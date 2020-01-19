Chris White Tech Reporter
January 16, 2020 1:30 PM ET
Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer voted against the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA) on Thursday, citing concerns that the trade deal doesn’t adequately address global warming.
The Senate passed the deal by a margin of 89-10. The USMCA‘s supporters say the bipartisan trade agreement could help America’s farmers, ranchers, businesses and workers.
“Despite the fact that it includes very good labor provisions, I am voting against USMCA because it does not address climate change, the greatest threat facing the planet,” the New York senator said in a press statement addressing his vote. ” … the USMCA falls far too short.”
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi helped hammer out provisions that made the deal more palatable for Democrats. (RELATED: Senate Passes United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA))
“It is infinitely better than what was initially proposed by the administration,” she said shortly after introducing articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump. “It’s a victory for American workers, and it’s one that we take great pride in advancing.”
Schumer, for his part, said the USMCA will provide some help to New York’s agricultural industry.
“I also fought hard to make sure New York dairy producers would benefit from this deal, and will fight to ensure that those reforms are enforced,” he said.
Climate activists are also criticizing the deal, which replaced a nearly three-decade-old North American Free Trade Agreement between Canada, the U.S. and Mexico.
“They dropped the ball completely,” Natural Resources Defense Council representative Amanda Maxwell told The Washington Post in December 2019. “This just returns us to an inadequate status quo.”
6 thoughts on “Chuck Schumer Votes No On USMCA Because It Doesn’t Address Climate Change”
“I also fought hard to make sure New York dairy producers would benefit from this deal, and will fight to ensure that those reforms are enforced,” he said.”
Wait, those aren’t methane spewing cows are they? As long as they are certified non-methane cows I guess it’s all right.
Sometimes you start to think it’s all just virtue signalling, but then you stop and reflect it’s all virtue signalling and the top, but a lot of the slow learners end up thinking it’s real.
“They dropped the ball completely,”
said by someone who can not tell the difference between a ball and crock of S**T.
What about the other Senators that voted against USMCA?
Of the 10 (including Schumer):
9 Democrats, 1 Republican
6 were concerned about climate change and 4 for the economy.
4 were running for President, but all have dropped out of race except for Bernie Sanders
BAD for CLIMATE CHANGE
Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.)
“Instead of advancing global climate security by outlining binding and enforceable climate commitments from all three countries, the Trump administration provides significant incentives for manufacturers to move their business and their jobs from the U.S. to Mexico, where clean air and clean water regulations are much weaker”
Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Calif)
“By not addressing climate change, the USMCA fails to meet the crises of this moment”
Sen. Ed Markey (D-Mass.)
“a profound environmental and climate failure” that will “hinder progress on climate action for a generation”
Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse (D-R.I.)
Whitehouse is an ardent environmentalist who delivers a weekly address on the Senate floor chronicling the damage of climate change. He also opposed the USMCA over the issue.
Sen. Jack Reed (D-R.I.)
“It still fails to provide adequately for Rhode Island’s workers and is a missed opportunity to address climate change and environmental protections in a meaningful way.”
Sen. Brian Schatz (D-Hawaii)
Schatz has advocated for Congress and federal regulators to impose greater requirements on corporations to fight and identify climate risks. His office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
BAD for ECONOMY
Sen. Pat Toomey (R-Pa.)
“Outside of a few necessary modernizations and modest market access improvements for Pennsylvania’s dairy farmers, USMCA is a step backwards”
Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.)
“We need to fundamentally rewrite our disastrous trade agreements and create and protect good-paying American jobs,” “This agreement does virtually nothing to stop the outsourcing of jobs to Mexico.”
Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-N.Y.)
“Bad trade deals, including NAFTA, hollowed out upstate New York’s manufacturing industry,” “I don’t believe this agreement will reverse this trend or help the generations of New Yorkers who lost good,” “fails to close loopholes for corporate polluters or set binding, enforceable standards to protect clean air and water.”
Sen. Cory Booker (D-N.J.)
“USMCA does not meaningfully address any of these issues: jobs will continue to be outsourced, the environment will continue to be under attack, and middle class and working families will continue to be left behind,”
Gillibrand is either utterly stupid or intentionally lying. Typical response from “do nothing”, ”care nothing” sitting Politicians.
A constant increasing barrage of new and/or revised Ordinances, Statues and Laws, ….. plus ever increasing wages, salaries, real estate taxes, school taxes, personal property taxes, ….. plus town, village, county and state taxes …… made it virtually impossible for upstate New York’s manufacturers to “earn a profit”.
When “outsourcing” of goods and services from “across-the-pond” ceased to work, they closed the doors and/or moved their manufacturing to southern states or “across-the-pond”.
Thousands of high income earning New York residents are now “following suite” that began with manufacturers more than 30 years ago.
An 89 to 10 vote for USMCA in the Senate should be a signal to Democrats to stop their circular firing squads, but they seem determined to keep shooting. I vote we give them more ammo, both literally and figuratively.
Methinks he dost protest too much. According to The New American..
“Environment The USMCA also promotes the United Nation’s concept of “sustainable development,” which is the cornerstone of the UN’s Agenda 21/Agenda 2030 program to address the purported problem of anthropogenic climate change. Agenda 2030 calls for the redistribution of wealth from richer developed nations to underdeveloped countries in the global south. It also advocates for numerous controls over people’s lives and daily actions; and imposes onerous regulations that would prevent developing nations from industrializing, in turn stagnating their economies. Whereas the original 1994 NAFTA did not even contain a chapter on the environment, the USMCA has a 30-page environment chapter (Chapter 24) that mentions “sustainable development” nine times, starting on page 24-2, where it states: “The Parties recognize that a healthy environment is an integral element of sustainable development and recognize the contribution that trade makes to sustainable development.” Chapter 24 also contains additional references to “sustainable fisheries” and the “sustainable use of biodiversity,” both of which are in line with the UN’s Agenda 2030.”
The rest is well worth a read…
https://www.thenewamerican.com/world-news/north-america/item/33596-what-s-really-in-the-usmca