Activist Explains Why Climate Change Movement’s ‘Whiteness’ Drove Her To Stop Saving The Earth

February 07, 2020 2:49 PM ET
The climate change movement’s supposed whiteness drove one young activist to bail on her fellow environmentalists as they try convincing skeptics who believe fears about climate change are exaggerated.
Organizing on behalf of the environment became depressing and soul-sucking to Karin Hermes, who argues that her fellow activists only used her when they needed a non-white person to preach about climate change. The only solution is to “walk away,” she wrote Thursday in a Vice editorial.
“Whenever I would question the whiteness of these spaces and how strategies didn’t take race into account, I would be met with uncomfortable silences,” Hermes wrote. “The last time, at a nationwide movement-building workshop last April, I was asked, ‘Well then, why are you even here?’”
She added: “After four years of helping organize direct actions, speeches, workshops, and countless video calls, I started hiding and declining requests. I was burned out.” (RELATED: Here Are The Scenes From DC’s Climate Protest)
Hermes cited examples of climate activists ignoring what she says are important issues.
Sometimes activists ask her why “whiteness, capitalism, and inequality” have to do with climate change, she noted.
Using so-called die-ins to highlight the urgency of climate change is offensive to black people, Hermes added.
“Anti-racism and anti-capitalism need to be made part of organizing,” she concluded. “If ‘Green’ policies fail to consider anti-racism and migrant rights, how is any person of colour supposed to feel voting for them or organizing in the same spaces?”
Activists and Democratic politicians are starting to come around to Hermes’s side of the discussion. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York, for instance, sponsored the so-called Green New Deal in 2019 to draw a linkage between climate issues and racial issues.
The GND resolution called for “10-year national mobilizations” toward goals aimed at fighting global warming. The resolution also called for a variety of social justice and welfare state goals, such as a “family-sustaining wage, adequate family and medical leave, paid vacations and retirement security.”
Senate Democrats did not support of the GND in March when Republicans forced a vote.
The Earth is a lot safer now that Karin Hermes has stopped trying to save it, If all the others stopped trying to save it too, we could really relax.
If only. Unfortunately, with trillions of dollars in redistributive change and control at stake, it’s a progressive condition with a R0 considerably greater than 1.
Huh? We only have 12, or 10, or 8 years left to save the entire planet and some woke souls throw a fit because they can’t hijack the movement to also fit their narrative? The day I think we only have whatever years left to save the planet I will take direct action. Until then it’s time for a drink to celebrate my good results in this mornings golf tournament, because, you know, some things are more important than saving the planet (?).
The idiots who run these movements, if they didn’t have climate change as their cause, they’d have to invent one. The movement is about assimilating and consolidating political power over other more ignorant people willing to hand over their freedoms in exchange for free stuff and false security. Climate change has become a cult like following, witness Extinction Rebellion, and even most Democrats, even though the smarter ones know its an economic hustle.
The Climate Hustle promises them more political power by allowing assimilation of every sector of our modern economies and social structures. And the energy sector is the last frontier for the Socialists to assimilate. The energy sector though is the most important because energy is fundamental to everything else in our modern society.
What does playing “The Race Card” have to do with science?
Oh. That’s right. I forgot for a moment that “climate science” is a branch of “political science”.
It’s all about “The Cause”.
Anything is good to fight racism. During last week we heard that Iowa does not deserve to be the first state to hold elections – it is too white. It your grandparents did not buy enough slaves, you are racist.
The entire climate movement is inherently racist IMO – one of the goals of Western climate activists seems to be to deny Africa the economic advantages of fossil fuel, so they don’t “repeat our mistakes”, while at the same time they themselves continue to enjoy the benefits of wealthy Western economies buoyed up by cheap energy.
Don’t quite know where to put this little bit of fact checking. Most of the past threads are closed. Do what you will.
So, Michael Douglas is promoting his buddy Michael Bloomberg for president.
The ad mentions how stalwart young Bloomberg, like so many of us, was laid off at 39, then, like so many of us, picked himself up, dusted himself off, like so many of us, and in a joint venture with Merrill Lynch, just like so many of us, developed the Bloomberg Terminal from scratch.
His “laid off” severance package was $10,000,000 worth of “scratch.”
Just like so many of us.
Yeah, Douglas kinda forgot to mention that.
(Source: Fast Company magazine, McCracken, 2015)
I guess greenness trumps blackness. Or is that a racist thought? It’s so hard to know where the offence boundary currently is.
In the interest of correctness, the British Columbia Teachers Federation has decreed that white boards (offensively racist term!) must henceforth be referred to as ‘non-permanent vertical surfaces’. As a non-permanent vertical person, I am offended. He says, darkly.
Richard: When I was growing up, all we had were black boards. Do you think some people are trying to whitewash the problem ?
I remember some green ones.
Hey! You may be on to something.
How many books throughout history have been printed on black paper?
NONE!!
“White” paper has controlled the source of all information for thousands of years!
(Except in Hollywood. They use green or blue screens to depict reality. So I guess the Martians and the Andorians control Hollywood?)
I think you are misinterpreting a new fad in education. link
Non Permanent Vertical Surfaces (NPVS) include whiteboards, blackboards, and windows. One of the ideas is that students working on a NPVS, doing math for instance, are standing and not sitting hunched over a desk. The problem is that there may not be enough whiteboards for all the students to work at the same time, so you have to be creative and use the windows for instance.
I wonder if this is based on the observation that mathematicians seem to love blackboards. link
Anyway, the NPVS phenomenon has nothing to do with white being offensive.
““Whenever I would question the whiteness of these spaces and how strategies didn’t take race into account, I would be met with uncomfortable silences,” Hermes wrote.”
Well, what a surprise! You insinuate there might be racism here and I imagine that might be what causes the “uncomfortable silences”.
Question: Does CO2 discrimate between white folks and non-white folks? I don’t think it does, and I don’t think race has to be taken into account when thinking about CO2 and its interaction with the Earth’s climate. Someone who says it does would probably be met with “uncomfortable silences” or with a reply like my own.
Leftists have to insert race into every little thing whether it belongs there or not. Always searching for discrimination somewhere so they can virtue signal and have a focus for their internal rage. Meanwhile, they create more division in society by seeing racism where there is no racism.
Didn’t you know there were White carbon dioxide molecules and Black carbon dioxide molecules?
Hope they are integrated. We won’t stand for molecular apartheid.
Carbon is black. Make of that what you will.
Well CO2 is carbon and oxygen.
Now carbon is black, and from my high school welding the bottles that contain the oxygen are black.
So… using the power of Sarcasim! I have now proved everything Karin was trying to say.
Remember kids, Science! may drive the universe, but Sarcasm! drives the internet.
Of course there was an uncomfortable silence. The rational parts of their minds wanted to call her an idiot. However the liberal parts of their mind over ruled the first choice.
We’ve created a society looking for some one/thing to blame their victimhood on. In it everyone that doesn’t belong to the majority is automatically a victim. How weather and climate affects these people more than others is always caused by something controlled by the majority that doesn’t affect them.
It’s interesting how readily Karin has triggered me into feelin’ “woke” now about all the burdensome white spaces between the letters in this article, not to mention the clouds outside my window that may be limiting the very planetary heat stroke that would surely motivate the broad masses to overturn capitalism in favor of a liberating Soviet/Chinese/North Korean/Cuban/Cambodian/Venezuelan socioeconomic model.
Anyway, at the risk of replaying the reception she’s gotten from her climate activist comrades, I want to mobilize this girl (or whatever is less dysphoric to her/him) with that direct action, “You . . . Go!!
Too many white girls from next door – h/t The Guardian — protesting for climate change?
Diversity… rabid diversity (i.e. color judgment).
As far as I know, whoever goes out into a heavy rain without protection gets drenched. Race doesn’t matter.
Maybe, just maybe it’s time to do some DIY fact checking on the “movement” and it’s true aims and the fractured science that was form fitted for the young troops?
I love it when earnest, well-meaning white people who really do worry about racism find out that nothing they can say or do is going to placate angry Black people. Robin DiAngelo (she’s the “white fragility” lady) has defined racism so broadly that all white people are guilty of it simply by being exempt from the social penalties that commonly befall Black people. All she does when she gives her lectures is anger decent white people to no good purpose. Indecent white people, of course, just don’t care what Ms. DiAngelo thinks.
Most of the so called “social penalties” exist only in the minds of people who have been trained from birth to be always upset about something.
Tom Abbott… at 2:39 pm
…Leftists have to insert race into every little thing whether it belongs there or not….
Yes they do, they need to keep racism alive, that’s why they are forever bringing it up.
Let’s see, according to the activists, we only have a few years left in order save all life on this planet, but she won’t help because they aren’t focusing enough on anti-racism and anti-capitalism.
Looks like those of us who have been stating that the whole movement was just a cover for communists were right all along.
At least they didn’t blame directly and attack the Greatest Generation in their golden years. They just take for granted the achievements, relative peace earned the hard way, and most of the infrastructure. The new organizers are fabricating a new round of hate and blame.
These people are all nuts. It’s really that simple.
I don’t think she’s entirely wrong. Or perhaps she’s right for the wrong reasons. I have not done any objective analysis but in my subjective view, after seeing many photos of various climate demonstrations, is that people of color aren’t as easily duped into “fighting climate change” as privileged white folks are.