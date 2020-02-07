Climate Activist Plan to Use Dodd-Frank Banking Laws to Force Fossil Fuel Divestment

Guest essay by Eric Worrall
According to Vox, the Obama era Dodd-Frank banking laws will provide a future Democrat President with all the power they need to force banks to abandon fossil fuel companies, without needing approval from the other branches of government.
The next president can force the financial sector to take climate change seriously
With the help of Dodd-Frank, the president won’t need Congress.By David Roberts Feb 7, 2020, 10:20am EST
A growing chorus of voices is warning that the financial system — big banks, insurers, and other asset managers — is highly vulnerable to climate change. As Mark Carney, head of the Bank of England, explained in a 2018 speech, climate change threatens financial stability in three ways.
…
Existing Dodd-Frank authorities give the president wide latitude to address climate
…
This new school of thought, that regulators should take a more active role in systemic stability, is known as “macroprudential regulation.”
…
Notably, the major concepts involved in macroprudential regulation, like “systemic risk” and “stability,” were left almost entirely at regulators’ discretion to define. As with the Clean Air Act’s vague definition of “pollutant,” the idea was that regulators’ understanding of system risk and stability would evolve over time, as would regulations.
…
It would be straightforward for regulators to require that climate change be integrated into “risk weights,” such that investments in large emitters and industries vulnerable to the effects of climate change are rated as riskier, diverting capital.
…
An ambitious suite of executive actions to address climate change might not be an inspiring thing to campaign on, but every candidate should be thinking about one. Executive powers are broader than Democrats tend to appreciate, broader than Obama ever used, and broader yet in the wake of Trump. (See this package from the American Prospect on how the next president could use those powers.)
Executive action could do a great deal to accelerate some of the social tipping points that will be necessary to trip the US into rapid action on climate change. The financial system already seems on the verge of such a tipping point. An ambitious president could push it over the threshold.Read more: https://www.vox.com/energy-and-environment/2020/2/7/21127596/climate-change-financial-sector-dodd-frank-risk
A point the author overlooks is this apparently unconstrained Presidential power to dictate to the banking system works both ways.
On the basis of the argument presented, any President can unilaterally upend the banking system, including the current President. President Trump could use Dodd-Frank to rule that investments in renewables are high risk; the collapse of Solyndra and other large renewable failures provides ample evidence to back such a claim.
But should this Dodd-Frank power be used? Should it even exist?
President Trump does not support Dodd-Frank, and has no plan to abuse this power to bypass legislative oversight, even in the face of provocations from a Trump derangement syndrome obsessed Congress. In 2017 Trump pledged to dismantle the Dodd-Frank law, and in 2018 Trump signed an act to exempt “dozens of banks” from Dodd-Frank oversight.
President Trump appears to recognise Dodd-Frank for what it is – a grossly overpowered financial executive enabling act, a panic response to the 2008 GFC, which should never have been passed. Whatever short term gain could be achieved by exercising such power to achieve policy objectives, even policy objectives many of us support, would be more than offset by long term damage such an exercise of arbitrary executive power would cause to America’s reputation as safe place to invest.
10 thoughts on “Climate Activist Plan to Use Dodd-Frank Banking Laws to Force Fossil Fuel Divestment”
Fine. Cheaper for more sensible investors.
…. and themselves too. They can buy their own stock back. More wealth disparity for people who aren’t idiots and the people who are.
Vox quoting the Atlantic on Trump’s abuse of power via rhetoric is like a kindergartner citing a 3rd grader on recess “who started it.”
These same Socialist-Democrat idiots thought the climate change scam gave a Democrat President the wide latitude to up-end the US electricity power generation mix and force the states to do the Fed’s wishes without the involvement of Congress. The Obama Maladmin’s plan for this was called the Clean Power Plan (CPP). That is exactly what this Vox idiot thinks — that a Democrat President can make-up stuff out of thin air and use it to further a Progressive agenda towards socialism.
Any such idea that the US President can dictate the banking sector’s investments in fossil fuels is along the same grand idea that a President can do anything he/she wants without the consent of Congress. Of course, as long as it’s a Democrat doing it. It would fail immensely on a court challenge with a US Supreme Court that adheres faithfully to the Separation of Powers doctrine.
Exactly four years ago, the Supreme Court put a “stay” (a court-ordered hold) on the CPP’s major violation of separation of powers doctrine by President Obama. The Supreme Court majority most certainly would have fully slapped CPP down if the actual trial case had ever reached them on appeal. The CPP was loosely based on a huge stretch of the Clean Air Act allowing the EPA to regulate air pollutants. But it was far beyond anything Congress ever intended or actually put in the law that was passed.
Curiously, one week after that Supreme Court “stay” on the CPP, conservative Associate Justice Scalia unexpectedly died, with a pillow found over his head in bed at a private hunting lodge in West Texas. The Dems were joyous at his death and prospect their climate scam roadblock problem at the Supreme Court had been solved.
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell made what was probably The Most Consequential Political Decision of the 21st Century. Senator McConnell, using his control of the Republican’s majority vote in the Senate, denied Obama the chance to fill that Scalia-death vacancy and prevent the Democrats’ their swing of the Supreme Court majority to the Liberal’s likings. And exactly because the Supreme Court majority was in play in the November 2016 Presidential election, probably many more conservatives showed up to vote for Trump.
So now this Dod-Frank gambit would certainly fail with a conservative Supreme Court.
Which is why the current batch of Democrats/Socialists/Marxists running for President via their DNC nomination fully plan to pack the Supreme Court with 4 additional Supreme Court justices if they can get control of both Congress and the Presidency.
And if that were to happen, everything would be lost. A Supreme Court that ignores the the written letter of the Constitution means anything goes. Lawless socialism.
They could sweep away the Electoral College with a Liberal Supreme Court without the states able to stop it. They could force the 50 states to alter voting rules to ignore the 14th Amendment and allow anyone in the US to vote. And they could force banks to not only divest, but also stop lending, to fossil fuel ventures.
All to pay-off the Green Slime billionaires who would profit handsomely with their investments in the renewable energy scams. And the Marxist-Democrats plan to use every dirty trick they can to grab power and hold it, and change the rules and the Supreme Court so they can never be tossed out again by the American voters.
1 – Dodd Frank is very large and complicated. You can’t really pass judgment on the whole thing. Some parts of it appear to be quite effective. link
2 – Because of a difference in banking regulations, Canada did much better than America at weathering the GFC. link
The argument has been made that the GFC was worse because of the failures of the SEC and the credit rating agencies. In that light, it really doesn’t matter what the laws are if the watchdogs are asleep at the switch.
Iceland’s financial meltdown was an excellent test case for letting Too-big-to-fail actually fail and having a currency that could be allowed to devalue, to actually devalue. Unlike Greece trapped in the Euro, it couldn’t devalue.
Iceland has recovered much more quickly than expected.
https://www.forbes.com/sites/heatherfarmbrough/2019/12/23/how-icelands-banking-collapse-created-an-opportunity/
No. It shouldn’t exist. It’s blatantly unconstitutional. Any 9th grader should be able see that. The court, eventually (I hope), take action to deep-six it.
there are multiple problems ant they started with:
1) Universal suffrage. Who should have right to vote? who should have access to political power and change laws? Well if you give right to vote to communist, socialist, fascists or to people without skin in the game eventually you get what you have today –insane and lunatic in charge.
2) Fiat money and central banking gave us big and powerful government that can do all this idiocy on the large scale.
“Executive action could do a great deal to accelerate some of the social tipping points that will be necessary to trip the US into rapid action on climate change. ”
===================================
And when the inevitable economic consequences slam down on the people, it would trigger the social tipping points that would inspire them to look at the science, convert to skeptics and throw the bastards out of office forthwith. And that would be the end of the global warming scam, once and for all.
Sigh. More people who do not know what they are talking about rave on.
No Dodd Frank does not confer unlimited power on the executive branch to manipulate the banking system. The regulators lost one of their first big battles when the a court ruled they had no jurisdiction over Met Life. There really is a rule of reason.
The powers conferred are not conferred on the President. they are given to various bank-regulatory agencies, such as the Federal Reserve Board. Those agencies always have agendas of their own. One of the most important will be to ensure the survival and prosperity of the industry they regulate. They will never cut off a profitable line of business in order to pursue a goal of another department.
Finally, if regulated banks are not permitted to invest energy businesses, then hedge funds will take their places.
And for another thing. Energy businesses may be unpopular in New York and San Francisco. But, they are very popular in Houston and Dallas and the mid-west and mountain states. I don’t care who the president is, if a large enough block of Senators get balky he won’t be able to act.