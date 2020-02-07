The World Just Missed a Five Year Paris Agreement Deadline to Raise Climate Ambition

Guest essay by Eric Worrall

h/t Dr. Willie Soon; Further evidence that the Paris Agreement is so dead, most countries can’t be bothered to even pretend to care, even nations which expect to receive climate aid.

World misses symbolic February deadline to ratchet up climate action before Cop26

The 2015 Paris Agreement seeks to raise global ambition every five years. But only two nations have issued upgraded climate plans nine months before Cop26 in Glasgow

By Alister Doyle

Almost all countries are set to miss a symbolic 9 February deadline to strengthen plans to fight climate change under the Paris Agreement even though the United Nations says action in 2020 is vital to avert runaway global warming.

A little-noticed paragraph 25 in the 2015 UN decision implementing the Paris Agreement says that such climate action plans, known as Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs), are meant to be submitted to the UN “at least 9 to 12 months in advance of the relevant session” of the Cop.

Sunday 9 February marks nine months before the start of Cop26, from 9-19 November. NDCs are crucial in defining national policies for the next 5-10 years.

“It’s disappointing,” Andrew Higham, who led drafting of the 2015 Paris Agreement at the UN Climate Change secretariat, told Climate Home News of the dearth of NDCs by the informal February deadline, which is not legally binding.

Of almost 200 governments, only the Marshall Islands and Suriname have so far provided enhanced NDCs to rein in their greenhouse gas emissions and adapt their economies to ever more heatwaves, droughts, more powerful storms and rising sea levels.

The two account for about 0.01% of world greenhouse gas emissions.

Asked about the lack of action, a COP26 spokesperson said: “We encourage all parties to submit ambitious NDCs in good time before COP26 this November.

“We are delighted that the Marshall Islands and Suriname have already submitted their NDCs and look forward to the rest of our international partners doing so in the coming months.”

