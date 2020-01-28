Elizabeth Warren: US Withdrawal from the Paris Agreement Undermines Disease Prevention

Official Portrait of US Senator Elizabeth Warren

Elizabeth Warren’s prescription for preventing disease outbreaks; public health and climate action.

Elizabeth Warren’s suggestion that membership of the Paris Agreement helps prevent disease outbreaks is undermined by the evidence that China’s support for Paris doesn’t seem to be helping with their outbreak.

As for public health, its a bit like any form of socialism; failures are because the other people didn’t do it right.

Rats and cockroaches among thousands of pests found in NHS hospitals The creatures have been sighted in maternity wards, children’s intensive care units and operating theatres Scott D’Arcy Friday 30 December 2016 02:11 Thousands of pests including cockroaches and rats have been found in NHS hospitals in each of the last five years as the cost of tackling them has spiralled, new figures show. The creatures have been sighted in maternity wards, children’s intensive care units and operating theatres. There were nearly 5,000 pest control call-outs by NHS trusts to hospitals in England between 2015/16 – equivalent to around 13 a day, according to data obtained by the Press Association under Freedom of Information laws. The amount of money hospitals spent on treating pests reached nearly £1.1m in the year to March 2016 and the overall figure is likely to be far higher as 87 of around 150 trusts responded to the request. Some refused to say how much they had spent, citing private finance initiative (PFI) deals or that the information was “commercially sensitive”. … Read more: https://www.independent.co.uk/news/uk/home-news/nhs-latest-rats-cockroaches-pests-hospitals-maternity-wards-operating-theatres-a7501511.html

I have personally seen rats scurrying around a major UK hospital, when I was visiting someone who was ill.

I’m not saying private health is perfect, but the big problem with government public health is lack of choice. With public health, you aren’t a consumer who can shop around, you take a ticket and join a queue. Not every British hospital is a rat and cockroach infested nightmare, many of them are well run. But you don’t have the option of only attending well run hospitals.

Even when you know your local hospital is infested with rats and cockroaches, in Britain there is not a lot you can do about it, other than pay twice for medical cover; the mandator charge for public health, and whatever additional money you can scrape together for a private health plan. Because the incompetent and corrupt managers running the roach motels are unionised government employees; almost impossible to fire.

Of course, the Democrats have a track record with assuring people they will keep their right to choose, so maybe you can trust Warren to get it right. President Obama assured everyone that under Obamacare people would have the choice of keeping their current doctor.

No doubt Elizabeth Warren’s climate climate plan will also help ensure rats and cockroaches never infest hospitals in her version of the USA’s new public health system.

