 1 GW HELI coal fired power plant over a standard coal fired power plant?
They are going HELI because the power plant being constructed for high temperature, is going to be more energy efficient?
We can make a standard design coal fired power plant emit less CO2 into the atmosphere than a natural gas fired power plant. We have the technologies to increase a standard coal fired power plants energy efficiency to that of a new natural gas power plant. We can reduce it’s emissions to where it is almost as clean as the
Once again, trolling for suckers to help fund his solution that doesn’t work for a problem that doesn’t exist.
Morrison et al have been, in my opinion, fence sitting.
If you look at the wording of some of their statements the last few months there is actually a bit of wriggle room on what they have declared. The statements have been worded to sound good to the latte elite, but have been vague enough to offer multiple ‘solutions’ to the same problem.
However, if you sit on a fence too long you end up with splinters in ya blunt end. Morrison needs to pick a side and live or die on it.
Craig
Morrison is playing the A, B, C game Ross has just explained.
I live in inner city Melbourne but are in A group.
It is P***ING me off the Morrison is even contemplating supporting C group. My observation as an average voter is he is weak.
He is a true politician he only has to beat the opposition, whether you consider him strong or weak is irrelevant.
He won’t do anything until the US election result is in
Trump gets back in then Paris agreement dies because US is out and there is no way to tackle the US especially since the EU is greatly weakened with Brexit.
If you get a democrat president then US goes back into the deal and then you have EU and US both pushing the agenda.
If we take stock markets as a “proxy” on opinion of investors and industry, stock markets are rising all over the world since Trump’s speech to the union (Sorry my American friends, am I saying it right?). ALL markets are booming, even Australia after bush fires and floods, even after the virus issue. Markets are booming. Unemployment in the US is at record lows, interest rates are at record lows. Trump should win in November. I am hoping for good news on a personal level too about the same time.
Go Trump!
If the hoped for good news on a personal level also involves the missus, then
Congrats Patrick!
I’m surprised that some enterprising climate saviors (Malcolm?) haven’t pitched a new nuclear generation plant in Oz to be financed through a carbon credits scheme.
It’s actually good to know that coal isn’t completely off the table. As for funding the project, just watch. My bet is actual deliverable profit will win over virtue-signalling every time. It will only take another couple of large scale renewable ventures to go belly up before supposedly green financiers lose faith and start looking for profitable projects again. Ordinary people will be angry when they get their superannuation statements and find that the much hyped green investments have delivered negative returns that make international shares seem a bit dull. The tide will eventually turn. There will not be a climate disaster, people will vote out any halfwit government that requires them to pay more to get less. In a few years time there will be some other scam to try and take people’s money and their freedoms and it will fail as well. Either that or there will be a war and it won’t be pretty.
Poor old old Giles his head will explode. His site is pretty rabid pro Ruinables including deletion of dissenting views. A cosy little exho chamber.
Prime Minister Morrison is attempting to please all parties by playing on both sides of the fence. Unfortunately for him Group C, the Warmistas will never support him, no matter what Morrison does. Morrison would be better advised to work for energy stability and ignore so-called ‘renewables’. The members of Group A will vote for him and those members of Group B who are noticing the drain on their wallets by ‘renewables’ and the periodic power failures and block-outs causing them inconvenience and job losses, will also vote for him
Household solar panels took substantial hail damage this year like the vast acreages of thin glass or plastic covered solar panels destroyed in the Canberra area recently. . This gave the public. federal politicians and senior government employees first hand and in some cases very personal experience of the fragility of ‘renewables’ in severe weather.
A lot of Group A,B, and C have finally noticed the severe damage that hail does to ‘renewable’ infrastructure Even large wind turbines are vulnerable to extreme wind and bushfires, the network of power lines that renewables require does not stand a chance in fires. Coal-fired power stations just keep on pumping out power and CO2 which is beneficial to crop growth and forest renewal and growth.
Malcolm Turnbull’s hair-brained costly pumped-hydro scheme in the Snowy mountains actually wastes power in order to make solar and wind sources look practical. The $2 million pre-feasibility study for a 1.5GW pumped hydro-electric plant proposed by Renewable Energy Partners in Queensland is another bandaid solution meant to impress Group C.
The most important thing is a Trump win and KrazyKat loss in November that will further dent the Warmista cause and rally rational thought on the matter of Climate.
Should have been built and funded by Government years back. Japan is doing o.k. with Hele Coal generating plants and nuclear, this is the third study on the same issue. Get with it and build it, at least then we will get 50 years of reliable electricity production out of it. while waiting for the inevitable Nuclear Energy clean power revolution for the future proofing of our power grid.