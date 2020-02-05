Nature Has Been Removing Excess CO2 4X Faster than IPCC Models

Reposted from Dr. Roy Spencer’s Blog
February 5th, 2020 by Roy W. Spencer, Ph. D.
Note: What I present below is scarcely believable to me. I have looked for an error in my analysis, but cannot find one. Nevertheless, extraordinary claims require extraordinary evidence, so let the following be an introduction to a potential issue with current carbon cycle models that might well be easily resolved by others with more experience and insight than I possess.
Summary
Sixty years of Mauna Loa CO2 data compared to yearly estimates of anthropogenic CO2 emissions shows that Mother Nature has been removing 2.3%/year of the “anthropogenic excess” of atmospheric CO2 above a baseline of 295 ppm. When similar calculations are done for the RCP (Representative Concentration Pathway) projections of anthropogenic emissons and CO2 concentrations it is found that the carbon cycle models those projections are based upon remove excess CO2 at only 1/4th the observed rate. If these results are anywhere near accurate, the future RCP projections of CO2, as well as the resulting climate model projection of resulting warming, are probably biased high.
Introduction
My previous post from a few days ago showed the performance of a simple CO2 budget model that, when forced with estimates of yearly anthropogenic emissions, very closely matches the yearly average Mauna Loa CO2 observations during 1959-2019. I assume that a comparable level of agreement is a necessary condition of any model that is relied upon to predict future levels of atmospheric CO2 if it is have any hope of making useful predictions of climate change.
In that post I forced the model with EIA projections of future emissions (0.6%/yr growth until 2050) and compared it to the RCP (Representative Concentration Pathway) scenarios used for forcing the IPCC climate models. I concluded that we might never reach a doubling of atmospheric CO2 (2XCO2).
But what I did not address was the relative influence on those results of (1) assumed future anthropogenic CO2 emissions versus (2) how fast nature removes excess CO2 from the atmosphere. Most critiques of the RCP scenarios address the former, but not the latter. Both are needed to produce an RCP scenario.
I implied that the RCP scenarios from models did not remove CO2 fast enough, but I did not actually demonstrate it. That is the subject of this short article.
What Should the Atmospheric CO2 Removal Rate be Compared To?
The Earth’s surface naturally absorbs from, and emits into, the huge atmospheric reservoir of CO2 through a variety of biological and geochemical processes.
We can make the simple analogy to a giant vat of water (the atmospheric reservoir of CO2), with a faucet pouring water into the vat and a drain letting water out of the vat. Let’s assume those rates of water gain and loss are nearly equal, in which case the level of water in the vat (the CO2 content of the atmosphere) never changes very much. This was supposedly the natural state of CO2 flows in and out of the atmosphere before the Industrial Revolution, and is an assumption I will make for the purposes of this analysis.
Now let’s add another faucet that drips water into the vat very slowly, over many years, analogous to human emissions of CO2. I think you can see that there must be some change in the removal rate from the drain to offset the extra gain of water, otherwise the water level will rise at the same rate that the additional water is dripping into the vat. It is well known that atmospheric CO2 is rising at only about 50% the rate at which we produce CO2, indicating the “drain” is indeed flowing more strongly.
Note that I don’t really care if 5% or 50% of the water in the vat is exchanged every year through the actions of the main faucet and the drain; I want to know how much faster the drain will accomodate the extra water being put into the tank, limiting the rise of water in the vat. This is also why any arguments [and models] based upon atomic bomb C-14 removal rates are, in my opinion, not very relevant. Those are useful for determining the average rate at which carbon cycles through the atmospheric reservoir, but not for determining how fast the extra ‘overburden’ of CO2 will be removed. For that, we need to know how the biological and geochemical processes change in response to more atmospheric CO2 than they have been used to in centuries past.
The CO2 Removal Fraction vs. Emissions Is Not a Useful Metric
For many years I have seen reference to the average equivalent fraction of excess CO2 that is removed by nature, and I have often (incorrectly) said something similar to this: “about 50% of yearly anthropogenic CO2 emissions do not show up in the atmosphere, because they are absorbed.” I believe this was discussed in the very first IPCC report, FAR. I’ve used that 50% removal fraction myself, many times, to describe how nature removes excess CO2 from the atmosphere.
Recently I realized this is not a very useful metric, and as phrased above is factually incorrect and misleading. In fact, it’s not 50% of the yearly anthropogenic emissions that is absorbed; it’s an amount that is equivalent to 50% of emissions. You see, Mother Nature does not know how much CO2 humanity produces every year; all she knows is the total amount in the atmosphere, and that’s what the biosphere and various geochemical processes respond to.
It’s easy to demonstrate that the removal fraction, as is usually stated, is not very useful. Let’s say humanity cut its CO2 emissions by 50% in a single year, from 100 units to 50 units. If nature had previously been removing about 50 units per year (50 removed versus 100 produced is a 50% removal rate), it would continue to remove very close to 50 units because the atmospheric concentration hasn’t really changed in only one year. The result would be that the new removal fraction would shoot up from 50% to 100%.
Clearly, that change to a 100% removal fraction had nothing to do with an enhanced rate of removal of CO2; it’s entirely because we made the removal rate relative to the wrong variable: yearly anthropogenic emissions. It should be referenced instead to how much “extra” CO2 resides in the atmosphere.
The “Atmospheric Excess” CO2 Removal Rate
The CO2 budget model I described here and here removes atmospheric CO2 at a rate proportional to how high the CO2 concentration is above a background level nature is trying to “relax” to, a reasonable physical expectation that is supported by observational data.
Based upon my analysis of the Mauna Loa CO2 data versus the Boden et al. (2017) estimates of global CO2 emissions, that removal rate is 2.3%/yr of the atmospheric excess above 295 ppm. That simple relationship provides an exceedingly close match to the long-term changes in Mauna Loa yearly CO2 observations, 1959-2019 (I also include the average effects of El Nino and La Nina in the CO2 budget model).
So, the question arises, how does this CO2 removal rate compare to the RCP scenarios used as input to the IPCC climate models? The answer is shown in Fig. 1, where I have computed the yearly average CO2 removal rate from Mauna Loa data, and the simple CO2 budget model in the same way as I did from the RCP scenarios. Since the RCP data I obtained from the source has emissions and CO2 concentrations every 5 (or 10) years from 2000 onward, I computed the yearly average removal rates using those bounding years from both observations and from models.
Fig. 1. Computed yearly average rate of removal of atmospheric CO2 above a baseline value of 295 ppm from historical emissions estimates compared to Mauna Loa data (red), the RCP scenarios used by the IPCC CMIP6 climate models, and in a simple time-dependent CO2 budget model forced with historical emissions before, and assumed emissions after, 2018 (blue). Note the time intervals change from 5 to 10 years in 2010.
The four RCP scenarios do indeed have an increasing rate of removal as atmospheric CO2 concentrations rise during the century, but their average rates of removal are much too low. Amazingly, there appears to be about a factor of four discrepancy between the CO2 removal rate deduced from the Mauna Loa data (combined with estimates of historical CO2 emissions) versus the removal rate in the carbon cycle models used for the RCP scenarios during their overlap period, 2000-2019.
Such a large discrepancy seems scarcely believable, but I have checked and re-checked my calculations, which are rather simple: they depend only upon the atmospheric CO2 concentrations, and yearly CO2 emissions, in two bounding years. Since I am not well read in this field, if I have overlooked some basic issue or ignored some previous work on this specific subject, I apologize.
Recomputing the RCP Scenarios with the 2.3%/yr CO2 Removal Rate
This raises the question of what the RCP scenarios of future atmospheric CO2 content would look like if their assumed emissions projections were combined with the Manua Loa-corrected excess CO2 removal rate of 2.3%/yr (above an assumed background value of 295 ppm). Those results are shown in Fig. 2.
Fig. 2. Four RCP scenarios of future atmospheric CO2 through 2100 (solid lines), and corrected for the observed rate of excess CO2 removal based upon Mauna Loa data (2.3%/yr of the CO2 excess above 295 ppm, dashed lines).
Now we can see the effect of just the differences in the carbon cycle models on the RCP scenarios: those full-blown models that try to address all of the individual components of the carbon cycle and how it changes as CO2 concentrations rise, versus my simple (but Mauna Loa data-supportive) model that only deals with the empirical observation that nature removes excess CO2 at a rate of 2.3%/yr of the atmospheric excess above 295 ppm.
This is an aspect of the RCP scenario discussion I seldom see mentioned: The realism of the RCP scenarios is not just a matter of what future CO2 emissions they assume, but also of the carbon cycle model which removes excess CO2 from the atmosphere.
Discussion
I will admit to knowing very little about the carbon cycle models used by the IPCC. I’m sure they are very complex (although I dare say not as complex as Mother Nature) and represent the state-of-the-art in trying to describe all of the various processes that control the huge natural flows of CO2 in and out of the atmosphere.
But uncertainties abound in science, especially where life (e.g. photosynthesis) is involved, and these carbon cycle models are built with the same philosophy as the climate models which use the output from the carbon cycle models: These models are built on the assumption that all of the processes (and their many approximations and parameterizations) which produce a reasonably balanced *average* carbon cycle picture (or *average* climate state) will then accurately predict what will happen when that average state changes (increasing CO2 and warming).
That is not a given.
Sometimes it is useful to step back and take a big-picture approach: What are the CO2 observations telling us about how the global average Earth system is responding to more atmospheric CO2? That is what I have done here, and it seems like a model match to such a basic metric (how fast is nature removing excess CO2 from the atmosphere, as the CO2 concentration rises) would be a basic and necessary test of those models.
According to Fig. 1, the carbon cycle models do not match what nature is telling us. And according to Fig. 2, it makes a big difference to the RCP scenarios of future CO2 concentrations in the atmosphere, which will in turn impact future projections of climate change.
That might explain:
https://phzoe.wordpress.com/2020/02/05/pressure-change-and-real-standard-pressure/
Interesting link. The part that said sea level pressure was decided by a committee, made me remember the old adage that the Camel is a Horse that was designed by a committee 🙂
I’ve seen stats that the equivalent land area of the USA in new green leafs have been added to the planet since ~1959. I wonder if anyone has tried to balance the biomass against the removed excess CO2 mass.
It’s not only land plants but also algae and bacteria sucking up the CO2. I don’t think anyone has true grasp of what’s going on the oceans
Complex systems have inherent regulation features. Very little in nature is static in terms of how systems operate. Basic characteristics — speed of light, atomic weights, the gas pressure laws, etc. — are unchanging, but they serve as fundamental building blocks and only participate in dynamic interactions as energy flows through systems.
“the gas pressure laws,”
That statement reminded me of my qualification training in Submarines 60 years ago. I and other class members questioned how the LiOH “CO2 absorber canisters” could help us breath if they only got rid of CO2 and did not make O2. The answer was “Because of partial pressure rules of the CO2 and O2 on your lungs. There is still O2 left you just not get enough into your blood. High CO2 prevents you from getting the O2 you need. Lowering the CO2 level increases the partial pressure of the O2 and allows your lungs absorb the O2 you need. ” [Paraphrased from my 60 year old relocation.]
Not a botanist, however, I would assume that an increased partial pressure of CO2 would be absorbed better, easier and thuss aid plant growth. Which would explain the monstrous plants on Earth when the CO2 levels were much higher. And models should take that into account.
Life is not a static system. It’s defining physical characteristic is that poisonous element, carbon, and its defining functional characteristic is adaptability.
“What is the chatelier’s principle? Alex.”
Ol’ George Orwell would be mightily chuffed at how his ‘1984’ literary legacy is being implemented by the IPCC et al –
The reality situation properly described as “Oh fudge, this is really not a problem at all” is now routinely announced as “It’s worse that we thought!”
On this graph I have used Dr. Spencer’s UAH data, it would suggest that that high solar activity cools atmosphere, which is contrary to what might be expected
http://www.vukcevic.co.uk/UAH-SSN.htm
It’s most likely to be just a coincidence; however a comment from Dr. Spencer will be appreciated.
How dare She! That said, sampling between the lines is a well known problem, mitigated through deductive in lieu of inferential processes, observation in lieu of hypotheses (e.g. models), or reducing the frame of reference.
Fantastic to shine a light on this! If the current history at Mauna Loa really does prove that modeled CO2 absorption rates are too low, it it really big news!
On the down side, I would be stunned if even the Bern Model hadn’t been tweaked to match history well – it does have ?9 parameters – 5 half lives applying to 5 variable sized ‘buckets’ of CO2. (Might be 4 of each). The last bucket has an infinite half life. This is maybe coding the assertion stated in comments to your previous post that some CO2 just never gets absorbed. That kind of effect seems likely to bias the results up in the long term and give the kind of discrepancies you are talking about compared to a single-half-life model.
How nature knows which CO2 to leave in the atmosphere always puzzled me…
EIA.gov says the global annual CO2 emissions have nearly doubled since 1980. Yet the Mauna Loa graph is pretty linear. That tells me something is responding to keep it that way.
science is settled..
From a layman’s perspective – I don’t see a lot of carcasses go to waste on the Savannah – I don’t imagine all that plant-food would go to waste either.
This all assumes that the sinks are constant.
If the sink is growing independently of the atmospheric concertation then the amount removed from the atmosphere is not only proportional to the total atmospheric concentration. It is more than that.
And if the sink is shrinking independently of the atmospheric concertation then the amount removed from the atmosphere is not only proportional to the total atmospheric concentration. It is less than that.
This is important as the natural emissions and re-absorption dwarf anthropogenic emissions. Also because the oceans ability to absorb CO2 is temperature dependant with a 800 year lag (according to Antarctic ice cores).
So you might be trying to guess a dog’s bark by its colour. It might be completely irrelevant.
The simple analogy of a water tank with a hole in it is useful in a purely simple explanation, however nature is rarely simple.
A better analogy is to imagine a water tank shaped as a cylinder and very high. In the side of the cylinder someone has cut holes – some are narrow triangles, some inverted triangles, some circular and substantial and others pinpricks. Feeding into this water tank is the sum of water from many small pipes, many of which are linked to the holes found in the side of the tank (the water is raised by an imaginary pump to feed back in). Some represent volcanoes or underwater vents, some represent random large forest fires. They are all variable over time.
Now imagine adding a small pipe dripping water into this tank which represents anthropogenic CO2. What will happen? Remember there are a lot of cuts in the side of the cylinder, some already below waterline, some at the waterline, and some above. If the slits and holes are small enough at the waterline, the waterline will start rising, but without actually knowing the shapes of the cuts at and above the waterline one cannot predict the future. This is a better thought image of the Earth’s natural system concerning the emission and absorption of CO2 – it isn’t some silly one input, one tank, one output. That’s where the general public just imagines all this wrong.
I for one have NEVER believed in a linear simple response to CO2. The richer the air becomes with CO2, the more complex I will expect the response to be. It would not surprise me one bit if the IPCC has silly, over-simple and completely wrong projections of future CO2 in the atmosphere – its just not something we know enough about.