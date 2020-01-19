The Guardian Admits Climate Action Costs Jobs

Guest essay by Eric Worrall
Greens usually try to sidestep questions about the cost of their proposals, but occasionally they slip up and reveal the true pain their agenda would inflict on ordinary working people.
Behind the smokescreen, the Coalition’s stance on climate change hasn’t changed at all
Saying you agree with the science of climate change but that you believe the government’s current plan is adequate is like saying you agree with vaccination, but you chose to only get one of your three kids immunised because, heck, that is more affordable.
Greg Jericho
The cheapest way to deal with the cost of climate change is to reduce our emissions and prevent, as much as is possible, further increases in global temperatures.
Dealing with climate change will be tough – people will lose jobs, the prices of some things will rise, but the cost of inaction is going to be much greater and more damaging – both to our economy and to our society.
…Read more: https://www.theguardian.com/commentisfree/2020/jan/18/behind-the-smokescreen-the-coalitions-stance-on-climate-change-hasnt-changed-at-all
This admission that climate action is expensive and would cause hardship echoes Obamas speech in 2009, in which he promised to make electricity prices skyrocket;
I applaud Guardian author Greg Jericho his honesty, but not his judgement.
It is easy to talk about hardship in abstract terms when your job is not on the line, but we don’t have to look far to see what a serious commitment to climate action would do to the lives of ordinary people. The government of California has ruined the lives of thousands in their manic quest for climate leadership.
But surely all this pain is worth it, to save the lives of our children?
The problem with this argument is there is no evidence further global warming, if it occurs, would inflict significant damage on the global economy.
2C of warming is the equivalent of moving around 160 miles closer to the equator. In the Northern Hemisphere you can experience a 2C warmer world by driving 160 miles South.
What you will also see if you drive South is a lack of dead people. The people you see 160 miles South of your current hometown, or even a thousand miles South, will mostly be doing just fine, going about their ordinary lives much the same as you do. Although you might see more old people – older people frequently move to warmer climates, for better quality of life.
As for sea level rise – if an alarmist like President Obama doesn’t take sea level rise seriously, why should you?
My point is, there is no good reason why even one job should be lost to the effort to address the alleged climate crisis, until climate action advocates come up with convincing evidence that there is actually a problem.
If The Guardian is not a credible source it’s not a credible source. Not consistent to embrace them as credible when we agree and not credible otherwise. I think the whole of the MSM has a climate agenda that makes it impossible for them to be an objective analyst of the climate change issue.
https://tambonthongchai.com/2019/06/24/cjr/
You can generally trust even a non-credible source when the author writes something that goes against his prevailing dogma or admits a flaw in his reasoning.
ScarletMacaw: Or more accurately, you can sometimes trust the accurate statement of a dubious source, as long as that accurate statement is not selectively chosen to mislead or manipulate you. The most effective liars will use truth to deceive.
Not only does print and broadcast media have an “agenda,” they actually have a formalized agreement.
If it seems like print and broadcast media are engaged in an orchestrated and concerted climate propaganda effort, there’s a reason it seems that way— THEY ARE:
https://www.cjr.org/covering_climate_now/covering-climate-now-170-outlets.php
(Columbia Journalism Review)
It’s the most amazing and astonishing thing I’ve ever witnessed. It is an outright, brazen, formal effort by the media to bend the news.
And you thought “journalism” was supposed to be non-partisan, honest and objective.
The Society of Professional Journalists’ Code of Ethics clearly states,
Quote:
…first and foremost:
“Ethical journalism should be accurate and fair. Journalists should be honest and courageous in gathering, reporting and interpreting information.”
And specifically directs journalists to:
“Label advocacy and commentary.”
John Garrett January 19, 2020 at 7:21 am
I’ve known about that for several months now, and it’s still very depressing.
President Trump should make that part of his upcoming state of the union speech.
There is a reason the media is also losing followers and the more they preach rather than report the more they bleed.
“****and to prevent as much as possible further increases in global temperatures.”
Faith is belief in things you can’t see. I live just north of Chicago. I didn’t get any trick or treaters this Halloween because where I live there was a snow storm on Halloween. It never snowed on Halloween when I was a boy. This morning the thermometer in my backyard is reading a temperature of zero degrees Fahrenheit. I simply don’t see any global warming. Matter of fact I don’t see any trend in the weather. I don’t think anyone else does either. Faith is belief in things you can’t see.
Chicago isn’t global 😀
Global Warming alarmism is unquestioningly a faith based religion but one of pessimism with no up side. They are praying to a non-sentient watery rock orbiting a burning star that will one day expand and die or and/or be swallowed by a black hole in the center of our galaxy.
According to the tenants of their religion, we live a comfortable life and the planet dies (or ‘so say’ their 97% consensus). If The Planet is to live, your life will have to suck. That is a clearly articulated penance. They don’t make a big deal about how the church leaders will, by necessity, be spreading the gossip, and therefore need to live lives of luxury in order to fulfill their mission. Said mission will necessitate, at least twice a year, a meeting of church clergy in luxurious locations and require guest celebrities to perform affirmations to the faithful.
At these meeting and at least once a decade, a new saint will be canonized. For the 2010 decade the statuary will be of a young girl from Sweden with Asperger disease. Young girls with “Ass burgers”are beyond reproach and criticism, don’t you see. This adorable child will henceforth be known as Saint Greta and all shall bow down to her thunderous scorn as she pronounces the wailing of the righteous and prophesizes our eminent doom should the wicked prevail.
For it is essential that we save this orbiting rock even if it means that all of mankind need perish in the attempt. Marty it is amazing what a little faith can do for the wicked.
The Skid Row in Los Angeles is not a recent development.
There you go again, Eric, using those logic tricks you like to use. Feelings! That is what’s important.
The funniest part of that whole article by Greg Jericho was the statement
Why would Australia want to take a leading role on the international stage?
If you assume there is a solution then it follows there is absolutely no upside to being a leader and considerable downside. The first country to master the transition will pay a massive inflated price compared to other countries that will simply follow the model. The general public want to be followers not leaders.
It is like leftist who want Australia to be a greater and better player in the UN … and they can’t understand why the general public are repelled by that idea. At the moment if the Australian public got a vote on it they would likely want out of the UN. The two big main reasons for the sentiment shift is
(1) Lack of the UN being able to do anything meaningful with Russia and the downing of MH17
(2) UNHRC attacks by UN on Australia over it’s refugee detention policies