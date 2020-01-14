Rupert Murdoch’s Son James Furious at Media Empire’s “Climate Denial”

Guest essay by Eric Worrall

James Murdoch has publicly rebuked his family for continuing to provide a platform for “climate deniers” on Murdoch media outlets like Fox News and News Corp during Australia’s bushfires.

James Murdoch Slams Fox News and News Corp Over Climate-Change Denial FIDDLING WHILE OZ BURNS Rupert Murdoch’s younger son and his wife issued a rare public rebuke of the family’s media empire and its promotion of climate-change skeptics during Australia’s bushfire crisis. Lachlan Cartwright Senior Reporter Updated Jan. 14, 2020 5:24AM ET In a long-simmering rift between factions of the Murdoch family over climate change, Rupert’s younger son, James, and his activist wife, Kathryn, are attacking the climate denialism promoted by News Corporation, the global media group, and also by the Fox News Channel overseen by James’ older brother, Lachlan. “Kathryn and James’ views on climate are well established and their frustration with some of the News Corp and Fox coverage of the topic is also well known,” a spokesperson for the couple exclusively told The Daily Beast as wildfires rage in Australia. “They are particularly disappointed with the ongoing denial among the news outlets in Australia given obvious evidence to the contrary.” The extraordinary public rebuke from Kathryn and James—who is the CEO of Lupa Systems, a private investment company he founded—comes as Australia has been ravaged by the worst fires seen in decades. The blazes have claimed 27 lives and destroyed thousands of properties across multiple states, with an estimated 1 billion animals feared dead. News Corp Australia dominates the country’s media landscape, publishing more than 140 newspapers and employing 3,000 journalists in print, broadcast, and online. … Read more: https://www.thedailybeast.com/james-murdoch-slams-fox-news-and-news-corp-over-climate-change-denial

James, I hope you get your head straight about climate change.

Australia’s bushfires have nothing to do with climate change, and everything to do with the catastrophic buildup of flammable material which our spineless politicians have allowed on their watch.

Fuel load in the Aussie bush; a tinderbox waiting for a spark. The above photo was taken a few minutes drive from my house. Author Eric Worrall

People who claim the fires are caused by climate change in my opinion are promoting a dangerous untruth, which if accepted would put many lives at risk, by distracting attention from the real cause of the problem. Pushing back against this politically convenient untruth is part of the valuable service your family’s media empire provides.

Building wind turbines or solar panels will not prevent fuel load from building in the Australian bush. Nothing can prevent the pyrophoric Australian bush from burning, all we can hope to control is when it burns, and how intense the fire is. If we do nothing, the result is a catastrophe like that which we are currently experiencing, as nature does what we should have taken care of ourselves in a more controlled manner.

But don’t take my word for it – come and see for yourself. Despite the scale of this year’s fires, Australia is a vast country. An enormous area of bush like the bushland I photographed above has not been touched by this year’s fire.

Bushland bristling with fuel load soaked in volatile, highly flammable Eucalyptus oil is not difficult to find; all you need to do is drive along any major motorway between the capital cities, stop where it is safe to do so, and see for yourself what our spineless politicians and out of touch academics have allowed to happen to our beautiful country.

Come and see for yourself – because once you catch the climate establishment telling one big untruth, it becomes easier to accept there are many other things they say which are also untrue.

