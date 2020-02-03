Oxford University: Best Response Ever to a Fossil Fuel Divestment Demand

Guest essay by Eric Worrall
h/t Dr. Willie Soon; how should Universities respond to demands they divest from fossil fuel? By rubbing the protestors’ noses in reality, of course.
A Heated Oxford Education
Protesting students get a personal lesson about fossil fuels.
By The Editorial BoardFeb. 2, 2020 4:49 pm ET
… The students want the college to sell the more than $10 million of its endowment now invested in Shell and BP, and they want it now.
The Times of London reports that bursar Andrew Parker made them a counteroffer. “I am not able to arrange any divestment at short notice,” he wrote. “But I can arrange for the gas central heating in college to be switched off with immediate effect. Please let me know if you support this proposal.”
The idea that the students themselves make a fossil-fuel sacrifice did not go over well. …Read more: https://www.wsj.com/articles/a-heated-oxford-education-11580680180
If only Greta had been there to encourage the students to stand their ground, this pathetic double standards attempt by students to cling to the fossil fuel comforts they would deny to others might have ended with a little less embarrassment for the students.
And of course in winter in Oxford, lack of fossil fuel-generated warmth would also mean frozen pipes and consequent lose of water. Forecast low tomorrow-1 degrees C.
Oxford student, 1973-75, during the three-day week, thanks to coal miners’ strike.
Oh that is just so beautiful ! LOL.
The poor little princesses and princes must have been shocked to receive such a brutally frank and appropriate reaction. ‘Mummy would never be sooo mean… sob, sob’
Bloody brilliant. Well done Andrew Parker. Should be more of this so reality dawns.