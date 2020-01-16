The Megacities Are Cooking

Guest Post by Willis Eschenbach
I got to thinking about the phenomenon known as the “Urban Heat Island” effect, or UHI. Cities tend to trap heat due to the amount of black pavement and concrete sidewalks, the narrow canyons between buildings that slow down the wind, and the sides of the buildings reflecting sunlight downwards.
As a result, cities are often warmer than the surrounding countryside. In some cities, it’s hot enough that it affects the local weather. Here’s a simplified diagram:
What I was curious about, however, was another kind of urban heat effect. This is the heat from all of the energy used within the city—electricity, fuel for transport, fuel for heating buildings, all of it. Eventually, almost all energy ends up as heat. So I went and got the energy usage for 27 huge “megacities”, along with the area of the city itself. I then combined the two to give me a measure of citywide energy usage in watts per square metre (W/m2). As a measure for comparison with Figure 2 below, a doubling of CO2 is said to increase the “forcing”, the total radiant energy impinging on the surface, by 3.7 W/m2.
This was surprising to me. I hadn’t expected the effect to be so large.
Finally, I converted the forcing to an equivalent warming. The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) fifth assessment report, completed in 2014, gave a likely “Transient Climate Response” of about 1°C to 2.5°C for each additional 3.7 W/m2 of forcing. I’ve used 1.5°C because the heat generation persists over time. As a result, the cities have had time to equilibrate to the additional heating. Figure 3 shows that result.
Not much more to say about all of that. Note that this is a “first cut” analysis, I make no overarching claims about the accuracy of the results. I’ve used conservative assumptions and the best data I could find. It looks to be a significant additional heating source due to direct energy usage in the densest of the largest cities, one that is not generally included in the calculations of the Urban Heat Island.
DATA: I’ve appended the data below, in comma-delimited form. PJ is petajoules, 10^15 joules.
City, PJ/yr, Km^2 New York, 2824, 8622 Tokyo, 2438, 13839 Moscow, 1984, 12197 Seoul, 1848, 10197 Los Angeles, 1848, 3884 Shanghai, 1644, 24256 Guangzhou, 1474, 14043 Osaka, 1258, 2691 Tehran, 1145, 8154 Mexico City, 1099, 9041 London, 1065, 8825 Beijing, 952, 21516 Manila, 918, 1780 Buenos Aires, 702, 3054 Paris, 657, 2229 Sao Paulo, 589, 12252 Jakarta, 589, 10075 Istanbul, 464, 14025 Rio De Janeiro, 384, 6718 Shenzhen, 350, 8378 Lagos, 350, 861 Dhaka, 350, 8906 Karachi, 339, 14910 Delhi, 316, 11034 Cairo, 282, 10230 Mumbai, 191, 12478 Kolkata, 78, 4486
Yeah, they’re currently trying to sell us that ‘urban living ‘ is better for the environment, while they destroy the suburbs and rural-areas.
It’s a strange coincidence that you posted this today. For the last couple days I’ve been pondering whether all of the heat that is released in the usage of energy/fuel has any impact on temperature and, if so. how much.
Willis
Is this apples to apples since this forcing would be 24/7 and CO2 forcing would be only during daytime?
Don’t your figures represent perfect thermal efficiency of all energy used?
Since a large portion of electrical loads power mechanical devices, the actual heat produced is substantially less than’ (for example) a furnace.
A car drives down a level road. In a perfect world, that wouldn’t take any energy once the car got going, and that energy would be recouped by regenerative braking when the car slowed down.
But in fact, like most mechanical work, the car is operating against friction. Mechanical friction of the engine. Air friction of the car moving through the air. Rolling friction of the tires on the road. Friction of the brake pads against the brake disks.
And although it’s generally invisible, all of that mechanical energy used to overcome friction ends up as heat. It’s most apparent in brakes—they convert mechanical energy directly into heat energy. But it’s invisible in terms of air friction—the air is warmed by the passing car, but you wouldn’t know it from observation.
Remember, energy can’t be destroyed. All that can happen is that it changes form … and eventually, with small exceptions, at the end of the day it ends up as heat. It’s the nature of entropy.
Regards,
w.
Bob, CO2 forcing is also 24/7.
w.
It actually might be more significant at night than in the day.
I understand that CO2″back radiation” happens at night but is it still 3.7 w/m2 through the entire cycle, maybe true but does seem right to me.
CO2 forcing would be 24/7 too, because it operates off outward IR not incoming sunlight.
Where does the CO2 go at night?
CO2 forcing exists so long as something is emitting IR.
Every time an electrical appliance is switched on … be it a light, refrigerator, vacuum cleaner, washing machine, Tesla car, etc., heat is generated and since there are more electrical appliances in cities than in rural communities, it all adds up. It doesn’t matter a tinker’s cuss where and how that electricity was generated: use of electric energy will contribute to the UHI effect. So even the beloved solar, wind & biomass ‘green energy’ generators are contributing to this UHI effect.
Are there still any cities with generating plants within the city limits? If so, does the energy used to create the electricity get counted?
It’s not surprising that the global terrestrial weather station data shows continuing warming that differs significantly from the satellite data. The urban heat island effect explains the difference.
The U.S. has a climate reference network (USCRN) of properly-sited weather stations that is a small subset of all U.S. stations (USHCN), but the GISTEMP and HadCRUT data that is cited most often for “warmest year ever” (gee, I wonder why?) comes from thousands of global stations, of which a large number are poorly sited and biased by the urban heat island. Fake “global” warming.
I routinely see a 10 degree F difference between morning temps (after clear nights) from the multiple thermometers at my house 14 miles from the city and in the city when I get to work. The biggest thermal change is at about 7 miles when I get on the interstate. Spring trees also bloom 2 weeks earlier in the city.
Two years ago we had two days in a row at 11 below and my multi-year rosemary garden died out. The local airport only recorded down to zero. Noticing heat island effect is a part of my daily routine.
UHI likely accounts for a large portion of the “observed” land heating. It really is a lot hotter in the city than outside it. I have measured this many times from my truck. In the winter you can literally predict the temperature over the river and then inside the city (Fort Worth, Texas) by knowing the temperature at my house. The temperature drops as one approaches the river (-1 to -2), and then increases as one gets inside the city (+1 to +2 as compared to my house). So a delta of up to 4 degrees from the river to inside the city. This measurement assumes there is little wind – if the wind is up the differences are less but still observable.
And it isn’t just the energy transformed into heat, it’s also the energy stored in the pavement and building walls as heat. It would be interesting if a city albedo was available – I am betting those cities that are darker are also hotter. The most common building materials will effect it as well – those with greater mass like brick and stone should be able to store more heat, and therefore radiate heat longer in the night. For example, I am willing to bet that 1^2 meter of airport tarmac radiates heat longer than 1^2 meter of a simple road (its thicker) – assuming they are made of similar materials.
Another contributing factor (I think) is a reduced amount of evaporation within the big cities. Without water to transmit heat upwards, any air convection will be much less efficient. With storm drains to convey rain away from the city, the water is simply not available to be evaporated.
Thanks, Willis. Your Figures 2 and 3 are enlightening. Just imagine the last 3 to 5 decades with time-series graphs, especially the Asian megacities. Oy!
Regards,
Bob
Yet the IPCC still claims that the increase in UHI since 1900 is only about 0.1C.
Can the calculated temperature increase be checked with actual temperate records?
Difficult, because we’re looking at two factors with the same outcome—UHI from concrete, buildings, and asphalt, and direct heating from energy use. Disentangling them wouldn’t be easy.
w.
Going from my office in a typical commercial environment to my home right next to the Atlantic Ocean, it is not unusual to experience a temperature differential of as much as 8 degrees in the summer and slightly less in the winter.
Most eco-fanatics *are* from major cities. That’s where they live, not in the country. So, yes, their brains are cooking in the UHI heat, which is fine with me. A 2012 paper about Anatolia found that there was no observable “warming” in the country. However, Anatolian cities got progressively hotter[1]. In 2016 Murray and Heggie [2] looked exactly at what the above article is about, viz., the contribution to warming made by the actual heat generation as opposed to CO2. They found that heat output fluctuations explain observed warming better than CMIP5 models.
[1] https://doi.org/10.1007/s00704-011-0515-8
[2] https://doi.org/10.1002/2016EF000352
Manilla (2018 pop. 12,946,263) releases over 3 times the heat from energy usage than Tokyo (pop. 38,001,000) ??? I seem to recall from somewhere recently that Tokyo consumes 2 gigawatts at times. Hard to believe Manilla is anywhere close to Tokyo in energy usage.
Alan, check the data at the end. The difference is in city size, not energy use.
w.
is there a global rural temperature record for high quality Stevenson screens? That would eliminate UHI.
There is also an impact on rainfall. Here in Raleigh during the summer approaching convective rain storms tend to disappear as they approach the city from the southwest to west, then reform on the other side.
We stay hot and dry where I live which is near downtown Raleigh. The major weather station here is RDU airport, which is northwest of the main city of Raleigh and southeast of Durham. RDU gets significantly more rain than I get on my weather station (not calibrated to NWS standards, but is equivalent to other personal weather stations in the neighborhood). Rain cools.
It’s also interesting that this area is heavily wooded but there are enough hard surfaces to evidently make a difference.
This doesn’t seem to be as much influence during the six colder months (Oct-Mar) when the Sun angle is less.
It’s fascinating to use weather radar to watch approaching ice and snow storms. For the first 10 to 20 minutes after transitioning from water to ice or snow, the area above our local city stays with water, leaving a big dot in the middle of all the wintry weather.
UHI = The greenhouse effect. A cause to reduce, reuse, and recycle urban jungles.
It isn’t just those, too. Consider that each human radiates 50 W. I am not sure about the pets and even the flora and fauna that also live there. Cities are naturally warmer than their surroundings just as ant hills and bee hives are, the other energy is more cake.
I’m sorry, but this is just impossible! Haven’t we been warned repeatedly that if the climate warms by 3 C over X number of years (where X is less than 100), it will be the end of civilization on Earth as we know it? It’s the AGW rallying cry, don’t you know.
Now you’re telling us that major metropolitan areas around the world, particularly in energy-rich countries, have experienced UHI warming of 3-6 C, most of which likely has occurred since WWII. How is it possible that humans can live, work and prosper in such metropolitan “hothouse” conditions?
/sarc