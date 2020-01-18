New 80-Year Deep-Ocean Temperature Dataset Compared to a 1D Climate Model

Reposted from Dr. Roy Spencer’s site
January 15th, 2020 by Roy W. Spencer, Ph. D.
The increasing global ocean heat content (OHC) is often pointed to as the most quantitative way to monitor long-term changes in the global energy balance, which is believed to have been altered by anthropogenic greenhouse gas emissions. The challenge is that long-term temperature changes in the ocean below the top hundred meters or so become exceedingly small and difficult to measure. The newer network of Argo floats since the early 2000s has improved global coverage dramatically.
A new Cheng et al. (2020) paper describing record warm ocean temperatures in 2019 has been discussed by Willis Eschenbach who correctly reminds us that such “record setting” changes in the 0-2000 m ocean heat content (reported in Zettajoules, which is 10^^21 Joules) amount to exceedingly small temperature changes. I calculate from their data that 2019 was only
0.004 0.009 deg. C warmer than 2018.
Over the years I have frequently pointed out that the global energy imbalance (less than 1 W/m2) corresponding to such small rates of warming is much smaller than the accuracy with which we know the natural energy flows (1 part in 300 or so), which means Mother Nature could be responsible for the warming and we wouldn’t even know it.
The Cheng (2017) dataset of 0-2000m ocean heat content changes extends the OHC record back to 1940 (with little global coverage) and now up through 2019. The methodology of that dataset uses optimum interpolation techniques to intelligently extend the geographic coverage of limited data. I’m not going to critique that methodology here, and I agree with those who argue creating data where it does not exist is not the same as having real data. Instead I want to answer the question:
If we take the 1940-2019 global OHC data (as well as observed sea surface temperature data) at face value, and assume all of the warming trend was human-caused, what does it imply regarding equilibrium climate sensitivity (ECS)?
Let’s assume ALL of the warming of the deep oceans since 1940 has been human-caused, and that the Cheng dataset accurately captures that. Furthermore, let’s assume that the HadSST sea surface temperature dataset covering the same period of time is also accurate, and that the RCP radiative forcing scenario used by the CMIP5 climate models also represents reality.
I updated my 1D model of ocean temperature with the Cheng data so that I could match its warming trend over the 80-year period 1940-2019. That model also includes El Nino and La Nina (ENSO) variability to capture year-to-year temperature changes. The resulting fit I get with an assumed equilibrium climate sensitivity of 1.85 deg. C is shown in the following figure.
Fig. 1. Deep-ocean temperature variations 1940-2019 explained with a 2-layer energy budget model forced with RCP6 radiative forcing scenario and a model climate sensitivity of 1.85 deg. C. The model also matches the 1940-2019 and 1979-2019 observed sea surface temperature trends to about 0.01 C/decade. If ENSO effects are not included in the model, the ECS is reduced to 1.7 deg. C.
Thus, based upon basic energy budget considerations in a 2-layer ocean model, we can explain the IPCC-sanctioned global temperature datasets with a climate sensitivity of only 1.85 deg. C. And even that assumes that ALL of the warming is due to humans which, as I mentioned before, is not known since the global energy imbalance involved is much smaller than the accuracy with which we know natural energy flows.
If I turn off the ENSO forcing I have in the model, then after readjusting the model free parameters to once again match the observed temperature trends, I get about 1.7 deg. C climate ECS. In that case, there are only 3 model adjustable parameters (ECS, the ocean top layer thickness [18 m], and the assumed rate or energy exchange between the top layer and the rest of the 0-2000m layer, [2.1 W/m2 per deg C difference in layer temperatures away from energy equilibrium]). Otherwise, there are 7 model adjustable parameters in the model with ENSO effects turned on.
For those who claim my model is akin to John von Neumann’s famous claim that with 5 variables he can fit an elephant and make its trunk wiggle, I should point out that none of the model’s adjustable parameters (mostly scaling factors) vary in time. They apply equally to each monthly time step from 1765 through 2019. The long-term behavior of the model in terms of trends is mainly governed by (1) the assumed radiative forcing history (RCP6), (2) the assumed rate of heat storage (or extraction) in the deep ocean as the surface warms (or cools), and (3) the assumed climate sensitivity, all within an energy budget model with physical units.
My conclusion is that the observed trends in both surface and deep-layer temperature in the global oceans correspond to low climate sensitivity, only about 50% of what IPCC climate models produce. This is the same conclusion as Lewis & Curry made using similar energy budget considerations, but applied to two different averaging periods about 100 years apart rather than (as I have done) in a time-dependent forcing-feedback model.
Your model runs too hot. But not by as much as the others! : )
” Thus, based upon basic energy budget considerations in a 2-layer ocean model, we can explain the IPCC-sanctioned global temperature datasets with a climate sensitivity of only 1.85 deg. C. ”
And how far from reality can a 2-layer ocean model be ?
I remember sailing under a super typhoon ( at greater than 600 feet depth ) and experiencing greater than 20 deg. rolls plus pitching and etc …. at that depth .
How can any model accurately portray all the ocean currents and circulations ?
Seems impossible to me .
😉
My conclusion is that we do not command the means to know what, if any, the change might be. Hence, any talk of “sensitivity” seems baseless.
For as long as I remember where I have lived in North America, one needs to adjust the indoor air temperature in all but about 3 months, and usually the indoor air needs to be heated.
This isn’t true. The earth warms (or cools) for a reason (or a variety of reasons). Climate scientists attempt to find those explanations. “Mother Nature Did It” is not a reason and is quite insulting to those trying to explain the changes we see and measure. For quite a few decades now, we’ve understood the main reasons quite well and that is why models have managed to explain those changes quite well.
Mike, “climate ” scientists try to find what to say so that they can obtain government funding, nothing less, nothing more!
Mike, without knowing the limits of what can occur naturally, you have no hope of figuring out if anything unnatural is happening.
“Mother Nature Did It” is not a reason and is quite insulting to those trying to explain the changes we see and measure.
Mike Roberts. That’s right. It was never ‘Mother Nature’ manipulating our climate. Climate change is the direct reaction of the earth to the eternal struggle between God and the forces of Evil. Rather than trying to explain these changes in terrestrial terms, we should be invoking prayer to our favorite deity each time climate change convinces that demon ‘Weather’ to flex ‘her’ muscles.
A decade ago the Chief Scientist of Australia and Will Steffen and another Mainstream scientist informed the 4 sceptical scientists, Robert Carter, Stewart Franks, William Kinninmonth and David Evans for the inquisitive Senator Fielding in the Wong- Fielding exchange of questions and answers that the best indicator of global warming was OHC not air temperatures which had been almost exclusively the topic of discussion in the first 4 Assessment Reports of the IPCC.
So accepting this, I have been wanting to know what decadal rate of warming the Argo Buoys have shown since their inception in 2003-04.
Like Willis Eschenbach (January 14 post-“The ocean warms by a whole little”), I ran into the dreaded Zeta
joules at Argo.net
Now thanks to Dr. Spencer and Willis, the answer is that the decadal rate is of the order of a few one hundredths of a degree Celsius, and 2019 is hotter than 2018 by .009C.
You won’t be reading it at NASA.gov or NOAA.
Even knowing what the Argo floats show us, tells us nothing about what happened 1000 years ago. We just don’t know if anything abnormal is happening.
“I’m not going to critique that methodology here, and I agree with those who argue creating data where it does not exist is not the same as having real data. ”
I’ll critique it. It’s called fiction.
How does the OHC represent a slower transfer of LWIR due to increased atmospheric CO2 and water vapor? The transfer of energy from warmer air has to be trivial compared to the solar load. Are the oceans warmer at night?