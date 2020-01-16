Chris White Tech Reporter
Coal plants shuttered at the second fastest rate in U.S. history in 2019, Reuters reported Monday, citing federal data.
Energy companies retired nearly 15,100 megawatts (MW) of coal-fired electricity that year, enough to electrify millions of homes, the report notes, citing data from the Energy Information Administration. The closures come despite President Donald Trump’s promise to bring back the industry.
Roughly 19,300 MWs of coal-generated power were shutdown in 2015 during the latter half of former President Barack Obama’s tenure in office, Reuters reported. (RELATED: More Than 50 Coal Companies Have Been Wiped Out Since Trump’s 2016 Victory)
The report also shows that an estimated 39,000 MW of coal-fired power plant capacity have gone offline since Trump’s first year in 2017. More coal plants will have shut during Trump’s first four years than Obama’s second term if that trend continues, Reuters reported.
Trump has tried to beat back what some people say is inevitable: big coal’s slow decline. The president has nixed nearly 100 environmental regulations during his first three years in office, effectively rolling back much of the rules Obama foisted on the coal industry.
Trump fully eliminated 25 rules designed to rein in air pollution and emissions, as well as 19 that regulate energy producers’ ability to drill and extract oil and gas, The New York Times reported in December 2019. This pell-mell push is generating angst from environmentalists and officials alike.
One of Trump’s biggest accomplishments in the early going was replacing Obama’s so-called Clean Power Plan, which required states to make deep cuts to power sector emissions. The U.S. Supreme Court issued a stay on the CPP’s implementation in 2016, though some analysts believe that rule and others nonetheless impacted the business model coal companies employ.
25 thoughts on “Report: Coal Plants Shut Down At Second Fastest Rate On Record During Trump’s Third Year In Office”
What did obama do for the climate scam? He had 8 years to make a big difference, yet I’ve never read or heard of anything he did to save the planet 😐
Also, no matter what trump does, the u.n and its saintly greta will never be happy.
Ah, but he has just bought some jolly expnsive sea-front property presumably because he believed that English King Canute successfully turned back the seas hree in Blighty! 😉
1. Trump is easing regulations on the operation of coal plants.
2. Coal plants are closing at an increasing rate.
OK, I’ll go out on a limb here.
I don’t observe a logical cause and effect between the two facts.
Maybe; just maybe, there is another factor in play here, like say the cost of operating a gas fueled plant compared to coal?
Could it be that coal plants would have closed at a slightly faster rate if the Obama era regulations were still in place?
This is just another attempt to disparage the present administration.
Trump eased some regulations, but not nearly enough to make coal plants economically competitive to gas plants (IIRC, new coal plants would still require carbon capture). Also most of the said coal plants were getting old.
No mention of the natural gas fired plants that replaced them?
Not even a little surprising. Energy economics controls production and government subsidies and mandates control that market. The high cost of regulation is now just a small part of the competitive disadvantages imposed on coal. One example would be the ability of wind to bid at negative prices in Teas markets that was cited about 3 months back in a post on this site.
You don’t take the foot off of coal’s throat without leveling the playing field for all forms of energy.
Gas is cheap thanks to shale gas and gas is a much easier fuel to use.
Simple economics
I haven’t done a search on the age of these plants, but generally speaking most coal plants in the US were built quite a few years ago. From a power company perspective, NG power is by far the best way to boil water vs coal.
Not only are the economics better due to the strides taken in getting NG out of the ground but running a pipeline to a plant is far superior than coal trains. Plus you have to handle the coal and dispose of the coal ash. Scrubbing the flue gases also is required with coal and even then you still get some heavy metals, etc introduced into the environment.
NG also can drive gas turbines for use as peaking plants which can supplement grid requirements. All in all I don’t see this as a bad thing. But if we really want to put a clean method of feeding the grid, it’s got to be nuclear. The sooner the better, imo.
like I been saying for 10 years. coal is dead.
maybe the climate red team can bring it back to life.
oh wait, that died too.
In addition to roughly 1,000 gigawatts of existing coal capacity, China has 121 gigawatts of coal plants under construction, which is more than is being built in the rest of the world combined
https://www.wired.com/story/china-is-still-building-an-insane-number-of-new-coal-plants/
========
China Coal Consumption
https://www.ceicdata.com/datapage/charts/ipc_china_coal-consumption/?type=area&from=2007-12-01&to=2018-12-01&lang=en
As always, alarmists take current trends and assume that those trends must continue uninterrupted into the future.
I guess it’s easier than actually using your brain.
As everyone has stated – this is because gas is cheap. BUT – there is a HUGE future hidden cost with gas. With coal, you have a simple furnace (relatively simple) that turns water to steam which drives the generators. With a gas power station, there is no steam. It’s similar to a jet engine – a gas turbine, which drives the generator directly. With coal, the technology is simple, and very “industrial” – it can run for decades. But a gas turbine cant (just like a jet engine), it has a MUCH shorter mechanical life. What I dont know (does anyone else??) is, have they costed in the fact that these gas turbines wont be running 24×7 for 30 years like a coal plant. Google says their life expectancy is 30,000 hours or just over 3 years.
Sorry, that isn’t exactly true. The difference between a gas and coal fired large power plant is what fuel is used to boil the water to generate the steam to power the turbine. Same as in nuclear. The heat from the fission boils the water to power the turbine. In fact, there are power plants where they have swapped out the boilers from coal to NG powered.
Gas turbines (basically a jet engine) are used as way to supply electricity to the grid during high usage times. They can be brought online is a very short time and are shut down when not needed. For more continuous use, gas turbines are part of a combined cycle setup where the waste heat from the turbine is used in a conventional boiler. https://www.ge.com/power/gas/gas-turbines
I’ll bet the gas power plants replacing coal are nearly all CCGT with a gas turbine on the front end supplying its waste heat to run a steam turbine on the back end (1×1 configuration), and a duct burner between the two to let the steam plant help supply peak demands. Single cycle gas plants are likely not replacing coal.
Some natural gas plants directly turn turbines, some boil water and use the steam to turn turbines.
The ones that turn turbines directly are mostly used for peaking power.
If coal power stations are shutting down due to normal market economics, I doubt anyone has a problem.
Taking coal plants down does not necessarily mean dismantling them. They are off-grid now, but I think it would be wise to have them ready as “auxiliarii” for times of increased demand. This may even be the case when gas turbines need to be refurbished.
Even moth-balled plants need to be maintained. Granted the maintenance cost is much, much lower, but it doesn’t go away.
Dave Johnson Power plant near Casper, Wyo. was built in the early 1960s; Jim Bridger near Rock Springs was built in the mid 1970s. Good grief. They are 60 and 50 years old. Neither is on the chopping block right now, but the utilities involved have to consider these things each year. One could spend money upgrading them, but CCGT plants are more economical and more nimble at handling peak loads. There is no coal technology to compete. I have no idea what fraction of power plants in the West are nearing the end of life.
One of the great ironies is that Jim Bridger supplies energy for California. I hope to soon see California relying on B.C. Hydro for dispatchable supplies.
This is like trumpeting that used automobiles were retired at the fastest rate in history during the second year of Obama.
I’d like to see California (and South Australia, and every other country or portion thereof that has gone batshit over “renewable” electricity requirements) cut off from any interconnection that allows a single MW of fossil fuel generated electricity to be accessed, and see how they like the results!
Yes, but the problem is that the market economics have been manipulated to push worse-than-useless wind and solar “power” on an industrial scale.
And another problem with gas-fired plants is this – no good way to store it on-site. A coal-fired plant can keep weeks or even months of supply on hand to deal with any supply disruptions. And it won’t “go bad” or “escape” in any way, it’s always ready to burn and produce energy.
Since one of the functions of government should be to promote security and reliability of basic services like electricity, maybe one of the “market distortions” they should actually use (as opposed to “renewable” mandates and subsidies, which should NOT be done as they make the grid LESS stable and reliable) is to maintain a certain percentage of coal-fired generation for base load and back-up generation, so that a pipeline rupture or other gas shortage doesn’t bring down the grid.
The less power producing plants the less security. A power glass jaw is being created.
It is mainly natural gas low prices which have caused the transition from coal to natural gas. Renewables have had little impact in all this. This could never have happened but for fracking, which increased the supply of natural gas to such an extent that it is now cheaper than coal, and actually is being exported as LNG to many places – Japan, Europe, China, etc Coal is still being exported to China, Japan, etc. often replacing dirty coal
Burning coal is not a goal by itself. In fact it can be quite polluting.
I believe a lot of you are making the mistake of looking at the current and near future conditions.
Trump has a most 5 years and a couple of days. Who comes after Trump?
If it’s someone like Sanders I have no doubt that he would issue orders to have all coal plants shut down and demolished with no compensation to the owners. (The courts wouldn’t let him get away with that, at least not until he finishes packing the courts. FDR threatened to add justices to the Supreme Court because the current occupants get voting against him.)
Power plants last for 30 years or more. Given current political trends in this country, nobody in their right minds would be building coal plants. The reason is 100% political, not economic and certainly not environmental.