The star Betelgeuse will reveal likelihood to go supernova by Feb 21st

Feb 21st is the day we’ll know if the puzzling dimming of Betelgeuse is just an alignment of dimming cycles in a highly variable star, or a prelude to a supernova we’ll be able to witness with our bare eyes. If it happens, the dying star will be visible in the daytime and shine as bright as the moon.
From Spaceweather.com :
For months, astronomers have been keeping a wary eye on Betelgeuse, the bright red star in Orion’s shoulder. What’s attracting their attention? All of a sudden, Betelgeuse isn’t bright anymore. Its luminosity has “fallen off a cliff”–a sign that the star could be on the verge of going supernova.
“The most recent measurements put the visual magnitude of Betelgeuse at about +1.66, the dimmest its been in our 25 years of photometry,” says Edward Guinan of Villanova University.
Betelgeuse is a highly evolved red supergiant–the type of star that could collapse and explode at any moment. Indeed, the dimming of Betelgeuse could be explained if the star has suddenly contracted to about 92% of its previous radius. But that’s not the only possibility. Betelgeuse might be dimmed by a giant starspot–or maybe it is shrouded by an outburst of stardust from its own cool outer layers–or something else entirely. No one knows.
Answers might be forthcoming on Feb. 21st. Astronomers have long known that Betelgeuse is a variable star. It pulsates with many periods, as shown in this Fourier analysis of Betelgeuse’s light curve:
“This shows a dominant (probable pulsation) period of P = 430 days,” note Guinan and colleague Richard Wasatonic in a recent Astronomical Telegram. Given this result, “the minimum brightness is expected on 21 (+/-7d) February 2020.”
If Betelegeuse starts to bounce back on Feb. 21st, this whole episode might just be a deeper-than-average pulsation, and perhaps the supernova watch can be called off. However, notes Guinan, “even if the 430-day period is still working, this would indicate a minimum brightness near 0.9 mag–much brighter than the current value near 1.6 mag. So something very unusual is going on.”
Stay tuned for updates as Feb. 21st approaches.
From Astronomy Picture of the Day:
17 thoughts on “The star Betelgeuse will reveal likelihood to go supernova by Feb 21st”
And there will be signs in the Heavens…
I wonder though, could there be any type of shock wave that perhaps arrives a little later than the actual short term supernova brightening? 700 light years in the scheme of things as far as the Universe is concerned isn’t that far away. We don’t get many of these, so it is hard to predict what actualities may come from this if and when it does actually happen. And of course, it could be just huffing and puffing for another 50,000 years before it does blow its lid.
There have been a couple of spikes in the sedimentary record of Iron-60, in traces of dust from “nearby” supernovae about 2 and 6 million years ago. But from Betelgeuse, the dust would take a LONG time to get here; probably 100,000 years.
No word yet from Hitchhikers Guide to the Galaxy contributor Ford Prefect who lives near there. So unlikely to explode.
I think he forgot his towel.
What a Blast
Whatever happened occurred 700 years ago.
We’re reading yesterday’s newspaper.
And no amount of CO2 management on earth will make the slightest difference.
I think of it as looking back in time. In fact I believe a telescope is the closest thing we have to a time machine.
I had a look at Betelgeuse last night. It really is noticably much dimmer than normal. Orion just does not look the same.
Even if we don’t know till Feb 22nd or 23rd, it’s stunning (to me) that the fate of the star can be based on observations from just a few days.
Thanks, Anthony, for running a stunning blog.
The story says they have been studying if for “months”. I read about here about a month back.
Apparently nuetrinos will arrive on Earth first if there is a supernova, not that they are faster than light, but star dust etc will obscure the earliest photons .
If it does happen then I guess we’ll all be doing Jasper Kirkby’s CERN cosmic rays experiment, only without CERN. Since Wikipedia tells us that their speed is “nearly” the speed of light, how far behind the actual light would they be?
I wonder about the estimates of luminosity if Betelgeuse does go Super Nova. SN 1054 is about 6,500 light years away and Betelgeuse is only 700 or so. If in fact the Crab Nebula SN-1054 are the remains of the Supernova that the Chinese and others observed then I would not be surprised, based on their accounts of the luminosity of that event, that if Betelgeuse goes supernova it would be brighter than a full moon.
Anyway, I’m not holding my breath.
Any effect will be a few years away (lol), so have a beer and sleep easy.
A week or so to reach maximum luminosity.
The core collapse is just seconds , the shockwave takes hours to reach the surface and then it’s 700 yrs journey to reach our star system, but we are 700 years behind of course.
The collapse could happen at any time , the data doesn’t cover that just it’s usual cycle .
Whatever we are going to see didn’t it happen 700 years ago?
04/04/2020, $5.00