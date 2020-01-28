Amazon Employees for Climate Justice Demand Jeff Bezos Cancel Fossil Fuel Contracts

Guest essay by Eric Worrall
As well as selling stuff, Amazon is a major player in the cloud computing market. They help clients eliminate the hassle of managing their own computer hardware.
This hard won reputation for quiet, non-judgemental and reliable service is now under threat, from employees who demand Amazon apply a climate morality test to people with whom Amazon does business.
Hundreds of Amazon employees put jobs at risk by criticizing firm’s climate change policy
Hundreds of employees published comments highlighting the company’s work with oil and gas companies
By James Vincent Jan 27, 2020, 8:44am EST
Hundreds of Amazon workers are speaking out against their employer’s record on climate change, risking being fired to defy a company-wide ban against such public criticism.
The group Amazon Employees for Climate Justice published comments from 357 workers on Sunday, many of which highlight what workers see as Amazon’s hypocrisy. The company has pledged to use only renewable energy sources in the future and cut its carbon emissions, but it continues to work with and improve the businesses of oil and gas companies.
“The science on climate change is clear,” writes Amelia Graham-McCann, a senior business analyst at the company. “It is unconscionable for Amazon to continue helping the oil and gas industry extract fossil fuels while trying to silence employees who speak out.”
“I want Amazon to continue its vision to be Earth’s most customer-centric company,” writes Melissa Reeder, a senior UX designer. “By ending our contracts with oil and gas companies, we can show the world we put people over profits and be a leader against climate change.”
I cannot emphasise how potentially damaging this employee protest movement is to Amazon’s reputation.
Handing another company the task of maintaining key internal computer infrastructure is an enormous act of trust. Amazon has been tremendously successful in convincing large numbers of companies that there is no downside to letting Amazon handle their computer hardware, letting Amazon’s clients focus on getting the software right.
If companies now have to start worrying about whether their most sensitive infrastructure could be threatened at any time, by activist Amazon employees who take a sudden dislike to their business, Amazon’s entire cloud computing business model could collapse.
16 thoughts on “Amazon Employees for Climate Justice Demand Jeff Bezos Cancel Fossil Fuel Contracts”
They should be terminated forthwith, with cause!!!! If you do not like the way the company is operated, put your resumes out, find a new job and resign.
““The science on climate change is clear,” writes Amelia Graham-McCann, a senior business analyst at the company.”
Should be fired for intellectual and subject matter incompetence, immediately.
Why doesn’t Amazon only use wind-powered delivery vehicles?
Melissa Reader apparently wants Amazon to be the Most customer-centric Company except for those customers with whom she finds less desirable.
Exclusionary
Prejudicial
So shut the whole company down, fire all its staff, let millions loose stocks, and let the independent delivery drivers loose there jobs 😐
Wind and solar is unreliable, batteries are a con as the unbelievable amount of batteries needed to power one amazon depo would take the 40+ thousand slave Congolese children years upon years to mine the calbolt needed….
Does every green have this one sentence remembered of by heart???
The science on climate change is clear,” 😐
writes Amelia Graham-McCann, a senior business analyst at the company
“let millions loose stocks”
I hate loose stocks, makes it difficult to shoot.
“The science on climate change is clear,”
And how many of them have ever READ a ‘peer reviewed’, genuine climate science paper. Or perhaps the better question is to ask how many actually CAN read the papers in the subect area.
Amazon makes its money by taking online orders and shipping products from its warehouses to its customers, mostly by truck or train. Without burning fossil fuels, all that shipping comes to a screeching halt, as does Amazon’s business.
Even if 357 employees quit Amazon, that represents only about 0.05% of the total Amazon workforce.
Bezos should just tell them not to let the door hit them on the way out.
Make sure employee contracts are air-tight and then publicly fire a few of the most egregious protesters. Management can’t let them get away with this power grab right from the beginning if it wants to keep its customers. And customers need to make it very clear what they want. Amazon also better have tight security on who has access to customer information or it could get very ugly.
These people are my sworn enemies.
Relocate these few employees to the Alaska offices and warehouses.
“climate morality test”? This group of dribblefeisters couldn’t pass anything other than an essay on the importance of feelings in science, then only if graded by like minded gassnorkles! I can’t help but wonder what their Major was in college? Marxism?
/Facepalm
Then Amazon should not do any business with anyone who consumes fossil fuels because they are fueling the demand of the oil companies. I don’t get how the oil companies are guilty and evil but the general public consumers are innocent and not evil?
Really you should have to present you carbon footprint to Amazon to purchase anything 🙂
Wow, all 357 Amazon staff walk to and from work every day, rain, snow, shine.
Now that’s putting your feet where your mouth is.
357 out of 750,000 employees. 0.046 %, about the same as our CO2 concentration….
Until amazon stops importing stuff from the far corners of the earth by fossil fuelled power ships and stop distributing them around every country by fossil fuelled powered trucks, their employees should cease their Astonishing hypocrisy, stop moralising and just get on with it
Tonyb