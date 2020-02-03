Oxford University: Best Response Ever to a Fossil Fuel Divestment Demand

Guest essay by Eric Worrall

h/t Dr. Willie Soon; how should Universities respond to demands they divest from fossil fuel? By rubbing the protestors’ noses in reality, of course.

Protesting students get a personal lesson about fossil fuels.

By The Editorial BoardFeb. 2, 2020 4:49 pm ET

… The students want the college to sell the more than $10 million of its endowment now invested in Shell and BP, and they want it now.

The Times of London reports that bursar Andrew Parker made them a counteroffer. “I am not able to arrange any divestment at short notice,” he wrote. “But I can arrange for the gas central heating in college to be switched off with immediate effect. Please let me know if you support this proposal.”

The idea that the students themselves make a fossil-fuel sacrifice did not go over well. …